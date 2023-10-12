FOOD

APPETIZERS

SM GUAC

$9.50

LG GUAC

$12.50
SML MIXED GUAC

$9.50
LRG MIXED GUAC

$12.50

ALAS

$10.00

QUESIDILLAS

$10.00

QUES W/ STK

$14.00

QUES W/CHKN

$13.00

QUES W/SHRIMP

$14.00

QUES W/GR CHKN

$14.00

QUES FUNDIDO

$14.00
NACHOS

$12.00

NACHOS W/BEEF

$14.00

NACHOS W/ CHORZ

$14.00

NACHOS W/STEAK

$16.00

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.00

CEVICHE

$14.00

APPETIZER PLAT.

$19.00

1 QUESIDILLA

$2.50

JALEPENO POPPER

$7.00

ROASTED RED PEP

$11.00

PICO/GALLO

$8.00

MOTZ STICKS

$7.00

TACOS

ONE TACO

$3.50

TWO TACO

$7.00

THREE TACO

$10.50

TACO DINNER

$12.50

ONE TACO SOMBRERO

$5.00

TWO TACO SOMBRERO

$10.00

THREE TACO SOMBRERO

$15.00

TACO SOMBRERO DINNER

$16.00

ONE TACO NORTENO

$5.00

TWO TACO NORTENO

$10.00

THREE TACO NORTENO

$15.00

TACO NORTENO DINNER

$16.00

CHIPOTLE TACO DIN

$14.00

ONE CHIPOTLE TACO

$4.00

TWO CHIPOTLE TACOS

$8.00

BURRITOS

BURRO FIESTA

$13.00

BURRO RANCHERO

$13.00

BURRO PICA

$13.00

VEGGIE BURRO

$11.00

MINI BURRITO

$4.00

2 MINI BURRITOS

$8.00

MINI BUR W/CH PICA

$5.00

2 MINI BUR W/CHZ PICA

$10.00

PLAIN BURRO

$8.00
VEGAN BURRITO BOWL

$13.50

BURRO CHILE RELLENO DIN

$15.00

FLAUTAS

ONE FLAUTAS

$4.50

TWO FLAUTAS

$9.00
FLAUTA DINNER

$14.00

CHIMICHANGA DINNER

$17.00

ONE CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

$7.25

ONE BEEF CHIMICHANGA

$7.25

ENCHILADAS

ONE ENCHILADA

$4.00

TWO ENCHILADAS

$8.00

ENCHILADA DINNER

$13.00
ONE ENCH SUIZA

$4.50

TWO ENCH SUIZA

$9.00

ENCH SUIZA DINNER

$15.00

ONE ENCH POBLANO

$5.00

TWO ENCH POBLANO

$10.00

ENCH POBLANO DINNER

$16.00

ONE ENCH FIESTA

$4.50

TWO ENCH FIESTA

$9.00
ENCH FIESTA DINNER

$15.00

TOSTADAS

ONE TOSTADA

$4.50

TWO TOSTADAS

$9.00

TOSTADA DINNER

$15.50

ONE TOST SUIZA

$5.50

TWO TOST SUIZA

$11.00

TOST SUIZA DINNER

$18.50

ONE TOST CEV

$6.50

TWO TOST CEV

$13.00

TOST CEV DINNER

$21.50

CHEF FAVS

BROCHETA DE FILETE

$23.00

BEEF TENDERLOIN OFF THE SKEWER, GRILLED TOMATO, ONION, SWEET PEPPER AND BACON SERVED WITH REFRIED BEANS, AVOCADO, & TORTILLAS

CARNE ASADA

$23.00

BROILED SKIRT STEAK, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS

CARNE ASADA SUIZO

$25.00

CARNE EN RAJAS

$22.00

SKIRT STEAK, POBLANO PEPPERS, ONION, AND TOMATOES GRILLED AND CUT INTO STRIPS. TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RICE,BEANS AND TORTILLAS

BISTEC RANCHERO

$21.00

GRILLED STEAK SMOTHERED IN RANCHERO SAUCE. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS

BISTEC RANCHERO SUIZO

$23.00

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$21.00

SUCCULENT PIECES OF STEAK SIMMERED IN OUR OWN DELICIOUS PICA PICA HOT SAUCE SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS

BISTEC A LA MEX SUIZO

$23.00

CHILE RELLENOS

$18.00

MILANESA DE RES

$20.00

MILANESA DE RES SUIZO

$22.00

MILENESA DE POLLO

$20.00

MILENESA DE POLLO SUIZO

$22.00

POLLO CARBON

$19.00

POLLO CARBON SUIZO

$21.00

POLLO JALISCO

$18.00

POLLO JALISCO SUIZO

$20.00

POLLO EN MOLE

$16.00

POLLO EN MOLE SUIZO

$18.00

POLLO EN RANCHERO

$16.00

POLLO EN RANCHERO SUIZO

$18.00

TAMALES

$16.00

HUEVOS

HUEVOS RANCHERO

$10.00

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$11.00

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$10.00

BURRITO DESAYUNO

$8.00

CHILAQUILES

$10.00

TORTAS

POLLO MILANESA TORTA

$11.00

CARNE ASADA TORTA

$13.00

MILANESA TORTA

$12.00

CHICKEN TORTA

$10.00

LA CASA TORTA

$10.00

PASTOR TORTA

$13.00

ESPECIALS

STEAK FAJITA

$21.00

CHICKEN FAJITA

$18.00

CHK/STK FAJITA

$20.00

SHRIMP FAJITA

$21.00

SHRIMP/STK FAJITA

$22.00

VEGGIE FAJITA

$17.00

CHK/STK/SHRMP FAJ

$23.00

CHK/SHRIMP FAJ

$20.00

FILETE ESTRELLA

$21.00

CHICKEN ESTRELLA

$18.00

BOTANA SUPREMA

$21.00

CHICKEN BOTANA

$20.00

BOTANA JALISCO

$16.00

PARRILLADA

$50.00

1 JUMBO SHRIMP

$4.50

SEA/ DESSERTS

CAMARONES ALA MEXICANA

$14.00

COCKTAIL DE CAMARONES

$14.00

SURF AND TURF

$30.00

HUACHINANGO RED SNAPPER

$20.00
MARGARITA SHRIMP

$21.00

CAMARONES FIESTA

$21.00

CAMARONES DIABLA

$21.00

QUESADILLAS FIESTA

$17.00

FISH TACOS

$9.50

FISH TACO DINNER

$11.50

FRIED SHRIMP

$19.00

SUNDAE

$5.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.50
XANGOS

$6.00

SOPAPILLAS

$6.00

FLAN

$5.00

COMBINATIONS

PLATO FIESTA

$18.00

COMB ESPECIAL

$19.00

PLATO MEXICANA

$17.00

COMB NORTENA

$22.00

COMB NORTENA SUIZO

$24.00

ARTUROS CHICKEN

$20.00

ARTUROS STEAK

$22.00
CARNE TAMPIQUENA

$24.00

CARNE TAMP SUIZO

$26.00

SALADS

CHK FAJITA SALAD

$13.00

CHICKEN BREAST SALAD

$12.00
TACO SALAD

$12.00

LETTUCE AND TOMATO SALAD

$4.00

AMERICAN

HAMBURGER

$9.00

CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

SIDE ORDERS

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$2.00

FRIES

$3.50

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$2.00

RICE AND BEANS

$3.00

JALAPENOS

$2.00

CARROTS

$2.00

ONE TAMAL

$4.00

SIDE GUAC

$3.00

SM GUAC/SC

$3.50

LET & TOM

$1.00

CHIPS TO GO

$6.00

TBL SALS TO GO

$4.00

CH/SAL TOGO

$10.00

FIESTA SAUCE

$3.00

RANCHERO

$3.00

PICA PICA

$3.00

GREEN SAUCE

$3.00

MOLE

$2.00

CILANTRO

$1.00

ONE CHILERELLENO

$6.75

LETTUCE/PL.

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

TOMATO/PLATE

$1.00

BEANS/MELT CHZ

$4.00

SHRD CHZ

$2.50

SIDE PICO/GALLO

$2.00

FAJA SIDE PL.

$4.00

SPRNKL CHZ

$1.50

ONE QUESIDILLA

$2.50

RAW ONION

$0.50

SL. AVACADO

$3.25

BEANS W CHORIZO

$5.00

W /GR ONION

$0.75

SIDE GRILL PEPPER

$0.75

SIDE GR TOMATO

$0.75

ONE GR JALAPENO

$0.75

GRILLED JALAPENOS

$2.00

SIDE LIME

$0.50

SIDE DIABLA SAUCE

$4.00

SIDE GRILLED VEGGIES

$3.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS

$6.50

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.50

KIDS CHZBURGER

$6.50

KIDS TACO

$6.50

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.50

KIDS ENCH SUIZA

$6.50

1 SCRAMBLED EGG

$2.00

NON ALCHOLIC

POPS

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

CHERRY PEPSI

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.50

DECAF COFFEE

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

CHOC MILK

$2.50

MTN DEW

$3.00

ROOTBEER

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

SODA

$3.00

HOT CHOC

$2.50

HORCHATA PIT

$14.00

TONIC

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

REDBULL

$4.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

KIDS DRINK

KID PEPSI

$2.00

KID DIET

$2.00

KID SIERRA MIST

$2.00

KID LEMADE LID

$2.00

KID DR PEP

$2.00

KID ORANGE

$2.00

KID DEW

$2.00

KID OJ

$2.00

KID KITTY

$2.00

KID ROOTBEER

$2.00

KIDS HORCH

$2.00

Kids Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

QUES LUNCH SP

$9.00

CH QUES LUNCH SP

$10.00

TACO LUNCH SP

$9.00

ENCH SU LUNCH SP

$9.00

TOST LUNCH SP

$10.00

BURRO LUNCH SP

$12.00

FLAUTA LUNCH SP

$9.00

TOST SUIZ LUNCH SP

$10.00

FAJ SAL LUNCH SP

$11.00

TAMALE LUNCH SP

$10.00