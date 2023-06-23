La Fabrica Central Restaurant

Restaurant info

Welcome to La Fabrica, where life is celebrated through our Spanish Caribbean cuisine and lively atmosphere! Feed your soul with Chef Giovanna's flavorful dishes of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Our passion for Spanish Caribbean cuisine is tasted in every bite, from small plates of ceviche to signature entrees such as the Fried Red Snapper, Chuleta Kan Kan, and Mofongo. Experience Latin-inspired flavors fused with Japanese sushi and a touch of Peru at our new SuViche bar. With our flavorful and colorful cocktails in hand, unwind to the sultry sounds of live Latin music. Immerse yourself in the culture with our rustic, industrial charm and festive ambiance. See your colorful self in the street art that adorns our walls. There's always a seat for you "en nuestra casa" in the heart of Central Square, whether you join us on one of our beautiful patios or in our decorated dining room!

Website