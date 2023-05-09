  • Home
A map showing the location of La Finca - Prosper 2281 E. University Dr #10View gallery

La Finca - Prosper 2281 E. University Dr #10

review star

No reviews yet

2281 E. University Dr #10

Prosper, TX 75078

DRINKS

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.65+

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Capuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

Cafe Ole

$4.25

Americano

$4.25

Long Black

$4.25

Slow Bar

$5.50

Espresso

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.75

Shakerato

$5.50

Cafe de Olla

$4.65

Specialty

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

London Fog

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Chai

$5.50

Steamer

$4.50

Other Drinks

Limeade

$3.75

Mexican Soda

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Regular milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Rainwater (Distilled)

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cup of Ice Water

BAKERY

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$6.50

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.50

RED VELVET CAKE

$6.50

TARTS

$8.00

APPLE PIE

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.75

Pumpkin Cookie

$3.75

Macarons

$3.75

Macaroons (6 pack)

$18.00

Caramel Pecan

$3.75

SUGAR COOKIE

$3.75

PASTRIES

ZUCCHINI MUFFIN

$4.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.00

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$4.00

SCONE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO MUFFIN

$4.00

MANTECONCHA

$4.00

Manteconcha

$3.50

Pan dulce

$3.50

CREAM CHEESE EMPANADA

$4.00

MANGO EMPANADA

$4.00Out of stock

PEACH EMPANADA

$4.00

STRAWBERRY EMPANADA

$4.00

DULCE DE LECHE EMPANADA

$4.00

REGULAR CROISSANT

$3.75

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.25

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.25

Puff Pastry Assorted

$4.00

MISCELLANEOUS

GRANOLA

$5.50

MERCH

Merchandise

Dad Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Sticker

$3.00

Hand Thrown Mug Large

$24.00

Hand Thrown Mug shot Glass

$15.00

Hand Thrown Pour Over Set

$60.00

Hand Thrown Thumbprint Mug

$30.00

T-shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Crew Neck

$35.00

COFFEE BOXES

Nano Challa - Ethiopia

$20.00

Jose Cienfuegos - Veracruz (Washed)

$20.00

Buliye - Ethiopia (Natural)

$20.00

Hermilo Luna - Oaxaca (Washed)

$17.00

Spirocafe - Chiapas (Decaf)

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2281 E. University Dr #10, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

