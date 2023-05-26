Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Finca Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

200 E. Warren St

Gilmer, TX 75644

Appetizers

Chili Con Queso

$5.65+

White Queso

$5.65+

Guacamole Salad

$6.25+

Taquitos

$7.25+

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken. Served with chili con queso.

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.25+

Served with cilantro, avocado, red onions and tomatoes.

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Eight wings served with your choice of buffalo sauce or sweet red chili glaze.

Queso Flameado

$11.95

Flour Tortillas

$1.99+

Corn Tortillas

$0.99+

Chili Con Queso (Copy)

$5.65+

Nachos

1/2 Faj Nachos

$11.99

Super Nachos

$9.95+

Loaded with your choice of meat, chili con carne, beans, chili con queso, sour cream, pico, and guacamole.

HOUSE NACHOS

$6.29+

Served with lettuce and tomatoes

Quesadillas

Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses and chicken fajita meat. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Beef Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses and beef fajita meat. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses and grilled veggies. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Nortena Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses, beef or chicken fajita meat, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses, shrimp, spinach and mushrooms. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Spinach Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses, spinach and mushrooms. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Combinations

Perfect Combo 1

$9.99

Choice of one: tostada, chalupa, shredded chicken or ground beef taco, shredded chicken, cheese, spinach, ground beef or veggie enchilada, pork or chicken tamale. Served with rice and beans.

Perfect Combo 2

$12.99

Choice of two: tostada, chalupa, shredded chicken or ground beef taco, shredded chicken, cheese, spinach, ground beef or veggie enchilada, pork or chicken tamale. Served with rice and beans.

Perfect Combo 3

$14.99

Choice of three: tostada, chalupa, shredded chicken or ground beef taco, shredded chicken, cheese, spinach, ground beef or veggie enchilada, pork or chicken tamale. Served with rice and beans.

La Finca Platter

$19.99

Two cheese enchiladas, one tamale, one beef taco, one bean chalupa, one chili con queso tostada and a side of guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

Two shrimp enchiladas served with rice and beans.

Burritos

Regular Burrito Dinner

$12.99

Meat and bean burrito topped with sauce. Served with rice.

Grande Burrito Dinner

$14.99

Meat and bean burrito topped with sauce. Served with rice.

Mini Super Burrito

$12.99

Meat and bean burrito topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.

Super Burrito

$14.99

Meat and bean burrito topped with sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.

Light & Healthy

La Finca Chicken and Shrimp

$17.99

Chicken breast and a shrimp and veggie skewer. Served with Azteca rice, pico and quacamole.

Chicken Breast Platter

$15.99

Served with grilled veggies, Azteca rice and a house salad.

Stuffed Avocado

$9.99+

Stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, pico, sour cream and cheeses. Served on a bed of rice.

Roasted Chicken

$15.99

Specially seasoned and slow roasted half chicken. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans or charro beans.

Soup & Salad

Charro Beans

$5.75+

Made fresh daily, this flavorful and mildly spicy bean soup combines beans, bacon, spices and vegetables.

Tortilla Soup

$5.99+

Tortilla strips, jack cheese and avocado in a chicken broth soup.

Caldo de Camarones

$9.95+

Healthy and light shrimp soup served with chopped serrano peppers, onion and lime all on the side.

Fiesta Salad

$10.99

One bean chalupa, one beef taco, one chili con queso tostada and a scoop of guacamole.

Fajita Salad

$13.95

Topped with chili con queso.

Ceviche de Camaron Tostada

$5.25+

Tostada with shrimp marinated in lime juice, tarter sauce, pico and sliced avocado.

Ensalada Ixtapa

$13.99

Grilled pineapple chicken salad topped with mandarin oranges, pico and cranberries.

Finca Salad

$13.99

Taco salad with ground beef or shredded chicken.

SALMON SALAD

$16.99

Beef Fajita Salad

$14.95

Caldo mixto

$17.99

Cocina Mexicana

Chimichanga

$14.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken and fried golden brown. Served with rice.

Flautas

$14.99

Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and fried. Served with sour cream, guacamole and rice.

Chili Relleno

$16.95

Battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese or beef and potatoes. Served with rice.

Guiso Mexicano

$15.99

Spicy beef and potatoes served stew style. Served with rice and flour tortillas.

Grill

Beef Fajitas

$18.99

Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.

Chicken Fajitas

$17.95

Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.

Combo Fajitas

$18.99

Combo beef and chicken fajitas served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.95

Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.

Vegetable Fajitas

$16.95

Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.

Ultimate Parilla

$24.95

Beef and chicken fajita, shrimp, and ribs. Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.

Ribeye Fajitas

$25.99

Served with sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, tortillas and your choice of refried beans, charro beans, or tortilla soup.

Steak Ranchero

$25.99

Ribeye covered with cheeses and ranchero sauce. Served with rice.

Steak Norteno

$25.99

Ribeye covered with spicy sauce. Served with rice.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, pico, cambray onions, avocado slices and garlic butter.

Fajita Ranchera

$20.95

Beef fajita steak topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with a shrimp and veggie skewer, rice, pico and guacamole.

Pollo Asado

$16.99

Chicken breast, sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, pico and guacamole.

Mexican Tacos

Tacos a la Mexicana

$16.99

Beef, chicken, or combo fajita, onions and bell peppers covering six corn tortillas. Served with sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Tacos al Carbon

$16.95

Two soft flour tacos filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and pico.

Street Tacos

$15.99

Three soft corn tacos topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, pico and guacamole.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Salmon topped with our house chimichurri sauce. Served with Azteca rice, sautéed vegetables and house tartar sauce or remoulade sauce.

Tilapia

$18.99

Pan fried or grilled with citrus-garlic mojo sauce. Served with Azteca rice, guacamole, pico and house tartar sauce or remoulade sauce.

Mahi Mahi

$18.99

Marinated in our own special sauce or citrus-garlic mojo sauce. Served with Azteca rice, grilled veggies, sliced avocado and house tartar sauce or remoulade sauce.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.99

Marinated in our special sauce, three soft corn tacos with tartar sauce, red cabbage, pico and sliced avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Brocheta de Camarones

$20.99

Shrimp wrapped in bacon and jalapeño. Served with Azteca rice, guacamole, pico and Mexican butter.

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Spicy shrimp. Served with a green salad and Azteca rice.

Salmon alacart

$15.99

Tilapia ala cart

$10.99

Mahi a la cart

$10.99

American

Charbroiled Hamburger

$10.99

Made fresh. Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Made fresh. Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.95

Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries, toast and gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries, toast and gravy.

Ribeye Steak

$25.99

Served with salad and your choice of a sweet potato or baked potato.

Child's Plates

Child Enchilada

$6.29

Served with rice and beans.

Child Taco

$6.29

Served with rice and beans.

Child Burrito

$6.29

Served with rice and beans.

Child Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Child Fajita Quesadilla

$7.95

Fajita quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Child Hamburger

$6.59

Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.

Child Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Two tenders served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.

Child Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with crispy fries or sweet potato fries.

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$1.25+

Cheesecake

$7.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.99

MED Tres leches

$90.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.99

To Go Sides & Extras

Small Chip

$1.50

Large Chip

$2.60

4oz Butter

$1.50

8oz Butter

$3.00

4oz Red Sauce

$1.25

4oz Green Sauce

$1.75

8oz Red Sauce

$2.25

8oz Green Sauce

$2.99

16oz Red Sauce

$4.00

16oz Green Sauce

$5.99

Quart Red Sauce

$8.95

Quart Green Sauce

$11.75

1/2 Gal Red Sauce

$17.90

1/2 Gal Green Suace

$23.50

Quart CCQ

$19.99

Quart Charro Beans

$15.98

Quart Tortilla Soup

$18.50

Gallon Butter

$25.00

Garlic butter

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Like us on Facebook for info and updates! fb.com/lafincagilmer

Website

Location

200 E. Warren St, Gilmer, TX 75644

Directions

Gallery
La Finca Mexican Restaurant image
La Finca Mexican Restaurant image

Map
