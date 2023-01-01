Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Fogata RVA

review star

No reviews yet

6006 West Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23230

appetizer

Fried yucca, with pork chicharrones, curtido, and homemade sauce

Pastelitos venezolanos

$7.99

Fried homemade empanada dough filled with your choice of protein (chicken or shredded Beef) peppers, onions, cilantro

Tequeños

$7.99

Homemade cheeese stick wrapped witha

fried platain

$5.99

fried platain with cream

Tajada (green platain sliced

$7.99

green plantain slices with guacamole or pink sauce and hard cheese in tap

Salvadorian pastelitos

$6.99

Salvadorian half-moon empanadas; filled with chicken and potatoes, topped with curtido, and homemade sauce.

Salchi-papas

$6.99

Bowl topped with fries, salchicha, fried cheese, finished with ketchup and mayonnaise on top

Guacamole

$6.99

Arepa

Arepa carne mechada

$6.99

Arepa carne azada

$6.99

Arepa pollo mechado

$6.99

Arepa-birria

$6.99

Pupusas

Orden de pupusa

$5.99

Pupusa

$1.99

Tacos

Tacos

$14.99+

Birria tacos

$17.99

Cachapas

fresh corn cake, folded with fresh cheese, or steak, and topped with aged cheese, and cream

Cachapa con carne

$9.99

Cachapa con queso

$6.99

Steak

T-bone steak

$18.99

Served with; mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies

Ribeye steak

$18.99

Served with; mashed potatoes and tajadas

Carne azada

$15.99

Grilled flap steak, chimichurri sauce, rice beans and salad

Maria especial

$15.99

Grill beef ribs, served with rice beans, salad, grill onions, jalapeño

Steak con camarones

$18.99

Ribeye steak; served with: rice beans salad grilled onion and Jalapeño

Seafood

Seared salmon

$15.99

Served with mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies

Camarones al ajo

$15.99

Served with rice beans and salad

Camarones ala diabla

$15.99

Served with rice, beans and salad

Pescado frito

$15.99

Served with rice, beans and salad

Salmon con camarones

$18.99

Served with rice, beans and salad

Chicken

Pechuga rellena

$14.99

Chicken breast stuffed, with cheese, ham and chorizo, topped with cheese sauce, mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies

Filete de pollo

$13.99

Chicken breast, served with rice, beans and salad

Fajita de pollo

$15.99

Served with rice, beans and salad

Salad

Cesar salad

$8.99

Fogata salad

$8.99

Add grill chicken

$3.49

Add steak

$4.49

Add shrimp

$3.99

Tortas

Served with, choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado cheese, mayonnaise, fries or chips

Torta chicken

$12.99

Torta steak

$12.99

Torta lengua

$14.99

Hamburguesa

Hamburguesa

$10.99

7oz burger served, with lettuce, tomato mayonnaise and choice of fries or tajadas

soup

sopa de res

$12.99

beef soup, side rice

sopa de gallina

$12.99

chicken soup, side rice

sopa de mariscada

$15.99

seafood soup

Mondongo

$12.99

dessert

Tres leches

$6.99

chocoflan

$4.99

churros

$4.99

pudding bread

$5.99

drink

tamarindo

$3.99+

pineapple

$3.99+

melon

$3.99+

horchata

$3.99+

Jarrito

$1.99

Water

$1.00+

Small drink

$1.99

Bebida vidrio

$2.99

Cafés

$4.99+

Beer

$4.99

Essential Water

$1.50

Coconut water

$2.99

Agua mineral

$1.99

Platos principales

Camarones ala plancha

$14.99

Camarones al mojo

$14.99

Camarones ala diabla

$14.99

Filete de pollo con camarones

$14.99

Pescado frito

$14.99

Filete de pescado con camarones

$14.99

Camarones ala mexicana

$14.99

Coctel de camarones

$14.99

Milanesa

$10.99

1/2 pollo

$10.99

Filete de pollo

$10.99

Bistec encebollado

$14.99

Bistec ranchero

$14.99

Chuleta de res

$13.99

Carne azada

$12.99

Maria especial

$12.99

Churrasco

$11.99

Chuleta de puerco

$11.99

Orden de tamales

$5.99

Orden plátanos

$5.99

Flautas

$10.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Fajita mixta

$14.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Camarones rancheros

$14.99

Choripollo

$17.99

Combinación mar y tierra

$14.99

Burrito

$10.99

Pupusas, tortas, tacos

Orden de pupusas

$5.99

3 pupusas for orden

pupusas

$1.99

Tortas

$11.99

Burrito

$10.99

Tacos de lengua

$3.99

tacos

$2.99

Tacos chorizo

$3.99

Sides

Queso

$1.99

Aguacate

$1.99

Arroz

$2.99

tortilla

$1.00

Curtido

Plátanos fritos

$3.99

Jalapeño toriado

Frijol y arroz

$3.99

Crema

$0.70

Limón

$0.50

Orden de papas

$3.99

Sopas

Caldo de res

$12.99

Caldo de pollo

$10.99

Menudo

$11.99

Vuelve ala vida

$14.99

Sopa marisco

$14.99

Antojitos

Tamales gallina

$1.99

Tamal de elote

$1.50

1/2 chicharrón

$6.99

1lb chicharrones

$11.99

Pastelitos

$1.99

Orden de tamales

$5.99

Desayuno

Huevo con chorizo

$10.99

El Rey

$10.99

kids meal

kids ensalada pollo

$9.99

kids mozzarella stick

$6.99

kids chicken tenders

$6.99

kids nugget

$6.99

Quesadilla

Muffin quesadillas

$1.99

Small quesadilla

$8.00

Big quesadilla

$12.00

Pastelitos

Guayaba

$1.25

Piña

$1.25

Leche

$1.25

Sides

Side de rice

$2.99

Orden de papás

$3.99

Orden de tortilla

$1.00

Side avocado

$1.99

Side frijoles

$4.99

Side de crema

$0.70

Side de queso

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6006 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

