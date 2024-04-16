- Home
La Fiesta 902 chicago Avenue suite b
902 chicago Avenue suite b
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
LIQUOR
Cocktail Specials
- Michelada$8.49
- 16 Oz Lime Margarita$6.99
- 20oz Lime Margarita$8.99
- 24 Oz Lime Margarita$10.99
- Seis Mexicano$25.99
6 canned beers with the choice of Tecate or Modelo, topped with tajin, chamoy Valentina, grilled shrimp, limes, and cucumbers
- Small 16 Oz Margarita Golden$8.99
Made with Don Julio or Patron tequila and grand Marnier
- Medium 20 Oz Margarita Golden$12.99
Made with Don Julio or Patron tequila and grand Marnier
- Cancun Topshelf$15.99
24 oz. 1800 reposado, gran gala, orange juice, virgin mix, 1800 mini bottle on top & garnish lime & orange
- Coronarita$9.99
20 oz. Lime margarita and one coronita
- Coco-Rita$10.99
20 oz. 1800 coconut, triple sec, piña colada, and coco flakes
- Beer-Rita$10.99
24 oz. mug fills with a frozen margarita, float with grenadine (unless it's flavored), a bottle of beer of choice, & garnish lime
- Margarita Azul$11.99
24 oz. House margarita blended, float with peach schnapps, blue curacao, garnish lime & orange
- Skinny Margarita$10.99
20 oz. Maestro dobel tequila, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime
- Zorro Margarita$11.99
25 oz. House margarita blended + with sangria, garnish lime and orange
- Pitcher Margarita$16.99
Lime. Any flavor (peach, strawberry or mango)
- Daiquiris$6.99
Peach, strawberry or mango
- Piña Colada$7.99
- Long Island Ice Tea$6.99
- Tequila Sunrise$6.99
- S** on the Beach$7.99
- Non-Alcoholic$4.99
Daiquiris (peach & strawberry). Piña colada
- Cantarito$10.99
FOOD
Appetizers
- cheese dip small$5.99
- cheese dip medium$7.99
- large cheese dip$9.99
- Guacamole small$5.99
- Guacamole Dip medium$7.99
- Guacamole large$9.99
- Bean Dip$5.99
Small
- Queso Fundido small$5.99
- Queso Fundido large$9.99
- Chori Queso$7.99
Small
- TO-GO$0.50
- Fiesta Dip$9.99
Small
- Queso Fundido medium$8.99
- flour chips$2.50
- large mild sasuce with chips$7.99
- medium mild sauce and chips$4.99
- Xtra salsa$0.25
- Hot sauce$0.25
Nachos
- Beef Nachos$7.99
Bed of crispy tortilla chips, generously topped with beans, ground beef, shredded cheese & cheese sauce
- Chicken Nachos$7.99
Bed of crispy tortilla chips, generously topped with beans, spicy chicken, shredded cheese & cheese sauce
- Beans Nachos$7.99
Bed of crispy tortilla chips, generously topped with beans, shredded cheese & cheese sauce
- Cheese Nachos$7.99
Bed of crispy tortilla chips, generously topped with beans, shredded cheese & cheese sauce
- Nachos La Fiesta$10.99
Bed or crispy tortilla chips, generously topped with beans, spicy chicken, ground beef topped with lettuce, cheese sauce, tomatoes, jalapeños, shredded cheese & sour cream
- Fajitas Nachos$10.99
Steak or chicken. Our sizzling version of famous fajitas, served on a gigantic bed of crispy tortilla chips covered with white cheese sauce
- cheese dip large$9.99
- nachos fajitas shrimp$12.99
- combo fajitas nachos$13.99
Burritos
- Mi Tierra Burrito$14.99
10" flour tortilla filled with shrimp, steak & chicken grilled with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce
- Burritos Chicago$13.99
Two steak or chicken burritos topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
- Burrito Mexicano$12.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese & avocado slice
- Burrito Jalisco$10.99
2 steak and grilled onion burritos, topped with sour cream. Served with beans, rice and green sauce on the side
- Burritos Tapatio$13.99
Strips of steak or chicken stuffed with beans and rice, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole, topped with cheese sauce
- Burrito La Fiesta$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or spicy chicken, topped with red and cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Burritos Bandera$14.99
1 grilled chicken burrito, 1 steak burrito & 1 shrimp burrito covered with green, red, cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Texas Loco Burrito$13.99
10" flour tortilla filled with your choice steak or chicken, green pepper onion and tomatoes, top with cheese & suprema sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & 5 grilled shrimps
Chicken
- Pollo La Fiesta$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and "Tortillas
- Pollo Con Queso$12.99
Strips of grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, topped with cheese sauce, and "Tortillas
- Pollo Bravo$11.99
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and "Tortillas
- Pollo Con Camarones$14.99
Grilled chicken breast & shrimp topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and "Tortillas
- Pollo Con Hongos$13.99
Strips of grilled chicken, mushroom, and onions, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & "Tortillas
- Chori Pollo$13.99
Strips of grilled chicken with chorizo topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and *tortillas
- Arroz Con Pollo$11.99
A bed of rice, topped with steamed vegetables grilled chicken, and cheese sauce
Steaks
- Carne Asada$14.99
Sirloin-filled steak grilled to perfection served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, chambray onion, Chile toreado and "Tortillas
- Carne Asada a La Diabla$17.99
Sirloin fillet steak grilled to perfection topped with grilled onions and shrimp covered in our chef's hot sauce, served with rice beans, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, cambray onion, Chile toreado and "Tortillas
- Ribeye Mexicano$16.99
Ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes. On a sizzling skillet with rice, beans and "Tortillas
- Ribeye Con Camarones$17.99
Ribeye steak topped with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans and "Tortillas
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$11.99
Three enchiladas with pork, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers topped with red sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans. There will be a $1.00 charge for substitutions of red sauce for cheese sauce
- Enchiladas Supremas$11.99
Four enchiladas: beef, chicken, cheese and bean, topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. There will be a $1.00 charge for substitutions of red sauce for cheese sauce
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.99
Three spicy chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans
- Enchiladas Cancun$13.99
Three enchiladas filled with shrimp and imitation crab topped with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad. There will be a $1.00 charge for substitutions of red sauce for cheese sauce
- Enchiladas Mexico$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas with cheese sauce, Mexican rice, and guacamole salad
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.99
Four grill chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, green sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Trío Enchiladas$12.99
One grilled chicken, one cheese and one shrimp enchilada, topped with red sauce and cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Quesadillas
- Cheese Only Quesadilla$7.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
- Steak Quesadilla$9.99
- Quesadilla Hawaiiana$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with a shrimp grilled together with ham, pineapple and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Fajita$12.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled marinated sirloin steak strips or chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Add shrimp $2.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled marinated shrimp, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes with cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla La Especial$13.99
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo
Light Dinners
- Pollo Maya$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with steamed vegetables. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Camarones Jalisco$14.99
Eight jumbo-grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and slices of lime
- Filete La Fiesta$14.99
Two grilled tilapias topped with pico de gallo and our special sauce. Served with rice and steamed vegetables
- Pescado Al Horno$14.99
Two grilled fish fillets with spinach, mushrooms & shrimp cooked in foiled, served with rice, tossed salad and a slice of avocado
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Combinations$9.99
- Garden Quesadilla$10.99
Steamed vegetables grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms and cheese served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- Flautas Verdes$10.99
Three rolled flour tortillas stuffed with spinach, onion & tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, served with salad & beans
- Vegetarian Fajitas$11.99
Mixed steamed vegetables grilled with tomatoes onions, bell peppers and mushrooms on a skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Vegetarian Chimichanga$10.99
Steamed vegetables, grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, then deep fried and topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & beans
- Veggie Plate$10.99
On a bed of Mexican rice top with steamed vegetables, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot & mushrooms, and top with cheese
Salads
- Chicken Salad$10.99
A bed of lettuce covered with strips of grilled chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and avocado
- Tossed Salad$6.99
Lettuce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese and sliced avocado
- Guacamole Salad$6.99
Lettuce, cheese, tomato & guacamole
- Fiesta Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp, on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, spinach & cheese
- Molcajete Mexicano$19.49
Grilled chicken and steak, covered with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and topped with chorizo with cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with rice & beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, tortilla. Add shrimp $2.00
- Molcajete Ranchero$22.49
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, nopales (cactus), pork, bell pepper, onion, tomato and special sauce. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas
Chimichanga
- Chimichanga$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice or chunks of beef or spicy chicken, then deep fried to golden brown topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo, rice & beans
- Shrimp Chimichanga$13.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, grilled onion, bell peppers, and tomatoes, then deep fried topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & beans
- Chimichanga Fajita$12.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with strips of chicken or steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes deep fried to golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo, rice & beans
Fajitas
- For One Fajitas Chicken$14.99
- For Two Fajitas Chicken$23.99
- For One Fajitas Steak$14.99
- For Two Fajitas Steak$23.99
- For One Fajitas Chicken and Steak$15.99
- For Two Fajitas Chicken and Steak$25.99
- For One Fajitas Shrimp$16.99
- For Two Fajitas Shrimp$27.99
- For One Fajitas La Fiesta$17.99
Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken, shrimp & chorizo. With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
- For Two Fajitas La Fiesta$30.99
Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken, shrimp & chorizo. With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
- For One Fajitas Mexico$16.99
Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken, and shrimp. With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
- For Two Fajitas Mexico$29.99
Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken, and shrimp. With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
- For One Fajitas Hawaiianas$17.99
Chicken, steak and shrimp with grilled pineapple, green pepper, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese
- For Two Fajitas Hawaiianas$30.99
Chicken, steak and shrimp with grilled pineapple, green pepper, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese
Pork
House Specialties
- 1/2 Parrillada Mexicana$17.99
A combination of pork carnitas, chorizo, steak, chicken & shrimp, w/sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Whole Parrillada Mexicana$35.00
A combination of pork carnitas, chorizo, steak, chicken & shrimp, w/sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chile Verde$11.99
Chunks of steak, pork or chicken topped with tomatillo hot sauce (green sauce). Served with rice, beans and "Tortillas
- Chile Colorado$11.99
Chunks of steak cooked to perfection topped with red hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and *tortillas
- Chiles Poblanos$11.99
Two poblano peppers stuffed with white cheese, covered with egg batter topped with our home-style red hot sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Maria Especial$13.99
Our sizzling version of famous fajitas served on a bed of Mexican rice with marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomato, topped with cheese sauce. Three *tortillas on the side
- Alambres Mexicano$13.99
Strip steak or grilled chicken with bell peppers, onions and bacon. Topped with cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and *tortillas
- Camarones Rancheros$15.99
Fried shrimp wrapped with bacon on a bed of bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and *tortillas
- Patron Dinner$18.99
Six pieces of fried shrimp wrapped with bacon, thin-cut steak grilled to perfection and seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms and queso fundido (melted cheese) served with rice and beans, lettuce, sou
- Camarones La Fiesta$13.99
Grill shrimp with pepper onions & tomato, top with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and your choice flour or corn *tortillas
Tacos
- Tacos De Carne Asada$11.99
Three sirloin steak tacos with fresh cilantro and onions, served with rice and beans. With your choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.99
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with chunks of steak or spicy chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo (chicken), sliced tomato (beef) & guacamole, rice and beans
- Taco Salad$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with beef or spicy chicken topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo (chicken), sliced tomato (beef), guacamole and sour cream
- Taco Salad Fajitas$12.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled strips of chicken or steak, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo (chicken) sliced tomato (steak) and guacamole
- Taco Salad Shrimp$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Taco Salad Ranchero$14.99
Our same delicious taco salad, but stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo all together, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Dos Fish Tacos$11.99
Two soft flour shell filled with grilled tilapia, pico de gallo and mayo chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
- Tacos Al Pastor$11.99
Three flour or corn tortillas stuffed with pineapple slice, pork, marinated with special sauce and served with charro beans
- Tacos La Fiesta$14.99
Three shrimp tacos on corn tortilla with special sauce Lechuga with pico de gallo served with rice and charro beans
Seafood
- Cocktail De Camarones$14.99
Shrimp cocktail in light tomato sauce garnished with diced onions, avocado, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with saltine crackers
- La Fiesta Seafood$14.99
Two deep-fried fish fillets and grilled shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables, rice and tossed salad
- Camarones a La Diabla$13.99
Shrimp cooked in hot supreme sauce cooked with onion. Served with rice and beans. Served with rice, beans and a choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Seafood Burrito$12.99
Crab, tilapia, 5 shrimp and green sauce. Topped with cheese, green sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice
Our House Special
Combination Dinners
- Pick 2 Combo$10.99
Your choice meat of seasoned ground beef or spice chicken. All combinations are served with rice & beans and topped with red sauce. There will be a $1.00 charge for the substitution of red sauce for cheese sauce
- Pick 3 Combo$12.99
Your choice meat of seasoned ground beef or spice chicken. All combinations are served with rice & beans and topped with red sauce. There will be a $1.00 charge for the substitution of red sauce for cheese sauce
- make your own 3$12.99
A La Carte
- Steak Taco$3.49
- 1 Beef Burrito$4.25
- 2 Beef Burrito$7.30
- 1 Chicken Burrito$4.25
- 2 Chicken Burrito$7.30
- 1 Bean Burrito$4.25
- 2 Bean Burrito$7.30
- 1 Chalupa$3.99
- 2 Chalupa$6.75
- 1 Beef Tostada$4.25
- 2 Beef Tostada$7.25
- 1 Chicken Tostada$4.25
- 2 Chicken Tostada$7.25
- 1 Chile Con Queso$3.99
- 2 Chile Con Queso$6.99
- 1 Chile Relleno$4.49
- 2 Chile Relleno$7.25
- 1 Beef Enchilada$3.25
- 3 Beef Enchilada$7.25
- 1 Chicken Enchilada$3.25
- 3 Chicken Enchilada$7.25
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$2.25
- 3 Cheese Enchilada$7.25
- 1 Beef Hard Shell Taco$2.79
- 3 Beef Hard Shell Taco$6.25
- 1 Chicken Hard Shell Taco$2.79
- 3 Chicken Hard Shell Taco$6.25
- 1 Beef Soft Shell Taco$2.99
- 3 Beef Soft Shell Taco$6.99
- 1 Chicken Soft Shell Taco$1.99
- 3 Chicken Soft Shell Taco$6.99
- 1 Tamal$3.99
- 3 Tamal$7.99
- Plain Grilled Chicken with Cheese Sauce$6.99
- 1 Shrimp Tacos$3.75
- 3 Shrimp Tacos$7.99
- 1 Fish Tacos$3.75
- 3 Fish Tacos$7.99
- buttlerfly shrimp$7.99
- Plain chimichanga$4.99
Kids Menu
- Taco Plate$6.99
One beef crispy taco, rice & beans
- Enchilada Plate$6.99
One beef enchilada. Rice & beans
- Burrito Plate$6.99
One mini beef burrito, rice & beans
- Mini Nachos$6.99
Crispy tortilla chips with a choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or plain cheese. Topped with melted cheese sauce
- Mini Chimichanga$6.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef then deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
- Mac 'N Cheese$6.99
- Cheese Quesadilla Plate$6.99
One cheese quesadilla, rice & beans
- Cheeseburger Plate$6.99
Cheeseburger & fries
- Hot Dog & Fries$6.99
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries$6.99
Desserts
Side Orders
- Pollo Chipotle$12.49
Chicken strips topped with chipotle sauce, and cilantro served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Tacos Mexican Style$13.49
4 tacos on a yellow corn tortilla with grill steak, chorizo top with cilantro, onion, and Chile toreado served with charro beans, rice and home made habanero sauce
- Pollo Hawaiano$13.49
Grill chicken breast top with onion, pineapple, supreme sauce, melted cheese served with rice, guacamole salad, tortillas
LUNCH
Lunch
- Lunch$5.99
Includes rice & beans
- Lunch express Taco$5.99
A crispy corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or spicy chicken topped with lettuce & cheese
- Lunch express Enchilada$5.99
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of fillings, plus enchilada sauce & melted cheese
- Lunch expressTamale$5.99
Pork tamale topped with mild sauce and melted cheese
- Lunch express Burrito$5.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or spicy chicken, topped mild sauce
- Lunch Jalisquitos$9.99
Grilled chicken, steak, bell pepper, onions, tomato. Served on a bed of rice, smothered with cheese sauce, choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Lunch Fajitas$9.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast or steak topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomato. Garnished lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans & tortilla
- Lunch Speedy Gonzales$7.99
Choice of one crispy or soft shell taco & one enchilada with a choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans
- lunch Chimichanga$8.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken, then dip fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo (chicken) tomato (beef), rice & beans
- lunch Chimichanga Fajita$9.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with strips of chicken or steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes deep fried to golden brown. Topped w/ cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo (chicken) tomato (steak), rice & beans
- lunch Supremitas$8.99
3 enchiladas: 1 cheese, 1 beef, 1 chicken topped with red sauce, and sour cream served with rice
Nachos
Salads
- Chicken Salad$7.99
Strips of grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo & cheese
- Taco Salad Fajita$8.99
A crisp flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato (beef) pico de gallo (chicken)
- Taco Salad$7.99
A crisp flour tortilla, filled with choice of ground beef or spicy chicken with melted cheese & topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato (beef) pico de gallo (chicken)
Burritos
- Burrito Vaquero$9.99
Choice of steak or chicken strips, stuffed with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce
- lunch Burrito Mexicano$8.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with pork, grilled with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes & an avocado slice
- lunch Burrito La Fiesta$8.99
A flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef or spicy chicken topped mild sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Mexican Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, beans, shredded cheese and sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries. Served all day!
Eggs
Lunch Specials
- Lunch #1$6.99
Chile relleno, crispy beef taco, beans & guacamole salad
- Lunch #2$7.99
2 rolled corn tortillas filled with steak or chicken. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #3$6.99
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, Mexican rice
- Lunch #4$9.99
Two grilled steak or chicken burritos topped with cheese sauce served with guacamole salad, rice and beans
- Lunch #5$7.99
Two crispy or soft shell tacos with choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans
