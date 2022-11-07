LA FORKETTA
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
OUR DISHES ARE BORN STRICTLY FROM IMPORTED ITALIAN PRODUCTS. OUR KITCHEN IS SIMPLE AS TRADITION, USING HIGH QUALITY OIL TO ENSURE LIGHTNESS AND DELICACY.
Location
1255 S powerline Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Gallery
