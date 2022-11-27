Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Estrella Restaurant

117 South Main Street

Ulysses, KS 67880

Order Again

Dips

Guacamole

$5.50

Bean Dip

$5.00

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Choriqueso

$7.00

Dip Sampler

$13.00

Guacamole, Bean Dip and Cheese Dip

Tacos and More

Tacos Tripa

$2.50+

beef tripe topped with cilantro and onion

Tacos Especiales

$2.75+

Steak and pork topped with cilantro, onion, jalapeños and mozzarella cheese

Tacos Norteños

$2.75+

Choice of Meat with Avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, and a roasted jalapeño

Regular Tacos

$2.25+

Choice of meat with cilantro and onion

Tacos Barbacoa

$2.75+

shredded beef with cilantro and onion

Sopes

$4.00+

Fried homemade tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and choice of meat

Gringa

$8.75

Quesadilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, and tomato

Regular Burrito

$8.50

Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla

Tostadas

$4.00

Choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese

Taco Tray

$50.00

30 tacos with your choice of meat cilantro, onion, grilled onion, toriados, and limes

1/2 taco tray

$27.50

15 tacos with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion, grilled onion, toriados, and lime

Favorites

Burrito Ranchero

$10.50

Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in tomatillo sauce and topped with tomato and Monterrey cheese.

Cheesy burrito

$11.00

Rice, beans and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered with queso blanco and topped with frilled pico de gallo.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled chicken salad with avocado slices, tomato. Monterrey cheese, and ranch dressing

Steak Salad

$10.50

Grilled steak with avocado slices, tomato, Monterrey cheese, and ranch dressing.

Taco Bowl

$9.50

Fried flour tortilla bowl with a base of refried beans, filled with lettuce, cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and choice of meat.

Nachos Supreme

$8.00+

Nachos topped with choice of meat, queso blanco, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and beans.

Papas Supreme

$8.00+

French fries topped with choice of meat, queso blanco, sour cream, tomato, lettuce, and a side of guacamole.

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, ham bacon, lettuce tomato, american cheese, swiss cheese, BBQ, and mayo.

Cheese Quesidilla

$5.50

Pick Three

$10.50

Pick any three items (must be different items)

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$10.50

Burger topped with cheese, ham, jalapeños, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and French fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Hamburguesa Hawaiiana

$10.50

Burger topped with cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and French fries.

Cowboy Burger

$10.50

fried onion and BBQ sauce

Quesa Burger

$11.00

Burger topped with lettuce, guacamole and a quesadilla as a bun

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$14.00

Whole fried fish tilapia, served with rice, lettuce, onion, and avocado slices.

Camarones a la diabla

$13.00

Shrimp served over rice, smothered with spicy chipotle sauce, served with salad.

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$13.00

Garlic seasoned shrimp served over rice and salad on the side.

Coctel de camaron

$8.50+

Filete

$14.00+

Two tacos de pescado

$10.00

Two fish tacos on corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco served with rice.

Breakfast

Huevos Ranheros

$9.00

Two eggs served on ham, smothered with tomatillo sauce, beans and rice.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.00

scrambled eggs with grilled pico, beans and rice.

Huevos con Jamon

$9.00

scrambled eggs with ham, beans and rice.

Huevos con chorizo

$9.00

scrambled eggs with chorizo, bean and rice.

Bistec con Huevos

$13.00

steak and eggs, serve with beans, rice and side salad.

Chilaquiles con Bistec

$11.50

Fried tortilla strips topped with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, served with steak.

Chilaquiles con Huevo

$9.00

Fried tortilla strips topped with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, served with two eggs.

chilaquiles con Bistec y Huevo

$13.50

Fried tortilla strips topped with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, served with two eggs and steak.

Tortas

Torta de una sola carne

$8.75

Mexican sandwich with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo.

Jalisco

$9.50

pechuga and asada (chicken and steak)

El Chavo

$9.50

jamon y salchichas (ham and hot dogs)

Guevara

$9.50

Milanesa, pollo y jamon (milanesa, chicken and ham)

La golosa

$9.50

Tres quesos y huevos (three cheeses and eggs)

Consuelo

$9.50

Asada, jamon y queso (steak, ham and cheese)

Torta Suiza

$9.50

Pechuga, jamon y quesillo (chicken, ham and Mexican cheese)

Norteña

$9.50

Asada, milanesa y quesillo (steak, milanesa and Mexican cheese)

Lorena Herrera

$9.50

Pierna, pechuga y queso amarillo (pork loin, chicken and American cheese)

Tejana

$9.50

Milanesa, chuleta y quesillo (Milanesa, smoked pork chop and Mexican cheese)

La Cubana

$9.50

Chorizo, milanesa, jamon, y salchichas (Mexican sausage, fried pork, ham, and hot dogs)

La Macha

$9.50

chorizo, asada, milanesa, jamon y salchichas (Mexican sausage, steak, milanesa, ham, and hot dogs).

Torta de Milanesa

$8.75

Platters

Echiladas Rojas

Echiladas Rojas

$11.00+

Two ground beef flour enchiladas with red sauce, cheese, salad, beans and rice.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.00+

Three corn cheese or chicken enchiladas with green sauce, cheese, cilantro, sour cream, beans and rice.

Flautas

Flautas

$11.00+

Three corn chicken crisps topped with sour cream, lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, beans and rice.

Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$14.00

Grilled chicken with chorizo and queso blanco. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans, and rice.

Fiesta Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken with shrimp and queso blanco, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans and rice.

Fiesta Fajitas

Fiesta Fajitas

$14.50

steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas topeed with queso blanco. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans and rice.

fajitas

fajitas

$12.50

choice of beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans, and rice.

shrimp or mixed fajitas

$14.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, beans, and rice.

Milanesa

$14.00

Chicken fried steak served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, and rice.

Bistec

Bistec

$13.00

Beef steak with topping of choice. Served with beans and rice.

Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$13.00+

cheese-stuffed poblano peppers. Served with beans and rice.

cheesy Enchiladas

$11.00+

Three corn cheese enchiladas smothered with a cheese sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream, rice and beans.

Crunchy Tacos

$9.00

two corn hard shells with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and beans.

El Molcajete

$19.00

Carne Asada

$18.50

8 oz sliced ribeye, grilled hotdog, grilled onion, two bean and cheese tacos, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato, baked potato or rice and beans.

Kids Menu

5 piece Chicken nugets

5 piece Chicken nugets

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

Corn Dog

$5.50

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.50

salchipollos

$5.50

salchipapas

$5.50

mach and cheese

$5.50

grilled cheese

$5.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.75+

Iced Tea

$2.50

Agua Fresca

$2.00+

Mexican Bottles

$3.00

Coffee

$1.75

small bottle of coke

$2.00

water to go cup

$0.50

Dessert

Chimichanga with ice cream

$4.50

Raspberry cheesecake chimichanga with a scoop of ice cream

Chimichanga no ice cream

$3.00

Raspberry cheesecake chimichanga

Churro with ice cream

$4.50

Churro no ice cream

$3.00

scoop of ice cream

$1.99

Sides

Rice and Beans

$3.50

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

chips and salsa

$3.00

pico fresco

$1.50

bag of chips

$2.50

hot sauce

$2.00+

side of cheese dip

$1.75

side of guacamole

$1.75

French Fries

$3.00

shredded cheese

$0.75

sour cream

$0.75

Grilled onion

$1.00

toriado

$0.25

ranch

$0.75

tortillas

$1.50

grilled pico

$0.75

salsa verde

$0.50

beans 32 oz

$10.00

rice 32 oz

$10.00

bean tray

$25.00

Serves about 25

rice tray

$25.00

serves about 25

beans and rice tray

$25.00

about 12 servings of rice and beans

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food

Location

117 South Main Street, Ulysses, KS 67880

Directions

