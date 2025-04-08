Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

La Fillette Bakery

500 Reviews

$$

4416 E 8th Ave

Denver, CO 80220

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Breakfast Sandwich*
Chocolate Croissant
Plain Croissant

Breakfast

BYO Breakfast Sandwich*

BYO Breakfast Sandwich*

$12.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich. Choose your bread, 3 toppings, and off anything else for a little extra charge.

BYO Omelette

$10.00

Build your own omelette with any 3 toppings. Add additional toppings for a little extra charge.

Chocolate Croissant French Toast

Chocolate Croissant French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Our chocolate croissant dipped and made into the best damn French toast your've had. Sprinkled with powdered sugar, and Vermont made maple syrup.

Croissamelette

Croissamelette

$12.00Out of stock

Open faced croissant sandwich, two eggs, smothered in our house-made green chili, cheddar, and mushroom.

Ham and Cheese Scrambler

Ham and Cheese Scrambler

$12.00

Our Ham & Cheese Croissant turned into a stacked sandwich with extra ham, cheese, and 2 scrambled eggs.

Quiche Lorraine - Slice

$6.00

Ham, Leeks, & Gruyere. (no substitutions)

Quiche Lorraine - Whole

$32.00Out of stock

Ham, Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese. We suggest cutting into 8 slices. (no substitutions) *Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.*

Quiche Veggie - Slice

$6.00

Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese. (no substitutions)

Quiche Veggie - Whole

$32.00Out of stock

Leeks and Gruyere Cheese. We suggest cutting into 8 slices. (no substitutions) *Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.*

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Sides

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

creme d'amande, flour, plugra (a european style of butter), milk, sugar, yeast, salt, and love.

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.00

flour, plugra (a european style of butter), milk, sugar, yeast, salt, and love.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

chocolate, flour, plugra (a european style of butter), sugar, milk, yeast, salt, and love.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.00

ham, swiss, everything seasoning, flour, plugra (a european style of butter), sugar, milk, yeast, salt, and love.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

croissant dough filled with a cinnamon smear and topped with a cream cheese frosting.

Canele'

$4.25Out of stock

french pastry with a custard inside, caramelized on the outside.

Cream Puff (Flavored)

$3.00Out of stock

cream puff filled with rotating cream flavors.

Creme Brûlée

Creme Brûlée

$4.00

vanilla custard with caramelized sugar top.

Croissant Muffin

Croissant Muffin

$7.00Out of stock

Mexican Hot Chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream

Cupcake

Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

rotating flavors, please call the shop for more info.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

house made chocolate chip cookie as big as your hand!

Eclair

$5.00Out of stock

pastry filled with pastry and whipped cream, dipped in dark chocolate.

Galette

Galette

$5.00

free formed pie filled with pastry cream, almond cream or lemon curd-- topped with fresh berries.

Iced Cookie

Iced Cookie

$4.00

shortbread iced cookie.

Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$5.00Out of stock

caramilized croissant with a sweet crunchy outside and buttery inside.

Lemon Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

flour, plugra (a european style of butter), milk, sugar, yeast, salt, and love. filled with a lemon curd and topped with powder sugar.

Macaron

Macaron

$3.00

classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings.

Macaron - 6pk

Macaron - 6pk

$12.00

classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings. **one 6-pack per person, per order**

Macaroon

Macaroon

$3.00

coconut and almond pastry dipped in dark chocolate.

Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock

croissant dough laminated with an orange zest center, and tossed in sugar.

Muffin

Muffin

$3.50

house made blueberry muffins.

Pop-Tart

Pop-Tart

$3.00

Pumpkin pie topped with vanilla icing.

Savory Roll

Savory Roll

$5.00Out of stock

hatch green chili, cheddar cheese, croissant dough.

Scone

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry, white chocolate and orange scone topped with an orange glaze.

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

$14.00

Confit pork belly and ham, picked veggies, cucumber, garlic aioli, cilantro, on a Ciabatta roll.

Banh Mi - Duck

$14.00

Duck confit, picked veggies, cucumber, garlic aioli, cilantro, on a Ciabatta roll.

Banh Mi - Falafel

$14.00

House made falafel, picked veggies, cucumber, garlic aioli, cilantro, on a Ciabatta roll.

Cuban

$14.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles, 3 blend mustard, on a Focaccia bread.

La Fillette B.L.T

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on your choice of a croissant, ciabatta, english muffin, or focaccia. Add a fried egg for $1.00.

The Gobbler

$15.00

Open-Faced Sandwich, Confit Turkey, Cranberry Jelly, Sage Butter, Garlic Aioli, and Gravy. On Focaccia.

Reuben

$14.00

Sandwich Sides

Sd. Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Sd. Mustard

$0.50

Soups

Green Chili - Bowl

$6.00

Green Chili - Cup

$3.00

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$4.50Out of stock

Challah

$10.00

Ciabatta Roll

$1.50Out of stock

Ciabatta Loaf

$8.50Out of stock

Croutons

$3.00Out of stock

English Muffin

$1.50Out of stock

English Muffin - 6pk

$6.00Out of stock

Rye Loaf

$10.00Out of stock
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$4.00
Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Boules

Leek & Gruyere Boule

$6.50Out of stock

Olive Boule

$6.50Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar

$6.50Out of stock

Rosemary & Roasted Garlic

$6.50Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. (roast will rotate with availability)

Decaf - 16oz.

$4.00

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. (roast will rotate with availability)

Decaf - 12oz.

$3.00

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. (roast will rotate with availability)

Coffee - 16oz.

$4.00

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. (roast will rotate with availability)

Coffee - 12oz.

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz.

$3.00Out of stock

House-made hot chocolate.

Hot Tea 12oz.

$3.00

Depending on availability: English Breakfast, Chamomile, Earl Gray, Green Tea, etc...

Cold Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$5.00

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. 12oz size only. (roast will rotate with availability)

Iced Chai 12oz.

$5.00

Iced Tea 12oz.

$3.00

Milk 12oz.

$3.50

OJ 12oz.

$3.50

La Croix

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A French inspired bakery in the Hilltop neighborhood of Denver, CO.

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver, CO 80220

