La Fiesta 4248 S Archer Ave
No reviews yet
4248 S Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60632
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Giant Burrito
Burrito Asada/Steak
Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.
Burrito Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Burrito
Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, and beans.
Burrito Pollo/Chicken
Burito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.
Burrito Picadillo/Ground Beef
Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.
Burrito Lengua/Tongue
Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.
Burrito Carnitas/Pork
Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.
Burrito Vegetal/Vegetable
Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, avocado, and rice.
Tacos
Taco Asada/Steak
Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Taco Al Pastor/Spicy Pork
Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Taco Pollo/Chicken
Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Taco Picadillo/Ground Beef
Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Taco Lengua/Tongue
Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Taco Carnitas/Pork
Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Taco Lomo/Ribeye Steak
Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and beans.
Taco Chile Relleno/Cheese Stuffed Poblano Pepper
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and beans.
Taco Veggie/Vegetal
Torta
Torta Asada/Steak
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans.
Torta Al Pastor/Spicy Pork
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Torta Pollo/Chicken
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Torta Picadillo/Ground Beef
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Torta Lengua/Tongue
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Torta Carnitas/Pork
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Torta Milanesa de Res/Breaded Steak
Torta includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Torta Jamon/Ham
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and beans.
Torta Vegetal/Vegetable
Torta includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and beans.
Tostada
Tostada Asada/Steak
Tostada includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans.
Tostada Al Pastor/Spicy Pork
Torta includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Tostada Pollo/Chicken
Torta includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Tostada Picadillo/Ground Beef
Tostada includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Tostada Lengua/Tongue
Tostada includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream. and beans.
Tostada Carnitas/Pork
Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.
Tostada Vegetal/Vegetable
Tostada includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and beans.
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Torta
Huevos/Egg Specials
Huevos con Chorizo/Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo and a side order of rice and beans and tortillas of your choice.
Huevos con Jamon/Scrambled Eggs with Ham
Scrambled eggs with ham served with a side order of rice and beans and tortillas of your choice.
Huevos Rancheros/Eggs over easy with Ranchero Sauce
Eggs over easy with Ranchero salsa and a side order of rice and beans with tortillas of your choice.
Huevos a la Mexicana/Mexican styled Eggs
Eggs scrambled with onions, tomato, and jalepenos with a side order of rice beans and tortillas of your choice.
La Fiesta Breakfast
Burrito Dinner
Burrito Asada/Steak Dinner
Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.
Burrito Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Dinner
Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.
Burrito Pollo/Chicken Dinner
Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.
Burrito Picadillo/Ground Beef Dinner
Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.
Burrito Lengua/Tongue Dinner
Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.
Burrito Carnitas/Pork Dinner
Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.
Burrito Vegetal/Vegetable Dinner
Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, rice and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Dinner
Torta Asada/Steak Dinner
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Dinner
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Pollo/Chicken Dinner
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Picadillo/Ground Beef Dinner
Torta come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Lengua/Tongue Dinner
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Carnitas/Pork Dinner
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Milanesa de Res/Breaded Steak Dinner
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Jamon/Ham Dinner
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Torta Vegetal/Vegetable Dinner
Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, rice, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Taco Dinner
Taco Asada/Steak Dinner
Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Taco Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Dinner
Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.
Taco Pollo/Chicken Dinner
Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.
Taco Picadillo/Ground Beef Dinner
Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.
Taco Lengua/Tongue Dinner
Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.
Taco Carnitas/Pork Dinner
Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.
Taco Lomo/Ribeye Steak Dinner
Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.
Tostada Dinner
Tostada Asada/Steak Dinner
Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Tostada Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Dinner
Tostada comes with lettcue, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Tostada Pollo/Chicken Dinner
Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Tostada Picadillo/Ground Beef Dinner
Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.
Tostada Lengua/Tongue Dinner
Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Tostada Carnitas/Pork Dinner
Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Tostada Vegetal/Vegetable Dinner
Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Dinner
Pollo/Chicken Enchiladas
Tortillas dipped in mole sauce then rolled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.
Picadillo/Ground Beef Enchiladas
Tortillas dipped in mole sauce rolled with picadillo/ground beef topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.
Asada/Steak Enchiladas
Tortillas dipped in mole sauce rolled with asada/steak and topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.
Queso/Cheese Enchiladas
Tortillas dipped in mole sauce rolled with cheese and topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.
Extra Enchilada
Flautas Dinner
Quesadillas Dinner
Quesadillas/Cheese Only Dinner
Tortilla filled with queso/cheese and then cooked on the grille with a side order of rice and beans.
Quesadillas con Carne Asada/Steak Dinner
Tortillas filled with cheese and asada/steak and grilled with a side order of rice and beans.
Quesadillas con Pastor Dinner
Quesadillas con Pollo Dinner
2 Chile Relleno/Cheese Stuffed Poblano Peppers Dinner
Carne Asada/Ribeye Steak Dinner
2 Milanesa de Res Dinner
Bistek a la Mexicana/Mexican style Beef
Gisado de Puerco en Salsa Verde/Pork Stew in Green Salsa Dinner
Bottled Water
Cafe/Coffee
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
"Home of the Giant Steak Burrito"
4248 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632