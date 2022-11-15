La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

15 park avenue

Clifton Park, NY 12065

Popular Items

Chimichangas Dinner
Cheese Dip
Birria Tacos

MARGARITAS

House Margaritas

Flavored Margaritas

Top Shelf Blanco Margarita

TopShelf Repos Margarita

Top Shelf Anejo Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

Texas Margarita

$12.00

Skinny Margaritas

Skinny Top Shelf

Margarita Legendario

Virgen Margarita

$6.95

Jalapeño Margarita

Fiesta Rita

Margarona

$13.00

Blueberry Margarita

Spicy Tamarind

Mangonada Margarita

$14.00

Hibiscus

Volcano Margarita

Pineapple Tropical

Hypnotic Margarita

White Claw Margarita

$14.00

The 1800 Margarona

$16.00

Blackberry Margarita

$14.00

MEXICAN LOLLIPOP

BIRTHDAY MARGARITA

$25.00

Big Margarota Birthday

$40.00

JARRITO MARGARITA

$25.00

Mango Habanero

$13.00

Apple Margarita

$14.00

HOMEMADE SANGRIA

Red Sangria

$10.00+

White Sangria

$10.00+

Flavored Sangria

$11.00+

2x12 Sangrias

$12.00

BEER

2xx Lager

$6.00

Amber XX

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Coronitas

$12.00

Cubetazo

$26.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 00

$4.50

Heinekin Light

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Michelob Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

O'Douls

$4.50

Pacifico

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fresca Mixed

$7.00

FROZEN SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Coco Loco

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.00

La Fiesta Daiquri

$9.00

La Fiesta Pina Colada

$9.00

Matador

$11.00

Michelada

$10.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Berry Mojito

$12.00

Miami Vice

$11.00

Blowjob Shot

$5.50

Greetea Shot

$6.50

Henny Colada

$10.00

Banana Cabana

$9.99

Corona Sunrise

$12.00

Baya Purpura

$14.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Ricura Peruana

$13.00

Family Meals

FAJITAS

FAJITAS

$65.00+

Grilled chicken or steak fajitas; Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, flour tortillas, chips & salsa.

STREET TACOS - ALAMBRE

$45.00+

Grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, shredded cheese, hot sauce, chips & salsa.

STREET TACOS

$40.00+

Grilled chicken or Asada (Steak) taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, hot sauce, chips & salsa.

BURRITOS

BURRITOS

$30.00+

Chicken or beef burritos served w/ rice, refried beans, chips & salsa.

Fiesta Taco Tray W/ Drink

$75.00

18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of Frozen margarita.

Fiesta Taco Tray

$59.95

18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips .

TACOS

All tacos are sold by order of 3's and are served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Baja Tacos

$18.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Fish Tacos

$18.00

(3) Corn tortilla filled with tilapia fish, chopped onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Grilled Chk Tacos

$17.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce,and lime.

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimps, and pico de gallo and cheese . Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.00

(3) Corn tortilla filled with traditional Mexican pork marinated in a combination of dried chiles, spices and pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Tacos Alambre

$18.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon and chorizo, onions, cilantro and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Tacos Carbon

$17.00

(3) Corn tortilla filled with chopped steak, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Tacos Carnitas

$18.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas, Served with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce and lime, pico de gallo.

Tacos Chorizo

$17.00

(3) Corn tortillas filled with chorizo, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Trio Tacos

$20.00

(3) Choose any of the above tacos of your choice. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.

Birria Tacos

$17.00

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Andreas

$19.00

Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice.

Border Quesadilla

$18.00

A grilled quesadilla filled with creamy chipotle grilled chicken and sauteed onions. Served with rice and black beans.

Enchiladas San Miguel

$18.00

Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$18.00

Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with poblano sauce and sour cream. Served with rice.

Enchiladas Verdes

$18.00

Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and parmesan cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Fried Burritos

$18.00

Two fried shredded chicken burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans.

Pollo Ala Parilla

$20.00

Juicy chicken breast grilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and three flour tortillas.

Pollo Chipotle

$22.00

Sliced grilled chicken and onions simmered in a chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

Pollo Fundido

$19.00

Chopped charbroiled chicken breast accompanied with sauteed onions and bell pepper covered with rice and cheese dip.

Pollo Hawaiano

$19.00

Marinated chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and pineapple served on a bed of rice and covered with cheese dip.

Pollo Poblano

$17.00

Slices of grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms simmered in a poblano sauce. Served with rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.

Pollo Popeye

$17.00

Two charbroiled chicken breast covered with spinach cream. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Quesadillas Texanas

$16.00

Two grilled quesadillas stuffed with shredded chicken and spinach. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Tex-Mex Burritos

$16.00

Two shredded chicken burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Carnitas Dinner

$20.00

Tender pork tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapenos and three flour tortillas.

Chile Verde

$20.00

Shredded pork tips cooked with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

Rio Grande Burrito

$21.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas, rice, black beans, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Chimichangas Verdes

$18.00

Carne Ala Diabla

$22.00

Strips of steak simmered with onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and three flour tortillas.

Carne Asada

$25.00

Charbroiled steak served with avocados, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$21.00

Chopped steak cooked in hot sauce served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

La Fiesta Special

$29.00

Rib-eye steak cooked with onions and mushrooms on a skillet. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

Steak Burritos

$20.00

Two steak burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans.

Dos Amigos

$26.00

Brandon Special

$22.00

A large grilled quesadilla stuffed with shrimps and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Camarones Cancun

$22.00

Sauteed shrimps with butter cream, bell peppers, onions and pineapple covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole salad.

Camarones con Arroz

$22.00

Marinated shrimps sauteed with bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, squash, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with rice.

Camarones Fundidos

$22.00

Marinated shrimp sauteed with butter cream, cooked with squash and pineapples on top of rice. Covered with cheese dip.

Camarones con Hongos

$22.00

Large shrimps sauteed with garlic cream, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with rice and house salad.

Camarones al Mojo

$22.00

Marinated shrimps simmered in a butter garlic sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocados.

Jumbo Shrimp Chimichanga

$22.00

A large chimichanga filled with grilled shrimps, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Rafa's Special

$23.00

Large shrimps and chicken grilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese.

Shrimp Chimichanga Diner

$21.00

Two shrimp chimichangas topped with ranchro sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito San Jose

$21.00

A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Burritos Supreme

$19.00

One beef and bean and one chicken and bean burritos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Chimichangas Dinner

$16.00

Two shredded chicken or beef chimichangas topped with ranchero sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Enchilada Supreme

$19.00

One beef, one chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Fiesta Burrito

$21.00

A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice.

Flautas Dinner

$16.00

Three shredded beef or chicken flautas served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Jumbo Chimichanga

$19.00

A large chimichanga filled with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Supreme

$19.00

One beef and one chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Tour of Mexico

$21.00

A taste of everything! Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, bean chalupa, cheese chile poblano, beef taco, beef tamale, rice and beans.

FAJITAS

Beef Fajita

Marinated strips of steak cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

Grilled chicken strips cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.

Chicken & Beef Fajita

Grilled chicken and steak strips cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.

Fajita Carnitas

Tender pork tips cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.

Fajita Fish

$20.00

Tilapia filet cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.

Fajita Nachos

$18.00

Steamed grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions and bell pepper. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips covered with cheese dip.

Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

Marinated chicken or steak strips quesadilla grilled with onions and bell pepper. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with fajita style chicken or beef, grilled onions and bell peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Fajita Texanas

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.

Fajitas Vegetarian

$19.00

Grilled broccoli, carrots, squash, and cauliflower cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Grilled shrimps cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.

Extra Fajita Salad W/ Rice & Beans

$8.50

guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.

COMBOS

Combo Of Two

$16.00

Two items served with rice and beans.

Combo Of Three

$18.00

Three items served with rice and beans.

VEGETARIAN

Celeste Nachos

$17.00

A bed of nachos topped with cheese dip, refried beans, black beans, spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Chiles Poblanos

$17.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter and covered with ranchero sauce & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Chimi Vegetarian

$15.00

Two steamed vegetables chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

El Jardin

$14.00

One black bean burrito, one chalupa and one cheese quesadilla.

El Patio

$14.00

One black bean burrito, one chile poblano served with rice.

El Trio

$14.00

One cheese chile poblano, one cheese enchilada and one bean taco.

El Vegetarian

$16.00

One spinach cream burrito and one cheese enchilada topped with sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada Mexicanas

$15.00

One spinach cream, one cheese and one refried beans enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with rice.

Spinach Cream Burritos

$15.00

Two bean burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Spinach Quesadilla

$15.00

Two grilled quesadillas filled with spinach cream. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Taco Loco

$14.00

A crispy tortilla shell filled with spinach cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese.

VEGAN

Burrito Vegano

$15.00

A large burrito stuffed with steamed veggies, black beans, rice and guacamole. Topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo.

Enchilada de Papa y Espinaca

$16.00

Two spinach and potato enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Fajita Veganas

Sauteed fresh onions, bell peppers, spinach and mushrooms served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas.

Flautas De Papa

$16.00

Three potato flautas served with rice, beans and guacamole.

Tacos Vegano

$14.00

Three soft tacos filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and hot sauce.

Seitan Quesadilla

$13.00

Fajita Quinoa Quesadilla

$17.00

Vegan Birria Tacos

$18.00

Quinoa Taco Salad

$16.00

S/ Seitan Meat

$4.00

S/ Vegan Cheese

$3.00

Vegan Chimichanga

$18.00

Side Quinoa

$4.00

NACHOS

Beef & Bean Nachos

$12.50

Bean Nachos

$10.50

Beef Nachos

$11.50

Cheese Nachos

$9.50

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Fajita Nachos

$18.00

Steamed grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions and bell pepper. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips covered with cheese dip.

Supreme Nachos

$15.50

Ground beef, chicken and beans on a bed of nachos. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

APPETIZERS

Botanas Platter

$18.00

Cheese quesadillas, chicken & beef flautas, chicken & beef nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese dip and sour cream.

Ceviche

$18.00

Marinated fish in citrus juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, serrano pepper & avocados. Accompanied with tortilla chips.

Fiesta Quesadilla

A grilled cheese quesadilla with choice of filling. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Mini Chimichangas

Six shredded chicken or beef mini chimichangas, served with cheese dip.

Shrimp Cocktail Reg

$16.00

Broiled cooked shrimps with tomatoes, cilantro, avocado & our homemade cocktail sauce.

Flautas

LOS DIPS

Bean Dip

$8.00

Cheese Dip

$7.50

Fiesta Dip

$9.00

Table Guacamole Dip

$13.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$8.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Black beans simmered with chopped onions and bell pepper. Sprinkled with shredded cheese.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Shredded chicken simmered with rice, pico de gallo, avocados and hot sauce. Topped with corn chips and cheese.

Chicken Soup

$8.00

Shredded chicken simmered with rice, pico de gallo & avocados.

Tortilla Soup

$7.50

A classic Mexican tortilla soup - Mexican rice, pico de gallo and hot sauce. Topped with corn chips and cheese.

Apple Salad

$14.00

Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, red and green apples, dried cranberries and sliced almonds. Served with mango chipotle dressing.

Avocado Salad

$16.00

Crispy mixed greens with avocados and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.

Charbroiled Chk Salad

$15.00

Sliced charbroiled chicken breast over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole.

Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Grilled shrimps over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Tossed Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & shredded cheese.

Tropical Salad

$15.00

Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, apples, mandarins, pineapples and sliced almonds. Served with mango chipotle dressing.

KIDS

KIDS Burrito

$5.95

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

KIDS Corndog

$5.95

KIDS Enchilada

$5.95

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$5.95

KIDS Pizza

$5.95

KIDS Quesadilla

$5.95

KIDS Taco

$5.95

KIDS Juice

$1.95

KIDS Milk

$2.50

KIDS Ice Cream

$0.99

Smoothie

$3.95

KIDS Chocolate Milk

$2.99

A LA CARTE

BajaTacos (3)

$13.00

Burritos (2)

$12.00

Cheese Chile Pobla (2)

$13.00

Beef Chile Relleno(2)

$12.00

Chimi Beef (2)

$11.00

Chimi Chicken (2)

$11.00

Enchiladas (3)

$12.00

GRL Chicken Tacos (3)

$12.00

GRL Chicken Quesa (2)

$12.00

Hard Tacos (3)

$10.00

Quesadilla (2)

$9.00

Shrimp Burrito (2)

$14.00

Shrimp Quesa (2)

$14.00

Soft Tacos (3)

$11.00

Steak Quesa (2)

$13.00

Tacos Al Pastor (3)

$14.00

Tacos Alambre (3)

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos(3)

$14.50

Tacos Carbon (3)

$14.00

Tacos Carnitas (3)

$14.00

Tacos Chorizo (3)

$14.00

Fish Tacos (3)

$14.00

Beef Tamales (2)

$10.99

Trio Tacos Alacarte (3)

$15.00

Birria Tacos (3)

$14.50

SIDE ORDERS

S/Avocado Slices

$4.50

S/ Beef Chile Relle

$6.50

S/ Beef Tamale

$4.50

S/Black Beans

$3.95

S/ Burrito

$5.75

S/ Chalupa

$4.45

S/ Cheese Chile Poblo

$5.95

S/ Cheese Dip

$3.99

S/ Quesadilla

$4.00

S/ Chiles Toreados

$4.50

S/ Chimichanga

$6.00

S/ Chips w/Salsa

$3.00

S/ Chorizo

$4.00

S/ Cilantro

$1.50

S/ Diced Tomatoes

$1.45

S/ Enchilada

$4.45

S/Fajita Salad

$7.00

S/ French Fries

$4.00

S/ Guacamole

$4.50

S/ Hard Taco

$3.50

S/ Soft Taco

$4.00

S/ Hot Salsa H.M.

$1.99

S/ Jalapenos

$1.80

S/ Lettuce

$1.50

S/ Mex Rice & Beans

$5.95

S/ Mushrooms

$2.00

S/ Mexican Rice

$4.00

S/ Onions

$1.50

S/ Pico De Gallo

$2.50

S/ Refried Beans

$4.00

S/ Shredded Cheese

$2.45

S/ Sour Cream

$1.75

S/ Tortillas (3)

$1.50

S/ Tostada

$4.45

Side Of Dressing

$1.65

S/ Street Taco

$4.45

Big Salsa Chips

$6.50

Medium Salsa Chips

$4.00

Small Salsa

$1.75

S/ Chese Quezadilla

$4.45

Hot Green Tomatillo Sauce

$1.99

Side Chipotle Sauce

$2.00

Side Ranchero Sauce

$1.75

Vegan Cheese

$3.00

Side Grilled Shrimp (5)

$6.00

S/. Fried Plantains

$3.90

Side Chiles Seranos

$3.00

Salsa Chilaquil Spicy

$3.00

DESSERTS

7 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Baileys Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Changa Banana

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Saplla & Ice Cream

$7.00

Sopapilla

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Misseskissespies Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Birthday Candle

$3.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Crush

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Jarritos

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Smoothies

$3.95

Soda Water

$3.50

Cramberry Juice

$3.50

Water

Ice Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Flavour Lemonade

$4.50

Flavor Lemonade

$4.50

Redbull

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:14 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:14 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:14 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:14 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:14 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

welcome

Website

Location

15 park avenue, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Directions

Gallery
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant image

Map
