Appetizers

BEAN & CHEESE NACHO

$9.00

Chips topped with melted shredded cheese, beans, jalapeños and sour cream.

CARNE ASADA FRIES

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$10.00

Fries topped with melted cheese, steak, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.

CASA FRIES

$8.00

Fries topped with melted cheese, jalapeños and bacon.

CHEESE STICKS

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

Chicken tenders served with fries

FIRE BEANS

$6.00

Our signature hot and spicy refried beans!

GUACAMOLE DIP

$7.00

NACHO SUPREME

$14.00

Chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.

QUESADILLA

Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

QUESO BLANCO

$7.00

Creamy melted white cheese.

SOUTHWEST CHIMI BITES

$9.00

Our favorite bite sized chicken chimi's served with our house avocado-ranch.

CHIPS & SALSA 2-GO

$4.00

Basket of Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Salads

TACO SALAD

$11.00

Taco shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, green peppers and sour cream. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.

GRILLED TACO SALAD

$12.00

Taco shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, green peppers and sour cream. Your choice of grilled chicken or steak.

VEGETARIAN TACO SALAD

$10.00

Taco shell filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, green peppers and sour cream.

FAJITA BOWL

$13.00

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, bowl loaded with rice, beans, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.

Chimichangas

GROUND BEEF CHIMI

$14.00

Topped with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

SHREDDED BEEF CHIMI

$14.00

Topped with shredded melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

STEAK CHIMI

$15.00

Topped with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

SHREDDED CHICKEN CHIMI

$13.00

Topped with our house ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

SEAFOOD CHIMI

$15.00

Topped with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

VEGGIE CHIMI

$12.00

Topped with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Fajitas

STEAK FAJITAS

$16.00

Sizzling fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$15.00

Sizzling fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.00

Sizzling fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.

COMBO FAJITAS

COMBO FAJITAS

$17.00

Sizzling steak and chicken fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.

SUPREMA FAJITAS

$20.00

Sizzling steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$14.00

Sizzling fajita platter served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas on the side.

Fan Favorites

ENCHILADAS

$11.00+

Your choice of chicken, cheese, or beef enchiladas topped with choice of Salsa Verde, Roja, Ranchera, or sweet Mole sauce. Topped with melted cheese, comes with rice and beans.

LUNCH NACHO

$11.00

Chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.

FLAUTAS

$11.00+

Your choice of corn or flour tortillas with either shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.

TORTA

$11.00

Traditional Mexican sandwich filled with mayo, jalapeños, ketchup, spicy sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.

TRES AMIGOS QUESADILLA

$13.00

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, bacon, grilled chicken and steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

TAMALES

$11.00+

Tacos

American Style Taco

$2.50

Hard or soft flour shells, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

American Taco Platter

$11.00+

American Style tacos with rice and beans. All must be the same style and meat.

Loaded Taco

$4.00

Your choice of a corn or flour tortilla topped with steak, guacamole, beans, cilantro, and onions

Mexican Style Taco

$2.50

Traditional Mexican tacos. Your choice of meat on a corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.

Mexican Taco Platter

$11.00+

Mexican Style tacos with rice and beans. All must be the same style and meat.

Puffy Taco

$3.00

Fried flour shells, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

Puffy Taco Platter

$12.00+

Puffy tacos, your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Shrimp taco served on choice of flour or corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo and cilantro.

Shrimp Taco Platter

House Specialties

GUISADO DE PUERCO

$13.00

Carnitas cooked in our savory homemade sauce.

CARNE ASADA DINNER

$16.00

Thinly sliced steak served with a side of avocado and grilled onions.

QUESABIRRIA

$13.00

A delicious cross between a taco and a quesadilla. Served with birria consume, cilantro, onions, and limes. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Tortilla chips cooked in choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, topped with melted cheese, onions, sour cream, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Spicy upon request.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in a house-made spicy diabla sauce.

RANCHERO PLATTER

RANCHERO PLATTER

$14.00

Grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp cooked together with grilled onions, green peppers, and ranchero sauce.

JALISCO PLATTER

$14.00

Grilled chicken or shrimp cooked together with grilled onions, green peppers, and our creamy Jalisco sauce, served with rice and beans.

MEXICAN PIZZA

$14.00

Large flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.

CHILES RELLENOS

$13.00

Ground beef, chicken or cheese stuffed into poblano peppers with ranchero sauce and cheese, comes with rice & beans.

CARNITAS DINNER

$14.00

Burritos

WET BURRITO

WET BURRITO

$12.00+

Stuffed with rice, beans, and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce on the side. Your choice of red sauce, ranchero sauce, salsa verde, or chili meat. Topped with shredded melted cheese.

FIRE BEAN BURRITO

$12.00+

Stuffed with rice, our signature fire beans, and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce on the side. Topped with shredded melted cheese.

TEXAS BURRITO

$12.00+

Stuffed with, red sauce, rice, beans, and your choice of meat. Topped with queso blanco. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce on the side.

CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.00+

Loaded with a mixture of lettuce and pico de gallo, topped with our creamy queso. Rice and beans on the side

Desserts

CHURROS

CHURROS

$6.00

Churros served with caramel dipping sauce

CHEESECAKE CHIMI

CHEESECAKE CHIMI

$7.00

Served with ice cream, topped with chocolate drizzle. Whipped cream, and a cherry

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.00

Topped with honey and chocolate drizzle. Whipped cream, and a cherry.

SOPAPILLA

$7.00

Topped with honey and chocolate drizzle. Whipped cream, and a cherry.

FLAN

$6.00

Topped with Chocolate and whipped cream.

BANANA CHIMI

BANANA CHIMI

$7.00

Topped with honey and chocolate drizzle. Whipped cream, and a cherry.

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Horchata

$1.99

Jarrito

$2.50

Lemonade

$1.99

Mtn Dew

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Starry

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Iced tea

$1.99

Frozen Cherry Limeaide

$3.00

Sides

2oz QUESO SAUCE

$2.00

2oz SALSA

$0.75

2oz SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.00

BEANS

$3.00

CHILES RELLENO

$6.00
CHIPS & SALSA 2-GO

CHIPS & SALSA 2-GO

$4.00

CILANTRO

$0.50

ENCHILADA

$4.00

FLAUTA

$4.00

FRIES

$3.99

GRILLED ONIONS

$2.00

GRILLED PEPPERS

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

JALAPENOS

$0.75

LIMES

$0.75

ONIONS

$0.50

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

RICE

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

TAMALE

$4.00

TORTILLAS

$1.00

TOSTADA

$5.00

SIDE OF SAUCE

$2.00

Kids Meal

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Enchilada

$8.00
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Nacho

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

To-Go

TO-GO