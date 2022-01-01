Main picView gallery

Lafolia 780 Third Ave

780 Third Ave

New York, NY 10017

A LITTLE BIT

Beef Tartar

$19.00

Chipotle mayo, cornichon, lettuce cups

Beets & Radiccio Salad

$16.00

sherry vinaigrette, warm dates, beets, crispy shallots

Heirloom Bean Hummus

$16.00

Pickled mushrooms, sourdough crackers

Kale & Cabbage Ceasar

$14.00

White anchovy, pecorino

Seafood Salad

$21.00

green apple, asian pear, celery

Tile Fish Tostada

$18.00

Chili oil, cilantro, avocado, lime

Yellow Lentil Soup

$8.00

Coconut, spiced almonds

A LITTLE BIT MORE

Roast Pork

$22.00

Swiss cheese, rhubarb mostarda, ciabatta

Bison Burger

$20.00

Cabot cloth bound cheddar, brioche bun

Falafel

$18.00

Za’atar yogurt, pickles, cucumber, pita

Arctic Char

$26.00

Cucumber, sugar snap peas, poppyseed dressing

Chicken Thighs

$24.00

Wild rice, grilled corn, cotija

Carbonara

$22.00

VEGETABLES

Brothy Beans

$11.00

Herby butter, parsnips, bread crumbs

Grilled Carrots

$10.00

sunflower butter, puffed grains

Crispy Salt & Vinegar Potatoes

$8.00

Crispy potatoes tossed in salt and vinegar served with a lemon aioli

Banana Squash

$12.00

Salsa verde, pumpkin seeds, pickled habanada peppers

Cauliflower

$11.00

Kale pesto, fried caper & charred lemon gremolata

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Housemade chocolate chip cookie

Ice Cream Cake

$12.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

780 Third Ave, New York, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

