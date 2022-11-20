Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Erie

review star

No reviews yet

11191 Telegraph Rd.

Erie, MI 48133

Appetizers

Sm Chips w/ Cheese

$7.89

Lg Chips w/ Cheese

$10.89

Sm Chips & Cheese w/Ground Beef

$9.79

Lg Chips & Cheese w/Ground Beef

$13.69

Flautas

$9.89

A Crisp Corn Tortilla, Filled With Your Choice Of Deliciously Spiced Shredded Chicken Or Beef; Garnished With Sour Cream, Guacamole & Queso

Sm Guacamole

$8.59

Freshly Ripened, Seasoned Avocados; Garnished With Lettuce & Tomato, Served With Chips.

Lg Guacamole

$11.89

A La Fiesta Classic! Freshly Ripened, Seasoned Avocados; Garnished With Lettuce & Tomato, Served With Chips.

Sm Jalapeno Poppers

$9.39

Breaded Jalapeños With Your Choice Of Cheddar Cheese Or Cream Cheese.

Lg Jalapeno Poppers

$12.89

Breaded Jalapeños With Your Choice Of Cheddar Cheese Or Cream Cheese.

Loco Combo Appetizer

$13.39

Your Choice Of 4 Items, Minimum Of 3 Different Items. Mini Tacos (6), Jalapeño Poppers (3), Cheese Sticks (3), Ravioli Españiol (4), Queso Dip, Guacamole, Beans & Cheese, Flautas (2). (Minimum Of 3 Different Items)

Lg Migas

$10.29

Corn Chips Topped With Taco Or Enchilada Sauce & Melted Cheese.

Sm Migas

$10.29

Corn Chips Topped With Taco Or Enchilada Sauce & Melted Cheese.

Sm Mini Tacos

$6.79

A Mini Taco Shell Filled With Ground Chicken & Mexican Spices.

Lg Mini Tacos

$10.69

A Mini Taco Shell Filled With Ground Chicken & Mexican Spices.

Quesadilla

$13.29

Cheese, Chicken, Steak, Chorizo Or Turkey With Diced Jalapeños, Onions & Tomato On A Grilled Flour Tortilla; Garnished With Sour Cream & Salad, Guacamole Optional

Sm Refried Beans w/ Cheese

$6.29

Refried Beans Topped With Melted Cheese.

Lg Refried Beans w/ Cheese

$8.89

Refried Beans Topped With Melted Cheese.

Sm Super Nachos

$9.69

Corn Chips Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Onions, Lettuce & Tomato. Jalapeños & Sour Cream Served On The Side Upon Request.

Lg Super Nachos

$13.89

Corn Chips Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Onions, Lettuce & Tomato. Jalapeños & Sour Cream Served On The Side Upon Request.

White Queso

$10.69

A Smooth Blend Of Chilies, Spices & Your Choice Of White Mexican Melt Or Yellow Cheese. Expand The Flavor! Add Chorizo Or Chili.

Chorizo Fries

$7.99

Sm Cheese Curds

$7.49

Lg Cheese Curds

$12.89

American Favorites

Taco Pizza

$13.19

12" Wood-Fired Crust, Taco Sauce, Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce And Tomato

Fajita Pizza

$13.19

12" Wood-Fired Crust, White Cream Sauce, Grilled Vegetables, Choice Of Chicken Or Fajita Steak

BYO Burger

$10.19

8 Oz Patty Ground Chuck, Fresh, Hand Pattied, Served With Steak Fries

Dinners

Quesadilla Dinner

$15.89

A Tasty Grilled Grande Flour Tortilla Filled With Cheese & Your Choice Of Marinated & Grilled Chicken Or Steak.

Mexican Plate

$16.79

An Old Family Recipe! Choice Of Cubed Beef Or Pork In Seasoned Gravy; Served With Refried Beans & Melted Cheese, Plus A Taco Of Your Choice.

Special Dinner

$17.89

Ay Caramba! One Soft Or Crisp Taco, One Traditional Enchilada Stuffed With Onion & Cheese, One Tamale With Chili.

Regular Dinner

$14.59

A Classic La Fiesta Dinner Combo Of One Soft Or Crisp Taco, One Traditional Cheese & Onion Enchilada.

Meatless Dinner

$14.89

No Carne! Served With One Bean Tostada, One Traditional Cheese & Onion Enchilada & Spanish Rice.

3 Tamale Dinner

$14.89

José’s Recipe! Three Plump Tamales Filled With Seasoned Pork & Topped With Chili Con Carne & Melted Cheese.

Flautas Dinner

$13.89

4 Crisp, Rolled Corn Tortillas Stuffed With Your Choice Of Spiced, Shredded Chicken Or Beef, Topped With Queso & Garnished With Sour Cream And Upon Request Guacamole.

1 Tostada Dinner

$9.39

One Flat, Crisp Corn Tortilla Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Lettuce And Tomatoes.

2 Tostada Dinner

$14.39

Two Flat, Crisp Corn Tortillas Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Lettuce And Tomatoes.

Dinner Fajita

$18.39

Marinated Strips Of Steak Or Chicken, Grilled With Sautéed Onions & Peppers; Served With Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Guacamole.

Lunch Fajita

$12.39

Marinated Strips Of Steak Or Chicken, Grilled With Sautéed Onions & Peppers; Served With Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese & Guacamole.

Dinner Chimi

$13.89

A Delicious & Filling Choice! A Large Flour Tortilla Filled With Seasoned Shredded Beef Or Chicken, Rolled & Deep Fried, Then Topped With Our Flavorful Sour Cream Sauce & Melted Cheese; Served With Spanish Rice & Refried Beans.

Lunch Chimi

$10.29

For A Smaller Appetite! Flour Tortilla Filled With Seasoned Shredded Beef Or Chicken, Rolled & Deep Fried, Then Topped With Our Flavorful Sour Cream Sauce & Melted Cheese; Served With Spanish Rice & Refried Beans.

2 Entree Loco Combo

$15.39

3 Entree Loco Combo

$18.89

Adult Burger

$11.49

Street Taco Dinner

$13.89

Corn Tortillas With Choice Of Fajita Tacos Or Traditional Tacos. Topped With Cilantro And Diced Onions. Beans And Rice On The Side. Avocado Slices Optional.

Create Your Own

Burrito

$6.39

A Flour Tortilla Filled With Ground Beef, Refried Beans & Spanish Rice, Then Topped With Melted Cheese & Our Original Flavor Filled Taco Sauce. Traditional Enchilada Sauce May Be Substituted For Taco Sauce. Your Choice.

1 Burrito & Texas Enchilada

$12.49

2 Burrito & Taco

$12.49

3 Burrito & Tostada

$12.49

4 Burrito & Traditional Enchilada

$12.49

5 Burrito & White Sauce

$12.49

Burrito Supreme

$11.39

Large Flour Tortilla Filled With Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Sour Cream; Topped With Taco Sauce & Melted Cheese.

Texas Style Burrito Supreme

$12.59

Texas Style Burritos Are Topped With Chili And Melted Cheese; Onions Are Optional.

Mini Burrito Supreme

$9.59

3/4 Of The Size Of The Burrito Supreme.

Mini Texas Style Burrito

$9.89

3/4 Of The Size Of The Texas Style Supreme.

1 Enchilada

$6.09

Made With A Soft Corn Tortilla, Filled And Rolled With Your Choice Of One Filling, Topped With Enchilada Sauce And Melted Cheese White Sour Cream Sauce.

1 Enchiladas + Salad

$6.09

2 Enchiladas

$10.89

2 Traditional Enchiladas + Salad

$10.89

3 Traditional Enchiladas

$13.49

3 Traditional Enchiladas + Salad

$13.49

1 White Sour Cream Enhiladas

$6.09

1 White Sour Cream Enhiladas + Salad

$6.09

2 White Sour Cream Enhiladas

$10.89

2 White Sour Cream Enhiladas + Salad

$10.89

3 White Sour Cream Enhiladas

$13.49

3 White Sour Cream Enhiladas + Salad

$13.49

1 Texas Style Enchilada

$6.09

Chili Con Carne With Diced Onions.

1 Texas Style Enchilada + Salad

$6.09

2 Texas Style Enchilada

$10.89

2 Texas Style Enchilada + Salad

$10.89

3 Texas Style Enchilada

$13.49

3 Texas Style Enchilada + Salad

$13.49

Tostada Grande

$10.69

Taco Or Enchilada Sauce Optional A La Fiesta Original! A Crisp Flour Tortilla Layered With Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Ground Beef & Melted Cheese; Topped With Lettuce & Tomato

1 Soft Taco

$6.09

Soft Tacos Are Covered With Our Own La Fiesta Special Recipe Taco Sauce, Melted Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato.

2 Soft Taco

$10.89

3 Soft Taco

$13.49

1 Crispy Taco

$4.89

2 Crispy Taco

$8.89

3 Crispy Taco

$11.29

Soups & Salads

Sm Taco Salad

$8.39

A Small Crisp Flour Shell Filled With Your Choice Of One Filling, Lettuce, Tomato, Melted Cheese & Topped With Our Own La Fiesta Special Recipe Taco Sauce. Filling Choices Include: Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Shredded Beef, Chicken Or Turkey.

Lg Taco Salad

$11.79

A Large Crisp Flour Shell Filled With Your Choice Of One Filling, Lettuce, Tomato, Melted Cheese & Topped With Our Own La Fiesta Special Recipe Taco Sauce. Filling Choices Include: Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Shredded Beef, Chicken Or Turkey.

Fajita Salad

$11.79

Marinated Grilled Strips Of Chicken Or Steak & Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Topped With Shredded Cheese. Served On A Bed Of Lettuce, In A Warm Crisp Flour Tortilla; Sour Cream & Guacamole Upon Request.

Garden Salad

$4.79

A Variety Of Garden Vegetables With Shredded Cheese & Choice Of Dressings; Ranch, Light Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Mango Chardonnay Or Golden West.

Sm Chili Con Carne

$5.19

A Lightly Seasoned Chili With Ground Beef & Pinto Beans.

Lg Chili Con Carne

$7.29

A Lightly Seasoned Chili With Ground Beef & Pinto Beans.

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.19

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.29

Cup Cream of Chicken

$5.19

A La Fiesta Specialty! A Zesty, Creamy Chicken & Vegetable Filled Soup Served In A Crisp Flour Tortilla.

Bowl Cream of Chicken

$7.29

A La Fiesta Specialty! A Zesty, Creamy Chicken & Vegetable Filled Soup Served In A Crisp Flour Tortilla.

Cup Menudo

$5.19

A Traditional Mexican Favorite! We Suggest That Only Those Who Are Accustomed To This Flavor Indulge. Menudo Is A Seasoned Soup With Beef Tripe & Golden Hominy; Served With Corn Tortillas, Lemon, Diced Onions & Cilantro.

Bowl Menudo

$7.29

A Traditional Mexican Favorite! We Suggest That Only Those Who Are Accustomed To This Flavor Indulge. Menudo Is A Seasoned Soup With Beef Tripe & Golden Hominy; Served With Corn Tortillas, Lemon, Diced Onions & Cilantro.

Just Sides

Side of Rice

$4.19

Side of Beans

$4.19

Tamale

$3.59

In The Husk, Plain.

Tamale w/ Chili

$4.39

With Chili And Cheese Toppings.

Side of White Queso

$3.89

Steak Fries

$4.89

1/2 Steak Fries

$3.49

3 Flour Tortillas

$3.59

3 Corn Tortillas

$3.59

Side Chimi - Dinner Size

$9.69

Side Chimi - Lunch Size

$7.29

Side of Guacamole

$3.99

Spanish Rice & Beans

$4.19

Half Side of Rice

$2.29

Tostada

$5.39

Tortilla Chips

$2.09

Side of Beef Guisado

$9.69

Onion Rings

$4.69

16oz salsa to go

$4.89

12 Tamales TO GO

$15.29

Side of Pork Guisado

$9.69

(Mexican Plate) Served With Flour or Corn Tortillas.

6 Tamales TO GO

$7.29

8oz Salsa ToGo

$3.89

4oz Salsa Togo

$2.79

Half Side of Beans

$2.29

Side Sauce

$0.99

Side Dinner Fajita

$14.99

Side Lunch Fajita

$10.29

Side DInner Faj Meat

$12.99

Side Lunch Faj Meat

$5.89

Tortilla n/c

Street Taco

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.49

16 oz Ench Sauce

$6.00

16 oz Taco Sauce

$6.00

8 oz Taco Sauce

$4.00

8 oz Ench Sauce

$4.00

SidePico

$0.49

16 oz White Sauce

$6.00

8 oz White Sauce

$4.00

Side Ground Beef

$1.29

(Mexican Plate) Served With Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Kids

Childs Plate

$4.89

Kids Mexican Pizza

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$4.89

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.29

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$3.89

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$4.59

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$5.19

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.79

Kids Deluxe Burger

$6.79

Kids Deluxe Burger & Fries

$7.79

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.89

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.29

Kids Drink Refill

$0.69

KIds Hamburger

$3.99

Dr Pepper

Pepsi Wild Cherry

Brisk Rasp

Sobe

Crush

Pepsi

Diest Pepsi

Lemonade

Mug

Sierra Mist

MTN Dew

Apple Juice

Fruit Punch

Chocolate Milk

Desserts

fried ice cream

$6.29

Vanilla Ice Cream Coated With Crushed Corn Flakes And Fried, Topped With Choice Of, Honey, Chocolate, Caramel Or Strawberry.

poco Fried ice cream

$3.89

texas sheet cake

$6.29

Chocolate Cake With Fudge Chocolate Frosting Topped With Walnuts And Served With One Scoop Of Ice Cream.

poco texas sheet cake

$3.89

vanilla ice cream

$3.79

poco ice cream

$1.79

xango cheesecake

$6.29

Flour Tortilla With Cheesecake Filling, Fried And Coated With Cinnamon And Sugar. Topped With Choice Of, Honey, Chocolate, Caramel Or Strawberry.

white sheet cake

$6.29

White Almond Cake With Butter Cream Frosting Topped With Slivered Almonds And Served With One Scoop Of Ice Cream.

poco white cake

$3.89

Cinnamon Chips (8)

$2.29
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A local family restaurant, serving Monroe County for over three generations.

Location

11191 Telegraph Rd., Erie, MI 48133

