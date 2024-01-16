- Home
- /
- Santa Rosa
- /
- La Fondita - Sebastopol Road
La Fondita Sebastopol Road
No reviews yet
816 Sebastopol Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Kid's Menu
- Enfrijoladas$11.95
Served with rice
- 1 Enchilada$11.95
Served with rice and beans
- Burrito & French Fries$11.95
Rice, beans, and choice of meat
- Quesadilla & French Fries$11.95
- Chicken Nuggets & French Fries$11.95
- Kids Horchata$4.95
- Orange Juice$4.95
- Apple Juice$4.95
- Kids 1 Taco$11.95
One taco with choice of meat served with rice and beans
- Extra Corn Dog$4.95
- Side Fries$4.95
- Corn Dog & Fries$11.95
- Hot Dog & Fries$11.95
- Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$11.95
Botanas
- Quesadilla Appetizer$17.95
Choice of meat, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Taquito Appetizer$17.95
Fried rolled taquitos with chicken, shredded beef or deshebrada with cheese, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream
- Super Nachos$18.95
Tortilla chips, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and choice of meat
- Guacamole$9.95
Fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños turn into guacamole at your table
- La Fondita's Sampler Plate$24.95
Get a little taste of la fondita to favorites appetizers, taquitos, quesadilla, and nachos, served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa
- Nacho Fries$21.95
- Guacamole$9.50
- Guacamole Especial$12.00
Tacos
Specialties
- Pollo a La Crema$22.95
Delicious tender chicken breast cooked with onions and mushrooms in our specially prepared cream sauce
- Chicken Mole$23.95
Chicken cooked with authentic mexican mole sauce
- Pollo Al Albañil$22.95
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with onions, bell peppers, Chile habanero, and melted cheese
- Milanesa$22.95
Breaded steak served with rice, beans, and salad
- Pechuga Empanizada$22.95
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, and salsa
- Carne Asada$22.95
Grilled steak served with rice, beans, salad, avocado, and green onions
- Steak Ranchero$22.95
Grilled steak sautéed with onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes
- Chile Relleno en Crema$22.95
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese rolled in egg butter and lightly fried, cooked with onions in our specialy prepared cream sauce
- Chile Relleno$22.95
Cooked in a special tomato sauce and served with rice and beans
- Costillas De Puerco$22.95
Pork ribs cooked in red sauce
- Chicharron Con Nopales$22.95
- Molcajete$29.95
The traditional and sizzling volcanic rock "Molcajetes with grilled chicken or steak, grilled nopales, salsa, and green onions served with rice, beans, and salad
- Moicajete De Camarones$34.95
The traditional and sizzling volcanic rock "Molcajetes with large prawns, grilled nopales, salsa, and green onions served with rice and beans
- Molcajete Mix$39.95
The traditional st sizzling volcanic rock "Molcajetes with grilled chicken, steak, and large prawns, grilled nopales, salsa, and green onions served with rice and beans
- Parrillada$69.95
BBQ pork, chorizo, grilled chicken, and carne asada cooked to perfection served with rice and tortillas. Serves 2-3 people
- Pechuga A La Plancha$22.95
- Cochinita Pibi Plate$22.95
Seafood
- Tostada De Ceviche$9.95
Raw fish cooked in lime juice with onion, cilantro, and tomatoes served over a crispy corn tortilla and topped with avocado
- Tostada De Camarones$10.95
Steamed shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro
- Coctel De Camarones$24.75
(Shrimp cocktail) steamed shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado
- Coctel Mixto$26.95
(Mixed cocktail) steamed octopus & shrimp (pulpo y camaron) with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado
- Caldo De Camaron$24.95
Shrimp soup
- Caldo 7 Mares$27.95
Seafood soup
- Mojarra Frita$25.95
Deep fried tilapia
- Mojarra a La Diabla$24.95
Tilapia in a spicy diablo sauce
- Mojarra Al Mojo De Ajo$24.95
Tilapia in a garlic sauce
- Filete Empanizado$24.95
Breaded fish fillet served over a bed of lettuce, rice, and beans
- Camarones en Chipotle$24.95
Large prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in a special chipotle sauce
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$24.95
Large prawns cooked in garlic sauce
- Camarones a La Plancha$24.95
Grilled prawns served with rice and beans
- Camarones a La Diabla$24.95
Prawns cooked in our spicy diablo sauce
- Camarones Rancheros$24.95
Prawns cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños
- Camarones Borrachos$24.95
Prawns sautéed with onions, garlic, special hot sauce, pepper, and special wine
- Camarones Empanizados$24.95
Deep fried breaded shrimp served over a bed of let
- La Fondita Special$29.95
(Camarones y pechuga en chipotle) a wonderful combo of chicken breast and large prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in our special creamy chipotle sauce
- Mariscada$79.95
(Combinacion de camarones, pulpo, scallops y filete) delightful combination of sautéed prawns, octopus, scallops, fish fillet, rice, and tortillas. Serves 2-3 people
- Botana De Mariscos$38.95
A combination of steamed shrimp, ceviche and octopus (camarones, ceviche y pulpo) served over a bed of lettuce with slices of oranges and cucumbers
- Caldo De Pescado$24.95
- Aguachile$25.95
- Shrimp Taco$6.95
- Fish Taco$6.95
- Tostada De Pulpo$9.95
- Tostada Mixta$11.95
- Filete A La Plancha$24.95
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$24.95
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell pepper with a touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate
- Beef Fajitas$24.95
Strips of steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate
- Shrimp Fajitas$27.95
Large prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate
- Combo Fajitas$29.95
Strips of chicken and beef sautéed with onions and bell peppers with a touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate
- Mar Y Tierra Fajitas$32.95
Combination of large prawns and strips of steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers with a touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate
- Mixed Fajitas$36.95
Enjoy three of our fajitas meat (large prawns, chicken and steak) sautéed with onions and bell peppers with a touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate
Antojitos
- Sopes$13.95
Homemade corn tortilla bowl with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and cheese
- Huaraches$13.95
Homemade oval tortilla, thin layer of beans, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and cheese
- Gorditas$9.95
Fat corn homemade tortillas stuffed with carnitas or chicharron or your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, cheese, and salsa
- Quesadillas De Masa$16.95
Choice of meat or cheese (queso), mushrooms (hongos) and tinga desebrada (shredded beef) folded in a homemade tortilla. Served with lettuce, cheese, salsa, and sour cream
- Pambazos$16.95
Mexican bread soaked on a special red sauce and filled with cooked mexican sausage with potatoes, sour cream, lettuce, salsa, and cheese
- Tostadas$10.95
Beans, tinga, carne desebrada or your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and pico de gallo
- Taquitos Dorados$18.95
Fried rolled taquitos with chicken (pollo), lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and cheese
- Birria$22.95
- Caldo De Pollo$20.95
- Enchiladas Verdes$20.95
Chicken enchiladas in green tomato sauce to lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
- Enchiladas Michoacanas$22.95
Mexican style sautéed in enchilada red sauce topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, onion, and salsa served with sauteed potatoes, carrots, and jalapeños. Accompanied with your choice of meat, chicken leg or steak
- Pozole$22.95
Served every day
- Caldo De Res$22.95
- Crispy tacos$18.95
- Mole Enchiladas$22.95
- Quesabirria Tacos y Consome$20.95
- Menudo$22.95
Tortas
- Asada Torta$15.95
Steak
- Pierna Torta$15.95
Pork
- Jamon Torta$15.95
Ham
- Milaneza Torta$17.95
Breaded steak
- Cubana Torta$17.95
Ham and pork
- Hawaiiana Torta$17.95
Ham and pineapple
- Chilanga Torta$18.95
Breaded chicken breast, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato chipotle, avocado, and mayonnaise
- Cochinita Pibil Torta$17.95
Marinated pork, onions, and habaneros
Burritos
- Regular$13.95
Choice of meat, rice, beans, and salsa
- Super Burrito$15.95
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream
- Burrito Sangron$18.95
Choice of meat, rice, beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and mole sauce on top
- Veggie Burrito$13.95
Rice, beans, cheese, salsa, lettuce, and sour cream
- Chile Relleno Burrito$20.95
A chile relleno, rice, beans, and salsa topped with ranchero
- King Burrito$19.95
Fajita style burrito, rice, beans, grilled chicken or steak, bell pepper, and onion topped with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
- Shrimp Burrito$22.95
Sautéed shrimps, bell peppers, onions, rice, and beans all wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with special sauce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Chipotle Shrimp Burrito$22.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, sautéed shrimp, onion, bell pepper, and our special chipotle sauce
- Chicken Chipotle Burrito$19.95
Chunks of chicken breast sautéed, onion, bell pepper, rice, beans, and chipotle sauce all wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Chimichanga$18.95
- Taco Salad$18.95
Crispy flour tortilla shell served with beans, choice lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and salsa
- Mole Burrito$18.95
Quesadillas
- Super Quesadilla$17.95
Flour tortilla, choice of meat, cheese served with sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo
- Queen Quesadilla$20.95
Fajita style, choice or grilled chicken, or steak, sauteed with onion, bell pepper, and chipotle sauce, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Quesadilla$24.95
Sautéed shrimp, bell pepper, onions, and chipotle sen sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Desserts
Hamburgers
Combinations
Sides
Beverages
- Mexican Drinks$6.00
- Mexican Coke$6.00
- Agua Fresca$7.00
- Domestic Beer$7.00
- Magaritas$15.99
Lemon, strawberry, and piña colada
- Micheladas$18.95
- Coffee$4.95
- Tea$4.95
- Budweiser$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Miller Genuine Draft$7.00
- Bohemia$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Modelo Especial$7.00
- Negra Modelo$7.00
- Pacifico$7.00
- Tecate$7.00
- IPA Beer$7.00
- Fountain Drink$4.00
- Pina Colada$15.99
- test$10.95Out of stock
- Agua Mineral$10.00
- Jarritos Locos$16.95
- Jarrito Preparado$12.50
- Cantarito$15.99
- Paloma$15.99
- House Shot$10.00
- Don Julio Shot$14.95
- Don Julio 70 Shot$19.95
- Elenita Cocktail$15.95
- Buchanan’s Bebida$14.95
- Mangoneada Loca$16.95
- Mimosa Flight$28.00
- Non Alcoholic Margarita$12.00
- Mojito$15.99
- Malibu Pineapple$15.99
- Horchata Loca$15.99
Weekend Specials
Breakfast
- Huevos Con Jamon$18.95
Ham and scrambled eggs
- Huevos Con Chorizo$18.95
Mexican sausage and scrambled eggs
- Huevos a La Mexicana$18.95
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños
- Huevos Rancheros$18.95
Served on a tostada shell, eggs sunny side up with ranchero sauce and cheese
- Huevos Divorciados$21.95
Two sunny side up eggs with green and red salsa, accompanied with steak, rice, and beans
- Green Chilaquiles$18.95
Served with one sunny side up egg, rice, beans, and sour cream
- Red Chilaquiles$17.95
Served with one sunny side up egg, rice, beans, and sour cream
- Fondita Sizzilen Skillet$18.95
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95407