Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Estrellita Brighton

1,400 Reviews

$$

45 N Main St

Brighton, CO 80601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Burritos
Enchiladas
Tacos

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Kid Coca-Cola

$3.25

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea Togo

$3.99

Coca-Cola Togo

$3.99

Diet Coke Togo

$3.99

Sprite Togo

$3.99

Dr Pepper Togo

$3.99

Root Beer Togo

$3.99

Lemonade Togo

$3.99

Ras Tea Togo

$3.99

Orange Fanta Togo

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Margaritas

12oz Fresh Squeezed Gold

$11.00

12oz Fresh Squeezed Silver (By request only)

$11.00

Gina-Rita

$11.00

Jacquita-Rita

$11.50

12oz Mi Campo Silver

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Gold Star (64 oz, no ice)

$35.00

64 ounces of Margarita, equivalent to 8/9 margaritas. For take-out only

1/2 Gallon Connoisseur (64 oz, no ice)

$39.00

64 ounces of Margarita, equivalent to 8/9 margaritas

16oz Banana

$9.25Out of stock
16oz Beach-A-Rita

16oz Beach-A-Rita

$9.50

16oz Black Raspberry

$9.50
16oz Blue Star

16oz Blue Star

$9.50
16oz Connoisseur

16oz Connoisseur

$9.50

16oz Cadillac

$9.50

16oz Cucumber

$9.50

16oz Gold Star

$8.75

16oz Hornitos Repo

$9.50

16oz Hornitos Silver

$9.50

16oz Italian

$9.25

16oz Mandarin Vodka-Rita

$9.25

16oz Mango Fruit-A-Rita

$9.25

16oz Melon

$9.00

16oz Patron

$11.25

16oz Patron Anejo

$11.75

16oz Patron Silver

$11.25

16oz Peach Fruit-A-Rita

$9.00

16oz Peach Vodka-Rita

$9.00

16oz Pink Cadillac

$9.25

16oz Pomegranate

$9.25
16oz Strawberry

16oz Strawberry

$9.25

16 oz Watermelon

$9.25

16 oz Prickly Pear Vodka-rita

$9.25

16oz Cucumber Vodka- Rita

$9.25

32oz Banana

$16.75Out of stock

32oz Beach-A-Rita

$16.75

32oz Gold Black Raspberry

$16.75

32oz Gold Blue Star

$16.75

32oz Connoisseur

$17.25

32oz Cucumber

$16.75

32oz Gold Star

$15.75

32oz Hornitos Reposado

$17.25

32oz Hornitos Silver

$17.25

32oz Italian

$16.75

32oz Mandarin-Vodka-Rita

$16.75

32oz Mango Fruit-A-Rita

$16.75

32oz Melon

$16.75

32oz Patron

$20.00

32oz Patron Anejo

$20.50

32oz Patron Silver

$20.00

32oz Peach Fruit-A-Rita

$17.00

32oz Peach Vodka-Rita

$16.75

32oz Pink Cadillac

$17.00

32oz Pomegranate

$16.00

32oz Strawberry

$17.00

32oz Cadillac

$16.75

32oz Silver Black Raspberry

$16.75

32oz Silver Blue Star

$16.75

32 oz Prickly Pear Vodk-rita

$16.75

32oz Cucumber Vodka-Rita

$16.75

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Edge (NA)

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Coronita Single

$3.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos XX Ambar

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

16 oz Coors Light

$3.75

16oz Dos XX

$4.50

16 oz Modelo

$4.50

16oz Blue Moon

$4.50

20 oz Coors Light

$5.00

20oz Dos XX

$6.00

20 oz Modelo

$6.00

20oz Blue Moon

$6.50

32 oz Coors Light

$7.75

32 Modelo

$9.00

Michelada

$9.50

Domestic Bucket

$15.50

Import Bucket

$20.00

Coronita Bucket

$10.00

Wine & Specialties

Merlot

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sangria

$9.00

Daquiri/ Pina

Mango Daquiri

$9.00

Peach Daquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Strawberry Colada

$9.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Guacamole and Chips

$9.25

Chile Con Queso

$9.25
Relleno Bites

Relleno Bites

$9.99
Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

Taquitos

Taquitos

$9.99
Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$11.99
Star Sampler

Star Sampler

$12.99
Mexi Rolls

Mexi Rolls

$9.99

Chile Cheese Fries

$9.50

Carne Asada Fries

$11.99

Soups and Salads

Cup of Menudo

$6.25
Bowl Menudo

Bowl Menudo

$8.99

Menudo Grande

$13.50

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$5.99
Bowl Tortilla Soup

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Bowl Green Chile

$7.75

House Salad

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.75

Beef Fajita Salad

$13.25

Bean Taco Salad

$11.99

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$11.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.99

Shredded Beef Taco Salad

$11.99

Montoya Specialties

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.99
Carnitas

Carnitas

$13.50
Chicken al Carbon

Chicken al Carbon

$13.75
Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.99
FAJITA FOR ONE

FAJITA FOR ONE

FAJITA FOR TWO

Flauta

Flauta

$10.75
Indian Taco

Indian Taco

Mayan Enchiladas

Mayan Enchiladas

$13.50
Mexican Hamburger

Mexican Hamburger

$11.25
Shredded Pork Tacos

Shredded Pork Tacos

$13.50

Sirloin al Carbon

$13.75
Spicy Fish Tacos

Spicy Fish Tacos

$13.50
Stuffed Sopapilla

Stuffed Sopapilla

Combinations

#1 COMBO

#1 COMBO

$15.50
#2 COMBO

#2 COMBO

$14.25
#3 COMBO

#3 COMBO

$12.99
#4 COMBO

#4 COMBO

$12.99

#5 COMBO

$12.99
#6 COMBO

#6 COMBO

$13.25
#7 COMBO

#7 COMBO

$13.25
#8 GROUND BEEF

#8 GROUND BEEF

$12.25
#8 SHREDDED BEEF

#8 SHREDDED BEEF

$12.25
#8 CHICKEN

#8 CHICKEN

$12.25

#8 MIX & MATCH

$12.25

#9 COMBO

$12.99
#10 COMBO w/ CHZ & ONION

#10 COMBO w/ CHZ & ONION

$12.99
#10 COMBO w/ GRD BEEF

#10 COMBO w/ GRD BEEF

$14.24

#10 COMBO w/ CHICKEN

$14.24
#10 COMBO w/ SHD BEEF

#10 COMBO w/ SHD BEEF

$14.24
#10 MIX & MATCH

#10 MIX & MATCH

$14.24
#11

#11

$10.99
#12 Rellenos

#12 Rellenos

$12.99

Kid's Menu

Amigo Meal

$6.75

Kid Bean Burrito

$3.50

Kid Bean & Chz Burr

$3.75

Kid Cheese Enchilada

$4.99

Kid Ground Beef Taco

$3.50

Kid Chicken Taco

$3.50

Kid Bean Tostada

$3.50

Kid Quesadilla

$4.00

Kid Cheese Nachos

$6.50

Kid Bean & Chz Nachos

$6.50

Kid Bean Mini Chimichanga

$3.99

Kid bn and cheese chimi

$4.24

Kid Dino Nuggets w/ Fries

$6.25

Kid Grilled Cheese W/fries

$6.25

Kid Hamburger W/ fries

$6.50

Kid Cheese Burger W/Fries

$7.00

Sides/Carry Out

Side Patty/ Extra Patty

$3.75

1/2 Side Avocado Slices

$2.25

1/2 Side Green Chile (4 oz)

$1.75

1/2 Side Guac (2oz)

$2.50

1/2 Side Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.50

Beans and Rice

$5.00

Large Side Guacamole (8 oz)

$8.25

Large Side Sour Cream (4 oz)

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side Bread

$2.50

Side Carne Asada

$9.25

Side Carnita Salsa (4 oz)

$2.00

Side Carnita Salsa (8 oz)

$3.00

Side Carnitas (8oz)

$6.99

Side CCQ (4oz)

$4.00

Side CCQ (8 oz)

$8.25

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Cherries

$0.70

Side Chicharones (8 oz)

$5.75

Side Chicken Carbon

$5.99

Side Chicken Fajita Meat

$7.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Chorizo

$5.25

Side Cilantro

$0.85

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Enchilada Sauce

$2.99

Side Fideo

$2.75

Side Fries

$3.50

Bowl Fideo

$6.00

Bowl Rice

$6.00

Side Green Chile (8oz)

$3.50

Side Ground Beef

$4.00

Side Guac & Sour

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Side Lettuce/ Tomato

$1.79

Side Onions

$1.50

Side Peppers

$1.50

1/2 Side Pico

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo 4oz

$2.00

Side Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Side Ranch

$0.99

Side Red Chile

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salsa

$1.75

Side Sausage

$2.50Out of stock

Side Shredded Beef

$4.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$3.75

Side Shrimp

$8.50

Side Steak Carbon

$6.50

Side Steak Fajita Meat

$7.99

Side Tomato

$0.99

Side Tortillas

$0.50

Side Wing Sauce 4oz

$2.99

American

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$11.49

Guac Burger

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Estrellita

$11.25

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

"Loaded" Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

Wrapped Breakfast Burrito

$4.00

Healthy Choices

Burrito Bowl

$9.50

Guiltless Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Light Carbon

$13.00

Fajita Low Carb (1)

Fajitas Low Carb (2)

Healthy Fajita Salad

Skinny Fish Tacos

$13.50

Healthy Chicken Lime Tacos

$10.99

A La Carte

Burritos

Enchiladas

Tacos

Tostadas

Chile Relleno (1)

$6.00

Chile Relleno (2)

$9.50

Pork Tamale

$5.50

Burrito Grandes

Carnita Burrito

$11.75

Fajita Burritos

Dessert

Sopapilla Bites

$6.00

Sopapilla (1)

$3.25

Sopapilla (2)

$6.00

Flan

$5.25
Dessert Nachos

Dessert Nachos

$9.50

Sopapilla Bites and Fried Ice Cream Drizzled in Caramel, Chocolate, and topped with Whipped Cream.

Apple Stuffed Sopapilla No Ice Cream

$7.50

Cherry Stuffed Sopapilla No Ice Cream

$7.50

Plasticware

Add Plasticware

Daily Drink Specials

Monday Drink Special

Tuesday Drink Special

$7.75

Wednesday Drink Special

$9.75

Thursday Drink Special

$5.00

Sat Drink Special

$7.00

Sunday Drink Special

$7.00

Friday Drink Special

$7.00

Daily Food Specials

Monday Food Special

$10.75

Tuesday Food Special

$9.25

Wednesday Food Special

$8.75

Thursday Food Special

$21.50

Friday Food Special

$10.50

Saturday Food Special

$8.75

Sunday Food Special

$10.50

Monthly Food Special

October Special

$14.99

November Special

$14.99

Monthly Drink Special

Alli-Cinn-A-Rita

$10.50

November Drink Special

$10.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Before our story began in Brighton, Salome and Stella Montoya operated the first La Estrellita in Fort Lupton, CO from 1955 to 1968. In October 1986, their son John and his family returned to the tradition of providing authentic Mexican cuisine that had long been a part of their family. Today, his daughter, Gina follows her father’s footsteps, just as he followed his parent’s. It has been over three decades since opening in Brighton, and La Estrellita has won multiple awards ranging from our friendly service, to our authentic pork green chile. We can’t wait to serve you, and welcome your family to our kitchen table.

Website

Location

45 N Main St, Brighton, CO 80601

Directions

Gallery
La Estrellita image
La Estrellita image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beltran's Mexican Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
16818 Sheridan Parkway Broomfield, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
Verde- Louisville
orange star3.5 • 153
640 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Bellota
orange star4.7 • 55
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
El Jefe - 2450 West 44th
orange starNo Reviews
2450 West 44th denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Street Feud
orange starNo Reviews
5410 E Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Mezcal Denver
orange starNo Reviews
3230 East Colfax Ave DENVER, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Brighton
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston