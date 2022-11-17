- Home
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
7,831 Reviews
$$
5142 Van Nuys Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
CHIPS & SALSA.
MICHELADA & BEER.
COMBINATION PLATES.
#1 Two Tacos.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#2 Two Chile Rellenos.
Served with two sides of your choice, tortillas.
#3 Two Enchiladas.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#4 Two Chicken Tamales.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#5 Two Hard Shell Beef Tacos.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#6 Two Cheese Enchiladas.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#7 Enchilada & Taco.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#8 Chile Relleno & Tamale.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#9 Taco & Tamale.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#10 Enchilada & Tamale.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#11 Chile Relleno & Enchilada.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#12 Taquitos & Enchilada.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#13 Two Carnitas Tacos.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#14 Chile Relleno & Taco.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#15 Four Taquitos.
Served with two sides of your choice with guacamole on the side.
#16 Two Flautas.
Served with two sides of your choice with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
#17 Two Chicken Enchiladas.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#18 Two Chicken Tacos.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#19 Two Al Pastor Tacos.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#20 Flauta & Taco.
Served with two sides of your choice with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
#21 Two Carne Asada Tacos.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#22 Two Sopes.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#23 Taquito & Chile Relleno.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#23 One Taco.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#23 One Enchilada.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#23 One Taquito.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#23 One Sope.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#23 One Tamale.
Served with two sides of your choice.
#23 One Chile Relleno.
Served with two sides of your choice.
PLATILLOS.
Carne Asada Plate.
Tender steak, rice, beans, salad, tortillas.
Steak Ranchero.
Steak strips, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, ranchero sauce, tortillas, your choice of two sides.
Carne a la Tampiqueña.
Juicy skirt steak, cheese enchilada with mole sauce, rice, beans, salad, tortillas.
Chile Verde.
Pork simmered in our chile verde sauce, tortillas, your choice of three sides.
Carnitas Plate.
Shredded pork, rice, beans, salad, tortillas.
Chicken Breast.
Char-broiled chicken breast, rice, beans, salad, tortillas.
Chicken Milanesa.
Mexican-style breaded chicken breast, salad, fries, tortillas.
Arroz con Pollo.
Chicken breast strips, zucchini, tomato, onion, ranchero sauce, cheese, on a bed of rice, black beans, sour cream, tortillas.
Brochetas de Pollo.
Two char-broiled chicken kebobs, tortillas, your choice of two sides.
Mole con Pollo.
Chicken with mole sauce, tortillas, your choice of two sides.
Spinach Enchiladas.
Two spinach enchiladas with tomatillo salsa, onion, cheese, sour cream, your choice of two sides.
Enchiladas Rancheras.
Two enchiladas of your choice with green salsa, sour cream, your choice of two sides.
Machaca Plate.
Machaca beef, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
BURRITOS.
FOGATA Burrito.
Steak, chicken, shrimp, or veggie(mushroom & cauliflower), sautéed onions, jalapeños, zucchini, & tomatoes cooked with our Ranchero sauce, rice, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese.
Carne Asada Burrito.
Carne asada, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, tomato, topped with salsa roja & verde.
Machaca Burrito.
Machaca (shredded beef cooked with bell pepper, tomato, & onion), beans, salsa, roja & verde, cheese.
Chicken Burrito.
Shredded chicken breast (cooked with tomato & onion), beans, topped with salsa roja & verde cheese.
Pollo Asado Burrito.
Grilled chicken thigh, beans, cilantro, onions, spicy salsa, topped with salsa roja & verde, cheese.
Al Pastor Burrito.
Rotisserie cooked marinated pork, onions, cilantro, rice, sour cream.
Carnitas Burrito.
Shredded pork, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, topped with salsa roja & verde.
Chile Verde Burrito.
Pork simmered in our chile verde sauce, beans, topped with salsa verde.
Chile Relleno Burrito.
Chile relleno, beans, cheese, topped with salsa roja & verde, cheese.
Vegetarian Burrito.
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole cheese.
Bean & Cheese Burrito.
Beans & Jack cheese.
Baja Fish Burrito.
Breaded fish, chipotle cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, rice, black beans
Cajun Fish Burrito.
Pan fried white fish, chipotle cream, onions, cilantro, tomato, rice, black beans
BURRITO COMBOS.
FOGATA Burrito Cmbo.
Steak, chicken, or shrimp, sautéed onions, jalapeños, zucchini, & tomatoes cooked with our Ranchero sauce, rice, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese.
Asada Burrito Cmbo.
Carne asada, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, tomato, topped with salsa roja & verde.
Machaca Burrrito Cmbo.
Machaca (shredded beef cooked with bell pepper, tomato, & onion), beans, salsa, roja & verde, cheese.
Chicken Burrito Cmbo.
Shredded chicken breast (cooked with tomato & onion), beans, topped with salsa roja & verde cheese.
Pollo Asado Burrito Cmbo.
Grilled chicken thigh, beans, cilantro, onions, spicy salsa, topped with salsa roja & verde, cheese.
Al Pastor Burrito Cmbo.
Rotisserie cooked marinated pork, onions, cilantro, rice, sour cream.
Carnitas Burrito Cmbo.
Shredded pork, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, topped with salsa roja & verde.
Chile Verde Burrito Cmbo.
Pork simmered in our chile verde sauce, beans, topped with salsa verde.
Chile Relleno Burrito Cmbo.
Chile relleno, beans, cheese, topped with salsa roja & verde, cheese.
Vegetarian Burrito Cmbo.
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole cheese.
Bean & Cheese Burrito Cmbo.
Beans & Jack cheese.
Baja Fish Burrito Cmbo.
Breaded fish, chipotle cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, rice, black beans
Cajun Fish Burrito Cmbo.
Pan fried white fish, chipotle cream, onions, cilantro, tomato, rice, black beans
TACOS.
Hard Shell Chicken Taco.
hard shell taco with shredded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
Chicken Taco.
shredded chicken breast (cooked with tomato & onion), lettuce, tomato, cheese
Pollo Asado Taco.
grilled chicken thigh, onions, cilantro
Hard Shell Beef Taco.
hard shell taco with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Carne Asada Taco.
carne asada, cilantro, onions, tomato
Machaca Taco.
Machaca (shredded beef cooked with tomato, onion, & bell pepper), lettuce, tomato, cheese
Al Pastor Taco.
Rotisserie cooked marinated pork, onions, cilantro
Carnitas Taco.
shredded pork, onions, cilantro
Hard Shell Veggie Taco.
Hard shell taco with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole
Soft Veggie Taco.
Refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole
Baja Fish Taco.
Deep fried breaded fish, onions, tomato, cabbage, cheese, chipotle cream sauce
Cajun Fish Taco.
Pan fried white fish, onions, tomato, cilantro, chipotle cream sauce
Cajun Shrimp Taco.
Shrimp, onions, tomato, cilantro, chipotle cream sauce
FAJITAS.
Steak Fajitas.
Steak strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Chicken Fajitas.
Chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Shrimp Fajitas.
Shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
El Trio Fajitas.
Steak, Shrimp, & Chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Steak & Chicken Fajitas.
Steak & Chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Shrimp & Steak Fajitas.
Shrimp & Steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Vegetarian Fajitas.
Carrot, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, mushroom, & cauliflower served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
SEAFOOD.
Baja Fish Taco Plate.
Two Baja fish tacos, your choice of two sides.
Cajun Fish Tacos Plate.
Two Cajun fish tacos, your choice of two sides.
Camarones a la Diabla.
Shrimp cooked in our spicy diabla salsa, tortillas, your choice of two sides.
Mojarra Frita.
Deep-fried whole tilapia fish, tortillas, your choice of two sides.
Shrimp Tacos Plate.
Two cajun garlic shrimp tacos, your choice of two sides.
Fish Veracruz.
White fish, our Veracruz salsa, tortillas, your choice of two sides.
Coctel de Camaron.
Shrimp cocktail seasonal item. Shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, in our homemade cocktail juice.
Ceviche Tostada.
Flat corn tortilla shell, white fish, tomato, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado.
Fish Ranchero.
White fish, ranchero salsa, tortillas, your choice of two sides.
Arroz con Camaron.
Shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, ranchero sauce, cheese, on a bed of rice, black beans, sour cream, tortillas.
SALADS.
Mexican Salad.
Choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
Taco Salad.
Flour tortilla shell, choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese.
Tostada Salad.
Flat corn tortilla shell, choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
Cilantro Lime Salad.
Romaine lettuce, avocado, cheese, corn, tomato, black beans, tortilla strips, with our cilantro lime cream dressing on the side.
TORTAS & BURGERS.
QUESADILLAS.
NACHOS.
NACHO FRIES.
SOUPS.
Cocido Soup.
Beef stew, potato, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, tortillas.
Albondigas Soup.
Meatballs, tomato, carrots, celery, onions, tortillas.
Small Albondigas Soup.
Meatball, tomato, carrots, celery, onions.
Tortilla Soup.
Avocado, corn, zucchini, carrots, onions, tortilla strips, cheese.
Chicken Tortilla Soup.
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, corn, zucchini, carrots, onions, tortilla strips, cheese.
VEGETARIAN.
Spinach Quesadilla.
Spinach, onion, Jack & Cheddar cheese, with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
Spinach Enchiladas.
Two spinach enchiladas with tomatillo salsa, onion, cheese, sour cream, your choice of two sides.
Vegetarian Fajitas.
Carrot, bell pepper, onions, tomato, rice, sour cream, guacamole, tortillas.
Vegetarian Burrito.
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole cheese.
Chile Relleno Burrito.
Chile relleno, beans, cheese, topped with salsa roja & verde, cheese.
Bean & Cheese Burrito.
Beans & Jack cheese.
Hard Shell Veggie Taco.
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
Soft Veggie Taco.
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
Vegetarian Taco Salad.
Flour tortilla shell, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese.
Vegetarian Tostada Salad.
Flat corn tortilla shell, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese.
A LA CARTA.
Chile Relleno.
Chicken Tamale.
Flautas.
Two flautas, guacamole, sour cream.
Taquitos.
Two taquitos, guacamole.
Sope.
Thick corn tortilla, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chipotle cream.
Mulita.
Two corn tortillas stuffed with melted jack cheese with an option of meat.
ENCHILADAS.
SIDES.
Chips.
Salsa 2oz.
Due to high demands there is a limit of TWO salsas per plate. Additional salsa is $.46 per 2 ounces.
Additional Salsa 2 oz..
Side Salsa (12-32 oz).
Sizes Available: 12 OZ, 24 OZ, 32 OZ
Guac & Chips.
Guacamole (4 oz) & bag of chips.
Side Guacamole (12-32 oz)
Sizes Available: 12 OZ, 24 OZ, 32 OZ
Side Avocado.
Side Jalapenos.
Pickled Jalapenos.
Side Chile Toreado.
Two deep fried jalapenos.
Side Rice.
Mexican rice (12 oz)
Side Beans.
Refried pinto beans (12 oz)
Side Black Beans.
Black beans (12 oz)
Side Rice & Beans.
Side Salad.
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole.
Side Fries.
Side Cheese.
Jack cheese (4 oz)
Side Queso Fresco.
Side Sour Cream.
Sour cream (4 oz)
Side Chipotle Sauce.
Chipotle cream (4 oz)
Side Cilantro Cream Dressing
Side Mole Sauce.
Mole sauce (4 oz)
Side Corn Tortillas.
Pack of 3.
Side Flour Tortillas.
Pack of 3.
Side Red Enchilada Sauce.
Side Green Enchilada Sauce.
MEXICAN BREAKFAST (online).
Huevos Rancheros.
Two eggs on a corn tortilla, salsa roja & verde, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
Huevos con Machaca.
Machaca beef & egg scramble, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
Breakfast Burrito.
Choice of bacon, chicken-cilantro sausage, chorizo, Machaca beef, or ham, eggs, beans, onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, sour cream, cheese.
Carne Asada con Huevos.
Tender steak, two eggs, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
Chilaquiles con Huevos.
Tortilla chips simmered with salsa roja & verde, egg, cheese, onions, sour cream on the side, rice, beans.
Huevos a la Mexicana.
Eggs, cilantro, onion, & tomato scramble, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo.
Chorizo & egg scramble, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
Huevos con Jamon.
Ham & egg scramble, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
DESSERT.
BEVERAGES.
CATERING (TACO BAR).
small TACO BAR (serves 10-12).
Everything you need to make your own tacos including three meat options, cilantro, onions, tomato, chips & salsa. To add Rice, Beans &/or Salad please go to the CATERING (BY THE TRAY) section.
Med TACO BAR (serves 15-18).
Everything you need to make your own tacos including three meat options, cilantro, onions, tomato, chips & salsa. To add Rice, Beans &/or Salad please go to the CATERING (BY THE TRAY) section.
LG TACO BAR (serves 20-25).
Everything you need to make your own tacos including three meat options, cilantro, onions, tomato, chips & salsa. To add Rice, Beans &/or Salad please go to the CATERING (BY THE TRAY) section.
CATERING by the TRAY.
Steak Ranchero Tray.
Steak strips, tomatoes, onions, & jalapenos cooked in our Ranchero sauce
Chile Verde Tray.
Pork simmered in our chile verde sauce
Arroz con Pollo Tray.
Chicken breast strips, zucchini, tomato, & onion cooked in our Ranchero sauce, topped with Jack cheese, served with rice
Camarones a la Diabla Tray.
Shrimp cooked in our spicy Diabla salsa
Mole con Pollo Tray.
Chicken thigh cooked in our Mole sauce
Chicken Fajitas Tray.
Chicken strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Steak Fajitas Tray.
Steak strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Shrimp Fajitas Tray.
Shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Veggie Fajitas Tray.
Carrot, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Carnitas Tray.
Slow cooked shredded pork
Mexican Rice Tray.
Mexican Rice (vegetarian)
Refried Beans Tray.
Refried pinto beans (vegetarian)
Black Beans Tray.
Black beans (vegetarian)
Cilantro Salad Tray.
Romaine lettuce, corn, tomato, black beans, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro-lime cream dressing
CATERING by the DOZEN.
Dozen Enchiladas.
Twelve Enchiladas
Dozen Hard Shell Tacos.
Twelve hard shell tacos with choice of shredded chicken breast or shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Dozen Flautas.
Twelve flour tortillas wrapped with choice of shredded chicken breast or shredded beef and deep fried, guacamole (12 oz) & sour cream (12 oz)
Dozen Chicken Tamales.
Twelve Chicken Tamales with Salsa Verde & Cheese
Dozen Mini Quesadillas.
Twelve six inch diamater cheese quesadillas cut into four pieces
Dozen Taquitos.
Twelve corn tortillas wrapped with choice of shredded chicken breast, shredded beef , or al pastor and deep fried, guacamole (12 oz) *Al pastor includes chipotle cream & queso fresco
CATERING (GUAC. / SALSA / TORT.).
Side Guacamole (12-32 oz)
Sizes Available: 12 OZ, 24 OZ, 32 OZ
Sour Cream.
Sizes Available: 12 OZ, 24 OZ, 32 OZ
Side Chipotle Sauce (12-32 oz)
Sizes Available: 12 OZ, 24 OZ, 32 OZ
Side Salsa (12-32 oz).
Sizes Available: 12 OZ, 24 OZ, 32 OZ
Side Tortillas.
12 pack, 18 pack, OR 25 pack Each Pack contains 3 tortillas.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family owned and operated Mexican restaurant. -Since 1977
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403