La Familia Cider 231 Court Street Suite 100

13. Elemental Hard Cider: Apple Cobbler

$11.00 + Out of stock

As Fall takes hold and seasons change the warmth of the sun to a crisp fresh chill, we at Elemental bring you our delicious take on a traditional spiced apple cider. This seasonal favorite evokes subtle notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and vanilla bean. This cider is semi-sweet on the tip of the tongue and finishes dry on the back of the throat with a balanced acidity. 6% ABV.