Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

La Familia Cafe

145 Reviews

$

224 W Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Style Tacos
Taco Ida's Way
3 birria tacos

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

steak and eggs breakfast burrito

$10.99

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Nopales

$9.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.99

American Breakfast

$9.99

breakfast gorditas

$4.50

breakfast quesadilla

$8.99

Breakfast Torta

$10.99

Chilakiles

$12.99

Lunch

Birria taco

$4.00

Birria taco plate

$12.99

3 birria tacos

$11.99

Birria egg roll 3 pack

$10.99

Birria egg roll

$3.75

Mexican Style Tacos

$3.25

5 Mini Street Tacos

$10.99

Taco Plate

$11.99

The Tom Taco

$3.25

Taco Ida's Way

$4.75

Taco Delux

$3.99

2 hard shell tacos

$6.00

Kid Tacos

$6.00

Taco 10 Pack

$30.00

Burrito

$9.99

wet burrito

$11.99

Gordita

$4.50

Torta

$10.99

Enchilada Plate

$12.99

The Big Mig

$16.00

Tamalez Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Tako Salad

$10.99

nacho salad

$12.00

Chimichanga

$12.99

Chicken Nugget Basket

$6.00

nacho fries

$10.99

Fries

$3.50

Birria Tacizza

$25.00

Quesadilla

$9.99+

kids quesadilla

$6.50

2 Tostadas

$10.00

1 Tostada

$4.50

Coupon

Tamales

$5.00Out of stock

Taco Salad Taco

$4.00

Chicken Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Double Decker

$4.00

Vegetarian/Vegan

vegan breakfast burrito

$10.50

Vegan Burrito

$10.50

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.50

Vegetarian taco

$2.85

Vegan Taco

$2.99

vegan taco plate

$10.99

Vegan

Out of stock

Extra Sides

Churros

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

cup of consume

$2.50

Guacamole

$7.00

Little Cup Of Guac

$2.00

Little Cup Of Cheese Dip

$1.50

Cheese Sauce Dish

$5.00

Chips & Salsa (DINE IN ONLY)

$3.00

Chips & Salsa( To Go)

$6.00

large bag of chips & salsa

$11.99

Chips

$3.00

Corn Cup

$5.00

Green Salsa

Red Salsa

Big Salsa Rojo

$5.00

Side Of Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Chip Salsa

$2.50

Cup Of Sc

$0.50

Ronchero Salsa Cup

$0.50

Side Of Corn Tortilllas

$1.00

Potatoes

$2.25

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Big Red Hot Salsa

$3.00

Big Pico

$3.00

Bacon

$1.10

Big Verde

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Cheesecake Parfait

$5.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Pan Mexicano

$2.50

Cheesecake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Gift Card

$25.00

Fries

$3.00

Tres Leches Full Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Churro Donuts

$5.00

Huey Cupcake

$4.00

Huey D Slice

$5.00

Side Of Avacado

$1.00

Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Tamarind Jarrito

$2.25

Root Beer

$1.50

Horchata

$2.59

Can coke

$1.50

Bottle coke

$2.50

Fruit punch jarritos

$2.25

Strawberry Jarrito

$2.25Out of stock

Mandarin jarritos

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple jarritos

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Can sprite

$1.50

Lime jarritos

$2.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Water

Coffee Beans Bag

$13.00

Himmika

$3.00Out of stock

Rons Coffe

$5.00

Soldadera

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Lrg Lemonade

$4.00

Lrg Horchata

$4.00

Cafe Rica

$5.00

Cider

$2.00

Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Directions

Gallery
La Familia Cafe image
La Familia Cafe image

Map
