ANTIPASTI

Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Artichokes, roasted garlic and five cheeses (parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone and feta) baked in a cast iron skillet and served with crostini.

Garlic Knots

$8.50

A perennial favorite of NYC pizzerias. Pizza dough, brushed with butter, olive oil, garlic and herbs. Tied in a knot with a sprinkle of parm, romano and mozz. 3 knots. Served with chunky marinara and ranch.

Meatball Pot

$13.50

Three house-made pork, beef and chicken meatballs in a fresh red sauce with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with focaccia toast.

Market Veggies

$12.00

Fresh veggies with a simple preparation. Call us for today’s goodness.

SOUPS & SALADS

Tomato Soup Cup

$6.00

Creamy tomato soup with fennel and serrano finished with basil pesto and a balsamic reduction. Mmm... better than Campbell’s.

Tomato Soup Bowl

$7.75

Creamy tomato soup with fennel and serrano finished with basil pesto and a balsamic reduction. Mmm... better than Campbell's.

Soup ???? Cup

$6.00

We usually have another selection for your enjoyment. Sometimes.

Soup ???? Bowl

$7.75

We usually have another selection for your enjoyment. Sometimes.

Green Salad

$6.50

A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.

Green Salad Large

$8.50

A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan.

Caesar Salad Large

$9.50

Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan.

Fiamma Chop

$14.00

Classic Chop. Crisp iceberg lettuce (yes, iceberg! It wouldn’t be a chop salad without), grilled chicken, salami, four cheeses (gorgonzola, mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar), tomatoes, garbanzo beans, black olives and pumpkin seeds with white balsamic vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.

Sesame Chicken Salad

$13.25

Romaine and shredded Napa Cabbage tumbled with our sesame mustard dressing, topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, carrots, toasted almonds and black sesame seeds.

Green Salad Shareable

$22.00

A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch. Serves 4-5.

Caesar Salad Shareable

$24.00

Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan. Serves 4-5.

Fiamma Chop Shareable

$27.00

Classic Chop. Crisp iceberg lettuce (yes, iceberg! It wouldn't be a chop salad without), grilled chicken, salami, four cheeses (gorgonzola, mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar), tomatoes, garbanzo beans, black olives and pumpkin seeds with white balsamic vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch. Serves 4-5.

Rainy Day Special

$10.25

1/2 a grilled cheese sandwich made with Tillamook cheddar on our rosemary focaccia and a cup of our tomato soup.

Extra Dressing $

Ranch Dip

$0.50

PIZZA

Medium

Greek Havoc Medium

$23.50

The vegetarian version of the GRECIAN FORMULA. Starts with our herbed white sauce and topped with fresh spinach, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, grilled artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella.

The Pizza Royale Medium

$22.50

Our Margherita Pizza 2.0 - Charred grape tomatoes, tangy red sauce, fresh mozzarella and burrata cheeses and torn basil. Finished with grana and a crack of black pepper. Created in 1889 for Queen Margherita of Italy. The red, white, and green of the Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella are the colors of the Italian flag.

Charred Tomato White Pie Medium

$21.50

Herbed white sauce, white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted garlic, chives, more garlic, fresh shaved Romano cheese.

Veggie Fiona Medium

$22.75

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Black Truffle Pizza Medium

$23.50

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Major Grigio Medium

$22.75

Spicy curry roasted veggies* and fresh spinach + the sweet and tangy flavors of our Major Grey style mango chutney. Topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses, and finished with fresh cilantro and sriracha sauce.

Finn Medium

$23.50

Pesto sauce, shrimp, grilled artichoke hearts, mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese. Garnished with parsley.

Wild Smoked Salmon Medium

$23.50

Ken’s Grandpa’s secret recipe for smoked salmon, smoked lightly over hickory. With roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and chèvre cheese, finished with a cilantro-almond-caper pesto.

Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Medium

$21.50

Rosemary roasted red potatoes and caramelized onions with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory VEG Medium

$20.50

Caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Medium

$22.75

Rosemary roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, our house-made fennel Italian sausage with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory Medium

$22.75

Prosciutto, caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Grecian Formula Medium

$23.50

Herbed white sauce with fresh spinach, red peppers, grape tomatoes, marinated & grilled flank steak, Kalamata olives, and feta + mozzarella.

Fiona Medium

$23.50

Mo-made lamb sausage, a roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Pepperoni Medium

$20.00

Yes... we have pepperoni, and oh what good pepperoni it is.

BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Medium

$23.50

Savory chicken sausage, pepperoni, crispy onions, bbq sauce, chevre cheese, three cheese blend and chives.

PPJ Pizza Medium

$22.50

Crispy, curly, smokey, spicy, lip smackin’ good PEPPERONI with PINEAPPLE and house pickled JALAPENO peppers.

Burrata + Hot Honey Medium

$23.50

Our classic pepperoni pizza finished with torn burrata cheese, fresh basil and a healthy drizzle of hot honey.

The Sofia Medium

$22.00

One of our favorites! Tomato sauce, prosciutto, rosemary, red onion, mozzarella + freshly cracked black pepper.

Meatball Pizza Medium

$23.50

Sliced Meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese and our three cheese blend. Topped with Castelvetrano olives, crispy onions, olive conserva, basil and chive oil.

Meat Lovers' Medium

$23.50

A sodium rich, meat lovers’ delight. Thinly sliced prosciutto, pepperoni, sopressata salami + our house-made fennel Italian sausage.

Ham and Pineapple Pizza Medium

$21.25

Tomato sauce, smoked ham, sliced pineapple and mozzarella.

Spicy Italian Medium

$23.50

Hot Capicola, House made Italian fennel sausage, and sopressata salami with red sauce and our three cheese blend. Finished with oregano, Grana cheese, and locally produced

Brooklyn Bridge Medium

$22.75

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, onions, tomato sauce and our three cheese blend.

Pizza Diablo Medium

$21.25

Some like it hot. Spicy tomato sauce, house-made fennel Italian sausage, hot pickled cherry peppers and mozzarella.

Featured Pizza Medium

$22.75

Hatch Chili + Linguica Sausage Pizza - Pickled Hatch chilies with Portuguese Linguica sausage and red sauce. Topped with mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, and creamy stracciatella cheeses. Finished with a dash of hot sauce.

The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Medium

$18.00

Sometimes a plain cheese pizza is just what you want when what you want is a cheese pizza.

BYO Medium

$18.00

Want to build your own? We fancy ourselves pizza perfectionists… and you can be too. BYO is perfect for folks who just can’t find what they're craving on our menu of over 25 beautiful pizzas or you have more than a couple of modifications to one of our recipes. Your BYO pizza starts with our award winning crust, choice of sauce and not-so-secret cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar cheeses). We recommend adding no more than 3-4 toppings. Remember, if a little is good, more is not better. Just sayin’.

50/50 Pizza Medium

Large

Greek Havoc Large

$36.25

The vegetarian version of the GRECIAN FORMULA. Starts with our herbed white sauce and topped with fresh spinach, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, grilled artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella.

The Pizza Royale Large

$34.75

Our Margherita Pizza 2.0 - Charred grape tomatoes, tangy red sauce, fresh mozzarella and burrata cheeses and torn basil. Finished with grana and a crack of black pepper. Created in 1889 for Queen Margherita of Italy. The red, white, and green of the Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella are the colors of the Italian flag.

Charred Tomato White Pie Large

$33.25

Herbed white sauce, white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted garlic, chives, more garlic, fresh shaved Romano cheese.

Veggie Fiona Large

$35.25

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Black Truffle Pizza Large

$36.25

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Major Grigio Large

$35.25

Spicy curry roasted veggies* and fresh spinach + the sweet and tangy flavors of our Major Grey style mango chutney. Topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses, and finished with fresh cilantro and sriracha sauce.

Finn Large

$36.25

Pesto sauce, shrimp, grilled artichoke hearts, mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese. Garnished with parsley.

Wild Smoked Salmon Large

$36.25

Ken's Grandpa's secret recipe for smoked salmon, smoked lightly over hickory. With roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and chèvre cheese, finished with a cilantro-almond-caper pesto.

Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Large

$33.25

Rosemary roasted red potatoes and caramelized onions with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory VEG Large

$32.00

Caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Large

$35.25

Rosemary roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, our house-made fennel Italian sausage with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory Large

$35.25

Prosciutto, caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Grecian Formula Large

$36.25

Herbed white sauce with fresh spinach, red peppers, grape tomatoes, marinated & grilled flank steak, Kalamata olives, and feta + mozzarella.

Fiona Large

$36.25

Mo-made lamb sausage, a roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Pepperoni Large

$31.00

Yes... we have pepperoni, and oh what good pepperoni it is.

BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Large

$36.25

Savory chicken sausage, pepperoni, crispy onions, bbq sauce, chevre cheese, three cheese blend and chives.

PPJ Pizza Large

$35.00

Crispy, curly, smokey, spicy, lip smackin' good PEPPERONI with PINEAPPLE and house pickled JALAPENO peppers.

Burrata + Hot Honey Large

$36.25

Our classic pepperoni pizza finished with torn burrata cheese, fresh basil and a healthy drizzle of hot honey.

The Sofia Large

$34.00

One of our favorites! Tomato sauce, prosciutto, rosemary, red onion, mozzarella + freshly cracked black pepper.

Meatball Pizza Large

$36.25

Sliced Meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese and our three cheese blend. Topped with Castelvetrano olives, crispy onions, olive conserva, basil and chive oil.

Meat Lovers' Large

$36.25

A sodium rich, meat lovers' delight. Thinly sliced prosciutto, pepperoni, sopressata salami + our house-made fennel Italian sausage.

Ham and Pineapple Pizza Large

$33.00

Tomato sauce, smoked ham, sliced pineapple and mozzarella.

Spicy Italian Large

$36.25

Hot Capicola, House made Italian fennel sausage, and sopressata salami with red sauce and our three cheese blend. Finished with oregano, Grana cheese, and locally produced

Brooklyn Bridge Large

$35.25

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, onions, tomato sauce and our three cheese blend.

Pizza Diablo Large

$33.00

Some like it hot. Spicy tomato sauce, house-made fennel Italian sausage, hot pickled cherry peppers and mozzarella.

Featured Pizza Large

$35.25

Hatch Chili + Linguica Sausage Pizza - Pickled Hatch chilies with Portuguese Linguica sausage and red sauce. Topped with mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, and creamy stracciatella cheeses. Finished with a dash of hot sauce.

The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Large

$28.00

Sometimes a plain cheese pizza is just what you want when what you want is a cheese pizza.

BYO Large

$28.00

Want to build your own? We fancy ourselves pizza perfectionists… and you can be too. BYO is perfect for folks who just can't find what they're craving on our menu of over 25 beautiful pizzas or you have more than a couple of modifications to one of our recipes. Your BYO pizza starts with our award winning crust, choice of sauce and not-so-secret cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar cheeses). We recommend adding no more than 3-4 toppings. Remember, if a little is good, more is not better. Just sayin'.

50/50 Pizza Large

