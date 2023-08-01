DINNER

ASADOS

TOMAHAWK

$120.00

TASAJO

$35.00

RIBEYE

$40.00

PULPO ZARANDEADO

$35.00

PORK BELLY

$30.00

PESCADO ZARANDEADO 2LB

$60.00

PESCADO ZARANDEADO 3LB

$90.00

FILETE ZARANDEADO

$30.00

COSTILLAS DE RES

$30.00

CODORNIZ

$25.00

PARRILLADA

$300.00

ENTRADAS

SHOTS DE OSTION

$25.00

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

$20.00

ENSALADA CAESAR

$20.00

EMPANADAS COLOMBIANAS

$10.00

CUCARACHAS FRITAS

$20.00

CHORIZO

$20.00

CAMARONES LA FONDA

$20.00

KIDS

QUESADILLA

$15.00

PLATO DE FRUTAS

$10.00

PAPAS FRITAS

$15.00

HAMBURGUESA CON QUESO

$15.00

BONELESS

$15.00

GUARNICIONES

VERDURAS SALTADAS

$7.00

SIDE DE CARNE ASADA

$10.00

PLATANO FRITO

$7.00

ORDEN TORTILLAS

$2.00

NOPAL ASADO

$7.00

FRIJOLES FRITOS

$7.00

ELOTE A LAS BRASAS

$7.00

ARROZ ROJO

$7.00

MARISCOS

MARISCOCO

$25.00

CHICHARRON DE PESCADO

$30.00

CEVICHE DE COCO

$25.00

BOTANA DE MARISCOS

$80.00

AGUACHILE VERDE

$25.00

AGUACHILE DE CALLO

$30.00

OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA

$20.00

TIRADITO DE ATUN

$25.00

POSTRES

PAN DE ELOTE

$15.00

JERICAYA

$15.00

FLAN DE COCO

$15.00

ARROZ CON LECHE

$15.00

CUMPLEAÑOS

$1.00

DESAYUNOS

BIRRIA DE RES

$20.00

CARNE RANCHERA

$25.00

CHILAQUILES LA FONDA

$25.00

CHORIZO CON PAPAS

$20.00

MENUDO

$20.00

DRINKS

BEBIDAS

MEZCAL ALAZAN

$16.00

MARGARITA PALOMINA

$16.00

MARGARITA FLYE

$25.00

LICUADO

$8.00

JUGO NARANJA

$8.00

GIN TONIC ANDALUZ

$16.00

CORONA

$7.00

COCA COLA

$5.00

COCO RANCHERO

$16.00

WHISKY PURA SANGRE

$20.00

ULTRA

$7.00

SQUIRT

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

RED BULL

$7.00

PROMO CANTARITOS

$20.00

PALOMA FRISIAN

$16.00

PACIFICO

$7.00

MODELO

$7.00

MICHELADA MINERAL

$10.00

MICHELADA

$16.00

CLAMATO PREPARADO

$10.00

CHOKOMILK

$8.00

CAZUELITA

$20.00

CANTARITO VIRGEN

$10.00

CANTARITO LA FONDA

$16.00

CANDY SHOTS

$10.00

CAFE DE OLLA

$8.00

AGUA FRESCA

$8.00

AGUA BOTELLA

$5.00

BOTELLAS

Don Julio 70

$400.00

Buchanans 12

$300.00

Buchanans 18

$400.00

Blue Label

$800.00

SHOT

DON JULIO 70

$20.00

BUCHANANS 18

$20.00

BUCHANANS 12

$18.00

DON JULIO 1942

$40.00

HORNITOS

$12.00