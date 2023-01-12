Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Fiesta 4248 S Archer Ave

4248 S Archer Ave

Chicago, IL 60632

Giant Burrito

Burrito Asada/Steak

$8.50

Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.

Burrito Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Burrito

$8.50

Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, and beans.

Burrito Pollo/Chicken

$8.50

Burito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.

Burrito Picadillo/Ground Beef

$8.50

Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.

Burrito Lengua/Tongue

$9.50

Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.

Burrito Carnitas/Pork

$8.50

Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans.

Burrito Vegetal/Vegetable

$8.50

Burrito includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, avocado, and rice.

Tacos

Taco Asada/Steak

$3.00

Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Taco Al Pastor/Spicy Pork

$3.00

Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Taco Pollo/Chicken

$3.00

Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Taco Picadillo/Ground Beef

$3.00

Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Taco Lengua/Tongue

$4.00

Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Taco Carnitas/Pork

$3.00

Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Taco Lomo/Ribeye Steak

$4.00

Taco includes lettuce, tomato, and beans.

Taco Chile Relleno/Cheese Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$3.75

Comes with lettuce, tomato, and beans.

Taco Veggie/Vegetal

$3.00

Torta

Torta Asada/Steak

$6.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans.

Torta Al Pastor/Spicy Pork

$6.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Torta Pollo/Chicken

$6.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Torta Picadillo/Ground Beef

$6.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Torta Lengua/Tongue

$7.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Torta Carnitas/Pork

$6.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Torta Milanesa de Res/Breaded Steak

$6.00

Torta includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Torta Jamon/Ham

$6.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and beans.

Torta Vegetal/Vegetable

$6.00

Torta includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and beans.

Tostada

Tostada Asada/Steak

$3.50

Tostada includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans.

Tostada Al Pastor/Spicy Pork

$3.50

Torta includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Tostada Pollo/Chicken

$3.50

Torta includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Tostada Picadillo/Ground Beef

$3.50

Tostada includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Tostada Lengua/Tongue

$4.50

Tostada includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream. and beans.

Tostada Carnitas/Pork

$3.50

Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Tostada Vegetal/Vegetable

$3.50

Tostada includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and beans.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$1.75

Quesadilla con Carne/with Meat

$2.75

Pozole

Pozole

$8.00

Bowl of Red Pozole with chopped cabbage, onions, radishes, and sliced limes.

Sides

Guacamole + Chips

$6.50

Pico de Gallo + Chips

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Arroz/Rice

$2.00

Frijoles/Beans

$2.00

Crema/Sour Cream

$0.50

Aguacate/Avocado

$0.75

Vaso de Salsa Roja/Cup of Red Salsa

$2.00

Vaso de Salsa Verde/Cup of Green Salsa

$2.00

Vaso de Pico de Gallo/Cup of Chopped Sauce

$2.00

Extras

Extra Queso/Cheese

$0.75

Extra Crema/Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Breakfast Burrito

Burrito de Huevos y Bistek/Scrambled Egg and Steak Burrito

$8.50

Also includes lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese.

Burrito de Huevos /Egg Only Burrito

$7.50

Breakfast Torta

Torta de Huevos y Jamon/Scrambled Egg and Ham Torta

$6.00

Torta also includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans.

Torta de Huevos y Chorizo/Scrambled Egg and Mexican Sausage Torta

$6.00

Torta also includes lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans.

Huevos/Egg Specials

Huevos con Chorizo/Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with chorizo and a side order of rice and beans and tortillas of your choice.

Huevos con Jamon/Scrambled Eggs with Ham

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with ham served with a side order of rice and beans and tortillas of your choice.

Huevos Rancheros/Eggs over easy with Ranchero Sauce

$8.00

Eggs over easy with Ranchero salsa and a side order of rice and beans with tortillas of your choice.

Huevos a la Mexicana/Mexican styled Eggs

$8.00

Eggs scrambled with onions, tomato, and jalepenos with a side order of rice beans and tortillas of your choice.

La Fiesta Breakfast

La Fiesta Breakfast

$10.00

(2) Eggs/Juevos cooked to your desire, Ribeye Steak/Lomo, with a side order of Rice/Arroz and Beans/Frijoles, plus salsa.

Tortillas Maiz

Tortillas Arina

Burrito Dinner

Comes with Rice and Beans

Burrito Asada/Steak Dinner

$10.00

Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.

Burrito Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Dinner

$10.00

Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.

Burrito Pollo/Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.

Burrito Picadillo/Ground Beef Dinner

$10.00

Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.

Burrito Lengua/Tongue Dinner

$11.00

Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.

Burrito Carnitas/Pork Dinner

$10.00

Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.

Burrito Vegetal/Vegetable Dinner

$10.00

Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, rice and beans and also includes a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Dinner

Torta Asada/Steak Dinner

$10.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Dinner

$10.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Pollo/Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Picadillo/Ground Beef Dinner

$10.00

Torta come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Lengua/Tongue Dinner

$11.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Carnitas/Pork Dinner

$10.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Milanesa de Res/Breaded Steak Dinner

$10.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Jamon/Ham Dinner

$10.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Torta Vegetal/Vegetable Dinner

$10.00

Torta comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, rice, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Taco Dinner

Taco Asada/Steak Dinner

$10.00

Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Taco Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Dinner

$10.00

Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.

Taco Pollo/Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.

Taco Picadillo/Ground Beef Dinner

$10.00

Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.

Taco Lengua/Tongue Dinner

$11.00

Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.

Taco Carnitas/Pork Dinner

$10.00

Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.

Taco Lomo/Ribeye Steak Dinner

$13.00

Tacos come with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side order of rice and beans.

Tostada Dinner

Tostada Asada/Steak Dinner

$10.00

Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Tostada Al Pastor/Spicy Pork Dinner

$10.00

Tostada comes with lettcue, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Tostada Pollo/Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Tostada Picadillo/Ground Beef Dinner

$10.00

Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.

Tostada Lengua/Tongue Dinner

$11.00

Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Tostada Carnitas/Pork Dinner

$10.00

Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Tostada Vegetal/Vegetable Dinner

$10.00

Tostada comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and beans with a side order of rice and beans.

Enchiladas Dinner

Pollo/Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

Tortillas dipped in mole sauce then rolled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.

Picadillo/Ground Beef Enchiladas

$13.00

Tortillas dipped in mole sauce rolled with picadillo/ground beef topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.

Asada/Steak Enchiladas

$13.00

Tortillas dipped in mole sauce rolled with asada/steak and topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.

Queso/Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Tortillas dipped in mole sauce rolled with cheese and topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.

Extra Enchilada

$1.00

Flautas Dinner

Pollo/Chicken Flautas

$13.00

Tortillas rolled with cheese and deep fried topped with melted cheese and sour cream with a side order of rice and beans.

Quesadillas Dinner

Quesadillas/Cheese Only Dinner

$10.00

Tortilla filled with queso/cheese and then cooked on the grille with a side order of rice and beans.

Quesadillas con Carne Asada/Steak Dinner

$14.00

Tortillas filled with cheese and asada/steak and grilled with a side order of rice and beans.

Quesadillas con Pastor Dinner

$14.00

Quesadillas con Pollo Dinner

$14.00

2 Chile Relleno/Cheese Stuffed Poblano Peppers Dinner

Chile Rellenos/Cheese Stuffed Poblano Peppers

$13.00

Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and deep fried topped with a mild salsa with a side order of rice and beans.

Carne Asada/Ribeye Steak Dinner

Carne Asada/Ribeye Steak Dinner

$15.00

Tortillas Maiz

Tortillas Arina

2 Milanesa de Res Dinner

Milanesa de Res/Breaded Steak Dinner

$13.00

Milanesa de Res/Break Steak with a side order of rice and beans.

Tortillas Maiz

Tortillas Arina

Bistek a la Mexicana/Mexican style Beef

Bistek a la Mexicana/Mexican style Beef

$10.00

Strips of ribeye steak cooked with sliced tomatoes, onions, and jalepenos with a side order of rice and beans and tortillas of your choice.

Tortillas Maiz

Tortillas Arina

Gisado de Puerco en Salsa Verde/Pork Stew in Green Salsa Dinner

Gisado de Puerco en Salsa Verde/Pork Stew in Green Salsa Dinner

$10.00

Pork stew slow cooked in green salsa served with a side order of rice and beans and tortillas of your choice.

Tortillas Maiz

Tortillas Arina

Canned Soda

Coke

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Fanta - Orange

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Jarritos

Lime/Limon

$2.00

Mandarin

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Tamarind

$2.00

Pina/Pineapple

$2.00

Bottled Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Topo Chico - Mineral Water

$2.00

Horchata

Mediana Horchata

$2.00

Grande Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

Mediana Jamaica

$2.00

Grande Jamaica

$3.00

Cafe/Coffee

Cafe/Coffee

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
"Home of the Giant Steak Burrito"

4248 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632

