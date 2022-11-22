  • Home
La Familia Cider 231 Court Street Suite 100

231 Court Street Suite 100

Salem, OR 97301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cans and Bottles

Lupulin: Tropical Fun Parts

Lupulin: Tropical Fun Parts

$5.00

Blonde ale with Mango, pink guava and passion fruit. Big fruit flavors with a balanced sweetness. 5% ABV. 12 IBU.

La Famalia Cider: Guayaba

La Famalia Cider: Guayaba

$3.00+

Tart, Tropical, Citrus. 5.2% ABV

La Famalia Cider: Jamaica

La Famalia Cider: Jamaica

$5.00

Semi-Dry, Floral, Fruity, Bright. 5.6% ABV.

Ecliptic Brewing: Witbier w/Lemon

Ecliptic Brewing: Witbier w/Lemon

$3.00

As part of its Cosmic Collaboration Series, Witbier with Lemon is brewed with real lemon, orange peel, and coriander, which bring fresh, citrusy notes. 6.5% ABV. 25 IBU.

Mortalis Brewing: Hydra Fruited Sour

Mortalis Brewing: Hydra Fruited Sour

$10.00

This Fruited Sour blends passion fruit, mangoes, and peaches together to form just one of this monster’s many heads. 6% ABV.

Omnipollo: Bianca

Omnipollo: Bianca

$6.00

Guava Lychee Passionfruit Lassi Gose. Sour Ale with Guava, Lychee, Passionfruit, and Vanilla. 6%ABV

Claim 52: Blueberry Limeade Zeltser

Claim 52: Blueberry Limeade Zeltser

$6.00

Fruited Hard Seltzer 5%ABV

Incline: Lemonade & Tea

Incline: Lemonade & Tea

$5.00

6.9% ABV

2Towns: Buzz & Blooms

2Towns: Buzz & Blooms

$5.00

Snappy & Floral, get ready to BEE blown away with this rich cider with blooming aromatics. Raw Oregon blackberry honey swirls with hibiscus flower notes to BEEcome your new favorite cider. 6.9% ABV

Xicha Brewery: Chela

$5.00

Technically, it’s a light lager brewed with flaked corn. The industry calls it a Mexican Lager. But we call it a Chela. It’s an every occasion beer; from hanging with your homies to just coming home from work. Nothing complicated. Nothing fancy. This is a beer for the people. Cerveza para la gente. 5.3% ABV 18 IBU.

Weldwerks Brewing: Fil*bert Pastry Stout

Weldwerks Brewing: Fil*bert Pastry Stout

$6.00

Milk Stout brewed with Toasted Hazelnut, Milk Chocolate, Chocolate Fudge, Milk Sugar and Graham Cracker. If you were a fan of Fudgy Grahams, you'll likely enjoy this familiar hazelnut take on one of our favorite pastry stouts. 7.2% ABV.

Grains of Wrath: Rip Saw IPA

Grains of Wrath: Rip Saw IPA

$5.00

West Coast IPA. Light bodied, dry IPA featuring a blend of New Zealand & American hops with flavors and aromas of pine, peach, strawberry and gummy bears. 6.5% ABV

450 North Brewing: Yabba Dadda Mallow XXXL

450 North Brewing: Yabba Dadda Mallow XXXL

$11.00

Yabba Dabba Mallow XXXL is conditioned on Fruity Flake Cereal, Marshmallow, Cherry, Orange, Lime, Raspberry & Mango. 5.3%

450 North Brewing: Mango Melon Melt XXL

450 North Brewing: Mango Melon Melt XXL

$10.00

Mango Melon Melt XL is conditioned on Double Mango, Watermelon, Honey Dew & Watermelon Hardy Candy. 5.3%

450 North Brewing: Peaches N Cream XXL

450 North Brewing: Peaches N Cream XXL

$10.00

Peaches N Cream Crumble XL is conditioned on Peach, Vanilla Cream, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar & Lactose. 5.3%

Claim 52: Thicc Rainbow Sherbert

Claim 52: Thicc Rainbow Sherbert

$7.00

Thicc: Rainbow Sherbet" is a Puree Gose conditioned on vanilla, red raspberry, orange, key lime and lemon purees. 5% ABV

Adroit Theory: Sell-out-zer

Adroit Theory: Sell-out-zer

$5.00

Strawberry, Calamansi, and Mango dance across your palate, tricking you into thinking that this isn't truly an 11% beverage. Ludicrously strong, outrageously delicious.

Mortalis Brewing: System 3.0 DIPA

Mortalis Brewing: System 3.0 DIPA

$9.00

This Fruited Double IPA was brewed in collaboration with Fidens Brewing and Widowmaker Brewing. A soft full base was hopped with Lupomax Citra and Mosaic. Then, we conditioned the beer on a responsible level of pineapple for a extra juicy finish. 8%

Energy City: Bistro Cabana

Energy City: Bistro Cabana

$6.00

Heavily fruited Berliner weisse with mango and passionfruit added after fermentation. 6.5%

Sober Carpenter: Blone Ale Non-Alcoholic3

$3.00

Sometimes you just want to kick back, relax and enjoy an easy drinking beer without booze but still with a little edge. With accents of malt and a light hop finish, Sober Carpenter’s non alcoholic Blonde ale is crisp and refreshing. Cheers! Contains less than 0.5% Alc/Vol

Cider Growler Fills

1. La Familia Cider: Manzana

1. La Familia Cider: Manzana

$10.00+

A classic hard apple cider, our Manzana will hit you with apple flavor right from the start. Offers a perfectly balanced sweetness for any palate. 4.5% ABV.

3. La Familia Cider: Jamaica

3. La Familia Cider: Jamaica

$11.00+

The Hibiscus Flower tartness compliments our freshly pressed apples' sweetness to create a cider similar in taste to fine wine. Blended in the spirit of traditional Mexican Aguas Frescas. 5.2% ABV

4. La Familia Cider: Tamarindo

4. La Familia Cider: Tamarindo

$11.00+Out of stock

A Tamarind fruit naturally complex taste of both sweet & tart adds to the richness of our freshly pressed apples for a unique, delicious final product. Blended in the spirit of traditional Mexican Aguas Frescas. 5.2% ABV.

5. La Familia: Fresa con Limon

5. La Familia: Fresa con Limon

$11.00+

5.4% ABV.

6. Square Mile Cider Co: Peach Lemonade

6. Square Mile Cider Co: Peach Lemonade

$11.00+

6.2% ABV.

7. Tieton: Cranberry

7. Tieton: Cranberry

$13.00+Out of stock

6.9% ABV

8. Bull Run Cider: Blueberry Lemon

8. Bull Run Cider: Blueberry Lemon

$13.00+

A very limited run of a fantastic hit, Blueberry Lemon... worth the wait. 6% ABV.

9. 2 Towns Ciderhouse: Spice spice baby

9. 2 Towns Ciderhouse: Spice spice baby

$18.00+Out of stock

6.9% ABV

10. Helvetia: Quince

10. Helvetia: Quince

$15.00+

6% ABV

11. 2 Towns Ciderhouse: Two Berry Dream

11. 2 Towns Ciderhouse: Two Berry Dream

$14.00+Out of stock

Tangy & Fresh, we’re coming at you with the ultimate crushable-thirst-quenching cider. Enter Two Berry Dream, a cider full of Northwest blueberries, currants, and tons of zesty key lime. Grab a can, sit in the sun, and let the daydreams begin. 5.3% ABV.

12. Two Rivers Cider Co: Blackberry

12. Two Rivers Cider Co: Blackberry

$16.00+

6.5% ABV

13. Elemental Hard Cider: Apple Cobbler

13. Elemental Hard Cider: Apple Cobbler

$11.00+Out of stock

As Fall takes hold and seasons change the warmth of the sun to a crisp fresh chill, we at Elemental bring you our delicious take on a traditional spiced apple cider. This seasonal favorite evokes subtle notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and vanilla bean. This cider is semi-sweet on the tip of the tongue and finishes dry on the back of the throat with a balanced acidity. 6% ABV.

14. 101 Cider House: Cactus Rose

14. 101 Cider House: Cactus Rose

$11.00+

6.9% ABV.

15. Claim 52: Zeltzer: Tropical Limeade

15. Claim 52: Zeltzer: Tropical Limeade

$10.00+Out of stock

5% ABV.

Beer Growler Fills

17. Cascade Lakes Brewing Co:

17. Cascade Lakes Brewing Co:

$18.00+

This limited release of our seasonal Vault Series is a lightly-roasted, mahogany-colored, medium-bodied malt that is as smooth as a Marvin Gaye love song. With a sweet, salted-caramel flavor, this special porter is a delicious ale you’ll want to enjoy over and over. Mercy, mercy me! 5.8% ABV. 37 IBU.

18. Rogue Ales: Chocolate Stout

18. Rogue Ales: Chocolate Stout

$10.00+

Luscious chocolate meets rich roasted malts in this sweet stout. ABV: 5.8% | IBU: 69

19. Mt. Tabor Brewing: MacTaborhan's Scottish Ale

19. Mt. Tabor Brewing: MacTaborhan's Scottish Ale

$10.00+

5.1% ABV. 32 BU.

20. Hop Valley Brewing Co: Blonde Ale

20. Hop Valley Brewing Co: Blonde Ale

$12.00+

This golden colored ale pours with a rich white head. A touch of wheat malt and a mixture of Northwest hops gives this easy-going blonde a crisp, refreshing finish. 5% ABV 20 IBU.

21. Lost Coast Brewery: Tangerine Wheat

21. Lost Coast Brewery: Tangerine Wheat

$12.00+Out of stock

This citrus-forward Extra Pale will slap you in the tastebuds with flavors of Northwest hops and Blood Orange. Incredible Pulp is 6% ABV and 35 IBU’s.

22. Stickmen Brewing Co: Schonheit Hef

22. Stickmen Brewing Co: Schonheit Hef

$9.00+Out of stock

5.2% ABV. 20I BU

23. Silver Falls: Crystal Light

23. Silver Falls: Crystal Light

$11.00+

Crystal Light - Lager Fresh Hop - (Crystal) 4.5% ABV.

24. Stickmen Brewing CO: Con o Sin Mexican Lager

24. Stickmen Brewing CO: Con o Sin Mexican Lager

$10.00+

Traditional International Pale Lager fermented with Imperial’s Que Bueno yeast strain . Sure to satisfy on a hot day - with or without a lime wedge. 5.4% ABV. 37 IBU

25. Ecliptic Brewing: Pyxis Pilsner

25. Ecliptic Brewing: Pyxis Pilsner

$10.00+

Nobel hops compliment this balanced pilsner. Finishing crisp & refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German-style larger. 5.5% ABV.

26. Santiam Brewing: Citralicious Fresh Hop

26. Santiam Brewing: Citralicious Fresh Hop

$14.00+Out of stock

6.5% ABV 30 IBU

27. Claim 52: Bloodhounds, Foxes, Barracudas Hazy IPA

27. Claim 52: Bloodhounds, Foxes, Barracudas Hazy IPA

$12.00+

Hazy IPA brewed with malted oats and honey malt. Hipped with Cryo Citra and Montueka, 7.5% ABV .

28. Grains of Wrath: Shakalicious IPA

28. Grains of Wrath: Shakalicious IPA

$14.00+

6.4% ABV

29. Santiam: Bloody Hell IIPA

29. Santiam: Bloody Hell IIPA

$15.00+Out of stock

8.5% ABV . 83 IBU

16. Great Notion: Aguas Frescas

$13.00+

6% ABV

Merch

Tshirt

Tshirt

$20.00
Hoodie

Hoodie

$40.00
Cap

Cap

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Taphouse

Location

231 Court Street Suite 100, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

La Familia Cider image
La Familia Cider image
La Familia Cider image

