Order Again

Popular Items

Migas

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole - Small

$4.99

Fresh Guacamole- Large

$6.99

Chile con Queso- Small

$4.99

Chile con Queso- Large

$6.99

Chile con Queso with Meat- Small

$7.49

Chile con Queso with Meat- Large

$9.49

Taquitos de Carne Deshebrada

$8.49

Sopes

$6.99

thick tortilla with chorizo, potatoes and beans topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Sopes with meat

$8.99

Nachos Plain

$7.99

Nachos with Meat

$9.99

Steak Nachos

$10.99

Shrimp Nachos

$11.99

Small Salsa

$3.99

Large Salsa

$5.99

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Tacos

2 Soft Tacos Plate

$10.99

fajita beef/chicken, carnitas or adobada meat, your choice of flour or corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

2 Seafood Tacos Plate

$11.99

grilled shrimp or fish, your choice of flour or corn tortillas, topped with cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans

3 Crispy Tacos Plate

$9.99

ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice, beans and sour cream

Flautas

$9.99

3 crispy rolled up tacos filled with shredded beef or chicken, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Soups and Salads

Pozole- Small

$5.99

pork and hominy soup served with tostadas

Pozole- Large

$8.99

pork and hominy soup served with tostadas

Caldo de Res- Small

$5.99

beef and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas

Caldo de Res- Large

$8.99

beef and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas

Caldo de Pollo- Small

$5.99

chicken and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas

Caldo de Pollo- Large

$8.99

chicken and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas

Caldo Tlalpeno- Small

$5.99

shredded chicken in a chipotle based broth with rice, avocado, and cheese, flour or corn tortillas

Caldo Tlalpeno- Large

$8.99

shredded chicken in a chipotle based broth with rice, avocado, and cheese, flour or corn tortillas

Menudo- Small

$5.99

beef belly and feet with hominy in a red chile based broth, flour or corn tortillas

Menudo- Large

$8.99

beef belly and feet with hominy in a red chile based broth, flour or corn tortillas

Caldo de Camaron- Small

$6.99

shrimp and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas

Caldo de Camaron- Large

$9.99

shrimp and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Mexican Salad

$9.99

Chicken on top of a bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese, and avocado

Steak Mexican Salad

$12.49

Steak on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese and avocado

Shrimp Mexican Salad

$12.49

Shrimp on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese and avocado

Taco Salad

$8.99

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Steak Taco Salad

$11.49

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with steak, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco Salad

$11.49

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Cactus Salad

$8.99

Cactus, onions, cilantro, tomato, Mexican cheese, avocado with chicken or steak

Steak Plates

Carne Asada

$13.99

Steak served with grilled onions and a chile toreado, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas

Carne Asada con Camarones al Ajo

$15.99

Steak with grilled onions, jalapeno, and garlic seasoned shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas

Carne Asada a la Tampiquena

$16.99

Steak with 1 cheese enchilada topped with mole, served with sautéed poblano peppers and onions, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$11.99

Bistec En Ranchero

$11.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas for 1

$12.99

Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas

Steak Fajitas for 1

$14.99

Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas for 1

Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas

2 Meat Fajitas for 1

$18.99

Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas

3 Meat Fajitas for 1

$19.99

Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas

2 Meat Fajitas for 2

$22.99

2 plates of rice, beans, cold sides, two orders of tortillas

3 Meat Fajitas for 2

$26.99

2 plates of rice, beans, cold sides, two orders of tortillas

Pork Plates

Carne de Puerco en Chile Verde

$11.99

Marinated pork meat covered in our homemade tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Carne de Puerco en Salsa Roja

$11.99

Marinated pork meat covered in our homemade guajillo salsa (sun dried pepper sauce) served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Carne de Puerco en Mole

$12.99

Marinated pork covered in Mole Oaxaqueno, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Carnitas

$11.99

Fried marinated pork served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Plates

Milanesa de Pollo

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast served with fries and cold sides

Pollo Chipotle

$10.99

Chicken breast covered in our homemade chipotle sauce, flour or corn tortillas

Pollo con Mole

$11.99

Chicken breast served with our homemade Mole Oaxaqueno, flour or corn tortillas

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

7 large shrimp in cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado, served with saltine crackers

Garlic Grilled Tilapia

$12.99

Grilled with garlic, served with rice, tomato, lettuce, onion, pico de gallo and lime

Devil Shrimp

$13.99

7 shrimp plated in a spicy devil sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

7 seasoned grilled shrimp served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$7.99

2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$8.99

2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$8.99

2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$8.99

2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.

Steak Enchiladas

$10.99

2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.99

2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.

Dinners

Cheese Chile Relleno

$8.49

1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Shredded Beef Chile Relleno

$9.99

1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Shredded Chicken Chile Relleno

$9.99

1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Grilled Chicken Chile Relleno

$10.99

1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Steak Chile Relleno

$11.99

1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Shrimp Chile Relleno

$12.99

1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Ground Beef Chalupa Dinner

$8.99

2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Chalupa Dinner

$8.99

2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream

Shredded Beef Chalupa Dinner

$8.99

2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Chalupa Dinner

$8.99

2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream

Steak Chalupa Dinner

$9.99

2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream

Bean Chalupa Dinner

$6.99

2 chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Huarache

$6.99

1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Shredded Beef Huarache

$6.99

1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Huarache

$6.99

1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Steak Huarache

$6.99

1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Bean Memelas

$6.49

2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Shredded beef Memelas

$6.99

2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, meat, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Memelas

$6.99

2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Memelas

$7.49

2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Steak Memelas

$7.99

2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Pork Tamale Dinner

$7.49

2 homemade tamales filled with meat, jalapenos, onion, and tomato, topped with your choice of chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans

Chicken Tamale Dinner

$7.49

2 homemade tamales filled with meat, jalapenos, onion, and tomato, topped with your choice of chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans

Barbacoa Plate

$10.99

tender, seasoned beef served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour or corn tortillas

One Dozen Tamal

$12.49

1\2dztamales

$6.24

Tortas

Chicken Torta

$7.99

Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos

Carnitas Torta

$7.99

Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos

Adobada Torta

$7.99

Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos

Barbacoa Torta

$7.99

Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos

Steak Torta

$8.99

Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$9.99

filled with mozzarella cheese, bacon, sauteed onion, bell pepper, rice and beans. Topped with your choice of queso, gravy, red or green sauce.

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

filled with mozzarella cheese, bacon, sauteed onion, bell pepper, rice and beans. Topped with your choice of queso, gravy, red or green sauce.

Shredded Beef Burrito Grande

$8.99

filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.

Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande

$8.99

filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.

Ground Beef Burrito Grande

$8.99

filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.

Veggie Burrito

$6.99

filled with mozzarella, sauteed onions, bell pepper, rice and beans.

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Chimichanga

$8.99

Combination Dinners

Pick 2 Combo

$10.99

served with rice and beans

Pick 3 Combo

$12.99

served with rice and beans

Kids Meals

Kids Soft or Crispy Taco Plate

$3.99

meat choices: ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

served with rice and beans

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

served with french fries

Mini Burrito

$3.99

filled with cheese and beans, served with rice and beans

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$3.99

Topped with queso or gravy, served with rice and beans

Kids Nachos

$3.99

chips with chile con queso

A la Carte

A la Carte Steak Taco

$3.99

A la Carte Chicken Taco

$2.99

A la Carte Adobada Taco

$2.99

A la Carte Carnitas Taco

$2.99

A la Carte Barbacoa Taco

$2.99

A la Carte Grilled Shrimp Taco

$3.99

A la Carte Grilled Fish Taco

$3.99

A la Carte Cheese Enchilada

$2.49

with gravy, queso, red or green sauce

A la Carte Ground Beef Enchilada

$2.99

with gravy, queso, red or green sauce

A la Carte Shredded Beef Enchilada

$2.99

with gravy, queso, red or green sauce

A la Carte Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$2.99

with gravy, queso, red or green sauce

A la Carte Steak Enchilada

$3.99

with gravy, queso, red or green sauce

A la Carte Pork Tamale

$1.99

plain or with gravy, queso, red or green sauce

A la Carte Chicken Tamale

$1.99

plain or with gravy, queso, red or green sauce

A la Carte Cheese Chile Relleno

$4.99

A la Carte Ground Beef Chile Relleno

$6.99

A la Carte Shredded Beef Chile Relleno

$6.99

A la Carte Shredded Chicken Chile Relleno

$6.99

A la Carte Steak Chile Relleno

$7.99

A la Carte Chicken Chile Relleno

$7.99

A la Carte Bean Chalupa

$2.99

A la Carte Meat Chalupa

$4.49

A La Carte rispy Taco

$2.99

Sides

Side of Rice

$1.99

Side of Beans

$1.99

Side of French Fries

$2.99

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Side of Avocado

$1.49

2 oz side of Chile con Queso

$2.49

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Side of Gravy

$0.99

Side of Onions

$0.49

Side of Jalapenos

$0.49

Side of Lime

$0.49

Side of Cilantro

$0.49

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side De Tortilla

$1.99

Breakfast

Fiesta Breakfast

$7.99

2 eggs made to order + bacon, sausage, ham or boudin; hashbrowns, potatoes or grits; pancakes, white or wheat toast, or a biscuit.

French Fiesta

$10.99

2 eggs made to order + bacon, sausage, or ham; hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits; 2 pieces of french toast

Omlette

$6.99

2 eggs scrambled with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and your choice of meat topped with shredded cheese. Served with either hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits.

Breakfast Casserole

$7.99

2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns, bell peppers, onions, and your choice of meat.

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.99

2 eggs scrambled with jalapeno, onions, and tomatoes, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

2 eggs cooked to order on top of 2 corn tortillas covered in our signature Ranchero sauce and veggies. Served with potatoes or rice and beans

Huevos Divorciados

$7.99

2 eggs cooked to order, 1 with red sauce, 1 with green sauce, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Migas

$7.99

2 eggs scrambled with fried tortilla chips, jalapeno, onion, and tomato, served with potatoes or rice and beans

Chorizo con Huevos

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

with egg, rice, beans, tomato, onion, and jalapenos, your choice of meat

Machaca

$9.99

2 eggs scrambled with shredded beef, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas

Chilaquiles

$6.99

fried tortilla chips topped with red or green sauce and mexican cheese

Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Choose 3 ingredients, $0.50 per extra ingredient

Kids Breakfast

$4.99

1 egg cooked to order + bacon, sausage, ham or boudin; hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits; 1 pancake, a biscuit, or white or wheat toast.

Breakfast Sides

Grits

$2.99

French Toast

$6.49

Biscuit

$1.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Side of Meat

$2.99

Side of Potatoes

$2.49

Side of Hashbrown

$2.49

1 Egg

$1.25

Breakfast Gravy

$0.99

Onions

$0.49

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Chips and Salsa w/ Breakfast

$1.49

Biscuits And Gravy With Sausage

$3.99

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.49

YUP! Flavored Milk

$2.99

Tummy Yummies

$1.99

Coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

2% Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Non-alcoholic Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Medium roast coffee

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

2% White Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Alcoholic Drinks

Domestic Beer

$3.99

Imported Beer

$4.99

Michelada

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated. Fresh homemade Mexican food! Serving our entire menu all day.

Location

2337 Nederland Avenue, Port Neches, TX 77651

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

