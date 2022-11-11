A map showing the location of La Fontaine Bleue - Glen Burnie 7514 Ritchie HighwayView gallery

La Fontaine Bleue - Glen Burnie 7514 Ritchie Highway

review star

No reviews yet

7514 Ritchie Highway

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BAR MENU

Bottled Domestic Beer

$4.00

Bottled Imported Beer

$5.00

Cognac

$9.00

Draft Beer

Frozen Drinks

$12.00

Glass of Wine

$5.00

Multiple Liquor Drinks

$9.00

Name Brand Mixed Drinks

$6.00

Premium Brand & Scotch Drinks

$9.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Food Menu

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fries

$3.00

Breaded Shrimp

$8.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$8.00

1000

1000

$1,000.00

2000

$2,000.00

3000

$3,000.00

4000

$4,000.00

5000

$5,000.00

6000

$6,000.00

7000

$7,000.00

8000

$8,000.00

9000

$9,000.00

100

100

$100.00

200

$200.00

300

$300.00

400

$400.00

500

$500.00

600

$600.00

700

$700.00

800

$800.00

900

$900.00

10

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

60

$60.00

70

$70.00

80

$80.00

90

$90.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7514 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Grill at Quarterfield Station
orange starNo Reviews
7704 D Quarterfield Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North
orange starNo Reviews
10 Crain Highway North Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY
orange starNo Reviews
7748 Governor Ritchie HWY Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Bragg Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
312 Montfield Ln Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Bean Rush Cafe - Baltimore Washington Medical Center
orange starNo Reviews
301 Hospital Drive Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Judy's Island Grill II
orange star4.3 • 3,009
800 Crain Hwy N Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Burnie

Judy's Island Grill II
orange star4.3 • 3,009
800 Crain Hwy N Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE
orange star4.0 • 1,047
1702 Furnace Dr Glen Burnie, MD 21060
View restaurantnext
Capri Pizza & Subs Express
orange star4.5 • 771
337 HOSPITAL DR Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
The Olive Tree
orange star4.2 • 662
7005 Ritchie Hwy Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Burnie
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston