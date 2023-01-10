La Fonda Mexican Kitchen
1155 w state road 434
Longwood, FL 32750
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cocktail De Camarones
Empanada
Fried turnovers filled with chicken, beef or vegetarian
Flautas
Crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken with red and green sauce over lettuce and sour cream.
Guacamole
La Fonda hand-smashed guacamole.
Jalapeno Poppers
5 Pieces filled with cream cheese or cheddar cheese, served with our chipotle sause.
Los 3 Amigos
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, our exclusive Rubencito Shrimp with buttery Mexican cheese sauce and a touch of spice.
Nachos Supreme
Chiken, beef, refried beans and cheese sauce topped with lettuce, guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Queso And Bean
Queso Dip
Queso Fundido
Malted Mexican cheese with your choice of Mexican chorizo o mushrooms served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Rubencito
La Fonda exclusive appetizer made with shrimp bathed in a delicious buttery Mexican cheese sauce and a touch of spice.
Taquitos
Four crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Tostadas De Tinga
Crispy corn tortillas, topped with refried beans, shredded chicken, chipotle sauce, sour cream and cilantro
Tostones
Kids
Mexican Dinners
Mexican Favorites
Sabor Mexicana
Carne Asada
A delicious thin and tender steak served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream an tortillas.
Carnitas Dinner
Flavorful Michoacan-Stile tender pork chunks served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, fresh quacamole, islapeños, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajitas Chicken
A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajitas Steak
A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajitas Shrimp
A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Steak Fajitas 2x
A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas 2x
A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Shrimp Fajitas 2x
A Mexican favorite! Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in our delicious sauce served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Arizona Fajita
Three-way style fajitas with chicken, steak and shrimp. served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole and sour cream.
Arizona Fajitas 2x
Three-way style fajitas with chicken, steak and shrimp. served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole and sour cream.
Molcajete
Our most popular dish comes with steak, chicken, pork, chorizo, shrimp and mushrooms all grilled and served in a lava rock(molcajete) smothered in our special red sauce with cheese Prepare yourself for a delicious experience!
Molcajete Para Dos
Our most popular dish comes with steak, chicken, pork, chorizo, shrimp and mushrooms all grilled and served in a lava rock(molcajete) smothered in our special red sauce with cheese Prepare yourself for a delicious experience!
Pollo Al Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, grilled cheese, pico de gallo, mushrooms, chipotle pepper and authentic Oaxaca cheese, served with mexican rice and our famous refried beans.
Pollo Asado
Flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with mexican rice, refried beans lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Flour tortilla with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans and smothered in a Mexican red 2 Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and covered in Mexican red sauce with sour cream and pico de gallo on top. served with Mexican rice. Grilled chicken breast topped with bell peppers and onions, served with Mexican rice and vegetables topped with a quesc dip sauce. Choripollo add $3.00 (Cheese and Chorizo)
Chori Pollo
Steak A La Mexicana
A popular spicy steak grilled with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and onions, served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans and tortillas. You will love it!!
Fajitas Frontera
This popular fajita dish includes flavorful Mexican chorizo, chicken and steak served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajitas Frontera 2x
This popular fajita dish includes flavorful Mexican chorizo, chicken and steak served with Mexican rice, our famous refried beans, lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Monterrey Steak Burrito
Salad
Seafood
Camarones Al Ajillo
Delicious jumbo shrimp marinated with garlic sauce, served with mexican, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and vegetables topped with cheese.
Cancun Quesadilla
Fish Taco Dinner
Our popular three soft tacos are made with tilapia, served with lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of Mexican rice.
Mojarra
A house specialty-fried whole tilapia served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and vegetables topped with cheese dip.
Camarones A La Diable
Delicious jumbo shrimp marinated with very spicy diabla sauce, served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and vegetables topped with cheese.
Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner
Snapper
Shrimp Cocktail
Soup
Chicken Soup Bowl
Chicken broth, mexican rice and pico de gallo.
Chicken Soup Cup
Chicken broth, mexican rice and pico de gallo.
Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken broth with Mexican rice, tortilla, avocado, cheese and chipotle chile
Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken broth with Mexican rice, tortilla, avocado, cheese and chipotle chile
Shrimp Soup Bowl
Vegetarian
NA Beverages
Lunch
California Burrito Lunch
A flour tortilla with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice and beans. topped with red sauce, cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Burrito Ranchero
Spinach tortilla wraps your choice of steak or grilled chicken with fresh lettuce, guacamole sour cream. Served with french fries.
Chimichanga Lunch
Choice of beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Rancheras Lunch
Two cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork, sauteed onions, bell peppers, and our red sauce. Served lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajitas Lunch
Choice of chicken or beef grilled fajitas. served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Fish Taco Lunch
Two soft fish tacos made with tilapia fillet strips, topped with lettuce and pico de gallo in the taco and side of Mexican rice.
Chile Relleno Lunch
One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese covered in red sauce with sour cream and pico de gallo on top, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Quesadilla Lunch
Flour tortilla with cheese and choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Salad Lunch
Crispy flour tortilla bowl, topped with beef or chicken, lettuce cheese sauce, guacamole, pico and sour cream.
Make Your Combo Lunch
Pick 2: Taco Burrito, Enchilada. Beef or chicken. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito La Fonda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1155 w state road 434, Longwood, FL 32750