La Fabrica Central Restaurant

450 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Fast Bar

Fast Bar (Copy)

Corona

$6.54

Presidente

$6.54

Modelo Especial

$6.54

High Noon

$9.35

La Fabrica Mojito

$14.02

Margarita

$14.02

Rum Old Fashioned

$14.02

Sparkling Summer

$14.02

Smokey Paloma

$14.02

Sex on the Beach

$13.08

Long Island

$14.02

Green Tea Shot

$11.21

Smirnoff

$11.21

Titos

$12.15

Bombay Sapphire

$12.15

Cazadores Reposado

$11.21

Casamigos Blanco

$13.08

Casamigos Reposado

$14.95

Patron Silver

$12.15

Don Julio Blanco

$12.15

J.W. Black Label

$13.08

Jameson

$11.21

Hennessy VS

$12.15

Remmy Martin VSOP

$14.06

Santa Teresa 1796

$13.08

Bacardi Light

$11.21

Food

Small Plates

Complementary Chips

Queso Frito

$10.00

Sorullitos

$10.00

Croquetas de Yuca

$10.00

Croquetas de Jamon

$10.00

Quipes

$10.00

Bunuelos De Bacalao

$10.00

Tostones

$10.00

Maduros

$10.00

Yuca Frita

$10.00

Papas fritas

$10.00

Chip$

$10.00

Pork Chicharrón

$15.00

Chicken Chicharrón

$12.00

Arroz Blanco

$6.00

Habichuelas Roja

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

White Rice & Red Beans

$10.00

Picadera

$65.00Out of stock

Empanadas

Beef Empanada

$6.00

Chicken Empanada

$6.00

Vegeterian Empanada

$12.00

Steak & Cheese

$6.00

Salmon Empanada

$12.00

Platano

Pastelón

$18.00

Avocado Tostones

$20.00

Crab Salad Tostones

$22.00

Tostones Ropa Vieja

$15.00

Tostones Lomo Saltado

$20.00

Mofongo

Mofongo

$10.00

Lobster Mofongo

$40.00

Shrimp Mofongo

$28.00

Ropa Vieja Mofongo

$25.00

Veggie Mofongo

$15.00

Pork Chicharrón Mofongo

$20.00

Chicken Chicharrón Mofongo

$18.00

Ceviche/Salads

Fish Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Ceviche Mixto

$20.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Salmon Tiradito

$18.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$20.00

Ensalada de Aguacate

$13.00

Ensalada de la casa

$12.00

Latin Sushi

Platano Roll

$25.00

Chicken Roll

$20.00

La Fabrica tempura Roll

$25.00

Volcano Roll

$25.00

Bachata Rosa Roll

$25.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$25.00

Veggie Roll

$20.00

Guava Roll

$25.00

Salmon Crispy Bites

$15.00

Mar y Tierra Roll

$26.00

Acevichado Roll

$27.00

Main Course

Kan Kan Pork Chop

$32.00

Quarter Caribbean Style Roasted Chicken

$16.00

Bistec Encebollado

$25.00

12oz Seared Rib Eye

$35.00

Lomo Saltado

$25.00

Passion Fruit Salmon

$28.00

Fishermans Rice

$50.00

Pescado Frito

$30.00

Sancocho

$20.00

Churrasco

$29.00

Pernil Hash

$18.00

Dessert

Flan

$10.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Ginger Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Coconut Chocolate roll

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to La Fabrica, where life is celebrated through our Spanish Caribbean cuisine and lively atmosphere! Feed your soul with Chef Giovanna's flavorful dishes of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Our passion for Spanish Caribbean cuisine is tasted in every bite, from small plates of ceviche to signature entrees such as the Fried Red Snapper, Chuleta Kan Kan, and Mofongo. Experience Latin-inspired flavors fused with Japanese sushi and a touch of Peru at our new SuViche bar. With our flavorful and colorful cocktails in hand, unwind to the sultry sounds of live Latin music. Immerse yourself in the culture with our rustic, industrial charm and festive ambiance. See your colorful self in the street art that adorns our walls. There's always a seat for you "en nuestra casa" in the heart of Central Square, whether you join us on one of our beautiful patios or in our decorated dining room!

450 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

