La Fortaleza Clifton

You don’t have to travel to Mexico to enjoy the traditional atmosphere and Mexican cuisine at La Fortaleza! With five locations in New Jersey, we take great pride in our authentic Mexican Gastronomy. Our dishes are prepared according to exclusive family recipes and made throughout the day with the highest quality ingredients available. From our homemade salsa and table side guacamole made with Michoacano Avocados, Onions and Cilantro, to our thick corn tortillas for our tacos, burritos and fajitas- everything is prepared fresh to ensure the ultimate flavor. These are but a few of the efforts we make every day to bring you the real flavors of Mexico! Family and friends can join us on Friday and Saturday nights for Karaoke, and Sunday nights for Mariachi, to enjoy an unforgettable moment with us. Visit our website for more information and full menus, then let us satisfy your craving for something different tonight with our daily specials at La Fortaleza!

