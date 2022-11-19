Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Finca Gainesville

review star

No reviews yet

7615 Heritage Village Plaza

Gainesville, VA 20155

Order Again

Popular Items

Casa Quesadilla
Combo Fajita
Kids Tenders

Appetizers

Casa Nachos

$14.99

Corn Tamales

$8.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Plantains

$7.99

Jambalaya

$12.99

Casa Quesadilla

$11.99

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Ceviche Mixto

$12.99

Cheese Dip

$6.99+

Guacamole

$6.99+

Sopes

$9.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Mango Habanero Shrimp

$10.99

Salads

Casa Salad

$13.99

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Burrito Salad

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Salmon Salad

$13.99

La Finca Specials

Steak Veracruz

$23.99

Parrillada

$21.99

Chori-Steak

$23.99

Steak Charro

$23.99

Fajita Tropical

$18.99

Fajitas

$20.99

El Jefe

$23.99

Combo Fajita

$22.99

Carne Asada

$21.99

Tacos al Carbon

$15.99

Carnitas

$16.99

Cochinita

$16.99

La Finca Burger

$11.99

Lomo al Tequila

$19.99

Molcajete

$29.99+

Quesadillas tacos

$16.99

Seafood

Seafood Fajitas

$21.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.99

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Salmon Rice Bowl

$17.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.99

Mango Mahi - Mahi

$16.99

Seafood and rice

$19.99

Chicken

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Chori Pollo

$15.99

Chicken and Rice

$16.99

Polo Loco

$18.99

Chicken Poblano

$15.99

Chipotle Chicken

$18.99

Chicken soup

$10.99

Dinner Combinations

Dinner #1

$14.98

Dinner #2

$14.98

Dinner #3

$14.98

Dinner #4

$14.98

Dinner #5

$14.98

Dinner #6

$14.98

Dinner #7

$14.98

Dinner #8

$14.98

Dinner #9

$14.98

Dinner #10

$14.98

Create your own combo

$14.98

Burritos & Enchiladas

Steak Burritos

$15.99

Flautas Mexicanas

$14.99

Burrito Jambalaya

$15.99

Burrito Loco

$14.99

Don Pedro Burrito

$14.99

Casa Burritos

$14.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$16.99

Enchiladas Trio

$15.99

Steak Enchiladas

$16.99

Pork Enchiladas

$15.99

Chimichangas Deluxe

$14.99

Steak & Cheese

$10.99

Vegetarian

Garden Quesadilla

$13.99

Veggie Burritos

$13.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

Combo Vegetables

Create your own Combo

$13.99

Side Orders

Chiles toreados

$3.99

Tamal

$4.99

Chile relleno

$4.99

Chips and salsa

$3.50

French fries

$2.99

Tortillas

$1.50

Pico de gallo

$1.99

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Kids ice cream

$0.99

Soft taco

$2.99

Single taco al carbon

$3.99

Shredded cheese

$1.49

Hard taco

$2.99

Sour cream

$1.59

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$7.99

Kids Carne Asada

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

Kids fajita

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Taco

$7.99

Kids Tenders

$7.99

Desserts

Flan

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Churros

$6.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Brownie

$6.99

Tres Leches

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Coca

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Juices

Orange juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.50

Apple Jarrito

$3.50

Tamarind jarrito

$3.50

Sangria jarrito

$3.50

Miscellaneous

Bottled water

$0.99

Milk

$1.99

Kids drink

$0.99

Lunch

Farmer's Breakfast

$11.99

L- Casa Burrito

$11.99

Fajita Express

$13.99

Burrito Cantina

$11.99

El Patron Burrito

$12.99

Chorizo and Eggs

$11.99

Eggs Ranchero

$11.99

Huevos Machacados

$12.99

Chorizo Enchiladas

$11.99

Salad Bowl

$11.99

Tequila Burrito

$12.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$11.99

Enchiladas Verde

$11.99

Lunch Combinations

Lunch #1

$12.99

Lunch #2

$12.99

Lunch #3

$12.99

Lunch #4

$12.99

Lunch #5

$12.99

Lunch #6

$12.99

Lunch #7

$12.99

Lunch #8

$12.99

Lunch #9

$12.99

Lunch #10

$12.99

Food

Thursday fajita

$11.99

Street tacos

$10.99

Green Chile enchiladas

$15.99

Enchiladas Locas

$14.99

Steak texano

$22.99

Ribeye fajita

$23.99

Jambalaya Tacos

$13.99

Patron special

$13.99

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$17.99

Drink

Hawaiian margarita

$8.99

Skinny peach

$13.99

Passion punch

$8.99

Peach Island

$8.99

Electric Coconut

$13.99

Beer special

$2.99

Skinny pineapple

$13.99

Flight special

$12.99

BlackBerry Special

$9.99
Swirl margarita

Swirl margarita

$11.99

Clothing

Tee-Shirt

$15.00

Value

25

$25.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

7615 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville, VA 20155

Directions

Gallery
La Finca image
La Finca image
La Finca image

