Food

Appetizers

Small Cheese Dip

$4.00

Large Cheese Dip

$9.00

Small Guacamole Dip

$4.00

Large Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Bean Dip

$7.00

Chori Queso

$10.00

8 Chicken Wings

$10.00

8 pieces

12 Chicken Wings

$13.00

12 pieces

Favorites

Arroz con Camarón

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all over a bed of rice.

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken, onions and bell peppers all over a bed of rice. Add cheese on top for only $1.00 more!

Carnitas Dinner

$16.00

Carnitas (beer simmered pork) grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Cheese Steak

$13.00+

Cheese quesadilla filled with steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$16.00

An order of two burritos, filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef, then deep fried and topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.

Chori-Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Mauricio's Special

$10.00

Nico Special

$14.00

Chicken grilled with jalapeños then sauteed in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a small guacamole salad.

Ramon's Spicy Special

Ramon's Spicy Special

$15.00

Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled with jalapenos then sauteed in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Roger's Special

Roger's Special

$15.00

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp all over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.

Juan Special

$14.00

ARRACHERA

$18.00

TORTA

$11.00

Specialties

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.00

Shrimp cooked to perfection in our special spicy devil sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$16.00

Shrimp cooked to perfection with garlic. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$18.00

Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.

Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh shrimp tossed with cilantro, tomato, onion, jalapeño and lime juice topped with avocado

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Tortilla chips blended in ranchero sauce, cheese and your choice of one meat (shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips). Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and rice.

Chile Colorado

$17.00

Steak in our special red sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.

Chile Verde

$17.00

Carnitas in our green sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and a side salad.

Chiles Poblanos

$15.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, then topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chuletas

$16.00
Cóctel de Camarón

Cóctel de Camarón

$16.00

Mexican shrimp cocktail, cooked in tomato juice with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and lime.

Fiesta Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and lettuce.

Grilled Chicken and Fries

$13.00

Grilled Chicken adult

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Horseshoe

$13.00

Two slices of texas toast topped with melted cheese, fries, pico de gallo, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.00

Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with scrambled eggs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Molcajete

$18.00

Texas fajitas with a base of beans, topped with sliced avocado and nopal (cactus). Served in a stone molcajete with a chile toreado and tortillas.

Pollo Milanesa

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast covered with cheese. Served with a side salad and rice.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all wrapped in a 12 in tortilla. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and side salad.

Steak and Shrimp

$20.00

Steak Ranchero

$18.00

Grilled rib eye steak topped with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.

Fily Special

$14.00

Pollo Adobado

$14.00

Pollo Chipotle

$14.00

Pollo Jalisco

$14.00

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.00

Torta

$11.00Out of stock

Pollo al Pastor

$14.00

Caldo de Camaron

$16.00

Caldo de Pescado

$16.00

Caldo de Camaron y Pescado

$18.00

Fajitas

Fajitas are served with a fajita side salad that includes: lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Steak entrees are served with a guacamole salad that includes: lettuce, guacamole and tomato. All entrees that include tortillas come with flour tortillas. they can be switched for corn.

Fajitas

$18.00

Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed (both meats) grilled with bell peppers. onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans. tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajitas, beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Texas Fajitas

$20.00

Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.

Fiesta Fajitas for Two

$32.00

Steak, chicken and shrimp, carnitas (pork) and chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Steak or chicken fajitas with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo all on top of cheese nachos.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$24.00

Steak, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia grilled with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, and pineapple all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Salmon Fajitas

$20.00

Salmon with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Tilapia Fajitas

$20.00

Tilapia with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.00

Taco Supreme

$3.50

Hard or soft taco with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Street Taco

$5.00

Street Combo

$15.00

3 grilled meat tacos in a corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onion, tomatillo salsa, rice and beans.

3 Grilled Meat Tacos

$14.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese and guacamole.

Small Taco Salad

$9.00

Taquitos Mexicanos

$13.00

An order of 4 fried corn tortilla flautas (2 shredded beef and 2 shredded chicken) Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo with rice and beans.

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajitas, beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fish or Shrimp Taco Combo

$16.00

3 tacos with rice and beans and tomatillo.

Combo Tacos Campechanos

$16.00

Taco Campechano

$6.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Fish Taco

$6.00

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Ground beef, shredded chicken, riice, beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Steak Burrito

$13.00+

A steak and grilled onion burrito, topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fiesta Burrito

Fiesta Burrito

$13.00+

A carnitas (beer simmered pork) burrito, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo with rice and beans.

Fried Burrito

$14.00

A shredded beef or shredded chicken deep fried burrito, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Grande

$12.00

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$13.00

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla and then covered in cheese.

Hot n' Spicy Burrito

$14.00

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12

Order of Burritos Deluxe

$13.00

An order of 2 burritos, your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or beef tips. Topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Burritos Tipicos

$15.00

An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken or beef tips, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with beans.

Burritos Mexicanos

$15.00

An order of 2 burritos, filled with shredded chicken and beans or beef tips and beans topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce. tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Ranchero

$12.00

A scrambled egg burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde, Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Loco

$14.00

A scrambled egg and chorizo burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito (1)

$8.00

Ayo El Grande Combo

$14.00

An order of 2 ground beef burritos, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito California

$15.00

Chipotle Burrito

$12.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$16.00

One cheese, one shredded chicken, one bean and one shredded beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of rice or beans.

Enchiladas Súper Rancheras

$16.00

Consisting of 5 different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

An order of 3 cheese enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde and carnitas (pork). Served with rice.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.00

An order of 3 chicken enchiladas, topped with salsa verde, and sprinkled with onions. Served with rice.

Enchilada

$4.00

Lolas Special

$14.00

Combinations

01. One Taco, Two Enchiladas with a choice of Rice or Beans

$12.00

1 ground beef taco, 2 ground beef enchiladas, with your choice of rice or beans

02. One Taco, One Enchilada and One Bean Chalupa

$12.00

03. One Enchilada, One Taco and One Chile Relleno

$12.00

04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese

$12.00

05. Two Enchiladas, One Beef and One Cheese, Rice and Beans

$12.00

06. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice and Beans

$12.00

07. One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice and beans

$12.00

08. One Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice and Beans

$12.00

09. Two Bean Chalupas and Rice

$12.00

10. Two Beef Tacos, Rice and Beans

$12.00

11. One Beef Burrito, One Taco and One Enchilada

$12.00

12. One Bean Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and Beans

$12.00

13. One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno and Beans

$12.00

14. One Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale

$12.00

15. One Bean Chalupa, One Beef Tostada, with Nacho Cheese and One Taco Beef

$12.00

16. One Bean Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada

$12.00

17. One Chile Relleno, One Taco, and One Bean Chalupa

$12.00

18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans

$12.00

19. One Tostaguac, One Enchilada and beans

$12.00

20. One Taco, One Chile Relleno, One Burrito

$12.00

21. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito, One Taco

$12.00

22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco

$12.00

23. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito, One Tamale

$12.00

24. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito and Beans

$12.00

25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans

$12.00

26. One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Chile Relleno

$12.00

27. One Bean Chalupa, One Taco, Rice and Beans

$12.00

28. One Tostaguac, One Burrito and Beans

$12.00

29. One Bean Chalupa, One Tamale and One Chile Relleno

$12.00

30. One Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Enchilada

$12.00

El Combo Special Combination

$18.00

Bean chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, burrito, served with rice and beans.

Make Your Own Combo (3)

$8.00

Make Your Own Combo (4)

$9.00

CHALUPA

$5.00

TOSTAGUAC

$5.00

TOSTADA

$5.00

CHILE RELLENO

$5.00

TAMAL

$5.00

SPEEDY

$7.50

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Bean Nachos

$10.00

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Shrimp Nachos

$12.00

Grilled Chicken and Steak Nachos

$10.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.00

Steak Nachos

$10.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

With beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Steak or chicken fajitas with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo all on top of cheese nachos.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.00

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Quesadilla Grande

$13.00

A 12

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.00

A cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips (1). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce. Also your choice of rice or beans (1).

Quesadilla Rellena Verde

$13.00

A Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips (1). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and ranchero sauce. Also your choice of rice or beans(1).

12" Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Cheesy Rice

$5.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Tomato

$1.50

Lettuce

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Limes

$2.00

Jalapeños

$2.00

Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Salsa Diabla

$2.00

Side of Cilantro

$1.00

Side of Raw Onion

$1.50

Side Grilled Onion

$3.00

Side of Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Fajita Side Salad

$6.00

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Chile Toreado (1)

$1.50

Ground Beef

$8.00

Steak

$9.00

Shredded Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chorizo

$9.00

Shrimp (10)

$11.00

Tilapia

$8.00

Large Salsa Tomatillo

$8.00

Large Pico de Gallo

$8.00

Crema Salad

$4.00

Vegetarian Specials

Burritos come topped with red sauce and enchiladas come topped with red enchilada mole sauce

A. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada

$12.00

B. One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice and Beans

$12.00

C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

D. One Bean Tostaguac and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice

$12.00

E. One Bean and Cheese Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

F. Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes all grilled to perfection and served on a skillet. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.

Veggie Chimichanga

$14.00

Grilled broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and zucchini all wrapped in a 12

Veggie Fajita Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, veggie fajitas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.00

F. Quesadilla With your choice of spinach or mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice.

Make Your Own Veg Combo

$10.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Burrito

$6.50

Kids Taco

$6.50

Kids Enchilada

$6.50

Kids Pizza

$6.50

Kids Mini Taco Salad

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Kids Burger

$6.50

Desserts

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$5.00

Fried flour tortilla with honey, butter and cinnamon.

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Flan

$5.00

ToGo Sides

Cheese Dip ToGo

$4.00+

Salsa ToGo

$2.00+

Guacamole ToGo

$4.00+

Chips

$2.00+

Pico de Gallo ToGo

$2.00+

Tomatillo ToGo

$2.00+

Salsa Verde ToGo

$2.00+

Shredded Cheese ToGo

$2.00+

Sour Cream ToGo

$2.00+

Large Rice

$12.00

Large Beans

$12.00

Bean Dip ToGo

$7.00

half sheet pan of rice or beans

$35.00

ToGo Drink

$3.00+

Candy 0.25

$0.25

Candy 0.50

$0.50

Candy 1.00

$1.00

Candy 2.00

$2.00

Lunch

Lunch Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas (L)

$12.00

Steak Fajitas (L)

$12.00

Mixed Fajitas (L)

$12.00

Texas Fajitas (L)

$13.00

Shrimp Fajitas (L)

$15.00

Lunch Specials

Mauricio(L)

$10.00

Cheese Steak (L)

$10.00

Fiesta Burrito (L)

$10.00

Steak Burrito (L)

$10.00

Burrito Deluxe (L)

$10.00

Chimichanga (L)

$10.00

Pollo Ranchero (L)

$11.00

Chori Pollo (L)

$12.00

Burrito Grande (L)

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Grilled chicken salad(L)

$11.00

Chuleta

$12.00

Make Your Own Combo (3) Lunch

$10.00

Make Your Own Combo (4) Lunch

$10.00

Wet Burrito (L)

$12.00

speedy gonzales

$9.00

Lunch Combos

Speedy (1 taco, 1 enchilada, rice OR beans)

$9.00

Sp #1 (Chile Relleno, taco, beans, guacamole salad)

$10.00

SP#2 (1 ground beef burrito, rice, and beans)

$10.00

Sp #3 (1 ground beef enchilada, rice, and beans)

$10.00

SP#4 (1 Chile Relleno, 1 taco, rice and beans)

$10.00

SP#5 (1 ground beef burrito, taco, beans and rice)

$10.00

SP#6 (1 bean chalupa, 1 beef enchilada, rice OR beans)

$10.00

SP#7 (1 bean chalupa, 1 Chile relleno, and rice)

$10.00

SP#8 (1 ground beef burrito, 1 tamale, rice OR beans)

$10.00

SP#9 (1 ground beef burrito, 1 enchilada, rice OR beans)

$10.00

SP#10 (1 ground beef enchilada, 1 bean chalupa, 1 cheese quesadilla)

$10.00

Drinks

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Rice Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Crush

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Agua de Jamaica

$3.00

ToGo Drink

$3.00+

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Bottle

Miscellaneous

Tshirt

T-shirt

$16.00

2 T Shirts

$28.00

Cinco Tshirt

$10.00

To Go Drinks

16oz Drink

Soda Choice

$3.00

32oz Drink

Soda Choice

$3.00