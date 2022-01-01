Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Food Marketa Quarry Lake

review star

No reviews yet

2620 Quarry Lake Dr

Pikesville, MD 21209

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Chips & Queso
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla Tacos

Apps & Share Plates

Beef In A Blanket

$12.00

Wagyu beef hot dog wrapped in pan de queso, honey mustard

Black Bean Soup

$10.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, red wine, oj, herbs, sour cream, pickled jalapeños

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

crispy quinoa, pickled red onion, cotija, chipotle southwest ranch

Buffalo Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

Chicken rolled in corn tortillas, queso, red and black hot sauce

Street Corn

$11.00

Chili lime mayo, cotjia cheese, marketa spice, cilantro

Southwestern Eggroll Empanadas

$12.00

Bravas sauce, cilantro oil, jalapeño cream

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Sherry smoked paprika, cream, torn bread

Lil' Chipotle Lime Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese blend, sour cream

Loaded Yucca Fries

$13.00

Short rib, queso, scallions, cilantro, dippy egg, black hot sauce

Nacho Tots

$12.00

tater tots, queso, pico, hot sauce, tortilla crumble

Pan de Queso

$6.00

House-made, gluten-free cheese bread

Plantain Wings

$12.00

Tempura fried, old bay honey

Reuben Quesadilla

$13.00

Our version of the lombard street classic

Sesame Crusted Tuna Tostada

$15.00

Chipotle mayo, guacamole

Brazilian Shrimp

$13.00

Ginger, garlic, honey, basil, cream, rice

Steam Buns

$12.00

grilled pineapple, bacon pastor sauce

Street Cauliflower

$12.00

Cortija cheese, taco spice, chili lime mayo, tortilla crumble

The Mussels

$16.00

Pico, chipotle honey, white wine, scallion, lime, challah

Tomato Soup

$10.00

Garlic croutons, basil, DEVOO

Short rib stuffed sweet potato

$14.00

Crunchy Chicken Wings

$13.00

tempura fried, lime dip

Squash Soup

$10.00

Chips & Dips

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House-made chips and red salsa!

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Warm, smooth, velvety, creamy cheese dip!

Chips & Suzie's Guacamole

$10.00

A true classic with hints of lime, studded with cilantro, onion

Chips & Pico

$6.00

Chip Dip Trio

$15.00

Dessert

Cookies

$10.00

Chocolate chip cookies, tres leches

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$12.00

Tres leches, berries, whipped cream

PB & J Churros

$10.00

Apple Cobbler

$12.00

Fun Plates

Beef Short Rib Saltado

$28.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pickle brined chicken, chipotle mayo, hot honey, pickles, marketa fries

Hamburguesa

$18.00

Grilled hamburger inside of a cheese tortilla, ketchup, mustard, pickles, marketa fries

Kobe Beef Street Corn Hot Dogs

$15.00

Chili lime mayo, cotija, tortilla crumble, split-top buns, marketa fries

Marketa Classic Chicken Fajitas

$25.00

Yellow rice, beans, lime dip, charred cabbage and onion

Plantburguesa Crunch Wrap

$17.00

Black bean burger, inside a cheese tortilla, tostada, guacamole, ketchup, mustard, pickles, marketa fries

Rib Plate

$24.00

street corn salad, chimichurri dry rub western fries, peach bbq

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

gemeli pasta, grilled corn, tortilla crumble, cilantro

Seabass Po-Boy

$20.00

lettuce, pickles, chipotle ranch, crinkle fries

Squash Burrito

$16.00

goat cheese, salsa verde, tumeric rice, sour cream, flour tortillas

Taco Bowl

$17.00

aji verde, pickled peppers, coconut rice, aleppo, scallion

Salmon

$26.00

Hot Plate Fajitas

Fajita

With peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with garlic butter, served with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Taco

$7.00

Kid's Beef Taco

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Los Tacos

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla Tacos

$18.00

Corn salsa, bbq jus, cotija, marketa fries

Birria Tacos

$19.00

Corn tortilla quesadillas, pulled pork carnitas, onion, cilantro, dipping broth, yellow rice and beans

Crispy Fish Tacos

$19.00

Awesome slaw, pico, guacamole tortilla crumble, black hot sauce, on flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans

Mom's Turkey Soft Tacos

$16.00

shredded lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream, on flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans

Broccoli Birria Tacos

$17.00

Corn tortilla quesadillas, griddled broccoli, onion, smokey veggie broth, cilantro, yellow rice and beans

The Salads

Big Caesar

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, roasted garlic croutons

Confetti Bowl

$16.00

coconut jasmine & sweet potato rice, wilted spinach, pico, corn salsa, guacamole, sour cream, crispy quinoa, crispy black beans, chipotle honey dressing

Layered Cobb

$13.00

Romaine, guacamole, raw peppers & onions, soft boiled egg, tortilla strips, bacon, pico, shredded cheese, ranch

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$17.00

The Famous Dinner Salad

$24.00

Grilled salmon, spinach, toasted quinoa, candied pumpkin seeds, avocado, apple, cucumber, pickled jalapeños, balsamic vinaigrette

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Warm coconut rice, quick pickled cucumber, sesame, radish, scallion, poke spice, soy caramel, chili lime mayo

Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg, bacon, avocado, scallion, tomato, corn ranch

Sides

Side Of Avcado

$3.00

Extra Protein

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Marketa Fries

$5.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Yucca Fries

$6.00

SM Guac

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Cauliflower

$5.00

Side Plantains

$4.00

Lil Casa Salad

$5.00

Side Of Spinach

$4.00

Mussel Bread

$2.00

Lil Cesar Salad

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Take Out Specials & Catering

Family Fajita

$64.00

Sunday 4 For 45

$45.00

Taco Tuesday Party

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for stopping in!

Location

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville, MD 21209

