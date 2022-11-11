Italian
La Fontana Del Mare Strathmere
310 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1 Ocean Drive, Strathmere, NJ 08248
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria - Sea Isle City
4.2 • 546
35 50th St Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
View restaurant
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria- Avalon
No Reviews
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202 Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurant