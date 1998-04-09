Main picView gallery

La Familia 206 Van Dorn St

206 Van Dorn St

Polk City, IA 50226

Appetizers (Copy)

Cheese Dip

$5.00

Large Cheese Dip

$10.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Bean Dip

$6.00

Guacamole Mexicano

$11.00

10 Wings

$15.00

Chori-queso

$11.00

Extra Chips/Salsa

$3.00

Salads (Copy)

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken laid on a bed of lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cheese.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Crispy flour shell with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.00

Flour Crispy tortilla with grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Anytime (Copy)

Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Special made broth along with chicken, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Chicken Strips Basket with Fries

$12.00

Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

Fajita Steak Burrito

$15.00

Fajita Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Burrito Deluxe

$12.00

Flaco's Burrito

$13.00

California Chicken Burrito

$15.00

California Steak Burrito

$15.00

3 Tacos Platter

$13.00

3 Hawaiian Pork Tacos

$14.00

Quoesabirria Tacos

$15.00

3 Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Tacos la Familia

$16.00

Enchiladas (Copy)

Supreme

$12.00

4 enchiladas with 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, 1 bean. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Verde

$12.00

2 chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Seafood

$13.00

2 enchiladas with shrimp and imitation crab, colored peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Mexicanas

$13.00

2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled steak served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Spinach

$12.00

2 enchiladas stuffed with spinach, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Cheese Enchilada

$12.00

Steak (Copy)

Carne Asada

$21.00

2 tender slices of ribeye steak. Served with rice, whole beans, onions, and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$20.00

One T-bone steak with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Steak Veracruz

$24.00

T-bone steak and shrimp. Topped with grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

3 Compadres

$20.00

Ribeye steak, chicken breast, and shrimp. Served with mushrooms, onions, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Classic Steak

$32.00

12 oz steak ribeye with vegetables and baked potatoes.

Seafood (Copy)

Camarones a la Mexicana

$18.00

Shrimp cooked with onions, jalapeno peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Camarones Ranchero

$18.00

Grilled shrimp. Cooked with ranchero sauce, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.00

Galic shrimp served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Camarones La Familia

$20.00

Delicious bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Large shrimp with cocktail sauce, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado. Served with crackers.

Fried Mojarra

$18.00

Deep fried whole tilapia . Served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices, and pico de gallo.

Arroz con Camarones

$18.00

Seasoned shrimp on top of a bed of rice with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and cheese dip.

Chimichangas de Camaron

$18.00

1 deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Seafood Chimichangas

$18.00

Deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp, imitation crab meat, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

La Tilapia Diabla

$19.00

Tilapia cooked with mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, and colored bell peppers. Served with diabla hot sauce, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

A La Carte (Copy)

Rice

$3.00

Whole Beans

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

1 Shrimp Taco

$4.00

1 Ground BeefTaco

$3.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

1 Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.50

1 Steak Taco

$3.50

1 Pastor Taco

$3.50

Fries

$3.00

Kid's Menu (Copy)

Chicken tender and fries

$6.00

Corn dog and fries

$6.00

Cheeseburger and fries

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Grilled chicken and rice

$6.00

Burrito and rice

$6.00

Enchilada and rice

$6.00

Taco and rice

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla and Fries

$6.00

Chimichangas (Copy)

Chimichangas de Camaron

$18.00

1 deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo.

Seafood Chimichangas

$18.00

Deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp, imitation crab meat, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

La Tilapia Diabla

$19.00

Tilapia cooked with mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, and colored bell peppers. Served with diabla hot sauce, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Chicken Chimichangas

$12.00

Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Ground beef Chimichangas

$12.00

Deep fried tortilla stuffed with ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

The people choices (Copy)

Chimichangas

$12.00

Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream.

Nachos Fajita

$14.00

Cheese nachos. Topped with your choice of chicken, steak, or mixed. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.

Carnitas

$14.00

Pork tips. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Rey Poblano

$13.00

1 poblano pepper stuffed cheese. Topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice and beans.

Pina Fajita

$19.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with pineapple, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with pineapple, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Corn chips. Topped with beans, ground beef, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Dinner Combination

$12.00

It’s express dinner and you have the option of two of the following: burrito, enchilada, taco, tostada, chile, relleno, and a tamale. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Fajita Dinner

$13.00

Quesadilla pastor

$14.00

Quesadilla Veracruz

$14.00

Quesadilla chipotle

$14.00

Fajitas (Copy)

Fajitas: Single - Chicken

$15.00

Fajitas: Single - Steak

$15.00

Fajitas: Single - Mixed

$15.00

Fajitas: Double - Chicken

$28.00

Fajitas: Double - Steak

$28.00

Fajitas: Double - Mixed

$28.00

Texas Fajitas: Single

$18.00

Texas Fajitas: Double

$30.00

Fajitas: Single - Shrimp

$20.00

Fajitas: Double - Shrimp

$35.00

Fajitas: Single - Vegetarian

$15.00

Fajitas: Double - Vegetarian

$26.00

Fajitas: Single - Seafood

$20.00

Fajitas: Double - Seafood

$35.00

Chicken (Copy)

Chori pollo

$15.00

Pollo loco

$15.00

Arroz con pollo

$14.00

Hawaiian chicken

$20.00

Pollo la Familia

$16.00

Desserts (Copy)

Ice cream sundae 2 scoops

$5.00

Churros with 1 scoop of ice cream

$6.00

Flan

$5.00

Sopapilla with 1 scoop of ice cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

206 Van Dorn St, Polk City, IA 50226

