La Farandula imageView gallery
Latin American

La Farandula 2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1

2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1

MIAMI, FL 33137

ENTRADAS

CHICHARRON LA FARANDULA

$8.99

MORCILLA CROCANTE

$7.00

EMPANADAS TRADICIONALES

$6.00

AREPAS CON HOGAO

$11.00

PICADA LA FARA

$35.00

PICADA LA FARA 1/2

$22.00

CHORIZOS A LA PARRILLA

$8.00

MADUROS DEL CARIBE

$12.99

CEVICHE DE CHICHARRON

$11.00

PLATOS FUERTES

BANDEJA PAISA

$19.99

AJIACO SANTAFERÑO

$15.99
PECHUGA DE POLLO A LA PARRILLA

PECHUGA DE POLLO A LA PARRILLA

$15.99

MOJARRA FRITA

$26.99

CHULETA VALLUNA EMPANIZADA

$14.00

PUNTA DE ANCA A LA PARRILLA

$21.00

CAZUELITA DE FRIJOLES ANTIOQUENOS

$17.00

ARROZ CON POLLO

$15.00

SUDADO DE RES

$17.00

ESP CARNAVAL BARRANQUILLA

$26.00Out of stock

SANCOCHO DE RES

$16.00

POSTRES

ARROZ CON LECHE

$7.00

FRESAS CON CREMA

$11.00

TRES LECHES

$9.00

MENU NIÑOS

SALCHIPAPAS

$7.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99

AJIACO MINI

$9.00

SODAS

COCA COLA BT

$4.00

DIET COKE CAN

$4.00

SPRITE BT

$4.00

COLOMBIANA BT

$4.00

POSTOBON MANZANA BT

$4.00

POSTOBON NARANJA BT

$4.00

POSTOBON PIÑA BT

$4.00

POSTOBON UVA BT

$4.00

PONY MALTA BT

$4.00

AGUA BRETAÑA BT

$4.00

APPLE JUICE BT

$4.00

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$3.00

JUGOS

LIMONADA

$6.00

LIMONADA COCO

$6.00

LIMONADA MANDARINA

$6.00

LIMONADA MANGO BICHE

$6.00

JUGO MANGO

$6.00

JUGO MARACUYA

$6.00

JUGO MORA

$6.00

JUGO LULO

$6.00

JUGO FRESA

$6.00Out of stock

JUGO GUANABA

$6.00

JUGO GUAYABA

$6.00

JUGO TOMATE DE ARBOL

$6.00

CAFE

CAFE ESPRESSO

$3.00+

CAFE TINTO

$3.00

CAFE CORTADITO

$4.50

CAFE CAPUCHINO

$4.50

CAFE CON LECHE

$3.50+

CHOCOLATE

$3.00

MILO

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Location

2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1, MIAMI, FL 33137

Directions

