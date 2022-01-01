La Fortaleza imageView gallery

La Fortaleza Clifton

613 Reviews

$$

591 Lexington Avenue

Clifton, NJ 07011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos (New)
Quesadilla (New)
Flautas (DT)

Food Specials (DT-New)

In love with La Fortaleza! Come & celebrate love & friendship with us!

20 Tacos for $25

$25.00Out of stock

Apps (DT-New)

Alitas Del Rancho (DT)

Alitas Del Rancho (DT)

$10.00

Just like we like it at the rancho Hot! Smothered in our homemade buffalo sauce & served with celery & blue cheese, you’ve never had wings like these before!

Calamar Costeño (DT)

Calamar Costeño (DT)

$13.00

Reminisce about your last visit in Mexico with fried calamari served with rich our in house mayo-chipotle sauce.

Ceviche de Camaron (New)

Ceviche de Camaron (New)

$19.00

Marinated shrimp in lime juice with onions and spices.

Elotes (New)

Elotes (New)

$7.00
Fiesta Fortaleza (New)

Fiesta Fortaleza (New)

$22.00

A little bit of everything Mexico will make the table happy! 1 mini oaxaca cheese quesadilla with chorizo, 2 al pastor tacos & 2 golden taquitos. served with guacamole, pico de gallo, nopal, jalapeño & sour cream.

Flautas (DT)

Flautas (DT)

$11.00

Roll up with the good stuff inside! Golden fried tacos rolled up & stuffed with filled chicken & cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce & our mouthwatering guacamole.

Guacamole (DT)

Guacamole (DT)

$14.00

Made With Only The Freshest Michoacano Avocados, Jalapeno, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Oolden Tortilla Chips & Salsa.

Nachos (DT)

Nachos (DT)

$10.00
Nachos Mix (New)

Nachos Mix (New)

$16.00
Nachos Supreme (New)

Nachos Supreme (New)

$18.00
Queso Fundido (DT)

Queso Fundido (DT)

$10.00
Tostadas (New)

Tostadas (New)

$10.00

Three crunchy tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, avocados topped off with drizzled crema Mexicana! Your choice of: Chicken, Vegetarian (mushroom, onion & green pepper), Refried beans, Steak, Cecina (dried & salted beef) or Tinga (Stewed Chicken)

Tostadas de Camaron (New)

Tostadas de Camaron (New)

$15.00

Four crispy tortillas topped with sautéed seasoned shrimp, guacamole dip & pico de gallo.

Soups & Salads (DT-New)

Aguacate Salad (NEW)

Aguacate Salad (NEW)

$13.00
Ensalada Southwest (DT)

Ensalada Southwest (DT)

$10.00

A Tasty Way To Diet Fresh Green Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Beans, Tortilla Strips & Mix Cheese.

Ensalada Taco (DT)

Ensalada Taco (DT)

$10.00
Pozole (DT)

Pozole (DT)

$16.00

A Savory Hominy Soup With Tender Pork, Accompanied By 2 Tostadas Topped With Crema Mexicana, Frijoles Refritos, Lettuce & Cheese.

Sopa Azteca (DT)

$13.00

Mexican Tradition Brought To Life -This Soup Is Made With Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Cheese, Chicken, Cubed Avocado & Chile Pasilla.

Sopa De Mariscos (New)

Sopa De Mariscos (New)

$19.00

Straight From The Mexican Coast, This Enticing Recipe Combines Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels, Octopus, Clams Brewed To Perfection.

Tacos (DT-New)

Tacos (New)

Tacos (New)

$10.00
Tacos Albañil (New)

Tacos Albañil (New)

$16.00
Tacos Gringas (New)

Tacos Gringas (New)

$13.00
Tacos Birria (New)

Tacos Birria (New)

$16.00

Baja Fish Tacos (New)

$13.00
Shrimp Tacos (New)

Shrimp Tacos (New)

$16.00
Cecina Tacos (New)

Cecina Tacos (New)

$13.00

20 Tacos for $25

$25.00Out of stock

Fan Favorites (DT-New)

Fajitas (New)

Fajitas (New)

$16.00

Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.

Combination Fajitas (New)

Combination Fajitas (New)

$20.00

Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.

Supremo Fajitas (New)

Supremo Fajitas (New)

$22.00
Quesadilla (New)

Quesadilla (New)

$10.00
Chimichanga (New)

Chimichanga (New)

$14.00

Your Choice Of Meat Stuffed Into A Fried 10-Inch Flour Tortilla With A Blend Of White & Yellow Cheese. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Pico De Gallo, Crema Mexicana & Guacamole.

Burrito (New)

Burrito (New)

$12.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.

Burritos Mixed (New)

Burritos Mixed (New)

$17.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your TWO choices of the following options:

Burritos Supreme (New)

Burritos Supreme (New)

$18.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your THREE choices of the following options:

Quesa-Birria

Quesa-Birria

$16.00

Cemitas (DT-New)

Cemita Al Pastor (New)

$12.00

This delicious cemilta is a great combination of avocado, pastor style pork and oaxaca cheese with a side of spicy green sauce and limes.

Cemi-Birria (New)

Cemi-Birria (New)

$16.00
Cemita Carnitas (New)

Cemita Carnitas (New)

$13.00

Tender Michoacán Style Pork Served With Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro & Onions With A Side Of Spicy Green Sauce & Lime.

Cemita Cecina (New)

Cemita Cecina (New)

$13.00

Fine Cut Salted Steak With Oaxaca Jalapeño & Spread Guacamole.

Cemita Cubana (New)

Cemita Cubana (New)

$15.00

A Delicious Combination Of Creamy Avocado, Grilled Ham, Breaded Sirloin Steak, Carnitas, Oaxaca Cheese, Papalo & Homemade Chipotle.

Cemita Mexicana (New)

Cemita Mexicana (New)

$14.00

Fresh Guacamole, Sirloin Steak, Onions, Jalapenos & A Handful Of Oaxaca Cheese.

Cemita Milanesa (New)

Cemita Milanesa (New)

$13.00

Entrees (DT-New)

Alambre Fortaleza (New)

Alambre Fortaleza (New)

$17.00
Arrachera al Anafre (New)

Arrachera al Anafre (New)

$28.00

"12 Oz. Prime Skirt Steak Cooked To Order. Served With Rice, Frijoles Charros, Chiles Toreados, Nopales (Tender Cactus) & Sides Of Guacamole, Pico De Ciallo & Tortillas. "

Cecina Fortaleza (New)

Cecina Fortaleza (New)

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Salted Pork, Cooked On The Cirill & Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Corn Tortillas, Toasted Chiles, Nopal & Chives

Chilaquiles (New)

Chilaquiles (New)

$14.00

Corn Tortillas Mixed With Homemade Sauce With Peppers, Onions & Spices ·Topped With Fried Eggs. Served With Refried Beans & Crema Mexicana ·Garnished With Cheese & Avocado. Select From Roja, Verde Or Bandera Salsa & The Following Choices: Chicken, Steak, Cecina.

Chiles Rellenos (New)

Chiles Rellenos (New)

$13.00

Roasted Poblano Pepper Coated With An Airy Ecici & Topped With A Tomato Salsa. Served With Rice, Beans & Corn Tortillas. Stuffed With Your Choice Of: Cheese, Chicken, Steak.

Chuletas en Salsa Chipotle (New)

Chuletas en Salsa Chipotle (New)

$17.00

Full Of Mexican Flavored Pork Chops In Spicy Chipotle Sauce, Sauteed In Onions & Mushrooms. Served With Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas (New)

Enchiladas (New)

$12.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.

Enmoladas (New)

Enmoladas (New)

$15.00

Corn Tortillas Stuffed With Chicken & Doused In Our Distinctive Homemade Mole Poblano, Topped With Crema Mexicana, Sesame Seeds, Lettuce, Cheese, Radish & Avocado.

Mar y Tierra (New)

Mar y Tierra (New)

$32.00

A Delicious Combo Of A 12 Oz. Prime Skirt Steak Cooked To Order With Shrimp In Garlic Sauce. Served With Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.

Molcajete Fortaleza (New)

Molcajete Fortaleza (New)

$45.00

An Exquisite Combination Of Chile Marinated Pork, Grilled Steak & Chorizo. Served With Nopales, Oaxaca Cheese, Pork Rinds & Served With Rice, Frijoles & Tortillas.

Mole Poblano (New)

Mole Poblano (New)

$15.00
NY Steak (New)

NY Steak (New)

$27.00

For Those Meat Lovers, A Juicy & Delicious 12 Oz. N.Y. Steak Cooked Your Way & Served With Salad & Fries.

Parrillada Mixta (New)

Parrillada Mixta (New)

$55.00

"Enough For Sharing", Our Huge & Delicious Combination Of Grilled Chicken, Steak, Pork Chops, Shrimp, Fresh Onions, Nopales, Roasted Jalapenos, Mushrooms & Mexican Sausage. Served With Mexican Rice, Refried Beans & Corn Tortillas.

Steak Tarasco (New) *

Steak Tarasco (New) *

$27.00

12 Oz. N.Y. Steak Cooked Your Way, Topped With Oaxaca Cheese & Perfectly Covered With Delicious Chipotle Sauce, Mushrooms & Onions. Served With Rice & Refried Beans.

T-Bone Steak (New)

T-Bone Steak (New)

$28.00

A Fine 12 Oz. T·Bone Steak Cooked To Order & Served With Salad & Fries.

Tampiqueña (New)

Tampiqueña (New)

$28.00

A 12 Oz. N.Y. Steak Cooked Mexican Style Served With Refried Beans, Rice & Enmoladas .

Seafood (DT-New)

Aguachiles (New)

Aguachiles (New)

$19.00

Shrimp Cooked In Lime Juice, Cucumber, Celery & Chile Serranos.

Camarones a la Diabla (New)

Camarones a la Diabla (New)

$19.00

Shrimp Sautéed In Butter & Onions, Drenched In Our Exquisite Inferno Salsa. Served With White Rice & Sautéed Vegetables.

Coctel de Camarones (New)

Coctel de Camarones (New)

$19.00

Fresh Shrimp With Chilled Calypso Cocktail Sauce, Garnished With Onions, Cilantro & Avocado.

Filete Enamorado (New)

Filete Enamorado (New)

$26.00

An Exquisite Combination Of Chile Marinated Pork, Grilled Steak & Chorizo. Served With Nopales, Oaxaca Cheese, Pork Rinds & Served With Rice, Frijoles & Tortillas.

Red Snapper (New)

Red Snapper (New)

$23.00

A Whole Red Snapper, Fried & Served With Apple Mango Salad, Garlic Sauce & White Rice On The Side.

Salmon Grill (New)

Salmon Grill (New)

$22.00

Juicy Salmon Grilled To Perfection. Served With White Rice & Sauteed Vegetables.

Salmon Pineapple Delight (New)

Salmon Pineapple Delight (New)

$25.00

Grilled Salmon With Chopped Up Pineapples, Onions & Peppers Sauteed In Our Signature Pineapple Sauce! Served With White Rice & Steamed Vegetables •

Kids (DT-New)

Mini Burrito (New)

Mini Burrito (New)

$9.00

Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak. Served With Rice & Refried Beans Topped With Red Salsa.

Chiquilladas (New)

Chiquilladas (New)

$9.00

Delicious Flour Tortillas Filled with Melted Cheese & Served with Rice.

Para los Pollitos (New)

Para los Pollitos (New)

$10.00

Savory chicken fingers. Served with french fries.

Side Order (DT-New)

Arroz Mex y Frijoles (Mex Rice & Refried Beans) (New)

$4.00

Arroz Mex y Frijoles Charros (Mex Rice & Sausage, Bacon, Ham Beans) (New)

$4.00Out of stock

Arroz Blanco y Frijoles (White Rice & Refried Beans) (New)

$4.00

Arroz Blanco y Frijoles Charros (White Rice & Sausage, Bacon, Ham Beans) (New)

$4.00

Arroz Mex (New)

$4.00

Arroz Blanco (New)

$4.00

Frijoles (Refried Beans) (New)

$4.00

Frijoles Charros (New)

$4.00

French Fries (New)

$4.00

Maduros (Sweet Plantains) (New)

$4.00

Aguacate (New)

$2.00

Nopales (New)

$4.00

Chiles Toreados (New)

$4.00

Guacamole Side (New)

$2.00

Pico de Gallo Side (New)

$2.00

Sour Cream Side (New)

$2.00

Bandera Side (New)

$6.00

The best trio side dip combo: Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo!!!

Jalapeño Side (New)

$2.00

Tortillas de Maiz (New)

$1.25

Tortillas de Harina (New)

$1.25

Chips y Salsa (New)

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Queso Oxaca

$4.00

Desserts (DT-New)

Cheesecake (New)

Cheesecake (New)

$8.00
Chocolate Caramel Churros (New)

Chocolate Caramel Churros (New)

$8.00
Chocolate Mousse Trilogy (New)

Chocolate Mousse Trilogy (New)

$8.00
Chocolate Tres Leche (New)

Chocolate Tres Leche (New)

$8.00Out of stock
Flan (New)

Flan (New)

$8.00
Fried Ice Cream (New)

Fried Ice Cream (New)

$8.00
Tres Leche (New)

Tres Leche (New)

$8.00

Beverages (DT-New)

Apple Juice (New)

$2.00

Coca Cola (New)

$2.00

Cranberry Juice (New)

$2.00

Diet Coke (New)

$2.00

Fanta Orange (New)

$2.00

Gingerale (New)

$2.00

Iced Tea (New)

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Juice (New)

$2.00

Seltzer Water (New)

$2.00

Sprite (New)

$2.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea (New)

$2.00

Virgen Piña Colada (New)

$7.00

Jamaica (New)

$5.00

Horchata (New)

$5.00

Tamarindo (New)

$5.00

Piña

$5.00

Jarrito (New)

$3.00

Sangria Señoral Soda (New)

$3.00

Boing Mango (New)

$3.00

Sidral Mundet (New)

$3.00

Coca Cola Mex Imported (New)

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00Out of stock

Regular (New)

$4.00

Mango (New)

$4.00

Passion Fruit (New)

$4.00

Strawberry (New)

$4.00

Coconut (New)

$4.00

Bottled Water (New)

$2.00

Seltzer Water (New)

$2.00

Coffee (New)

$3.00

Cappuccino (New)

$4.00

Cafe de Olla (New)

$3.00

Tea (New)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate (New)

$3.00

BYO Chica Margarita

$12.00

BYO Colada (Build Your Own)

$11.00

BYO Mojito (Build Your Own)

$11.00

Sangria (New)

$12.00

Food EMP

Alitas Del Rancho (New)

Alitas Del Rancho (New)

$10.00

Just like we like it at the rancho Hot! Smothered in our homemade buffalo sauce & served with celery & blue cheese, you’ve never had wings like these before!

Carne Asada (New)

$16.00
Cemita Carnitas (New)

Cemita Carnitas (New)

$13.00

Tender Michoacán Style Pork Served With Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro & Onions With A Side Of Spicy Green Sauce & Lime.

Cemita Cubana (New)

Cemita Cubana (New)

$15.00

A Delicious Combination Of Creamy Avocado, Grilled Ham, Breaded Sirloin Steak, Carnitas, Oaxaca Cheese, Papalo & Homemade Chipotle.

Cemita Mexicana (New)

Cemita Mexicana (New)

$14.00

Fresh Guacamole, Sirloin Steak, Onions, Jalapenos & A Handful Of Oaxaca Cheese.

Cemita Milanesa (New)

Cemita Milanesa (New)

$13.00
Chimichanga (New)

Chimichanga (New)

$14.00

Your Choice Of Meat Stuffed Into A Fried 10-Inch Flour Tortilla With A Blend Of White & Yellow Cheese. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Pico De Gallo, Crema Mexicana & Guacamole.

Flautas (New)

Flautas (New)

$11.00

Huevo Frito (New)

$10.00

Pechuga a la Parrilla (New)

$16.00
Quesadilla (New.)

Quesadilla (New.)

$10.00

Steak a la Parrillla (New)

$16.00
Tacos (New.)

Tacos (New.)

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

You don’t have to travel to Mexico to enjoy the traditional atmosphere and Mexican cuisine at La Fortaleza! With five locations in New Jersey, we take great pride in our authentic Mexican Gastronomy. Our dishes are prepared according to exclusive family recipes and made throughout the day with the highest quality ingredients available. From our homemade salsa and table side guacamole made with Michoacano Avocados, Onions and Cilantro, to our thick corn tortillas for our tacos, burritos and fajitas- everything is prepared fresh to ensure the ultimate flavor. These are but a few of the efforts we make every day to bring you the real flavors of Mexico! Family and friends can join us on Friday and Saturday nights for Karaoke, and Sunday nights for Mariachi, to enjoy an unforgettable moment with us. Visit our website for more information and full menus, then let us satisfy your craving for something different tonight with our daily specials at La Fortaleza!

Website

Location

591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011

Directions

Gallery
La Fortaleza image
La Fortaleza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Club - Garfield
orange star4.9 • 520
17 Outwater Ln Garfield, NJ 07026
View restaurantnext
Lakeview Bagel - 78 Lakeview Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
78 Lakeview Avenue Clifton, NJ 07011
View restaurantnext
Burger Plus HALAL - 1216 Main Ave
orange star4.0 • 5
1216 Main Ave Clifton, NJ 07011
View restaurantnext
Macondo
orange star4.7 • 292
1154 main ave Clifton, NJ 07011
View restaurantnext
Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave
orange starNo Reviews
198 Myrtle Avenue Passaic, NJ 07055
View restaurantnext
Chimi Burgers
orange star3.4 • 139
834 Main Ave Passaic, NJ 07055
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clifton

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - Clifton
orange star4.5 • 2,526
850 Route 3 West Clifton, NJ 07012
View restaurantnext
Macondo
orange star4.7 • 292
1154 main ave Clifton, NJ 07011
View restaurantnext
Burger Plus HALAL - 1216 Main Ave
orange star4.0 • 5
1216 Main Ave Clifton, NJ 07011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clifton
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston