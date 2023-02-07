Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Fendee 1402 Westheimer Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1402 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77006

Meze/Mezze

Baba Ghanoush

$8.00

eggplant dip, sesame seed sauce

Labneh

Labneh

$7.00

yogurt dip, olive oil, pita

Grape Leaves

$7.00

rice, seasoning

Kibbeh

$8.00

stuffed fried bulgur wheat, ground beef, onions, pine nuts, tzatziki sauce

Falafel

$8.00

fried chickpeas, parsley, onions

Mediterranean 7 Layer Dip

Mediterranean 7 Layer Dip

$16.00

hummus, labneh, cucumber, tomato, black olive, green onion, feta

La Fendee Sampler

La Fendee Sampler

$20.00

hummus, tabbouleh, grape leaves, kibbeh, falafel, baba ghanoush

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

mashed chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, pita bread

Hummus Supreme

Hummus Supreme

shawarma, hummus, pita bread

Burgers 'n Such

Cheeseburger

$13.00

6 oz homemade beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

6 oz homemade beef patty, sauteed mushrooms, swish cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise

Soups/Salads

Lentil Soup

$8.00

famous original la fendee lentil soup, made daily

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$7.00

parsley, tomato, onion, bulgur, olive oil, lemon juice

Fattoush

Fattoush

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, radish, sumac, lemon juice, olive oil, toasted pita bread

Greek

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, greek dressing

Shirazi

Shirazi

$9.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, dried mint, lime juice, olive oil

Meats, Grills 'n Such

Beef Koubideh Kabob

$16.00+

skewered seasoned ground beef, grilled vegetables, sumac sauce

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$17.00+

saffron marinated chicken breast chunks, grilled vegetables, garlic sauce

Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$25.00+

marinated lamb chunks, grilled vegetables, tzatziki sauce

Shrimp Kabob

$20.00

marinated shrimp, grilled vegetables, garlic sauce

La Fendee Mix Grill

$30.00

one skewer of beef, chicken, lamb souvlaki, & koubideh kabobs, grilled vegetables, garlic sauce, tahini sauce, sumac sauce

Falafel

$15.00+

hummus, tabbouleh

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$16.00+

marinated slices of beef, tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma

$14.00+

marinated slices of chicken, garlic sauce

Gyros

Gyros

$16.00+

vertical grilled lamb & beef mix, tzatziki sauce

Sides

Hummus

$5.00

Baba Ghanoush

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Grape Leaves

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

Extras

Sauce

$1.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Pickles

$3.00

Feta Cheese

$3.00

Desserts

Turkish Pistachio Roll Baklava

$7.00

Turkish Walnut Baklava

$7.00

Carrot Slice Baklava

$6.00

Hookah

Al Fakher Tobacco

Starbuzz Tobacco

Beverages

Tea

$5.00+

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Soda/Pop

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Beer

Wine

Water Bottle

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Location

1402 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

