La Figata

581 Reviews

$$

9 Bank Street

Ste C-D

Granby, CT 06035

Popular Items

cheese pizza
tuscano
classic pepperoni

Starters

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

$7.00

Antipasto

$15.00

prosciutto, salami, olives, blue cheese brie, roasted red peppers, artichokes, crostinis

Mushroom Cheesy Toast

$9.00

mozzarella, parmesan, mushroom

garlic bread

$5.00

cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic reduction

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

pomegranate mustard, pistachios, goat cheese, prosciutto

Mussels Fra diavolo

$11.00

tomato, garlic, cherry peppers

Steamed Clams Genovese

$12.00

pesto, white wine, sun dried tomatoes, garlic, capers, croutons

meatballs & parmesan polenta

$10.00

veal, beef & pork meatballs, parmesan polenta, basil pesto

Rhode Island Calamari

$14.00

honey sriracha harissa aioli, scallions, sesame seeds, cherry peppers

House Blistered Olives

$8.00

crostinis, calabrian chilis, garlic, olive oil

Crab & Salmon Cake

$14.00

pickled red onion, arugula, sriracha mayo

Salads

house salad

$9.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

tuscano

$12.00

polenta croutons, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, house greens, white balsamic vinaigrette

caesar

$11.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies, caesar dressing

Beet & Watercress Salad

$12.00

pine nuts, dried cherries, fresh mozzarella, lemon honey gastrique

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$11.00

feta, almonds, red onion, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

Southwest Cobb Salad

$12.00

corn, black bean, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumble, hard boiled egg, chipotle blue cheese dressing

Arugula & Fennel Salad

$10.00

grape tomatoes, parmesan, lemon olive oil

Caprese Salad

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Pasta

spinach, herbs, truffle butter tossed with penne

wood fired 3 meat bolognese

$20.00

beef, pork & veal, plum tomatoes, basil, whipped ricotta, orecchiette

tortellini

$18.00

pesto cream, roasted red peppers, red onion, olives

linguine & meatballs

$18.00

marinara, garlic & basil

house made ricotta gnocchi

$22.00

zucchini, red bell peppers, red onion, carrots, garlic, olive oil, burrata

Spaghetti carbonara

$18.00

bacon, peas, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, parmesan cream sauce

linguine & clams

$20.00

white wine, bacon, garlic, peas, calabrian chilis

Pasta Flight

$24.00

Penne in Pesto Cream Sauce, Chicken Piccata w/rigatoni, Tomato Butter w/spaghetti

Blackened Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

lemon white wine sauce, garlic, basil spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

prosciutto, mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomato marsala butter, penne

Chicken and grape tomato sauce

$20.00

with spinach, fresh mozzarella, garlic tossed in elbow pasta

Entrees

Short Rib

$29.00

polenta,& garlic wilted spinach

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

over linguini, marinara

Seared Scallops

$32.00

corn & scallion orzo, roasted pepper chimichurri

Veal Milanese

$28.00

w/arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, evoo, balsamic drizzle

Pesto & Parmesan Crusted Salmon

$26.00

lemon sun-dried tomato couscous

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

over linguini

Chicken Scarpiello

$26.00

calabrian chili, sausage, herb gravy, mashed potatoes

Pork Osso Buco

$26.00

Veal Osso Buco

$32.00

Pizza

cheese pizza

$14.00+

plum tomato sauce and mozzarella

classic pepperoni

$16.00+

three cheeses, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil

the figata

$17.00+

gorgonzola, caramelized onions, pancetta, fig jam, fresh arugula, balsamic drizzle

margherita

$15.00+

plum tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

buffalo chicken

$16.00+

buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, bleu cheese, scallions

quattro formaggi

$17.00+

parmesan, mozzarella, bleu cheese, goat cheese, olives, onion agrodolce

spinach & artichoke

$17.00+

plum tomato sauce, olives, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella

Prosciutto & Goat Cheese

$16.00+

red onion, spinach, red sauce, mozzarella

Pesto & Meatball

$17.00+

tomato mozzarella bruschetta, balsamic glaze

10" Pizza

10" Cheese

$10.00

10" pepperoni

$12.00

10" figata

$13.00

10" margherita

$11.00

10" buffalo chicken

$12.00

buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, bleu cheese, scallions

10" quattro formaggi

$13.00

parmesan, mozzarella, bleu cheese, goat cheese, olives, balsamic onion

10" spinach & artichoke

$13.00

plum tomato sauce, olives, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella

10" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese

$12.00

red onion, spinach, red sauce, mozzarella

10" Pesto & Meatball

$13.00

tomato mozzarella bruschetta, balsamic glaze

Sides

creamy polenta

$6.00

sauteed mushrooms

$6.00

mashed potatoes

$6.00

side salad

$6.00

penne marinara

$6.00

2 meatballs

$6.00

asparagus

$8.00

Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli (2)

$8.00

House made ricotta filling

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Half Baked w/Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Cherry Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Family Meal

FM Salad

FM entree

$55.00

FM pizza

FM dessert

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wood Fired Italian featuring pizzas, pastas, small plates, and carefully crafted entrees. Family friendly yet refined.

9 Bank Street, Ste C-D, Granby, CT 06035

