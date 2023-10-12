N/A Drinks

Ice Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cafe Expresso

$4.00Out of stock

Capuccino

$4.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00

Water

Bottled water

$3.00

Barrilito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Barrilito Mandarin

$3.00

Barrilito Grapefruit

$3.00

Barrilito Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Limeade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Monster

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.00

Roy Roger

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Grande V.\Daquiri

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mango

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Pina

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Daq.

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.75

Agua\Horchata

$2.75

Agua\Jamaica

$2.75

Antojitos

Nachos Compuestos

$12.00

Nachos Chicken

$15.00

Nachos Beef

$18.00

Nachos Shrimp

$20.00

Nachos Half/Ck Half/Bf

$17.00

Nachos Half Order

$6.00

Nachos H/O Chicken

$8.00

Nachos H/O Beef

$9.00

Nachos H/O Shrimp

$10.00

Chalupas Nortenas

$13.00

Camarones Aguachile

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Ceviche

$17.00

Picadas Veracruz

$13.00

Campechana Grande

$25.00

Queso & Quesadillas

Chile Con Queso

$10.00

Queso Flameado

$16.00

Rajas De Chile Poblano

$15.00Out of stock

Quesadillas Surtidas

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Pollo Quesadilla

$16.00

Beef Quesadilla

$18.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesadillas De Flor De Calabaza

$13.00

Soups Salads

Chicken Soup Cup

$8.00

Chicken Soup Bowl

$11.00

Tortilla Soup Cup

$9.00

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$13.00

Pozole Soup Cup

$12.00

Pozole Soup Bowl

$16.00

Aguacate Relleno

$19.00

Aguacate Relleno H\O

$12.00

Paraiso Salad

$16.00

Paraiso H\O

$9.00

Guac A Mano

$13.00

Guacamole Tequileado

$16.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Cheese

$15.00

Enchiladas Campesinas

$17.00

Enchiladas Mixtas

$18.00

Enchiladas Mole

$16.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$18.00

Ench Vegetarian

$16.00

Ench Picadillo(2)

$16.00

Ench Shrimp

$19.00

La Parrilla

Steak Ranchero

$30.00

Pollo Loco

$21.00

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Chile Poblano

$18.00

Pollo A La Mexicana

$17.00

Parrillada For 2

$62.00

Tampiquena & Shrimp

$31.00

Poblano Tampiquena

$29.00

Brochetas De Camaron

$29.00

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken

$24.00

Fajitas Beef

$28.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$30.00

Fajitas Half/Ck Half/Bf

$26.00

Fajitas Half/Shr Half/Ck

$26.00

Fajitas Half/Shr Half/Bf

$28.00

Pound Fajitas Chicken

$40.00

Pound Fajitas Beef

$48.00

Pound Fajitas Shrimp

$48.00

Pound Fajitas Half/Ck Half/Bf

$44.00

Pound Fajitas Half/Shr Half/Ck

$46.00

Pound Fajitas Half/Shr Half/Bf

$48.00

Pound Fajitas Combo

$46.00

Tacos & Platillos

Tacos Campesinos

$15.00

Tacos Soft Rolled

$13.00

Tacos Pastor

$17.00

Tacos Cochinita

$16.00

Tacos Discada

$17.00

Tacos Huerfanitos

$13.00

Tacos Al Carbon

$17.00

Tacos Agachados

$18.00

Tacos Nortenos Chicken

$16.00

Tacos Nortenos Beef

$18.00

Carne Guisada

$17.00

Flautas w/ Soup

$15.00

Calabacita

$18.00

Carne Adobada

$18.00

Beef Shell Taco

$13.00

Chicken Shell Taco

$12.00

Specialties

Poquito De Todo

$19.00

Chile Relleno

$15.00

Chile En Nogada

$19.00

Arrachera Mexicana

$18.00

Chicken Mole

$17.00

Mole Verde Pork

$19.00

Stew Birria

$18.00

Mixiote

$18.00

Carnitas Dinner

$24.00

Epazote Fish

$23.00

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Camarones Enchilados

$29.00

Vegetarian

Ench Vegetarian

$16.00

Poblano Vegetarian

$18.00

Los Ninos

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Child Enchilada

$7.00

Child Quesadilla

$6.00

Child Taco

$7.00

Child Bf Fajita Taco

$9.00

Child Ck Fajita Taco

$7.50

Desserts

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$6.00

Fudge Cake

$7.00

La Fogata Empanadas

$6.00

La Fogata Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Sopapillas

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

La Fogata Flan

$7.00

Helados Ice Cream

$5.00