- Home
- /
- Gilmer
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- La Finca Mexican Restaurant
La Finca Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
200 E. Warren St
Gilmer, TX 75644
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Chili Con Queso
White Queso
Guacamole Salad
Taquitos
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken. Served with chili con queso.
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with cilantro, avocado, red onions and tomatoes.
Buffalo Wings
Eight wings served with your choice of buffalo sauce or sweet red chili glaze.
Queso Flameado
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Chili Con Queso (Copy)
Nachos
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses and chicken fajita meat. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Beef Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses and beef fajita meat. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses and grilled veggies. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Nortena Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses, beef or chicken fajita meat, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses, shrimp, spinach and mushrooms. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses, spinach and mushrooms. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Combinations
Perfect Combo 1
Choice of one: tostada, chalupa, shredded chicken or ground beef taco, shredded chicken, cheese, spinach, ground beef or veggie enchilada, pork or chicken tamale. Served with rice and beans.
Perfect Combo 2
Choice of two: tostada, chalupa, shredded chicken or ground beef taco, shredded chicken, cheese, spinach, ground beef or veggie enchilada, pork or chicken tamale. Served with rice and beans.
Perfect Combo 3
Choice of three: tostada, chalupa, shredded chicken or ground beef taco, shredded chicken, cheese, spinach, ground beef or veggie enchilada, pork or chicken tamale. Served with rice and beans.
La Finca Platter
Two cheese enchiladas, one tamale, one beef taco, one bean chalupa, one chili con queso tostada and a side of guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas served with rice and beans.
Burritos
Regular Burrito Dinner
Meat and bean burrito topped with sauce. Served with rice.
Grande Burrito Dinner
Meat and bean burrito topped with sauce. Served with rice.
Mini Super Burrito
Meat and bean burrito topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Super Burrito
Meat and bean burrito topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Light & Healthy
La Finca Chicken and Shrimp
Chicken breast and a shrimp and veggie skewer. Served with Azteca rice, pico and quacamole.
Chicken Breast Platter
Served with grilled veggies, Azteca rice and a house salad.
Stuffed Avocado
Stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, pico, sour cream and cheeses. Served on a bed of rice.
Roasted Chicken
Specially seasoned and slow roasted half chicken. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans or charro beans.
Soup & Salad
Charro Beans
Made fresh daily, this flavorful and mildly spicy bean soup combines beans, bacon, spices and vegetables.
Tortilla Soup
Tortilla strips, jack cheese and avocado in a chicken broth soup.
Caldo de Camarones
Healthy and light shrimp soup served with chopped serrano peppers, onion and lime all on the side.
Fiesta Salad
One bean chalupa, one beef taco, one chili con queso tostada and a scoop of guacamole.
Fajita Salad
Topped with chili con queso.
Ceviche de Camaron Tostada
Tostada with shrimp marinated in lime juice, tarter sauce, pico and sliced avocado.
Ensalada Ixtapa
Grilled pineapple chicken salad topped with mandarin oranges, pico and cranberries.
Finca Salad
Taco salad with ground beef or shredded chicken.
SALMON SALAD
Beef Fajita Salad
Caldo mixto
Cocina Mexicana
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken and fried golden brown. Served with rice.
Flautas
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and fried. Served with sour cream, guacamole and rice.
Chili Relleno
Battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese or beef and potatoes. Served with rice.
Guiso Mexicano
Spicy beef and potatoes served stew style. Served with rice and flour tortillas.
Grill
Beef Fajitas
Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.
Chicken Fajitas
Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.
Combo Fajitas
Combo beef and chicken fajitas served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.
Vegetable Fajitas
Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.
Ultimate Parilla
Beef and chicken fajita, shrimp, and ribs. Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.
Ribeye Fajitas
Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.
Steak Ranchero
Ribeye covered with cheeses and ranchero sauce. Served with rice.
Steak Norteno
Ribeye covered with spicy sauce. Served with rice.
Carne Asada
Grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, pico, cambray onions, avocado slices and garlic butter.
Fajita Ranchera
Beef fajita steak topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with a shrimp and veggie skewer, rice, pico and guacamole.
Pollo Asado
Chicken breast, sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, pico and guacamole.
Mexican Tacos
Tacos a la Mexicana
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita, onions and bell peppers covering six corn tortillas. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Tacos al Carbon
Two soft flour tacos filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and pico.
Street Tacos
Three soft corn tacos topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, pico and guacamole.
Shrimp Tacos
Seafood
Grilled Salmon
Salmon topped with our house chimichurri sauce. Served with Azteca rice, sautéed vegetables and house tartar sauce or remoulade sauce.
Tilapia
Pan fried or grilled with citrus-garlic mojo sauce. Served with Azteca rice, guacamole, pico and house tartar sauce or remoulade sauce.
Mahi Mahi
Marinated in our own special sauce or citrus-garlic mojo sauce. Served with Azteca rice, grilled veggies, sliced avocado and house tartar sauce or remoulade sauce.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Marinated in our special sauce, three soft corn tacos with tartar sauce, red cabbage, pico and sliced avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Brocheta de Camarones
Shrimp wrapped in bacon and jalapeño. Served with Azteca rice, guacamole, pico and Mexican butter.
Camarones a la Diabla
Spicy shrimp. Served with a green salad and Azteca rice.
Salmon alacart
Tilapia ala cart
Mahi a la cart
American
Charbroiled Hamburger
Made fresh. Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Made fresh. Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.
Chicken Tender Platter
Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries, toast and gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries, toast and gravy.
Ribeye Steak
Served with salad and your choice of a sweet potato or baked potato.
Child's Plates
Child Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
Child Taco
Served with rice and beans.
Child Burrito
Served with rice and beans.
Child Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Child Fajita Quesadilla
Fajita quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Child Hamburger
Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.
Child Chicken Tenders
Two tenders served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.
Child Grilled Cheese
Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.
Beverages
Desserts
To Go Sides & Extras
Small Chip
Large Chip
4oz Butter
8oz Butter
4oz Red Sauce
4oz Green Sauce
8oz Red Sauce
8oz Green Sauce
16oz Red Sauce
16oz Green Sauce
Quart Red Sauce
Quart Green Sauce
1/2 Gal Red Sauce
1/2 Gal Green Suace
Quart CCQ
Quart Charro Beans
Quart Tortilla Soup
Gallon Butter
Garlic butter
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Like us on Facebook for info and updates! fb.com/lafincagilmer
200 E. Warren St, Gilmer, TX 75644