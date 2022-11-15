Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

La Esquina - Midtown

279 Reviews

$

200 W 55th St,

New York, NY 10019

Popular Items

BISTEC CON QUESO
POLLO TACO
TACO DE CAMARON

Small Plates

Elote Callejero

$7.00

Tortilla Soup

$14.00

Tacos

POLLO TACO

POLLO TACO

$4.95

Adobo-grilled chicken, avocado salsa, cilantro, onion

BISTEC CON QUESO

BISTEC CON QUESO

$4.95

Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion

TACO DE CAMARON

TACO DE CAMARON

$4.95

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion

CARNITAS TACO

CARNITAS TACO

$4.95

Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & onion

COLIFLOR TACO

$4.95

Entrees

CHILE RELLENO

CHILE RELLENO

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted poblano pepper, quinoa, huitlacoche, apple, raisins, served with roasted corn rice pilaf, herb salad, cascabel tomato salsa

10oz BISTEC

10oz BISTEC

$26.00Out of stock

Flank steak, charred tomato and serrano chile salsa, jicama slaw

Carnitas Platter

$20.00Out of stock

Bowls Y Ensalada

LOS BOWLS

LOS BOWLS

$11.00

White rice, black beans, artisanal greens, avocado, watermelon radish, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, pico de gallo, avocado salsa

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

$16.00

Mixed Little Gems, Cotija Cheese, Fresh Nopales, Burnt Red Onion, Avocado, Jalapeno Dressing, Smoked Almonds

Quesadilla Y Mas

All our quesadillas served on two 6” fresh pressed organic corn tortillas & 2 oz. salsa verde
QUESADILLA SIMPLE

QUESADILLA SIMPLE

$6.25

Queso Chihuahua & pico de gallo

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$8.00

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, Huitlacoche "corn truffle", roasted corn, epazote

QUESADILLA DE CAMARON

$11.25

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, grilled shrimp

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$11.25

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken

QUESADILLA DE CARNITAS

QUESADILLA DE CARNITAS

$11.25

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, carnitas

QUESADILLA DE RIB EYE

QUESADILLA DE RIB EYE

$11.25

Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, ribeye steak, bacon, poblano peppers, caramelized onions

Sides

ELOTE CALLEJERO

ELOTE CALLEJERO

$7.00

Grilled corn, queso cotija, mayonnaise & chili powder

AVOCADO

AVOCADO

$5.00

Mexican Hass Avocado

EJOTES

EJOTES

$7.00

Grilled string beans, lime garlic dressing

MOROS Y CRISTIANOS

MOROS Y CRISTIANOS

$5.00

Side of rice & black beans topped with pico de gallo & queso fresco.

LA ESQUINA CHIPS

LA ESQUINA CHIPS

$2.00+

La Esquina Signature Organic NON-GMO Tortilla Chips.

GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA

GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA

$9.50

La Esquina signature Guacamole

LA ESQUINA SALSAS & DIP

LA ESQUINA SALSAS & DIP

$3.00+

La Esquina Signature Salsas

ARROZ

ARROZ

$5.00

Side of rice topped with pico de gallo

FRIJOLES

FRIJOLES

$5.00

Side of black beans topped with queso fresco

TORTILLAS

$2.00

5 Warm Organic Corn Tortillas

Dessert

RICE PUDDING

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican rice pudding topped with seasonal fruit (Dairy-free)

Coconut Flan

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$9.00Out of stock

BOCA NEGRA

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Sexico Margarita

$14.00+

La Esquina Classic Margarita with Tequila blanco, lime, orange, lemon, agave

El Macizo Con Fruita Margarita

$15.00+

Margarita with Tequila reposado and Passionfruit or Blood Orange

Spicy Daisy

$15.00+

Margarita with tequila blanco, lime, lemon, jalapeno

Pepino Diablo

$16.00+

La Esquina Classic Margarita with Mezcal, lime, orange, lemon, agave

Mezcalita

$14.00+

Mezcal, lime, lemon, agave

Gin Paloma

$15.00

Gin, grapefruit, lime, agave

Guava Mezcalita

$13.00+

La Esquina Classic Margarita with Mezcal, lime, orange, lemon, agave

SODAS Y AGUA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

JARRITOS

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.50Out of stock

Still Agua SMALL

$3.00

Still Agua LARGE

$7.00

Sparkling Agua SMALL

$3.00

Sparkling Agua LARGE

$7.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$5.00

JAMAICA

$5.00

CAFÉ

CAFÉ LEGAL

$2.00Out of stock

COLD BREW

$5.00Out of stock

Other Mix

Campari

$14.00

Aperol

$15.00

Cointreau

$2.00

EXTRA

EXTRA TOPPINGS

EXTRA SALSAS

SIDE OF PROTEIN

GROCERIES

LA ESQUINA CHIPS

LA ESQUINA CHIPS

$2.00+

La Esquina Signature Organic NON-GMO Tortilla Chips.

LA ESQUINA SALSAS & DIP

LA ESQUINA SALSAS & DIP

$5.00

La Esquina signature Salsas

VALENTINA

$5.00

EL YUCATECO

$3.00

TAPATIO

$4.00

CHOLULA

$4.00

TAJIN

$4.00+

ROASTED CORN

$3.00Out of stock

VELVET MILK

$4.00Out of stock

GROUND COFFEE

$19.99Out of stock

RETAIL

White Flames Short Sleeve Shirt

$48.00Out of stock
Yellow Luchador Long Sleeve Shirt

Yellow Luchador Long Sleeve Shirt

$58.00Out of stock
White ¿Serioso? Long Sleeve Shirt

White ¿Serioso? Long Sleeve Shirt

$58.00Out of stock
Orange Taqueria Short Sleeve Shirt

Orange Taqueria Short Sleeve Shirt

$48.00Out of stock
Brown Staff Short Sleeve Shirt

Brown Staff Short Sleeve Shirt

$48.00Out of stock

Black World Famous Short Sleeve Shirt

$48.00Out of stock

Gray Muy Suave Long Sleeve Shirt

$58.00Out of stock

Black Staff Jacket

$80.00Out of stock

White Mesh Shorts

$44.00Out of stock

Green Mesh Shorts

$44.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

$55.00

El Jefe Hat

$44.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please call us at: 646-613-7100 ext: 2

Website

Location

200 W 55th St,, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
La Esquina - Midtown image
La Esquina - Midtown image
La Esquina - Midtown image
La Esquina - Midtown image

