Lafolia 780 Third Ave
780 Third Ave
New York, NY 10017
A LITTLE BIT
Beef Tartar
Chipotle mayo, cornichon, lettuce cups
Beets & Radiccio Salad
sherry vinaigrette, warm dates, beets, crispy shallots
Heirloom Bean Hummus
Pickled mushrooms, sourdough crackers
Kale & Cabbage Ceasar
White anchovy, pecorino
Seafood Salad
green apple, asian pear, celery
Tile Fish Tostada
Chili oil, cilantro, avocado, lime
Yellow Lentil Soup
Coconut, spiced almonds
A LITTLE BIT MORE
VEGETABLES
Brothy Beans
Herby butter, parsnips, bread crumbs
Grilled Carrots
sunflower butter, puffed grains
Crispy Salt & Vinegar Potatoes
Crispy potatoes tossed in salt and vinegar served with a lemon aioli
Banana Squash
Salsa verde, pumpkin seeds, pickled habanada peppers
Cauliflower
Kale pesto, fried caper & charred lemon gremolata
BEVERAGES
COCKTAILS
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
AMARETTO SOUR
APEROL SPITZ
BOULEVARDIER
COSMOPOLITAN
DARK AND STORMY
ESPRESSO MARTINI
FINAL WORD
GIMLET
LAST WORD
MANHATTAN
MARGARITA
MOJITO
MOSCOW MULE
NEGRONI
OLD FASHIONED
PALOMA
PENICCILIN
SAZERAC
SOUTH SIDE
WHISKEY SOUR
TEQUILA
RUM
SCOTCH
WHISKEY & BOURBON
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Jefferson Ocea
Maker's Mark
Old Overholt Rye
Redemption Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Widow Jane Bourbon 10
Widow Jane Oak Aged
Wild Turkey Bourbon
Jameson
Red Breast 12yr
Teeling Small Batch
Toki
Hibiki Harmony
Akashi
Yamazaki
JW Black Label
Dewars White
Wild Turkey
COGNAC/BRANDY/SHERRY/PORT
GIN
MEZCAL
CORDIAL & AMARO/VERMOUTH
RED WINE
Beaujolais, Domaine de la Madonne
Cabernet Sauvignon, Smith and Hook
Chianti Classico, Pomona
Malbec, Altos Las Hormigas
Nicosia Cerasuolo
Pinot Noir, Kingston Family Tobiano
Pinot Noir, Seguin-Manuel
Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills'
Zinfandel, Les Enfants Terribles
SPARKLING WINE
WHITE WINE
HYBRID WINE
SOUP & SALAD
SANDWICHES
Bison Burger
Cabot cloth bound cheddar, brioche bun
Falafel
Za’atar yogurt, pickles, cucumber, pita
Farmer's Market
Made in house daily, roasted cauliflower on focaccia (Breads Bakery) with whipped feta and caramelized lemon. Allergies: dairy, gluten, vegetarian
Ham & Butter
Made in house daily, butter whipped with sea salt on a baguette from Breads Bakery with humanely raised French ham (D’artagnan)
Roast Pork
Swiss cheese, rhubarb mostarda, ciabatta
Smoked Turkey
Made in house daily, certified humane smoked turkey breast (D’artagnan), provolone, spicy tomato sauce and fresh greens on ciabatta from Breads Bakery. Allergies: gluten, dairy, nightshade
VEGETABLES
COFFEE & TEA
N/A BEVERAGES
SNACKS
Apple
Banana
Bear Fruit Roll Up
Dried Fruit
Georgia Grinders Nut Butter
Georgia Grinders Nut Butter Pouch
Lara Bars
Northfork Chips Large Bag
Northfork Chips Small Bag
Popcorn
Raaka Chocolate Full
Raaka Chocolate Mini
Raaka Waffle
Ronnybrook Yogurt
Smart Sweets
Vermont SH Jerky
HEALTH
RETAIL MERCHANDISE
ROOMS RENTALS - INTERNAL
ROOM RENTALS - EXTERNAL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
780 Third Ave, New York, NY 10017