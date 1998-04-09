La Familia 206 Van Dorn St
206 Van Dorn St
Polk City, IA 50226
Appetizers (Copy)
Salads (Copy)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken laid on a bed of lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cheese.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Fajita Taco Salad
Flour Crispy tortilla with grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Anytime (Copy)
Tortilla Soup
Special made broth along with chicken, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips
Huevos con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Chicken Strips Basket with Fries
Double Cheeseburger
Fajita Steak Burrito
Fajita Grilled Chicken Burrito
Burrito Deluxe
Flaco's Burrito
California Chicken Burrito
California Steak Burrito
3 Tacos Platter
3 Hawaiian Pork Tacos
Quoesabirria Tacos
3 Fish Tacos
3 Shrimp Tacos
Tacos la Familia
Enchiladas (Copy)
Supreme
4 enchiladas with 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, 1 bean. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Verde
2 chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Seafood
2 enchiladas with shrimp and imitation crab, colored peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Mexicanas
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled steak served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Spinach
2 enchiladas stuffed with spinach, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Cheese Enchilada
Steak (Copy)
Carne Asada
2 tender slices of ribeye steak. Served with rice, whole beans, onions, and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
One T-bone steak with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Steak Veracruz
T-bone steak and shrimp. Topped with grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
3 Compadres
Ribeye steak, chicken breast, and shrimp. Served with mushrooms, onions, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Classic Steak
12 oz steak ribeye with vegetables and baked potatoes.
Seafood (Copy)
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp cooked with onions, jalapeno peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Camarones Ranchero
Grilled shrimp. Cooked with ranchero sauce, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Galic shrimp served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Camarones La Familia
Delicious bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Cocktail
Large shrimp with cocktail sauce, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado. Served with crackers.
Fried Mojarra
Deep fried whole tilapia . Served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices, and pico de gallo.
Arroz con Camarones
Seasoned shrimp on top of a bed of rice with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and cheese dip.
Chimichangas de Camaron
1 deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Seafood Chimichangas
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp, imitation crab meat, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
La Tilapia Diabla
Tilapia cooked with mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, and colored bell peppers. Served with diabla hot sauce, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
A La Carte (Copy)
Kid's Menu (Copy)
Chimichangas (Copy)
Chicken Chimichangas
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Ground beef Chimichangas
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
The people choices (Copy)
Chimichangas
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream.
Nachos Fajita
Cheese nachos. Topped with your choice of chicken, steak, or mixed. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Carnitas
Pork tips. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Rey Poblano
1 poblano pepper stuffed cheese. Topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice and beans.
Pina Fajita
Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with pineapple, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with pineapple, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.
Nachos Supreme
Corn chips. Topped with beans, ground beef, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Dinner Combination
It’s express dinner and you have the option of two of the following: burrito, enchilada, taco, tostada, chile, relleno, and a tamale. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Fajita Dinner
Quesadilla pastor
Quesadilla Veracruz
Quesadilla chipotle
Fajitas (Copy)
Fajitas: Single - Chicken
Fajitas: Single - Steak
Fajitas: Single - Mixed
Fajitas: Double - Chicken
Fajitas: Double - Steak
Fajitas: Double - Mixed
Texas Fajitas: Single
Texas Fajitas: Double
Fajitas: Single - Shrimp
Fajitas: Double - Shrimp
Fajitas: Single - Vegetarian
Fajitas: Double - Vegetarian
Fajitas: Single - Seafood
Fajitas: Double - Seafood
Chicken (Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
206 Van Dorn St, Polk City, IA 50226