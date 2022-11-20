- Home
- La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Erie
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Erie
11191 Telegraph Rd.
Erie, MI 48133
Appetizers
Sm Chips w/ Cheese
Lg Chips w/ Cheese
Sm Chips & Cheese w/Ground Beef
Lg Chips & Cheese w/Ground Beef
Flautas
A Crisp Corn Tortilla, Filled With Your Choice Of Deliciously Spiced Shredded Chicken Or Beef; Garnished With Sour Cream, Guacamole & Queso
Sm Guacamole
Freshly Ripened, Seasoned Avocados; Garnished With Lettuce & Tomato, Served With Chips.
Lg Guacamole
A La Fiesta Classic! Freshly Ripened, Seasoned Avocados; Garnished With Lettuce & Tomato, Served With Chips.
Sm Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Jalapeños With Your Choice Of Cheddar Cheese Or Cream Cheese.
Lg Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Jalapeños With Your Choice Of Cheddar Cheese Or Cream Cheese.
Loco Combo Appetizer
Your Choice Of 4 Items, Minimum Of 3 Different Items. Mini Tacos (6), Jalapeño Poppers (3), Cheese Sticks (3), Ravioli Españiol (4), Queso Dip, Guacamole, Beans & Cheese, Flautas (2). (Minimum Of 3 Different Items)
Lg Migas
Corn Chips Topped With Taco Or Enchilada Sauce & Melted Cheese.
Sm Migas
Corn Chips Topped With Taco Or Enchilada Sauce & Melted Cheese.
Sm Mini Tacos
A Mini Taco Shell Filled With Ground Chicken & Mexican Spices.
Lg Mini Tacos
A Mini Taco Shell Filled With Ground Chicken & Mexican Spices.
Quesadilla
Cheese, Chicken, Steak, Chorizo Or Turkey With Diced Jalapeños, Onions & Tomato On A Grilled Flour Tortilla; Garnished With Sour Cream & Salad, Guacamole Optional
Sm Refried Beans w/ Cheese
Refried Beans Topped With Melted Cheese.
Lg Refried Beans w/ Cheese
Refried Beans Topped With Melted Cheese.
Sm Super Nachos
Corn Chips Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Onions, Lettuce & Tomato. Jalapeños & Sour Cream Served On The Side Upon Request.
Lg Super Nachos
Corn Chips Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Onions, Lettuce & Tomato. Jalapeños & Sour Cream Served On The Side Upon Request.
White Queso
A Smooth Blend Of Chilies, Spices & Your Choice Of White Mexican Melt Or Yellow Cheese. Expand The Flavor! Add Chorizo Or Chili.
Chorizo Fries
Sm Cheese Curds
Lg Cheese Curds
American Favorites
Dinners
Quesadilla Dinner
A Tasty Grilled Grande Flour Tortilla Filled With Cheese & Your Choice Of Marinated & Grilled Chicken Or Steak.
Mexican Plate
An Old Family Recipe! Choice Of Cubed Beef Or Pork In Seasoned Gravy; Served With Refried Beans & Melted Cheese, Plus A Taco Of Your Choice.
Special Dinner
Ay Caramba! One Soft Or Crisp Taco, One Traditional Enchilada Stuffed With Onion & Cheese, One Tamale With Chili.
Regular Dinner
A Classic La Fiesta Dinner Combo Of One Soft Or Crisp Taco, One Traditional Cheese & Onion Enchilada.
Meatless Dinner
No Carne! Served With One Bean Tostada, One Traditional Cheese & Onion Enchilada & Spanish Rice.
3 Tamale Dinner
José’s Recipe! Three Plump Tamales Filled With Seasoned Pork & Topped With Chili Con Carne & Melted Cheese.
Flautas Dinner
4 Crisp, Rolled Corn Tortillas Stuffed With Your Choice Of Spiced, Shredded Chicken Or Beef, Topped With Queso & Garnished With Sour Cream And Upon Request Guacamole.
1 Tostada Dinner
One Flat, Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Lettuce And Tomatoes.
2 Tostada Dinner
Two Flat, Crisp Corn Tortillas Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Lettuce And Tomatoes.
Dinner Fajita
Marinated Strips Of Steak Or Chicken, Grilled With Sautéed Onions & Peppers; Served With Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Guacamole.
Lunch Fajita
Marinated Strips Of Steak Or Chicken, Grilled With Sautéed Onions & Peppers; Served With Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Guacamole.
Dinner Chimi
A Delicious & Filling Choice! A Large Flour Tortilla Filled With Seasoned Shredded Beef Or Chicken, Rolled & Deep Fried, Then Topped With Our Flavorful Sour Cream Sauce & Melted Cheese; Served With Spanish Rice & Refried Beans.
Lunch Chimi
For A Smaller Appetite! Flour Tortilla Filled With Seasoned Shredded Beef Or Chicken, Rolled & Deep Fried, Then Topped With Our Flavorful Sour Cream Sauce & Melted Cheese; Served With Spanish Rice & Refried Beans.
2 Entree Loco Combo
3 Entree Loco Combo
Adult Burger
Street Taco Dinner
Corn Tortillas With Choice Of Fajita Tacos Or Traditional Tacos. Topped With Cilantro And Diced Onions. Beans And Rice On The Side. Avocado Slices Optional.
Create Your Own
Burrito
A Flour Tortilla Filled With Ground Beef, Refried Beans & Spanish Rice, Then Topped With Melted Cheese & Our Original Flavor Filled Taco Sauce. Traditional Enchilada Sauce May Be Substituted For Taco Sauce. Your Choice.
1 Burrito & Texas Enchilada
2 Burrito & Taco
3 Burrito & Tostada
4 Burrito & Traditional Enchilada
5 Burrito & White Sauce
Burrito Supreme
Large Flour Tortilla Filled With Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Sour Cream; Topped With Taco Sauce & Melted Cheese.
Texas Style Burrito Supreme
Texas Style Burritos Are Topped With Chili And Melted Cheese; Onions Are Optional.
Mini Burrito Supreme
3/4 Of The Size Of The Burrito Supreme.
Mini Texas Style Burrito
3/4 Of The Size Of The Texas Style Supreme.
1 Enchilada
Made With A Soft Corn Tortilla, Filled And Rolled With Your Choice Of One Filling, Topped With Enchilada Sauce And Melted Cheese White Sour Cream Sauce.
1 Enchiladas + Salad
2 Enchiladas
2 Traditional Enchiladas + Salad
3 Traditional Enchiladas
3 Traditional Enchiladas + Salad
1 White Sour Cream Enhiladas
1 White Sour Cream Enhiladas + Salad
2 White Sour Cream Enhiladas
2 White Sour Cream Enhiladas + Salad
3 White Sour Cream Enhiladas
3 White Sour Cream Enhiladas + Salad
1 Texas Style Enchilada
Chili Con Carne With Diced Onions.
1 Texas Style Enchilada + Salad
2 Texas Style Enchilada
2 Texas Style Enchilada + Salad
3 Texas Style Enchilada
3 Texas Style Enchilada + Salad
Tostada Grande
Taco Or Enchilada Sauce Optional A La Fiesta Original! A Crisp Flour Tortilla Layered With Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Ground Beef & Melted Cheese; Topped With Lettuce & Tomato
1 Soft Taco
Soft Tacos Are Covered With Our Own La Fiesta Special Recipe Taco Sauce, Melted Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato.
2 Soft Taco
3 Soft Taco
1 Crispy Taco
2 Crispy Taco
3 Crispy Taco
Soups & Salads
Sm Taco Salad
A Small Crisp Flour Shell Filled With Your Choice Of One Filling, Lettuce, Tomato, Melted Cheese & Topped With Our Own La Fiesta Special Recipe Taco Sauce. Filling Choices Include: Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Shredded Beef, Chicken Or Turkey.
Lg Taco Salad
A Large Crisp Flour Shell Filled With Your Choice Of One Filling, Lettuce, Tomato, Melted Cheese & Topped With Our Own La Fiesta Special Recipe Taco Sauce. Filling Choices Include: Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Shredded Beef, Chicken Or Turkey.
Fajita Salad
Marinated Grilled Strips Of Chicken Or Steak & Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Topped With Shredded Cheese. Served On A Bed Of Lettuce, In A Warm Crisp Flour Tortilla; Sour Cream & Guacamole Upon Request.
Garden Salad
A Variety Of Garden Vegetables With Shredded Cheese & Choice Of Dressings; Ranch, Light Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Mango Chardonnay Or Golden West.
Sm Chili Con Carne
A Lightly Seasoned Chili With Ground Beef & Pinto Beans.
Lg Chili Con Carne
A Lightly Seasoned Chili With Ground Beef & Pinto Beans.
Cup Tortilla Soup
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Cup Cream of Chicken
A La Fiesta Specialty! A Zesty, Creamy Chicken & Vegetable Filled Soup Served In A Crisp Flour Tortilla.
Bowl Cream of Chicken
A La Fiesta Specialty! A Zesty, Creamy Chicken & Vegetable Filled Soup Served In A Crisp Flour Tortilla.
Cup Menudo
A Traditional Mexican Favorite! We Suggest That Only Those Who Are Accustomed To This Flavor Indulge. Menudo Is A Seasoned Soup With Beef Tripe & Golden Hominy; Served With Corn Tortillas, Lemon, Diced Onions & Cilantro.
Bowl Menudo
A Traditional Mexican Favorite! We Suggest That Only Those Who Are Accustomed To This Flavor Indulge. Menudo Is A Seasoned Soup With Beef Tripe & Golden Hominy; Served With Corn Tortillas, Lemon, Diced Onions & Cilantro.
Just Sides
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Tamale
In The Husk, Plain.
Tamale w/ Chili
With Chili And Cheese Toppings.
Side of White Queso
Steak Fries
1/2 Steak Fries
3 Flour Tortillas
3 Corn Tortillas
Side Chimi - Dinner Size
Side Chimi - Lunch Size
Side of Guacamole
Spanish Rice & Beans
Half Side of Rice
Tostada
Tortilla Chips
Side of Beef Guisado
Onion Rings
16oz salsa to go
12 Tamales TO GO
Side of Pork Guisado
(Mexican Plate) Served With Flour or Corn Tortillas.
6 Tamales TO GO
8oz Salsa ToGo
4oz Salsa Togo
Half Side of Beans
Side Sauce
Side Dinner Fajita
Side Lunch Fajita
Side DInner Faj Meat
Side Lunch Faj Meat
Tortilla n/c
Street Taco
Side Sour Cream
16 oz Ench Sauce
16 oz Taco Sauce
8 oz Taco Sauce
8 oz Ench Sauce
SidePico
16 oz White Sauce
8 oz White Sauce
Side Ground Beef
(Mexican Plate) Served With Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Kids
Childs Plate
Kids Mexican Pizza
Kids Hot Dog & Fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Kids Hamburger & Fries
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
Kids Deluxe Burger
Kids Deluxe Burger & Fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kids Drink Refill
KIds Hamburger
Dr Pepper
Pepsi Wild Cherry
Brisk Rasp
Sobe
Crush
Pepsi
Diest Pepsi
Lemonade
Mug
Sierra Mist
MTN Dew
Apple Juice
Fruit Punch
Chocolate Milk
Desserts
fried ice cream
Vanilla Ice Cream Coated With Crushed Corn Flakes And Fried, Topped With Choice Of, Honey, Chocolate, Caramel Or Strawberry.
poco Fried ice cream
texas sheet cake
Chocolate Cake With Fudge Chocolate Frosting Topped With Walnuts And Served With One Scoop Of Ice Cream.
poco texas sheet cake
vanilla ice cream
poco ice cream
xango cheesecake
Flour Tortilla With Cheesecake Filling, Fried And Coated With Cinnamon And Sugar. Topped With Choice Of, Honey, Chocolate, Caramel Or Strawberry.
white sheet cake
White Almond Cake With Butter Cream Frosting Topped With Slivered Almonds And Served With One Scoop Of Ice Cream.
poco white cake
Cinnamon Chips (8)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
A local family restaurant, serving Monroe County for over three generations.
11191 Telegraph Rd., Erie, MI 48133