La Farm Bakery 122 Glenwood Ave
122 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27603
BREAD
Sourdough
Yeasted
- Boston Creme Challah$10.99
- Brioche Pullman$18.99
- Brioche Roll - 4pk$8.99
- Brioche Roll - IND$2.69
- Brioche Sliders - 6pk$6.99
- Challah - Braided$7.99
- Chatham Baguette$4.49
- Ciabatta$5.99
- Ciabatta Roll - 4pk$6.99
- Ciabatta Roll - IND$2.69
- Focaccia Roll - 4pk$5.99
- French Baguette$3.99
- Hard Roll - 6pk$8.99
- Hard Roll - IND$1.69
- Heirloom Tomato Focaccia$8.99
- Honey Oat Loaf$7.99
- Melange Boule$7.99
- Mini White Chocolate Mini Baguettes - 12pk$11.99
- Multigrain Baguette$4.69
- Pain de Mie$6.99
- Peach Challah$10.99
- Pretzel - Cheese$6.69
- Pretzel - Rye$5.69
- Rosemary Rustico$6.99
- Rustic Demi Baguette - 4pk$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Rustic Demi Baguette - IND$2.69OUT OF STOCK
- Rustic Italian$6.49
- Sesame Italian - Pan$7.99
- Stuffed Baguette$8.49
- White Chocolate Mini Baguette$4.99
- Yeast Rolls - 9pk$7.99
RETAIL
Baked Goods
Candy/Cookie
Cheese/Pate/Meat/Butter
Class/Party
Frozen Meals
Gift Baskets
- Amuse Bouche Gift Basket$36.99
- Bread Master Bundle$39.99
- Bread Sampler Gift Basket$49.99
- Brew Bundle$34.99
- G.J.H. Bundle$35.99
- Gourmand Gift Basket$99.99
- Hot Chocolate Tower$32.99
- La Farm Signature Gift Basket$59.99
- Large Burlap Bag + La Farm Boule$20.00
- Lionel's Book + La Farm Boule$45.00
- Medium Burlap Bag + Hot Chocolate Mix Tin + Marshmallows$28.99
- Medium Burlap Bag + Small Bread$15.00
- Scone Mix Gift Basket$32.49
- Scone Mix w/ Jam$21.99
- Signature Mix Gift Basket$36.99
- Small Burlap Bag + White Chocolate Mini Baguette$10.00
- Sweetbread Gift Basket$26.99
- Scone & Jam Gift Basket$32.99
- Tropical Candies Set$32.99
- Chocolate Passion Set$32.99
- Coffee Tumbler Set$49.99
- Coffee Mug Set$34.99
- Breakfast Set$44.99
- Granola, Jam, Honey, Nut Butter Set$39.99
- 4 Mix Bundle$44.99
- Gingerbread Kit$15.99
Ingredients
Jam/Honey
Non-Food
Nut Butters
Retail - Reuse
Spreads
GRAB & GO
Cups & Parfaits
Salads
Sandwiches
Other
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
122 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603
