LA FORKETTA

review star

No reviews yet

1255 S powerline Rd

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA ITALIANA

BRUSCHETTA ITALIANA

$9.00

Bread, Tomato, Oregano, Oil

BRUSCHETTA MARINARA

$9.00

Bread, Tomato, Anchiovies, Garlic, Oregano, Oil

BRUSCHETTA GRATIN

BRUSCHETTA GRATIN

$9.00

Bread, Tomato, Oregano, Oil, Mozzarella Gratin

CHICKEN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.00

Breaded Chicken with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella on the top, served with side pasta in red sauce

CHICKEN PLAIN COTOLETTA WITH SIDE PASTA

$18.00
CHICKEN VALDOSTANA

CHICKEN VALDOSTANA

$18.00

Grilled Chicken with Ham, Melted Mozzarella and Mushrooms Sauce, served with side pasta in red sauce

COTOLETTA MILANESE PRIMAVERA

COTOLETTA MILANESE PRIMAVERA

$18.00

Breaded Chicken Breast with fresh Tomatoes, Arugula and Parmesan Flakes dressed with oil and balsamic vinegar

COLD SLICE AND FRIED

CARPACCIO

CARPACCIO

$18.00

Raw Beef in thin cuts with Arugula, Parmesan Flakes and Lemon

FRITTO MISTO

FRITTO MISTO

$18.00

Fried Shrimps and Calamari, Marinara Sauce

FRITTURA DI CALAMARI

FRITTURA DI CALAMARI

$18.00

Fried Calamari served with Marinara Sauce

INSALATA DI MARE

INSALATA DI MARE

$18.00

Octopus, Shrimps, Calamari, Onions, Celery, Potatoes, Diced Tomato and Olives

PARMA E MOZZARELLA

PARMA E MOZZARELLA

$18.00

Crudo di Parma, Mozzarella served with Focaccia

EGG PASTA

PAPPARDELLE WITH MUSHROOMS

$18.00

Pappardelle pasta with Champignon and Porcini Mushrooms, Cream

TAGLIATELLE BACON, MUSHROOMS, FRESH TOMATOES

$18.00

Tagiatelle pasta with Fresh Tomatoes, Bacon and Mushrooms

FISH

COD FISH ALLA LIVORNESE

COD FISH ALLA LIVORNESE

$22.00

Codfish, Olives, Capers, Potatoes, Fresh Tomatoes

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$22.00

Grilled Octopus with Potatoes and Arugula

OCTOPUS SALAD

$22.00

Chopped Octopus with Celery, Potatoes and Fresh Tomatoes

FISH SOUP

ZUPPA DI PESCE

ZUPPA DI PESCE

$19.00

Octopus, Shrimps, Calamari, Cod Fish, Tomatoes Sauce

PASTA

FETTUCCINE ALLA PUTTANESCA

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta with Capers, Olives, Chopped Anchiovies, Garlic and lightly spicy tomato sauce

LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE

$16.00

Homemade pasta, Bolognese sauce, Besciamella cheese

ORECCHIETTE BROCCOLI E SALSICCIA

$16.00

Orecchiette pasta with Broccoli, Sausage, Cream and Garlic

PENNE AL FILETTO DI POMODORO

$16.00

Penne pasta with Fresh Tomato, Basil, Evo

PENNE ALL'AMATRICIANA

$16.00

Penne pasta with Tomato Sauce and Bacon, Romano Cheese and Black Pepper

PENNE ALL'ARRABBIATA

$16.00

Penne pasta with Garlic, chopped Anchiovies, Hot Pepper, Tomato Sauce

PENNE QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$16.00

Penne pasta with Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Fontina

SPAGHETTI ALLA BOLOGNESE

$16.00

Spaghetti pasta with Meat Sauce and Marinara

SPAGHETTI ALLA CARBONARA

$16.00

Spaghetti pasta with Eggs, Bacon, Cream, Romato cheese, Black Pepper

TAGLIATELLE CACIO E PEPE

$16.00

Tagliatelle pasta with Romano Cheese, Black Peppers, Light Cream

PASTA WITH SEAFOOD

LINGUINE MARE E MONTI

$20.00

Linguine pasta with Calamari, Shrimps, Champignon and Porcini Mushrooms

LINGUINE SEAFOOD

$20.00

Linguine pasta with Calamari, Shrimps, Octopus, Garlic, Tomato, Parsley

SALADS

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$12.00

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Oil, Salt

INSALATA DI POLLO

INSALATA DI POLLO

$12.00

Mix Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Carrots, Chicken, Parmesan Flakes

INSALATA DI RUCOLA

INSALATA DI RUCOLA

$12.00

Arugula, Tomato, Parmesan Flakes

INSALATA E FORMAGGI

INSALATA E FORMAGGI

$12.00

Mix Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Carrots, Artichokes, Blue Cheese and Parmesan Flakes

INSALATA PRIMAVERA

INSALATA PRIMAVERA

$12.00

Mix Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Carrots, Mozzarella

CARCIOFI SALAD

CARCIOFI SALAD

$12.00

Grilled Artichokes, Arugula, Parmesan Flakes

SIDE BROCCOLI GARLIC AND OIL

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.50

SOUPS

MINESTRONE CUP

MINESTRONE CUP

$6.00

Mixed Vegetables

BEANS CUP

BEANS CUP

$6.00

Beans, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Spices

ONION CUP

$6.00

Onion, Parmesan Flakes

MINESTRONE BOWL

$9.00

Mixed Vegetables

BEANS BOWL

$9.00

Beans, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Spices

ONION BOWL

$9.00

Onion, Parmesan Flakes

VEAL

SCALOPPINE AI FUNGHI

SCALOPPINE AI FUNGHI

$22.00

Veal, Mushrooms, Porcini, White Wine

VEAL COTOLETTA

VEAL COTOLETTA

$22.00

Breaded Veal with side of Tomatoes and Onion Salad *Cold Dish*

VEAL PARMESAN

VEAL PARMESAN

$22.00

Breaded Veal with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella on the top, served with side Pasta red sauce

VEAL PLAIN COTOLETTA WITH SIDE PASTA

$22.00
VEAL SORRENTINA

VEAL SORRENTINA

$22.00

Breaded Veal with Eggplant, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes and Basyl

PIZZA 12"

PIZZA CAPRESE

$11.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes and Basil

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$11.00

Tomato sauce and Mozzarella

PIZZA NAPOLI

$11.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Anchiovies, Origano

PIZZA SICILIANA

$11.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Anchiovies, Origano, Capers and Olives

PIZZA SWEET PEPPERS AND SAUSAGE

$11.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, red Sweet Peppers

PIZZA QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$11.00

Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Fontina Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

PIZZA QUATTRO STAGIONI

$11.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Olives, Cooked Ham, Artichokes

PIZZA DIAVOLA

$11.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Spicy Salami

PIZZA CRUDO E RUCOLA

$11.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Crudo di Parma and Arugula

PIZZA FRUTTI DI MARE

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Octopus, Calamari and Shrimps

PIZZA SHRIMPS, MUSHROOMS AND TOMATOES

$14.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Shrimps and Mushrooms

PIZZA 18"

PIZZA CAPRESE BIG

$19.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes and Basil

PIZZA MARGHERITA BIG

$19.00

Tomato sauce and Mozzarella

PIZZA NAPOLI BIG

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Anchiovies, Origano

PIZZA SICILIANA BIG

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Anchiovies, Origano, Capers and Olives

PIZZA SWEET PEPPERS AND SAUSAGE BIG

$19.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, red Sweet Peppers

PIZZA QUATTRO FORMAGGI BIG

$19.00

Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Fontina Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

PIZZA QUATTRO STAGIONI BIG

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Olives, Cooked Ham, Artichokes

PIZZA DIAVOLA BIG

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Spicy Salami

PIZZA CRUDO E RUCOLA BIG

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Crudo di Parma and Arugula

PIZZA FRUTTI DI MARE BIG

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Octopus, Calamari and Shrimps

PIZZA SHRIMPS, MUSHROOMS AND TOMATOES BIG

$25.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Shrimps and Mushrooms

FOCACCIA

FOCACCIA COTTO, MOZZARELLA E POMODORO

$12.00

Focaccia with Ham, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

FOCACCIA VEGETARIANA

$12.00

Focaccia with Mozzarella, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives

FOCACCIA BUFALINA

$12.00

Focaccia with fresh Mozzarella, Crudo di Parma and Arugola

PLAIN FOCACCIA

$5.00

DESSERT TO GO

CHOCOLATE CAKE (TO GO)

$5.00

CHOCOLATE AND RICOTTA CAKE (TO GO)

$5.00

PROFITEROL (TO GO)

$5.00

TIRAMISU (TO GO)

$5.00

CHEESE CAKE (TO GO)

$5.00

CANNOLI (TO GO)

$2.00

SFOGLIATELLE (TO GO)

$5.00

LIMONCELLO CAKE (TO GO)

$5.00

KEY LIME (TO GO)

$5.00

RED FRUIT CAKE (TO GO)

$5.00

GRANDMA CAKE (TO GO)

$5.00

AMARETTO CAKE (TO GO)

$5.00

RICOTTA AND ALMOND (TO GO)

$5.00

RICOTTA AND PISTACHIO (TO GO)

$5.00

RICOTTA AND PEAR CAKE (TO GO)

$5.00

ICE CREAM

HAZELNUT AND CHOCOLATE GLASS (Copy)

$8.00

CREAM AND CHERRY GLASS (Copy)

$8.00

PISTACHO GLASS (Copy)

$8.00

TARTUFO CHOCOLATE (Copy)

$8.00

TARTUFO CAPPUCCINO (Copy)

$8.00

CHOCOLATE HOMEMADE ICE CREAM (Copy)

$7.00

SALTED CARAMEL HOMEMADE ICE CREAM (Copy)

$7.00

PISTACHO HOMEMEADE ICE CREAM (Copy)

$7.00

BLACK BERRIES HOMEMADE ICE CREAM (Copy)

$7.00

VANILLA HOMEMADE ICE CREAM (Copy)

$7.00

CHOCOLATE HOMEMADE ICE CREAM (Copy)

$7.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$6.00

PROFITEROL

$6.00

CANNOLI

$6.00

CHEESE CAKE

$6.00

GRANDMA CAKE

$6.00

RED FRUIT CAKE

$6.00

ALMOND CAKE GLUTEN FREE

$6.00

CHEESE PEAR CAKE

$6.00

TIRAMISU'

$6.00

SFOGLIATELLE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE AND RICOTTA CAKE

$6.00

ALMOND CAKE GLUTEN FREE WITH ICE SCOOP

$8.00

KEY LIME

$6.00

BROWNY GLUTEN FREE CAKE

$6.00

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOXION MOUSSE

$6.00

WATER

ACQUA SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.00

ACQUA SAN PELLEGRINO LITTLE

$3.00

AMERICAN

$5.00

AMERICAN DEK

$3.00

ACQUA PANNA

$5.00

CAFFETTERIA

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO DEK

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$2.50

ESPRESSO DEK

$2.50

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.00

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO DEK

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO DEK

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

Americano

$3.00

Americano DEK

$3.00

SOFT DRINK

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO Orange

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO Lemon

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

BREAD

Baguette

$2.50

Bread

$5.00

Round Bread

$7.00

SIDE PASTA

SIDE LINGUINE ALFREDO

$5.00

SIDE LINGUINE GEO

$5.00

SIDE LINGUINE RED

$5.00

SIDE PENNE ALFREDO

$5.00

SIDE PENNE GEO

$5.00

SIDE PENNE RED

$5.00

SIDE SPAGHI ALFREDO

$5.00

SIDE SPAGHI GEO

$5.00

SIDE SPAGHI RED

$5.00

SIDE BROCCOLI

SIDE BROCCOLI

$5.00

SIDE POTATOES

SIDE POTATOES

$5.00

BEERS

MENABREA BLONDE

$5.50

MENABREA AMBER

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$4.50

PERONI

$4.50

CORONA

$4.50

MILLER LITE

$4.50

LASAGNA

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE 6 portions with side salad

$54.00

LASAGNA BIANCA 6 portions with side salad

$54.00

LASAGNA DEL SUD 6 portions with side salad

$66.00

LASAGNA VEGGIE 6 portions with side salad

$54.00

LASAGNA FOUR CHEESES 6 portions with side salad

$54.00

LASAGNA CHICKEN AND EGGPLANTS 6 portions with side salad

$54.00

LASAGNA WITH FISH 6 portions with side salad

$84.00

MEAT AND EGGPLANT

VEAL PARM CATERING 7 portions

$9.00

CHICKEN PARM CATERING 7 portions

$8.00

EGGPLANT PARM CATERING 7 portions

$9.00

MEATBALLS PARM CATERING 7 portions

$8.00

CHICKEN MEATBALLS PARM CATERING 7 portions

$8.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE PARM CATERING 7 portions

$8.00

SAUSAGE PARM CATERING 7 portions

$8.00

PIZZA

PIZZA MERGHERITA BIG CATERING (minimum 5)

$10.00

PIZZA SICILIANA BIG CATERING (minimum 5)

$12.00

PIZZA NAPOLI BIG CATERING (minimum 5)

$11.00

PIZZA SWEET PEPPERS AND SAUSAGE BIG CATERING (minimum 5)

$12.00

PIZZA QUATTRO STAGIONI BIG CATERING (minimum 5)

$11.00

PIZZA DIAVOLA BIG CATERING (minimum 5)

$13.00

PIZZA CRUDO E RUCOLA BIG CATERING (minimum 5)

$14.00

GIFT CARDS

Gift Cards 20

$20.00

Gift Cards 25

$25.00

Gift Cards 30

$30.00

Gift Cards 35

$35.00

Gift Cards 40

$40.00

Gift Cards 50

$50.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

OUR DISHES ARE BORN STRICTLY FROM IMPORTED ITALIAN PRODUCTS. OUR KITCHEN IS SIMPLE AS TRADITION, USING HIGH QUALITY OIL TO ENSURE LIGHTNESS AND DELICACY.

Website

Location

1255 S powerline Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

