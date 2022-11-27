La Estrella Restaurant
117 South Main Street
Ulysses, KS 67880
Dips
Tacos and More
Tacos Tripa
beef tripe topped with cilantro and onion
Tacos Especiales
Steak and pork topped with cilantro, onion, jalapeños and mozzarella cheese
Tacos Norteños
Choice of Meat with Avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, and a roasted jalapeño
Regular Tacos
Choice of meat with cilantro and onion
Tacos Barbacoa
shredded beef with cilantro and onion
Sopes
Fried homemade tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and choice of meat
Gringa
Quesadilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, and tomato
Regular Burrito
Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla
Tostadas
Choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese
Taco Tray
30 tacos with your choice of meat cilantro, onion, grilled onion, toriados, and limes
1/2 taco tray
15 tacos with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion, grilled onion, toriados, and lime
Favorites
Burrito Ranchero
Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in tomatillo sauce and topped with tomato and Monterrey cheese.
Cheesy burrito
Rice, beans and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered with queso blanco and topped with frilled pico de gallo.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken salad with avocado slices, tomato. Monterrey cheese, and ranch dressing
Steak Salad
Grilled steak with avocado slices, tomato, Monterrey cheese, and ranch dressing.
Taco Bowl
Fried flour tortilla bowl with a base of refried beans, filled with lettuce, cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and choice of meat.
Nachos Supreme
Nachos topped with choice of meat, queso blanco, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and beans.
Papas Supreme
French fries topped with choice of meat, queso blanco, sour cream, tomato, lettuce, and a side of guacamole.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham bacon, lettuce tomato, american cheese, swiss cheese, BBQ, and mayo.
Cheese Quesidilla
Pick Three
Pick any three items (must be different items)
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Hamburguesa Mexicana
Burger topped with cheese, ham, jalapeños, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and French fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburguesa Hawaiiana
Burger topped with cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and French fries.
Cowboy Burger
fried onion and BBQ sauce
Quesa Burger
Burger topped with lettuce, guacamole and a quesadilla as a bun
Seafood
Mojarra Frita
Whole fried fish tilapia, served with rice, lettuce, onion, and avocado slices.
Camarones a la diabla
Shrimp served over rice, smothered with spicy chipotle sauce, served with salad.
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Garlic seasoned shrimp served over rice and salad on the side.
Coctel de camaron
Filete
Two tacos de pescado
Two fish tacos on corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco served with rice.
Breakfast
Huevos Ranheros
Two eggs served on ham, smothered with tomatillo sauce, beans and rice.
Huevos a la Mexicana
scrambled eggs with grilled pico, beans and rice.
Huevos con Jamon
scrambled eggs with ham, beans and rice.
Huevos con chorizo
scrambled eggs with chorizo, bean and rice.
Bistec con Huevos
steak and eggs, serve with beans, rice and side salad.
Chilaquiles con Bistec
Fried tortilla strips topped with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, served with steak.
Chilaquiles con Huevo
Fried tortilla strips topped with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, served with two eggs.
chilaquiles con Bistec y Huevo
Fried tortilla strips topped with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, served with two eggs and steak.
Tortas
Torta de una sola carne
Mexican sandwich with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo.
Jalisco
pechuga and asada (chicken and steak)
El Chavo
jamon y salchichas (ham and hot dogs)
Guevara
Milanesa, pollo y jamon (milanesa, chicken and ham)
La golosa
Tres quesos y huevos (three cheeses and eggs)
Consuelo
Asada, jamon y queso (steak, ham and cheese)
Torta Suiza
Pechuga, jamon y quesillo (chicken, ham and Mexican cheese)
Norteña
Asada, milanesa y quesillo (steak, milanesa and Mexican cheese)
Lorena Herrera
Pierna, pechuga y queso amarillo (pork loin, chicken and American cheese)
Tejana
Milanesa, chuleta y quesillo (Milanesa, smoked pork chop and Mexican cheese)
La Cubana
Chorizo, milanesa, jamon, y salchichas (Mexican sausage, fried pork, ham, and hot dogs)
La Macha
chorizo, asada, milanesa, jamon y salchichas (Mexican sausage, steak, milanesa, ham, and hot dogs).
Torta de Milanesa
Platters
Echiladas Rojas
Two ground beef flour enchiladas with red sauce, cheese, salad, beans and rice.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three corn cheese or chicken enchiladas with green sauce, cheese, cilantro, sour cream, beans and rice.
Flautas
Three corn chicken crisps topped with sour cream, lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, beans and rice.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with chorizo and queso blanco. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans, and rice.
Fiesta Chicken
Grilled chicken with shrimp and queso blanco, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans and rice.
Fiesta Fajitas
steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas topeed with queso blanco. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans and rice.
fajitas
choice of beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans, and rice.
shrimp or mixed fajitas
Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans, and rice.
Milanesa
Chicken fried steak served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, and rice.
Bistec
Beef steak with topping of choice. Served with beans and rice.
Chiles Rellenos
cheese-stuffed poblano peppers. Served with beans and rice.
cheesy Enchiladas
Three corn cheese enchiladas smothered with a cheese sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream, rice and beans.
Crunchy Tacos
two corn hard shells with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and beans.
El Molcajete
Carne Asada
8 oz sliced ribeye, grilled hotdog, grilled onion, two bean and cheese tacos, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato, baked potato or rice and beans.
Kids Menu
Beverages
Dessert
Sides
Rice and Beans
Rice
Beans
chips and salsa
pico fresco
bag of chips
hot sauce
side of cheese dip
side of guacamole
French Fries
shredded cheese
sour cream
Grilled onion
toriado
ranch
tortillas
grilled pico
salsa verde
beans 32 oz
rice 32 oz
bean tray
Serves about 25
rice tray
serves about 25
beans and rice tray
about 12 servings of rice and beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
