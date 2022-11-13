- Home
- /
- Port Neches
- /
- La Fiesta
La Fiesta
No reviews yet
2337 Nederland Avenue
Port Neches, TX 77651
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fresh Guacamole - Small
Fresh Guacamole- Large
Chile con Queso- Small
Chile con Queso- Large
Chile con Queso with Meat- Small
Chile con Queso with Meat- Large
Taquitos de Carne Deshebrada
Sopes
thick tortilla with chorizo, potatoes and beans topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Sopes with meat
Nachos Plain
Nachos with Meat
Steak Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Small Salsa
Large Salsa
Quesadillas
Shrimp Quesadilla
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Steak Quesadilla
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chicken Quesadilla
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Ground Beef Quesadilla
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Cheese Quesadilla
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Tacos
2 Soft Tacos Plate
fajita beef/chicken, carnitas or adobada meat, your choice of flour or corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
2 Seafood Tacos Plate
grilled shrimp or fish, your choice of flour or corn tortillas, topped with cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans
3 Crispy Tacos Plate
ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice, beans and sour cream
Flautas
3 crispy rolled up tacos filled with shredded beef or chicken, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Soups and Salads
Pozole- Small
pork and hominy soup served with tostadas
Pozole- Large
pork and hominy soup served with tostadas
Caldo de Res- Small
beef and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
Caldo de Res- Large
beef and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
Caldo de Pollo- Small
chicken and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
Caldo de Pollo- Large
chicken and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
Caldo Tlalpeno- Small
shredded chicken in a chipotle based broth with rice, avocado, and cheese, flour or corn tortillas
Caldo Tlalpeno- Large
shredded chicken in a chipotle based broth with rice, avocado, and cheese, flour or corn tortillas
Menudo- Small
beef belly and feet with hominy in a red chile based broth, flour or corn tortillas
Menudo- Large
beef belly and feet with hominy in a red chile based broth, flour or corn tortillas
Caldo de Camaron- Small
shrimp and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
Caldo de Camaron- Large
shrimp and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Mexican Salad
Chicken on top of a bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese, and avocado
Steak Mexican Salad
Steak on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese and avocado
Shrimp Mexican Salad
Shrimp on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese and avocado
Taco Salad
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Steak Taco Salad
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with steak, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Shrimp Taco Salad
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Cactus Salad
Cactus, onions, cilantro, tomato, Mexican cheese, avocado with chicken or steak
Steak Plates
Carne Asada
Steak served with grilled onions and a chile toreado, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas
Carne Asada con Camarones al Ajo
Steak with grilled onions, jalapeno, and garlic seasoned shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas
Carne Asada a la Tampiquena
Steak with 1 cheese enchilada topped with mole, served with sautéed poblano peppers and onions, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Bistec En Ranchero
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas for 1
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
Steak Fajitas for 1
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas for 1
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
2 Meat Fajitas for 1
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
3 Meat Fajitas for 1
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
2 Meat Fajitas for 2
2 plates of rice, beans, cold sides, two orders of tortillas
3 Meat Fajitas for 2
2 plates of rice, beans, cold sides, two orders of tortillas
Pork Plates
Carne de Puerco en Chile Verde
Marinated pork meat covered in our homemade tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Carne de Puerco en Salsa Roja
Marinated pork meat covered in our homemade guajillo salsa (sun dried pepper sauce) served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Carne de Puerco en Mole
Marinated pork covered in Mole Oaxaqueno, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Carnitas
Fried marinated pork served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Plates
Seafood
Shrimp Cocktail
7 large shrimp in cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado, served with saltine crackers
Garlic Grilled Tilapia
Grilled with garlic, served with rice, tomato, lettuce, onion, pico de gallo and lime
Devil Shrimp
7 shrimp plated in a spicy devil sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Grilled Shrimp
7 seasoned grilled shrimp served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Ground Beef Enchiladas
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Shredded Beef Enchiladas
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Steak Enchiladas
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Dinners
Cheese Chile Relleno
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Shredded Beef Chile Relleno
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Shredded Chicken Chile Relleno
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Grilled Chicken Chile Relleno
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Steak Chile Relleno
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Shrimp Chile Relleno
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Ground Beef Chalupa Dinner
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Chalupa Dinner
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
Shredded Beef Chalupa Dinner
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Chalupa Dinner
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
Steak Chalupa Dinner
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
Bean Chalupa Dinner
2 chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Huarache
1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Shredded Beef Huarache
1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Huarache
1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Steak Huarache
1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Bean Memelas
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Shredded beef Memelas
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, meat, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Memelas
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Memelas
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Steak Memelas
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Pork Tamale Dinner
2 homemade tamales filled with meat, jalapenos, onion, and tomato, topped with your choice of chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans
Chicken Tamale Dinner
2 homemade tamales filled with meat, jalapenos, onion, and tomato, topped with your choice of chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans
Barbacoa Plate
tender, seasoned beef served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour or corn tortillas
One Dozen Tamal
1\2dztamales
Tortas
Chicken Torta
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
Carnitas Torta
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
Adobada Torta
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
Barbacoa Torta
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
Steak Torta
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
Burritos
Steak Burrito
filled with mozzarella cheese, bacon, sauteed onion, bell pepper, rice and beans. Topped with your choice of queso, gravy, red or green sauce.
Chicken Burrito
filled with mozzarella cheese, bacon, sauteed onion, bell pepper, rice and beans. Topped with your choice of queso, gravy, red or green sauce.
Shredded Beef Burrito Grande
filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.
Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande
filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.
Ground Beef Burrito Grande
filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.
Veggie Burrito
filled with mozzarella, sauteed onions, bell pepper, rice and beans.
Shrimp Burrito
Chimichanga
Combination Dinners
Kids Meals
Kids Soft or Crispy Taco Plate
meat choices: ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans
Mini Cheese Quesadilla
served with rice and beans
Kids Hot Dog
served with french fries
Mini Burrito
filled with cheese and beans, served with rice and beans
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Topped with queso or gravy, served with rice and beans
Kids Nachos
chips with chile con queso
A la Carte
A la Carte Steak Taco
A la Carte Chicken Taco
A la Carte Adobada Taco
A la Carte Carnitas Taco
A la Carte Barbacoa Taco
A la Carte Grilled Shrimp Taco
A la Carte Grilled Fish Taco
A la Carte Cheese Enchilada
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
A la Carte Ground Beef Enchilada
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
A la Carte Shredded Beef Enchilada
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
A la Carte Shredded Chicken Enchilada
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
A la Carte Steak Enchilada
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
A la Carte Pork Tamale
plain or with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
A la Carte Chicken Tamale
plain or with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
A la Carte Cheese Chile Relleno
A la Carte Ground Beef Chile Relleno
A la Carte Shredded Beef Chile Relleno
A la Carte Shredded Chicken Chile Relleno
A la Carte Steak Chile Relleno
A la Carte Chicken Chile Relleno
A la Carte Bean Chalupa
A la Carte Meat Chalupa
A La Carte rispy Taco
Sides
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of French Fries
Side of Guacamole
Side of Avocado
2 oz side of Chile con Queso
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Shredded Cheese
Side of Gravy
Side of Onions
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Lime
Side of Cilantro
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side De Tortilla
Breakfast
Fiesta Breakfast
2 eggs made to order + bacon, sausage, ham or boudin; hashbrowns, potatoes or grits; pancakes, white or wheat toast, or a biscuit.
French Fiesta
2 eggs made to order + bacon, sausage, or ham; hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits; 2 pieces of french toast
Omlette
2 eggs scrambled with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and your choice of meat topped with shredded cheese. Served with either hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits.
Breakfast Casserole
2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns, bell peppers, onions, and your choice of meat.
Breakfast Sandwich
Huevos a la Mexicana
2 eggs scrambled with jalapeno, onions, and tomatoes, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs cooked to order on top of 2 corn tortillas covered in our signature Ranchero sauce and veggies. Served with potatoes or rice and beans
Huevos Divorciados
2 eggs cooked to order, 1 with red sauce, 1 with green sauce, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Migas
2 eggs scrambled with fried tortilla chips, jalapeno, onion, and tomato, served with potatoes or rice and beans
Chorizo con Huevos
2 eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Breakfast Burrito
with egg, rice, beans, tomato, onion, and jalapenos, your choice of meat
Machaca
2 eggs scrambled with shredded beef, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
Chilaquiles
fried tortilla chips topped with red or green sauce and mexican cheese
Breakfast Taco
Choose 3 ingredients, $0.50 per extra ingredient
Kids Breakfast
1 egg cooked to order + bacon, sausage, ham or boudin; hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits; 1 pancake, a biscuit, or white or wheat toast.
Breakfast Sides
Drinks
Non-alcoholic Drinks
Alcoholic Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Family owned and operated. Fresh homemade Mexican food! Serving our entire menu all day.
2337 Nederland Avenue, Port Neches, TX 77651