- Home
- /
- Clifton Park
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
15 park avenue
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
MARGARITAS
House Margaritas
Flavored Margaritas
Top Shelf Blanco Margarita
TopShelf Repos Margarita
Top Shelf Anejo Margarita
Cadillac Margarita
Texas Margarita
Skinny Margaritas
Skinny Top Shelf
Margarita Legendario
Virgen Margarita
Jalapeño Margarita
Fiesta Rita
Margarona
Blueberry Margarita
Spicy Tamarind
Mangonada Margarita
Hibiscus
Volcano Margarita
Pineapple Tropical
Hypnotic Margarita
White Claw Margarita
The 1800 Margarona
Blackberry Margarita
MEXICAN LOLLIPOP
BIRTHDAY MARGARITA
Big Margarota Birthday
JARRITO MARGARITA
Mango Habanero
Apple Margarita
BEER
2xx Lager
Amber XX
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Coronitas
Cubetazo
Heineken
Heineken 00
Heinekin Light
High Noon
IPA
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
O'Douls
Pacifico
Sol
Tecate
White Claw
Ginger Beer
Fresca Mixed
FROZEN SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Bloody Mary
Coco Loco
Virgin Daiquiri
La Fiesta Daiquri
La Fiesta Pina Colada
Matador
Michelada
Virgin Pina Colada
Tequila Sunrise
Mojito
Berry Mojito
Miami Vice
Blowjob Shot
Greetea Shot
Henny Colada
Banana Cabana
Corona Sunrise
Baya Purpura
Caipirinha
Ricura Peruana
Family Meals
FAJITAS
Grilled chicken or steak fajitas; Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, flour tortillas, chips & salsa.
STREET TACOS - ALAMBRE
Grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, shredded cheese, hot sauce, chips & salsa.
STREET TACOS
Grilled chicken or Asada (Steak) taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, hot sauce, chips & salsa.
BURRITOS
Chicken or beef burritos served w/ rice, refried beans, chips & salsa.
Fiesta Taco Tray W/ Drink
18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of Frozen margarita.
Fiesta Taco Tray
18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips .
TACOS
Baja Tacos
(3) Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Fish Tacos
(3) Corn tortilla filled with tilapia fish, chopped onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Grilled Chk Tacos
(3) Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce,and lime.
Shrimp Tacos
(3) Flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimps, and pico de gallo and cheese . Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Tacos Al Pastor
(3) Corn tortilla filled with traditional Mexican pork marinated in a combination of dried chiles, spices and pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Tacos Alambre
(3) Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon and chorizo, onions, cilantro and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Tacos Carbon
(3) Corn tortilla filled with chopped steak, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Tacos Carnitas
(3) Flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas, Served with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce and lime, pico de gallo.
Tacos Chorizo
(3) Corn tortillas filled with chorizo, onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Trio Tacos
(3) Choose any of the above tacos of your choice. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Birria Tacos
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
Andreas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice.
Border Quesadilla
A grilled quesadilla filled with creamy chipotle grilled chicken and sauteed onions. Served with rice and black beans.
Enchiladas San Miguel
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice.
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with poblano sauce and sour cream. Served with rice.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and parmesan cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Fried Burritos
Two fried shredded chicken burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans.
Pollo Ala Parilla
Juicy chicken breast grilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and three flour tortillas.
Pollo Chipotle
Sliced grilled chicken and onions simmered in a chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
Pollo Fundido
Chopped charbroiled chicken breast accompanied with sauteed onions and bell pepper covered with rice and cheese dip.
Pollo Hawaiano
Marinated chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and pineapple served on a bed of rice and covered with cheese dip.
Pollo Poblano
Slices of grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms simmered in a poblano sauce. Served with rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.
Pollo Popeye
Two charbroiled chicken breast covered with spinach cream. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Quesadillas Texanas
Two grilled quesadillas stuffed with shredded chicken and spinach. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Tex-Mex Burritos
Two shredded chicken burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Carnitas Dinner
Tender pork tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapenos and three flour tortillas.
Chile Verde
Shredded pork tips cooked with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
Rio Grande Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas, rice, black beans, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Chimichangas Verdes
Carne Ala Diabla
Strips of steak simmered with onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and three flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
Charbroiled steak served with avocados, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Chopped steak cooked in hot sauce served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
La Fiesta Special
Rib-eye steak cooked with onions and mushrooms on a skillet. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
Steak Burritos
Two steak burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans.
Dos Amigos
Brandon Special
A large grilled quesadilla stuffed with shrimps and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Camarones Cancun
Sauteed shrimps with butter cream, bell peppers, onions and pineapple covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole salad.
Camarones con Arroz
Marinated shrimps sauteed with bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, squash, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with rice.
Camarones Fundidos
Marinated shrimp sauteed with butter cream, cooked with squash and pineapples on top of rice. Covered with cheese dip.
Camarones con Hongos
Large shrimps sauteed with garlic cream, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with rice and house salad.
Camarones al Mojo
Marinated shrimps simmered in a butter garlic sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocados.
Jumbo Shrimp Chimichanga
A large chimichanga filled with grilled shrimps, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Rafa's Special
Large shrimps and chicken grilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
Shrimp Chimichanga Diner
Two shrimp chimichangas topped with ranchro sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito San Jose
A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Burritos Supreme
One beef and bean and one chicken and bean burritos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Chimichangas Dinner
Two shredded chicken or beef chimichangas topped with ranchero sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Enchilada Supreme
One beef, one chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Fiesta Burrito
A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice.
Flautas Dinner
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Jumbo Chimichanga
A large chimichanga filled with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Supreme
One beef and one chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Tour of Mexico
A taste of everything! Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, bean chalupa, cheese chile poblano, beef taco, beef tamale, rice and beans.
FAJITAS
Beef Fajita
Marinated strips of steak cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken strips cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Chicken & Beef Fajita
Grilled chicken and steak strips cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Fajita Carnitas
Tender pork tips cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Fajita Fish
Tilapia filet cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Fajita Nachos
Steamed grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions and bell pepper. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips covered with cheese dip.
Fajita Quesadilla
Marinated chicken or steak strips quesadilla grilled with onions and bell pepper. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with fajita style chicken or beef, grilled onions and bell peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Fajita Texanas
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Fajitas Vegetarian
Grilled broccoli, carrots, squash, and cauliflower cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimps cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Extra Fajita Salad W/ Rice & Beans
guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
COMBOS
VEGETARIAN
Celeste Nachos
A bed of nachos topped with cheese dip, refried beans, black beans, spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter and covered with ranchero sauce & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Chimi Vegetarian
Two steamed vegetables chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
El Jardin
One black bean burrito, one chalupa and one cheese quesadilla.
El Patio
One black bean burrito, one chile poblano served with rice.
El Trio
One cheese chile poblano, one cheese enchilada and one bean taco.
El Vegetarian
One spinach cream burrito and one cheese enchilada topped with sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Mexicanas
One spinach cream, one cheese and one refried beans enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with rice.
Spinach Cream Burritos
Two bean burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Spinach Quesadilla
Two grilled quesadillas filled with spinach cream. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Taco Loco
A crispy tortilla shell filled with spinach cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese.
VEGAN
Burrito Vegano
A large burrito stuffed with steamed veggies, black beans, rice and guacamole. Topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo.
Enchilada de Papa y Espinaca
Two spinach and potato enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Fajita Veganas
Sauteed fresh onions, bell peppers, spinach and mushrooms served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas.
Flautas De Papa
Three potato flautas served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Tacos Vegano
Three soft tacos filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and hot sauce.
Seitan Quesadilla
Fajita Quinoa Quesadilla
Vegan Birria Tacos
Quinoa Taco Salad
S/ Seitan Meat
S/ Vegan Cheese
Vegan Chimichanga
Side Quinoa
NACHOS
Beef & Bean Nachos
Bean Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Fajita Nachos
Steamed grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions and bell pepper. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips covered with cheese dip.
Supreme Nachos
Ground beef, chicken and beans on a bed of nachos. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
APPETIZERS
Botanas Platter
Cheese quesadillas, chicken & beef flautas, chicken & beef nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese dip and sour cream.
Ceviche
Marinated fish in citrus juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, serrano pepper & avocados. Accompanied with tortilla chips.
Fiesta Quesadilla
A grilled cheese quesadilla with choice of filling. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Mini Chimichangas
Six shredded chicken or beef mini chimichangas, served with cheese dip.
Shrimp Cocktail Reg
Broiled cooked shrimps with tomatoes, cilantro, avocado & our homemade cocktail sauce.
Flautas
LOS DIPS
SOUPS & SALADS
Black Bean Soup
Black beans simmered with chopped onions and bell pepper. Sprinkled with shredded cheese.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken simmered with rice, pico de gallo, avocados and hot sauce. Topped with corn chips and cheese.
Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken simmered with rice, pico de gallo & avocados.
Tortilla Soup
A classic Mexican tortilla soup - Mexican rice, pico de gallo and hot sauce. Topped with corn chips and cheese.
Apple Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, red and green apples, dried cranberries and sliced almonds. Served with mango chipotle dressing.
Avocado Salad
Crispy mixed greens with avocados and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.
Charbroiled Chk Salad
Sliced charbroiled chicken breast over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimps over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Tossed Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & shredded cheese.
Tropical Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, apples, mandarins, pineapples and sliced almonds. Served with mango chipotle dressing.
KIDS
A LA CARTE
BajaTacos (3)
Burritos (2)
Cheese Chile Pobla (2)
Beef Chile Relleno(2)
Chimi Beef (2)
Chimi Chicken (2)
Enchiladas (3)
GRL Chicken Tacos (3)
GRL Chicken Quesa (2)
Hard Tacos (3)
Quesadilla (2)
Shrimp Burrito (2)
Shrimp Quesa (2)
Soft Tacos (3)
Steak Quesa (2)
Tacos Al Pastor (3)
Tacos Alambre (3)
Shrimp Tacos(3)
Tacos Carbon (3)
Tacos Carnitas (3)
Tacos Chorizo (3)
Fish Tacos (3)
Beef Tamales (2)
Trio Tacos Alacarte (3)
Birria Tacos (3)
SIDE ORDERS
S/Avocado Slices
S/ Beef Chile Relle
S/ Beef Tamale
S/Black Beans
S/ Burrito
S/ Chalupa
S/ Cheese Chile Poblo
S/ Cheese Dip
S/ Quesadilla
S/ Chiles Toreados
S/ Chimichanga
S/ Chips w/Salsa
S/ Chorizo
S/ Cilantro
S/ Diced Tomatoes
S/ Enchilada
S/Fajita Salad
S/ French Fries
S/ Guacamole
S/ Hard Taco
S/ Soft Taco
S/ Hot Salsa H.M.
S/ Jalapenos
S/ Lettuce
S/ Mex Rice & Beans
S/ Mushrooms
S/ Mexican Rice
S/ Onions
S/ Pico De Gallo
S/ Refried Beans
S/ Shredded Cheese
S/ Sour Cream
S/ Tortillas (3)
S/ Tostada
Side Of Dressing
S/ Street Taco
Big Salsa Chips
Medium Salsa Chips
Small Salsa
S/ Chese Quezadilla
Hot Green Tomatillo Sauce
Side Chipotle Sauce
Side Ranchero Sauce
Vegan Cheese
Side Grilled Shrimp (5)
S/. Fried Plantains
Side Chiles Seranos
Salsa Chilaquil Spicy
DESSERTS
7 Layer Chocolate Cake
Baileys Cheesecake
Brownie
Changa Banana
Cheesecake
Chocolate Lava
Churros
Flan
Fried Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Saplla & Ice Cream
Sopapilla
Tres Leches
Misseskissespies Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Lemon Cake
Birthday Candle
N/A BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Agua Fresca
Bottle Water
Chocolate Milk
Crush
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
Jarritos
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Smoothies
Soda Water
Cramberry Juice
Water
Ice Tea
Shirley Temple
Flavour Lemonade
Flavor Lemonade
Redbull
Apple Juice
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:14 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:14 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:14 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:14 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:14 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
welcome
15 park avenue, Clifton Park, NY 12065