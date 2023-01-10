Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Fonda Mexican Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1155 w state road 434

Longwood, FL 32750

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos La Fonda
Quesadilla Sola
Empanada

Appetizers

Cocktail De Camarones

$11.99

Empanada

$3.50

Fried turnovers filled with chicken, beef or vegetarian

Flautas

$12.75

Crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken with red and green sauce over lettuce and sour cream.

Guacamole

$7.25

La Fonda hand-smashed guacamole.

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

5 Pieces filled with cream cheese or cheddar cheese, served with our chipotle sause.

Los 3 Amigos

$15.99

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, our exclusive Rubencito Shrimp with buttery Mexican cheese sauce and a touch of spice.

Nachos Supreme

$13.25

Chiken, beef, refried beans and cheese sauce topped with lettuce, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Queso And Bean

$6.75

Queso Dip

$7.25

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Malted Mexican cheese with your choice of Mexican chorizo o mushrooms served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Rubencito

$10.99

La Fonda exclusive appetizer made with shrimp bathed in a delicious buttery Mexican cheese sauce and a touch of spice.

Taquitos

$10.25

Four crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Tostadas De Tinga

$6.99

Crispy corn tortillas, topped with refried beans, shredded chicken, chipotle sauce, sour cream and cilantro

Tostones

$4.99

Kids

Kids Burrito

$6.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.49

With fries

Kids Enchilada

$6.49

Choice of chicken or beef, served with

Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

Choice of chicken or beef, served with rice and beans.

Kids Taco

$6.49

Crispy or soft taco with chicken or beef, served with rice and beans.

Mexican Dinners

California Burrito

$12.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.99

Quesadilla Sola

$7.50

Quesadilla Dinner

$13.99

Porky Burrito

$14.99

Chimichanga Pollo Grill

$15.99

Chimichanga Steak

$15.99

Quesadilla Pollo Grill

$15.99

Quesadilla Steak

$15.99

Mexican Burrito

$13.99

Burrito La Fonda

$13.99

Mexican Favorites

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Tamales Dinners

$13.99

Tacos La Fonda

$13.99

Enchiladas Rancheras Dinner

$14.99

Enchiladas Platters

$13.99

Burrito Steak

Tacos De Chicharron

$13.99

Sabor Mexicana

Carne Asada

$15.99

A delicious thin and tender steak served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream an tortillas.

Carnitas Dinner

$15.99

Flavorful Michoacan-Stile tender pork chunks served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, fresh quacamole, islapeños, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajitas Chicken

$18.99

A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajitas Steak

$24.99

A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajitas Shrimp

$22.99

A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak Fajitas 2x

$30.99

A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken Fajitas 2x

$24.99

A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajitas 2x

$35.99

A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Arizona Fajita

$26.99

Three-way style fajitas with chicken, steak and shrimp. served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole and sour cream.

Arizona Fajitas 2x

$32.99

Three-way style fajitas with chicken, steak and shrimp. served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole and sour cream.

Molcajete

$26.99

Our most popular dish comes with steak, chicken, pork, chorizo, shrimp and mushrooms all grilled and served in a lava rock(molcajete) smothered in our special red sauce with cheese Prepare yourself for a delicious experience!

Molcajete Para Dos

$35.99

Our most popular dish comes with steak, chicken, pork, chorizo, shrimp and mushrooms all grilled and served in a lava rock(molcajete) smothered in our special red sauce with cheese Prepare yourself for a delicious experience!

Pollo Al Chipotle

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, grilled cheese, pico de gallo, mushrooms, chipotle pepper and authentic Oaxaca cheese, served with mexican rice and our famous refried beans.

Pollo Asado

$13.99

Flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with mexican rice, refried beans lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Flour tortilla with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans and smothered in a Mexican red 2 Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and covered in Mexican red sauce with sour cream and pico de gallo on top. served with Mexican rice. Grilled chicken breast topped with bell peppers and onions, served with Mexican rice and vegetables topped with a quesc dip sauce. Choripollo add $3.00 (Cheese and Chorizo)

Chori Pollo

$16.99

Steak A La Mexicana

$15.99

A popular spicy steak grilled with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and onions, served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans and tortillas. You will love it!!

Fajitas Frontera

$25.99

This popular fajita dish includes flavorful Mexican chorizo, chicken and steak served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajitas Frontera 2x

$32.99

This popular fajita dish includes flavorful Mexican chorizo, chicken and steak served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Monterrey Steak Burrito

$14.99

Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Taco Salad

$11.50

Flour tortilla shell served with chicken or beef, cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cancun Salad

$13.99

Grilled shrimp on lettuce, green bell peppers, onions, avocado and pico de gallo.

Seafood

Camarones Al Ajillo

$15.99

Delicious jumbo shrimp marinated with garlic sauce, served with mexican, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and vegetables topped with cheese.

Cancun Quesadilla

$16.99

Fish Taco Dinner

$13.99

Our popular three soft tacos are made with tilapia, served with lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of Mexican rice.

Mojarra

$16.99

A house specialty-fried whole tilapia served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and vegetables topped with cheese dip.

Camarones A La Diable

$16.99

Delicious jumbo shrimp marinated with very spicy diabla sauce, served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and vegetables topped with cheese.

Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner

$16.99

Snapper

$25.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Soup

Chicken Soup Bowl

$8.99

Chicken broth, mexican rice and pico de gallo.

Chicken Soup Cup

$4.99

Chicken broth, mexican rice and pico de gallo.

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$11.99

Chicken broth with Mexican rice, tortilla, avocado, cheese and chipotle chile

Tortilla Soup Cup

$6.49

Chicken broth with Mexican rice, tortilla, avocado, cheese and chipotle chile

Shrimp Soup Bowl

$12.99

Vegetarian

Quesadilla Veggie

$13.99

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$13.99

Mushrooms Tacos

$3.00

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$16.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas 2x

$22.99

Dessert

Vanilla Flan

$5.99

Coconut Flan

$5.99

Churros

$5.50

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Ice Cream Side

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Hi-C

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Kids Drink

$2.75

Horchata Chica

$2.00

Horchata Grande

$2.75

Jarritos

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Leche

$2.00

Sangria Senorial

$2.75

Jamaica Water

$2.00

Fiji

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Lunch

California Burrito Lunch

$11.25

A flour tortilla with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice and beans. topped with red sauce, cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Burrito Ranchero

$12.25

Spinach tortilla wraps your choice of steak or grilled chicken with fresh lettuce, guacamole sour cream. Served with french fries.

Chimichanga Lunch

$11.25

Choice of beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Rancheras Lunch

$11.25

Two cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork, sauteed onions, bell peppers, and our red sauce. Served lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fajitas Lunch

$13.50

Choice of chicken or beef grilled fajitas. served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Fish Taco Lunch

$10.25

Two soft fish tacos made with tilapia fillet strips, topped with lettuce and pico de gallo in the taco and side of Mexican rice.

Chile Relleno Lunch

$9.95

One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese covered in red sauce with sour cream and pico de gallo on top, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Quesadilla Lunch

$10.95

Flour tortilla with cheese and choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Taco Salad Lunch

$10.95

Crispy flour tortilla bowl, topped with beef or chicken, lettuce cheese sauce, guacamole, pico and sour cream.

Make Your Combo Lunch

$11.00

Pick 2: Taco Burrito, Enchilada. Beef or chicken. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Chiken, beef, refried beans and cheese sauce topped with lettuce, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Burrito La Fonda

$12.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
