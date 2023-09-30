Main Menu

Appetizers

Focaccia and Olio

$8.00

Fresh Focaccia and EVOO

Formaggio Platter

$18.00

Cheese Platter

Caprese Platter

$15.00

Burratta, Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic

Olives al Forno

$12.00

Fire Roasted Olives

Meatball Trio

$14.00

3 Meatballs

Pepperoni Stromboli

$17.00

Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato, Cheese, Balsamic

Devil Horns

$17.00

Fire Roasted pepper

Pizzaiolo Platter

$24.00

Antipasti Plate

Single Meatball

$3.00

Salads

Italiano Salad

$12.00

House Salad

Caesar

$12.00

Caesar Salad

Antipasti

$14.00

Meats/Cheeses/Olives

Family Salad/Side

$7.00

Family Style Per Person

Side Italiano

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Antipasti

$9.00

Pasta

Lasagna

$19.00

Oven Baked

Spaghetti & Meatball

$18.00

2 meatballs

Chicken Cosenza

$24.00

Creamy Chicken Pesto

Burrata La Rosa

$22.00

Vegetarian

Ciambotta

$19.00

Vegan

Shrimp & Spaghetti

$27.00

Scampi

Arrabiata

$17.00

Spicy

Diavola

$22.00

Spicy Sausage

Chicken Bianco

$21.00

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

Tomato Basil

Americano

$17.00

Caterina

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

Vesuvius Mushroom

$17.00

Spicy Mushroom

Italian American

$18.00

Sausage & pepperoni

Katie Lee

$17.00

Kale and Peppers

Carne Amore

$20.00

Meat Lovers

Marinara

$13.00

Roman Romano

$18.00

Bomba Brisket

$20.00

Fig & Pig

$20.00

Catanzaro

$18.00

Wild & Wonderful

$19.00

Andolino

$19.00

Spicy Mulberry Mezz

$18.00

Mediterranean Mezz

$18.00

kids

Bambino Board

$11.00

Kids Platter

Bambino Pasta

$10.00

kids pasta

Bambino Pizza

$11.00

kids pizza

Kids breadstick

$10.00

no cheese

kids cheesestick

$12.00

dessert

smore pizza

$14.00

contains nuts

3 inch Cannoli

$3.00

3 inch

gelato

$5.00

2 scoops

affogato

$9.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.50

Cobbler & Gelato

$12.00

5 inch Cannoli

$5.50

Chocolate 5 inch Cannoli

$6.00

chocolate 3 inch cannoli

$4.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.75

Coke

Tea/Lemonade

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Specials

Fire Roasted Swordfish

$38.00

Chicken N'duja Pizza

$26.00

Shrimp & Swordfish

$29.00

!6oz Strip Steak

$48.00

Rainbow Trout

$36.00

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$7.00+

Goose

$8.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Tequila

Cuervo

$7.00+

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$9.00+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Makers 46

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Wild Turkey

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00+

Aperol

$6.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Cointreau

$9.00+

Frangelico

$7.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Lemoncello

$7.00+

Cocktails

Limoncello Martini

$13.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Margherita

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$13.00

Limonatta Fizz

$13.00

Bluegrass Mafia

$13.00

Little Italy

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Italian Alps

$14.00

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Vodka Soda

$10.00

Rum & Coke

$10.00

Whiskey Coke

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Crafted Standard

$12.00

Crafted Premium

$15.00

Beer

Draft

Peroni

$6.00

Craft Draft

$6.00

Stella - Draft

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Import

$6.00

Bottled

Miller

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Michelob

$4.00

Bluemoon

$5.00

Moretti

$6.00

Stella - BTL

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

Red

House Red - GL

$7.00

Duca Sanfelice - GL

$11.00

Ciro Rosso - GL

$9.00

R. Mondavi Bourbon Barrel - GL

$10.00

Prodigo Sangiovese - GL

$10.00

La Fiera Montepulciano - GL

$8.00

La Fiera Primitivo - GL

$8.00

Banfi Superiore - GL

$11.00

Palladio Chianti - GL

$8.00

Barbera D'Asti - GL

$11.00

Bonanza

$10.00

White

House White - GL

$7.00

Ciro Bianco - GL

$9.00

Critone Bianco - GL

$10.00

La Fiera Pinot Grigio - GL

$8.00

La Fiera Soave - GL

$8.00

Prodigo Sauvignon - GL

$9.00

La Doria Moscato - GL

$8.00

Rose

Fleur de Praire - GL

$11.00

Ciro Rosato - GL

$10.00

Champagne

Larmarca Prosecco - GL

$9.00

Larmarca Rose Prosecco - GL

$9.00

House Glass Champagne - GL

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Red

House Red - BTL

$24.00

Duca Sanfelice - BTL

$34.00

Ciro Rosso - BTL

$30.00

R. Mondavi Bourbon Barrel - BTL

$34.00

Prodigo Sangiovese - BTL

$34.00

La Fiera Montepulciano - BTL

$28.00

La Fiera Primitivo - BTL

$28.00

Banfi Superiore - BTL

$36.00

Palladio Chianti - BTL

$28.00

Barbera D'Asti - BTL

$38.00

Binomio Montepulciano - BTL

$124.00

Masseria Primitivo - BTL

$156.00

Mt. Etna - BTL

$48.00

Banfi Brunello - BTL

$104.00

Albe Barolo - BTL

$78.00

Castello Barbaresco - BTL

$84.00

Frappato - BTL

$44.00

Belle Glos - BTL

$48.00

Cannonau - BTL

$33.00

Orion Primitivo - BTL

$48.00

Bonanza

$32.00

White

House White - BTL

$24.00

Ciro Bianco - BTL

$30.00

Critone Bianco - BTL

$32.00

La Fiera Pinot Grigio - BTL

$28.00

La Fiera Soave - BTL

$28.00

Prodigo Sauvignon - BTL

$29.00

La Doria Moscato - BTL

$29.00

Mt. Etna Bianco - BTL

$48.00

Pieropan Soave - BTL

$44.00

Simi Chardonnay - BTL

$32.00

Fontana Frascati - BTL

$29.00

Melacce - BTL

$34.00

Falanghina - BTL

$29.00

Ciu Ciu Pecorino - BTL

$34.00

Rose

Fleur de Praire - BTL

$34.00

Ciro Rosato - BTL

$32.00

Miraflors - BTL

$48.00

Champagne

Larmarca Prosecco - BTL

$32.00

Larmarca Rose Prosecco - BTL

$32.00

Amore Di Amanti Prosecco - BTL

$38.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

water

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.25

Retail Items

La Famiglia Calabrese

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$26.00

La Fam Hot Sauce

$12.50

La Fam Vinaigrette

$12.00

Lupara Sauce

$10.50

Marinara Sauce (Pint)

$8.00

Pecorino Cheese (Pint)

$10.00