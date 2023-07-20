La Fiesta - Pekin (New) 3424 Court Steet
3424 Court Steet
Pekin, IL 61554
Food
Appetizers
Favorites
Arroz con Camarón
Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all over a bed of rice.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken, onions and bell peppers all over a bed of rice. Add cheese on top for only $1.00 more!
Carnitas Dinner
Carnitas (beer simmered pork) grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Cheese Steak
Cheese quesadilla filled with steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas
An order of two burritos, filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef, then deep fried and topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mauricio's Special
Nico Special
Chicken grilled with jalapeños then sauteed in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a small guacamole salad.
Ramon's Spicy Special
Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled with jalapenos then sauteed in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Roger's Special
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp all over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
Juan Special
ARRACHERA
TORTA
Specialties
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked to perfection in our special spicy devil sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked to perfection with garlic. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.
Ceviche
Fresh shrimp tossed with cilantro, tomato, onion, jalapeño and lime juice topped with avocado
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips blended in ranchero sauce, cheese and your choice of one meat (shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips). Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and rice.
Chile Colorado
Steak in our special red sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.
Chile Verde
Carnitas in our green sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and a side salad.
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, then topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chuletas
Cóctel de Camarón
Mexican shrimp cocktail, cooked in tomato juice with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and lime.
Fiesta Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and lettuce.
Grilled Chicken and Fries
Grilled Chicken adult
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Horseshoe
Two slices of texas toast topped with melted cheese, fries, pico de gallo, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
Huevos con Chorizo
Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with scrambled eggs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Molcajete
Texas fajitas with a base of beans, topped with sliced avocado and nopal (cactus). Served in a stone molcajete with a chile toreado and tortillas.
Pollo Milanesa
Breaded chicken breast covered with cheese. Served with a side salad and rice.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all wrapped in a 12 in tortilla. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and side salad.
Steak and Shrimp
Steak Ranchero
Grilled rib eye steak topped with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.
Fily Special
Pollo Adobado
Pollo Chipotle
Pollo Jalisco
Tortilla Soup
Steak a la Mexicana
Torta
Pollo al Pastor
Caldo de Camaron
Caldo de Pescado
Caldo de Camaron y Pescado
Fajitas
Fajitas
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed (both meats) grilled with bell peppers. onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans. tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajitas, beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Fajita Quesadilla
A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.
Fiesta Fajitas for Two
Steak, chicken and shrimp, carnitas (pork) and chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Fajita Nachos
Steak or chicken fajitas with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo all on top of cheese nachos.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia grilled with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, and pineapple all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Salmon Fajitas
Salmon with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Tilapia Fajitas
Tilapia with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Tacos
Ground Beef Taco
Shredded Chicken Taco
Taco Supreme
Hard or soft taco with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.
Street Taco
Street Combo
3 grilled meat tacos in a corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onion, tomatillo salsa, rice and beans.
3 Grilled Meat Tacos
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese and guacamole.
Small Taco Salad
Taquitos Mexicanos
An order of 4 fried corn tortilla flautas (2 shredded beef and 2 shredded chicken) Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo with rice and beans.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajitas, beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fish or Shrimp Taco Combo
3 tacos with rice and beans and tomatillo.
Combo Tacos Campechanos
Taco Campechano
Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco
Burritos
Burrito Bowl
Ground beef, shredded chicken, riice, beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Steak Burrito
A steak and grilled onion burrito, topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fiesta Burrito
A carnitas (beer simmered pork) burrito, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo with rice and beans.
Fried Burrito
A shredded beef or shredded chicken deep fried burrito, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Grande
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12
Wet Burrito
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla and then covered in cheese.
Hot n' Spicy Burrito
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12
Order of Burritos Deluxe
An order of 2 burritos, your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or beef tips. Topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Burritos Tipicos
An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken or beef tips, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with beans.
Burritos Mexicanos
An order of 2 burritos, filled with shredded chicken and beans or beef tips and beans topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce. tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Ranchero
A scrambled egg burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde, Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Loco
A scrambled egg and chorizo burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito (1)
Ayo El Grande Combo
An order of 2 ground beef burritos, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito California
Chipotle Burrito
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
One cheese, one shredded chicken, one bean and one shredded beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of rice or beans.
Enchiladas Súper Rancheras
Consisting of 5 different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchiladas Suizas
An order of 3 cheese enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde and carnitas (pork). Served with rice.
Enchiladas Poblanas
An order of 3 chicken enchiladas, topped with salsa verde, and sprinkled with onions. Served with rice.
Enchilada
Lolas Special
Combinations
01. One Taco, Two Enchiladas with a choice of Rice or Beans
1 ground beef taco, 2 ground beef enchiladas, with your choice of rice or beans
02. One Taco, One Enchilada and One Bean Chalupa
03. One Enchilada, One Taco and One Chile Relleno
04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese
05. Two Enchiladas, One Beef and One Cheese, Rice and Beans
06. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice and Beans
07. One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice and beans
08. One Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice and Beans
09. Two Bean Chalupas and Rice
10. Two Beef Tacos, Rice and Beans
11. One Beef Burrito, One Taco and One Enchilada
12. One Bean Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and Beans
13. One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno and Beans
14. One Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale
15. One Bean Chalupa, One Beef Tostada, with Nacho Cheese and One Taco Beef
16. One Bean Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada
17. One Chile Relleno, One Taco, and One Bean Chalupa
18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans
19. One Tostaguac, One Enchilada and beans
20. One Taco, One Chile Relleno, One Burrito
21. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito, One Taco
22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco
23. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito, One Tamale
24. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito and Beans
25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans
26. One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Chile Relleno
27. One Bean Chalupa, One Taco, Rice and Beans
28. One Tostaguac, One Burrito and Beans
29. One Bean Chalupa, One Tamale and One Chile Relleno
30. One Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Enchilada
El Combo Special Combination
Bean chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, burrito, served with rice and beans.
Make Your Own Combo (3)
Make Your Own Combo (4)
CHALUPA
TOSTAGUAC
TOSTADA
CHILE RELLENO
TAMAL
SPEEDY
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Bean Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled Chicken and Steak Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Steak Nachos
Nachos Supreme
With beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Nachos
Steak or chicken fajitas with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo all on top of cheese nachos.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla
A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Quesadilla Grande
A 12
Quesadilla Rellena
A cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips (1). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce. Also your choice of rice or beans (1).
Quesadilla Rellena Verde
A Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips (1). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and ranchero sauce. Also your choice of rice or beans(1).
12" Cheese Quesadilla
Sides
Rice
Beans
Rice and Beans
Flour Tortillas
Cheesy Rice
Black Beans
Fries
Corn Tortillas
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Tomato
Lettuce
Sliced Avocado
Limes
Jalapeños
Tomatillo Sauce
Salsa Verde
Salsa Diabla
Side of Cilantro
Side of Raw Onion
Side Grilled Onion
Side of Grilled Veggies
Fajita Side Salad
Guacamole Salad
Chile Toreado (1)
Ground Beef
Steak
Shredded Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Chorizo
Shrimp (10)
Tilapia
Large Salsa Tomatillo
Large Pico de Gallo
Crema Salad
Vegetarian Specials
A. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada
B. One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice and Beans
C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Quesadilla
D. One Bean Tostaguac and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice
E. One Bean and Cheese Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Cheese Quesadilla
F. Quesadilla
Veggie Fajitas
Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes all grilled to perfection and served on a skillet. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Veggie Chimichanga
Grilled broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and zucchini all wrapped in a 12
Veggie Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, veggie fajitas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
F. Quesadilla With your choice of spinach or mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice.
Make Your Own Veg Combo
Kids
Desserts
ToGo Sides
Cheese Dip ToGo
Salsa ToGo
Guacamole ToGo
Chips
Pico de Gallo ToGo
Tomatillo ToGo
Salsa Verde ToGo
Shredded Cheese ToGo
Sour Cream ToGo
Large Rice
Large Beans
Bean Dip ToGo
half sheet pan of rice or beans
ToGo Drink
Candy 0.25
Candy 0.50
Candy 1.00
Candy 2.00
Lunch
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Specials
Mauricio(L)
Cheese Steak (L)
Fiesta Burrito (L)
Steak Burrito (L)
Burrito Deluxe (L)
Chimichanga (L)
Pollo Ranchero (L)
Chori Pollo (L)
Burrito Grande (L)
Chilaquiles
Huevos con Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Grilled chicken salad(L)
Chuleta
Make Your Own Combo (3) Lunch
Make Your Own Combo (4) Lunch
Wet Burrito (L)
speedy gonzales
Lunch Combos
Speedy (1 taco, 1 enchilada, rice OR beans)
Sp #1 (Chile Relleno, taco, beans, guacamole salad)
SP#2 (1 ground beef burrito, rice, and beans)
Sp #3 (1 ground beef enchilada, rice, and beans)
SP#4 (1 Chile Relleno, 1 taco, rice and beans)
SP#5 (1 ground beef burrito, taco, beans and rice)
SP#6 (1 bean chalupa, 1 beef enchilada, rice OR beans)
SP#7 (1 bean chalupa, 1 Chile relleno, and rice)
SP#8 (1 ground beef burrito, 1 tamale, rice OR beans)
SP#9 (1 ground beef burrito, 1 enchilada, rice OR beans)
SP#10 (1 ground beef enchilada, 1 bean chalupa, 1 cheese quesadilla)
Miscellaneous
To Go Drinks
16oz Drink
32oz Drink
3424 Court Steet, Pekin, IL 61554