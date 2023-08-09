Breakfast Burritos

Express Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

shredded beef, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Mexicana Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

grilled tomato,onion, and jalapeno, with potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Arriero Breakfast Burrito

$5.65

pork in green salsa, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.65

sausage, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

grilled steak cooked with tomato, onion. and jalapeno, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$5.65

chorizo, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

grilled steak, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Mixto Breakfast Burrito

$6.35

grilled steak mixed with bacon, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Super Breakfast Burrito

$5.65

bacon, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$5.80

ham, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Porkchop Breakfast Burrito

$5.80

porkchops, potato, egg, cheese, green chili,wrapped in our home-made tortillas!

Burritos

Burrito Asada

$6.30

grilled steak and bean burrito, with our home-made tortillas!

Burrito Barbacoa

$6.25

barbacoa and bean burrito, with our home-made tortillas!

Chipotle Burrito

$6.25

steak cooked in chipotle sauce and beans with our home-made tortillas!

GRANDE Burrito

$6.50

rice, beans, and choice of steak or chicken fajitas with our home-made tortillas!

Veggie Burrito

$5.75

bell pepper, tomato, onion, rice and beans with our home-made tortillas!

Ranchero Burrito

$6.25

steak, beans, pico de gallo and avocado with our home-made tortillas!

California Burrito

$6.30

steak, fries, pico, avocado and sour cream with our home-made tortillas!

Chile Relleno Burrito

$6.30

chile relleno, beans and rice and (hot or mild) sauce comes with our home-made tortillas!

Banderilla Burrito

$6.25

steak cooked with jalapenos, tomato, onion, and queso asadero with our home-made tortillas!

Steak & Potato Burrito

$6.25

steak cooked with jalapeno, tomato, onion and potato

Americano Burrito

$6.25

ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream

Burrito

$5.50

Tacos

Taco Asada

$2.35

corn tortilla , asada meat, topped with onion and cilantro

Taco Pastor

$2.25

corn tortilla , pastor meat, topped with onion and cilantro

Taco Carnitas

$2.25

corn tortilla , carnitas meat, topped with onion and cilantro

Taco Barbacoa

$2.25

corn tortilla , barbacoa meat, topped with onion and cilantro

Taco Pollo

$2.25

corn tortilla , chicken meat, topped with onion and cilantro

Taco Tripas

$2.35

corn tortilla , tripas meat, topped with onion and cilantro

Taco Chorizo

$2.25

Taco Molida

$2.25

corn tortilla , ground beef meat, topped with onion and cilantro

Taco Plate

$12.00

3 tacos (choice of meat) with sides of rice, beans and lettuce

20 Taco Tray

$40.00

tacos with onion, cilantro, lime and salsa on side

30 Taco Tray

$55.00

tacos with onion, cilantro, lime and salsa on side

Tortas

Torta

$9.00

mexican sandwich with choice of meat topped with , lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and avocado

Torta Combo

$11.50

mexican sandwich with choice of meat topped with , lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and avocado and seasoned fries

Gorditas

Gordita

$3.15

choice of Corn or Flour gordita filled with choice of meat

Gordita Plate

$12.00

choice of Corn or Flour gordita filled with choice of meat with sides of beans and rice

Smothered Burritos

Smothered Burrito

$9.50

our Homemade tortilla with beans and choice of meat Smothered in (Hot or Mild) sauce, topped in veggies

Smothered Burrito Plate

$12.50

our Homemade tortilla with beans and choice of meat Smothered in (Hot or Mild) sauce, topped in veggies and sides of beans and rice

Hamburgers

Hamburger Combo

$9.50

single patty burger with cheese and seasoned fries on side

Bacon Burger Combo

$10.50

single patty burger with bacon, cheese and seasoned fries on side

Double Bacon Burger Combo

$11.50

double patty burger with bacon and cheese and seasoned fries on side

Appetizers

Asada Fries

$10.50

fries smothered with hot or mild green chili topped in cheese, steak and sour cream

Tostada Ceviche

$6.75

diced shrimp, cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime and seasoning

5 Hot Wing Combo

$6.99

5 Traditional hot wings with our original buffalo sauce, includes seasoned fries

10 Hot Wing Combo

$12.99

10 Traditional hot wings with our original buffalo sauce, includes seasoned fries

20 Hot Wing Combo

$22.99

20 Traditional hot wings with our original buffalo sauce, includes seasoned fries

Taquitos

$10.00

4 flour tortillas rolled filled with choice of chicken or shreeded beef

Quesadilla

$10.00

2 flour tortillas filled with shredded cheese and choice of meat

Nachos

$10.95

chips, beans, cheese with choice of meat, topped in pico de gallo and sour cream

Fajita Nachos

$11.95

chips, beans, cheese with choice of chicken or steak fajita mix, topped in sour cream

Queso Dip

$6.25

melted queso with peppers comes with chips

Guacamole w Chips

Libras

Libra Asada

$20.00

pound of asada meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side

Libra Tripas

$18.00

pound of tripas meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side

Libra Pastor

$17.00

pound of pastor meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side

Libra Barbacoa

$17.00

pound of barbacoa meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side

Libra Carnitas

$16.00

pound of carnitas meat, served with corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime and salsas on side

A La Cart

Chile Relleno A La Cart

$4.00

stuffed chile relleno smothered with hot ot mild

Tostada A La Cart

$4.00

tostada, beans, ground beef topped in lettuce tomato, cheese, and sour cream

Enchilada A La Cart

$3.00

single enchilada with red or green sauce , choice of ground beef, or chicken

Sides

Beans

$2.25

6oz side beans

Rice

$2.25

6oz side spanish rice

Pico de Gallo

$2.35

6oz side pico de gallo

Sour Cream

$1.25

2oz side sour cream

Guacamole

$4.95

6oz side guacamole

Chips

$1.50

salted chips

Queso

$1.25

2oz shreded cheese

Platillos

PL Fiesta Trio

$22.50

grilled steak, grilled chicken, and bacon wrapped shrimp served with beans and rice

Enchiladas

$11.75

3 enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, or ground beef with green or red sauce and sides of rice and beans

Enchilada Trio

$13.25

1 green chicken, 1 red ground beef, and 1 queso enchilada with beans and rice

Carne Asada

$17.00

Grilled steak, onion, fried jalapeno, and rice and beans

Chile Relleno

$12.00

2 chile rellenos smothered with beans and rice

Flautas

$9.50

3 corn flautas with choice of chicken or shredded beef and rice and beans

Seafood Tacos

$12.95

3 tacos with choice of fish or shrimp and sides of rice and beans

Super Fajitas

$16.95

steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita mix with sides of rice and beans

Huevos al Gusto

$10.00

2 eggs prepared to your liking with side of rice, beans and potato

Soups

Caldo de Res

$12.00

beef stew with vegtables

Menudo

$12.00

tripe soup

Combinations

#1 Chimichanga

$9.50

deep fried chimichanga with choice of chicken or shredded beef and sides of rice and beans

#2

$9.50

1 ground beef taco, 1 red cheese enchilada, and 1 ground beef tostada

#3

$9.50

1 ground beef taco, 1 ground beef gordita, and 1 red cheese enchilada

#4

$9.50

1 ground beef taco, 1 chile relleno, and 1 red cheese enchilada

#5

$9.50

1 Mini smothered beef burrito, 1 ground beef taco and 1 red cheese enchilada

Seafood

Camarones ala Diabla

$16.00

shrimp cooked with butter, onion in our hottest sauce come with rice and beans

Camarones Rancheros

$16.00

shrimp cooked with butter, tomato, onion, and jalapeno with rice and beans

Camarones Villahumada

$17.50

bacon wrapped shrimp with sides of queso, includes beans and rice

Camarones Empanizados

$16.00

fried breaded shrimp with sides of rice and beans

Camarones al Chipotle

$16.00

shrimp and onion cooked in our chipotle sauce with sides of beans and rice

Camarones ala Crema

$16.00

shrimp and onion cooked in our creamy sauce includes rice and beans

Mojarra Frita

$18.00

whole fried seasoned talapia with side of rice and fries

Mojarra Ranchera

$22.50

whole fried seasoned talapia with sauted shrimp, onion, jalapeno, and tomato, comes with side of rice and fries

Coctel de Camarones

$15.50

shrimp, diced cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime and seasoning in tomato juice

Drinks

Mexican Bottled Coke

$3.75

Aguas Frescas Small

$2.50

Aguas Frescas Large

$3.95

Small Fountain

$1.99

Large Fountain

$2.49

Specialty

Tortilla Pack

$4.99