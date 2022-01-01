La Fogata Restaurant imageView gallery

La Fogata Restaurant

451 Reviews

$$

11630 Southwest FWY

Houston, TX 77031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Beef Empanada

$2.35

Chicharron

$6.95

Chorizo

$5.95

Morcilla

$6.50

El Trio

$8.50

Maduros c/ Queso

$4.95

Patacones c/ Hogao

$5.95

Arepa Grande

$2.65

Mini Beef Empanada (1)

$1.85

Mini Chicken Empanadas (3)

$5.25

Breakfast

"El Humilde"

$6.95

Lunch Specials

Bandeja Montanera (E)

$12.50

Bistec ala Fogata (E)

$11.50

Arroz con Pollo (E)

$11.50

Chuleta de Cerdo Empanizada (E)

$11.50

Pechuga Asada (E)

$11.50

Fajita de Pollo (E)

$11.50

Milanesa (E)

$11.50

Apanada (E)

$11.50

Soups & Salads

Sancocho de Cola (M)

$12.50

Sancocho de Cola (G)

$14.95

Sancocho de Costilla (M)

$12.50

Sancocho de Costilla (G)

$14.95

Sancocho de Gallina (M)

$10.95

Sancocho de Gallina (G)

$13.50

Sopa de Mondongo (M)

$10.95

Sopa de Mondongo (G)

$13.50

Sopa de Pollo (M)

$10.95

Sopa de Pollo (G)

$13.50

Cazuela de Mariscos

$17.50

Consume 16oz

$3.95

Premio

$6.95

Sancocho de Pescado G

$14.50

Entrees

Churrasco 8oz

$15.95

Churrasco 16oz

$21.95

Bistec ala Fogata

$13.95

Carne Asada

$15.50

Palomilla

$15.95

Milanesa

$15.95

Bistec en Salsa

$17.50

Lengua en Salsa

$17.95

Sobrebarriga en Salsa

$17.95

Higado en Salsa

$14.95

Higado a la Palomilla

$14.95

Arroz con Pollo

$12.65

Pechuga Asada

$14.50

Fajita de Pollo

$14.95

Apanada

$14.95

Pechuga en Salsa

$16.50

Pechuga en Crema de Champiniones

$19.95

Apanada en Crema de Champiniones (Copy)

$20.95

Bandeja Paisa

$18.50

Chuleta de Cerdo Empanizada

$14.50

Calentado ala Fogata

$13.95

Picada

$29.95

Pargo Rojo

$26.50

Viudo de Pargo Rojo

$28.50

Filete de Salmon

$17.95

Camarones en Salsa de Coco

$16.95

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.95

Camarones Empanizados

$15.95

Arroz con Camarones

$14.95

Arroz ala Valenciana

$14.95

Coctel de Camarones

$10.95

Side Orders

Arroz

$3.65

Frijoles

$3.65

Maduro

$3.65

Patacones

$3.95

Arepas Pequenas

$3.65

Yuca Frita

$3.95

Papitas Fritas

$3.65

Ensalada Verde

$3.95

Ensalada de Repollo

$3.65

Aguacate

$3.95

Desserts

Arequipe c/ Queso

$4.50

Tres Leches

$6.95

Vanilla Cheesecake

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Whole Tres Leches

$65.00

Kids

Carne Kids

$7.50

Pechuga Kids

$7.50

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Perro Colombiano

SalchiPappa

Misc.

Aji 4oz

$1.15

Aji 16oz

$4.60

Huevo Frito

$1.50

Arepas (10-Pack)

$12.50

Papa y Yuca Sudada

$4.95

Tamale

$12.50

Arroz Grande

$9.95

Frijoles Grande

$9.95

Chimmichurri 4oz

$2.65

Queso Fresco 4oz

$2.65

Hogao 4oz

$2.65

Salsa de Coco 4oz

$2.65

Crema de Champiniones 4oz

$2.65

Camarones al Gusto

$11.95

Jalepeno Frito

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Employee Empanada Dañada

$1.75

Bon Bon Bum x1

$0.50

Bon Bon Bum x3

$1.35

Lechuga Picadita

$1.95

Presa Extra (Cola/Costilla) (2)

$8.50

Presa Extra (Gallina/Pollo) (1)

$3.50

Extra Carne de BP

$5.00

extra Pechuga Asada/Faji-E (sola)

$7.95

extra BLF-E solo la porcion

$7.95

extra MILA/CHUL/APANADA-E

$7.95

BM-E DESPUES 3pm y SABADO DOMINGO

$12.50

LUNCH SPECIAL DESPUES 3pm y SABADO DOMINGO

$11.50

Beverages

H2O

Bottled Water

$2.00

16oz Homestyle Iced Tea

$2.50

32oz Homestyle Iced Tea

$4.95

16oz Iced Lemonade

$3.00

32oz Iced Lemonade

$5.95

16oz Horchata

$3.95

32oz Horchata

$7.75

Coke

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Fanta

$2.35

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk 16oz

$2.00

16oz Cup with Ice

$0.75

32oz Cup with Ice

$1.25

Mexican Coke Medio Lt

$3.95

16oz Banano

$3.95

16oz Fresa

$3.95

16oz Guanabana

$3.95

16oz Guayaba

$3.95

16oz Lulo

$3.95

16oz Mango

$3.95

16oz Maracuya

$3.95

16oz Mora

$3.95

16oz Papaya

$3.95

16oz Pina

$3.95

32oz Banano

$7.90

32oz Fresa

$7.90

32oz Guanabana

$7.90

32oz Guayaba

$7.90

32oz Lulo

$7.90

32oz Mango

$7.90

32oz Maracuya

$7.90

32oz Mora

$7.90

32oz Papaya

$7.90

32oz Pina

$7.90

Colombiana

$2.65

Manzana

$2.65

Pony Malta

$2.95

16oz Aguapanela

$3.00

32oz Aguapanela

$5.95

Milo

$3.65

Tinto

$2.50

Expresso

$2.95

Cafe c/ Leche

$2.95

Cappachino

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

Aguapanela Caliente

$2.65

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee w/ Milk

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11630 Southwest FWY, Houston, TX 77031

Directions

Gallery
La Fogata Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
orange starNo Reviews
11842 Wilcrest Drive Houston, TX 77031
View restaurantnext
Fusion 59
orange starNo Reviews
11786 South Wilcrest Drive Houston, TX 77099
View restaurantnext
Burger Public - South West
orange star3.8 • 30
10887 Wilcrest DrHouston, TX 77099 Houston, TX 77099
View restaurantnext
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse - Southwest Houston
orange starNo Reviews
12350 Southwest Freeway, Stafford, TX 77477
View restaurantnext
The Stampede Grill - 11929 W Airport Blvd, Suite 160
orange starNo Reviews
11929 W Airport Blvd, Suite 160 Stafford, TX 77477
View restaurantnext
The Pub Fountains - 12720 SW Frwy
orange starNo Reviews
12720 SW Frwy Stafford, TX 77477
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Houston
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston