Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

La Fontana Del Mare Strathmere

310 Reviews

$$$

1 Ocean Drive

Strathmere, NJ 08248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

POLLO MILANESE
POLLO PARMIGIANA
MOZZARELLA ALLA FONTANA

EASTER

SOUP OF THE DAY

$14.00

SCALLOPS con PANCETTA

$24.00

ROMAN ARTICHOKES

$18.00

INVOLTINI

$16.00

CHEF SALAD

$19.00

BURRATA

$19.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$47.00

POLLO OSCAR

$38.00

SALMON ALLA FONTANA

$47.00

LAMB SHANK

$42.00

FILET MIGNON

$48.00

LAMB CHOP

$45.00

ANTIPASTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$17.00

FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, VEGETABLES, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

VONGOLE

VONGOLE

$17.00

CLAMS SAUTÉED IN A GARLIC WHITE OR MARINARA SAUCE

MOZZARELLA ALLA FONTANA

$16.00

LIGHTLY BREADED HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA SERVED WITH A CREAMY PESTO SAUCE

INVOLTINI DI MELANZANE

INVOLTINI DI MELANZANE

$16.00

EGGPLANT DIPPED IN EGG AND STUFFED WITH RICOTTA CHEESE IN A TOMATO SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA

GRILL CALAMARI

GRILL CALAMARI

$18.00

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH MARINATED CANNELLINI BEANS FINISHED IN A BASIL OIL DRIZZEL

MUSSELS

MUSSELS

$15.00

P.E.I MUSSELS SAUTÉED IN A GARLIC WHITE OR MARINARA SAUCE

SALSICCIA

$16.00

CAPRESE

$16.00

SAUTEED MUSSELS, CLAMS, SHRIMP, AND CALAMARI IN A TOMATO OR GARLIC WINE

ANTIPASTO DELLA CASA

ANTIPASTO DELLA CASA

$19.00

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

FRUTTI DI MARE

$28.00

INSALATA

CESARE

$12.00

SPINACI

$13.00

SOUP

$10.00
RUCOLA

RUCOLA

$13.00

Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing

INSALADA DELLA CASA

INSALADA DELLA CASA

$10.00

WATERMELON, FETA CHEESE WITH MINT AND BASIL

BURRATA

BURRATA

$19.00

HEIRLOOM MIXDED CHEERY TOMATOES, FETA CHEESE, OLIVES, RED ONION AND SWEET PEPPERS

POMODORINI

$14.00

CRUDO

Gamberetti

$17.00

PASTA DE MARE

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$28.00

PENNE SCAMPI

$29.00

SPAGHETTI FONTANA

$29.00

LINGUINE PESCATORA

$33.00

CAPELLINI POSITANO

$39.95

LINGUINI DIAOVLO

$29.00

LINGUINI CALABRESE

$27.00

PESCE

SALMON ALLA TUSCANA

$33.00

BRONZINO

$41.95

LANGOSTINOS

$89.95

PASTA

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$26.00

FETTUCNE ALFREDO

$27.00

SPAGHETTI ALLA AMATRICIANA

$26.00

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

$28.00

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$25.00

SPAGHETTI PRIMAVERA

$26.00

SPAGETTI ALLA CARBONARA

$27.00

PENNE VODKA

$27.00

GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA

$28.00

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$27.00

RAVIOLI ALLA TUSCANA

$28.00

RISOTTO

RISOTTO PESCATOR

$34.00

RISOTTO SCAMPI

$29.00

RISOTTO FUNGHI

$28.00

RISOTTO PRIMAVERA

$26.00

POLLO

POLLO FONTANA

$29.00

POLLO ALLA FANTAZIA

$29.00

POLLO ROLLANTINI

$27.00

POLLO FRANCESE

$28.00

POLLO PARMIGIANA

$28.00

POLLO MILANESE

$29.00

POLLO MARSALA

$28.00

POLLO PICCATA

$28.00

CARNE

VITELLO FONTANA

$32.00

VITELLO CARCIOFFI

$28.00

OSSO BUCO

$47.00

VITELLO FRANCESE

$29.00

VITELLO PARMIGIANA

$29.00

VITELLO GRIGLIA

$47.95

VIAL PICATTA

$29.00

VITELLO ALLA MARSALA

$29.00

CONTORI

Broccoli rabe

$13.00

Side of Sausage

$5.95

ASPARAGUS GRILLED

$8.95

SIDE PASTA

$10.00

SAUTEE SPINACH

$12.00

Side Meatballs

$7.95

KIDS

Half PENNE VODKA

$18.95

HALF RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$18.95

KIDS SPAGHETTI BUTTER

$16.95

KIDS RAVIOLI POMODORO

$18.95

FRIES

$10.95

CHICKEN FINGERS

$17.95

HALF GNOCCHI

$18.95

KIDS FETUCINI ALFREDO

$16.95

KIDS SPAGHETTI RED

$16.95

Cold Drinks

Panna

$7.00

Pellogrino

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Coffee

American

$2.90

Decafe

$2.90

Americano

$2.90

Espresso

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Affogato

$5.50

Hot Tea

$2.90

Desserts

Gelato

$11.95

Tiramisu

$11.95

New York Cheesecake

$11.95

Chocolate Cake

$11.95

Cannoli

$11.95

Crem Brulee

$11.95

Dream Bomba

$11.95

Lemoncello Flute

$13.95

Raspberry cheescake

$11.95

Mississippi Mud Cake

$11.95

Ricotta cheescake

$11.95

Lemoncello mascarpone cake

$11.95

Chocolate mousse cake

$11.95

Bomba

$11.95

Pistachio Cheesecake

$11.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1 Ocean Drive, Strathmere, NJ 08248

Directions

Gallery
La Fontana Del Mare image
La Fontana Del Mare image
La Fontana Del Mare image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Fontana Coast - Sea Isle City
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Landis Ave Townsends Inlet, NJ 08243
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria - Sea Isle City
orange star4.2 • 546
35 50th St Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
View restaurantnext
La Vecchia Fontana
orange star4.3 • 875
700 First Ave Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria- Avalon
orange starNo Reviews
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202 Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
Molino's
orange starNo Reviews
219 S Main St Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Gerry Terrys Italian Market
orange starNo Reviews
1258 S Route 9 South Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Strathmere

Sidney's Coffee + Eats
orange star5.0 • 4
705 Commonwealth Ave Strathmere, NJ 08248
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Strathmere
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Avalon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston