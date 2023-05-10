La Fortaleza imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Fortaleza Garfield

2,646 Reviews

$$

361 Midland Avenue

Garfield, NJ 07026

Popular Items

Burrito (New)

Burrito (New)

$12.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.

Tacos (New)

Tacos (New)

$10.00
Flautas (New)

Flautas (New)

$11.00


Apps (New)

Alitas Del Rancho (New)

Alitas Del Rancho (New)

$10.00

Just like we like it at the rancho Hot! Smothered in our homemade buffalo sauce & served with celery & blue cheese, you’ve never had wings like these before!

Calamar Costeño (New)

$13.00
Ceviche de Camaron (New)

Ceviche de Camaron (New)

$19.00

Marinated shrimp in lime juice with onions and spices.

Elotes (New)

Elotes (New)

$7.00
Fiesta Fortaleza (New)

Fiesta Fortaleza (New)

$22.00

A little bit of everything Mexico will make the table happy! 1 mini oaxaca cheese quesadilla with chorizo, 2 al pastor tacos & 2 golden taquitos. served with guacamole, pico de gallo, nopal, jalapeño & sour cream.

Flautas (New)

Flautas (New)

$11.00
Guacamole (New)

Guacamole (New)

$14.00

Made With Only The Freshest Michoacano Avocados, Jalapeno, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Oolden Tortilla Chips & Salsa.

Mini Tacos (New)

Mini Tacos (New)

$11.00
Nachos (New)

Nachos (New)

$10.00
Nachos Mix (New)

Nachos Mix (New)

$16.00
Nachos Supreme (New)

Nachos Supreme (New)

$18.00
Queso Fundido (New)

Queso Fundido (New)

$10.00

Pick at this delicious fondue made of handpicked mixed cheese, topped with pico de gallo & your choice of: •PLAIN $10 •JALAPEÑO SLICES +$1 •SAUTEED MUSHROOM +$1 •cHORIZO (MEXICAN SAUSAGE) +$2 Roll up youR side of flour tortillas & dip away!

Tostadas (New)

Tostadas (New)

$10.00

Three crunchy tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, avocados topped off with drizzled crema Mexicana! Your choice of: Chicken, Vegetarian (mushroom, onion & green pepper), Refried beans, Steak, Cecina (dried & salted beef) or Tinga (Stewed Chicken)

Tostadas de Camaron (New)

Tostadas de Camaron (New)

$15.00

Four crispy tortillas topped with sautéed seasoned shrimp, guacamole dip & pico de gallo.

Soups & Salads (New)

Sopa De Mariscos (New)

Sopa De Mariscos (New)

$19.00

Straight From The Mexican Coast, This Enticing Recipe Combines Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels, Octopus, Clams Brewed To Perfection.

Pozole (New)

Pozole (New)

$16.00

A Savory Hominy Soup With Tender Pork, Accompanied By 2 Tostadas Topped With Crema Mexicana, Frijoles Refritos, Lettuce & Cheese.

Sopa Azteca (New) *

Sopa Azteca (New) *

$13.00

Mexican Tradition Brought To Life -This Soup Is Made With Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Cheese, Chicken, Cubed Avocado & Chile Pasilla.

Ensalada Southwest (New)

Ensalada Southwest (New)

$10.00

A Tasty Way To Diet Fresh Green Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Beans, Tortilla Strips & Mix Cheese.

Ensalada Taco (New)

Ensalada Taco (New)

$10.00
Aguacate Salad (NEW)

Aguacate Salad (NEW)

$13.00

Tacos (New)

Tacos (New)

Tacos (New)

$10.00
Baja Fish Tacos (New)

Baja Fish Tacos (New)

$13.00
Cecina Tacos (New)

Cecina Tacos (New)

$13.00
Shrimp Tacos (New)

Shrimp Tacos (New)

$16.00
Tacos Albañil (New)

Tacos Albañil (New)

$16.00
Tacos Birria (New)

Tacos Birria (New)

$16.00

Tacos Gobernador

$19.00
Tacos Gringas (New)

Tacos Gringas (New)

$13.00

Cemitas (New)

Cemita Albañil (New)

$16.00

Cemita Al Pastor (New)

$12.00

This delicious cemilta is a great combination of avocado, pastor style pork and oaxaca cheese with a side of spicy green sauce and limes.

Cemi-Birria (New)

Cemi-Birria (New)

$16.00
Cemita Carnitas (New)

Cemita Carnitas (New)

$13.00

Tender Michoacán Style Pork Served With Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro & Onions With A Side Of Spicy Green Sauce & Lime.

Cemita Cecina (New)

Cemita Cecina (New)

$13.00

Fine Cut Salted Steak With Oaxaca Jalapeño & Spread Guacamole.

Cemita Cubana (New)

Cemita Cubana (New)

$15.00

A Delicious Combination Of Creamy Avocado, Grilled Ham, Breaded Sirloin Steak, Carnitas, Oaxaca Cheese, Papalo & Homemade Chipotle.

Cemita Mexicana (New)

Cemita Mexicana (New)

$14.00

Fresh Guacamole, Sirloin Steak, Onions, Jalapenos & A Handful Of Oaxaca Cheese.

Cemita Milanesa (New)

Cemita Milanesa (New)

$13.00

Fan Favorites (New)

Burrito (New)

Burrito (New)

$12.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.

Burritos Mixed (New)

Burritos Mixed (New)

$17.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your TWO choices of the following options:

Burritos Supreme (New)

Burritos Supreme (New)

$18.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your THREE choices of the following options:

Fajitas (New)

Fajitas (New)

$16.00

Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.

Combination Fajitas (New)

Combination Fajitas (New)

$20.00

Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.

Supremo Fajitas (New)

Supremo Fajitas (New)

$22.00
Chimichanga (New)

Chimichanga (New)

$14.00

Your Choice Of Meat Stuffed Into A Fried 10-Inch Flour Tortilla With A Blend Of White & Yellow Cheese. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Pico De Gallo, Crema Mexicana & Guacamole.

Enchiladas (New)

Enchiladas (New)

$12.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.

Quesa-Birria

Quesa-Birria

$16.00
Quesadilla (New)

Quesadilla (New)

$10.00

Kids (New)

Mini Burrito (New)

Mini Burrito (New)

$9.00

Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak. Served With Rice & Refried Beans Topped With Red Salsa.

Chiquilladas (New)

Chiquilladas (New)

$9.00

Delicious Flour Tortillas Filled with Melted Cheese & Served with Rice.

Para los Pollitos (New)

Para los Pollitos (New)

$10.00

Savory chicken fingers. Served with french fries.

Entrees (New)

Alambre Fortaleza (New)

Alambre Fortaleza (New)

$17.00
Arrachera al Anafre (New)

Arrachera al Anafre (New)

$28.00

"12 Oz. Prime Skirt Steak Cooked To Order. Served With Rice, Frijoles Charros, Chiles Toreados, Nopales (Tender Cactus) & Sides Of Guacamole, Pico De Ciallo & Tortillas. "

Cecina Fortaleza (New)

Cecina Fortaleza (New)

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Salted Pork, Cooked On The Cirill & Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Corn Tortillas, Toasted Chiles, Nopal & Chives

Chilaquiles (New)

Chilaquiles (New)

$14.00

Corn Tortillas Mixed With Homemade Sauce With Peppers, Onions & Spices ·Topped With Fried Eggs. Served With Refried Beans & Crema Mexicana ·Garnished With Cheese & Avocado. Select From Roja, Verde Or Bandera Salsa & The Following Choices: Chicken, Steak, Cecina.

Chiles Rellenos (New)

Chiles Rellenos (New)

$13.00

Roasted Poblano Pepper Coated With An Airy Ecici & Topped With A Tomato Salsa. Served With Rice, Beans & Corn Tortillas. Stuffed With Your Choice Of: Cheese, Chicken, Steak.

Chuletas en Salsa Chipotle (New)

Chuletas en Salsa Chipotle (New)

$17.00

Full Of Mexican Flavored Pork Chops In Spicy Chipotle Sauce, Sauteed In Onions & Mushrooms. Served With Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas (New)

Enchiladas (New)

$12.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.

Enmoladas (New)

Enmoladas (New)

$15.00

Corn Tortillas Stuffed With Chicken & Doused In Our Distinctive Homemade Mole Poblano, Topped With Crema Mexicana, Sesame Seeds, Lettuce, Cheese, Radish & Avocado.

Mar y Tierra (New)

Mar y Tierra (New)

$32.00

A Delicious Combo Of A 12 Oz. Prime Skirt Steak Cooked To Order With Shrimp In Garlic Sauce. Served With Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.

Molcajete Fortaleza (New)

Molcajete Fortaleza (New)

$45.00

An Exquisite Combination Of Chile Marinated Pork, Grilled Steak & Chorizo. Served With Nopales, Oaxaca Cheese, Pork Rinds & Served With Rice, Frijoles & Tortillas.

Mole Poblano (New)

Mole Poblano (New)

$15.00
NY Steak (New)

NY Steak (New)

$27.00

For Those Meat Lovers, A Juicy & Delicious 12 Oz. N.Y. Steak Cooked Your Way & Served With Salad & Fries.

Parrillada Mixta (New)

Parrillada Mixta (New)

$55.00

"Enough For Sharing", Our Huge & Delicious Combination Of Grilled Chicken, Steak, Pork Chops, Shrimp, Fresh Onions, Nopales, Roasted Jalapenos, Mushrooms & Mexican Sausage. Served With Mexican Rice, Refried Beans & Corn Tortillas.

Pechuga a la Parrilla (New)

$16.00

Steak a la Parrillla (New)

$16.00
Steak Tarasco (New) *

Steak Tarasco (New) *

$27.00

12 Oz. N.Y. Steak Cooked Your Way, Topped With Oaxaca Cheese & Perfectly Covered With Delicious Chipotle Sauce, Mushrooms & Onions. Served With Rice & Refried Beans.

T-Bone Steak (New)

T-Bone Steak (New)

$28.00

A Fine 12 Oz. T·Bone Steak Cooked To Order & Served With Salad & Fries.

Tampiqueña (New)

Tampiqueña (New)

$28.00

A 12 Oz. N.Y. Steak Cooked Mexican Style Served With Refried Beans, Rice & Enmoladas .

Seafood (New)

Aguachiles (New)

Aguachiles (New)

$19.00

Shrimp Cooked In Lime Juice, Cucumber, Celery & Chile Serranos.

Camarones a la Diabla (New)

Camarones a la Diabla (New)

$19.00

Shrimp Sautéed In Butter & Onions, Drenched In Our Exquisite Inferno Salsa. Served With White Rice & Sautéed Vegetables.

Coctel de Camarones (New)

Coctel de Camarones (New)

$19.00

Fresh Shrimp With Chilled Calypso Cocktail Sauce, Garnished With Onions, Cilantro & Avocado.

Filete Enamorado (New)

Filete Enamorado (New)

$26.00

An exquisite tilapia filet cooked Mexican style with french fries, calamari, shrimp, mussels all drenched in our signature butter cream sauce. Served with white rice & vegetables. switch the tilapia for salmon .

Red Snapper (New)

Red Snapper (New)

$23.00

A Whole Red Snapper, Fried & Served With Apple Mango Salad, Garlic Sauce & White Rice On The Side.

Salmon Grill (New)

Salmon Grill (New)

$22.00

Juicy Salmon Grilled To Perfection. Served With White Rice & Sauteed Vegetables.

Salmon Pineapple Delight (New)

Salmon Pineapple Delight (New)

$25.00

Grilled Salmon With Chopped Up Pineapples, Onions & Peppers Sauteed In Our Signature Pineapple Sauce! Served With White Rice & Steamed Vegetables •

Side Order (New)

Aguacate (New)

$2.00

Arroz Blanco (New)

$4.00

Arroz Mex (New)

$4.00

Bandera Side (New)

$6.00

The best trio side dip combo: Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo!!!

Chiles Toreados (New)

$4.00

Chips y Salsa (New)

$2.00

Fortaleza Habanero Salsa (New)

$10.00

French Fries (New)

$4.00

Frijoles (Refried Beans) (New)

$4.00

Frijoles Charros (New)

$4.00

Guacamole Side (New)

$2.00

Jalapeño Side (New)

$2.00

Maduros (Sweet Plantains) (New)

$4.00

Nopales (New)

$4.00

Pico de Gallo Side (New)

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Queso Mixto

$2.00

Queso Oxaca

$4.00

Sour Cream Side (New)

$2.00

Tortillas de Harina (New)

$1.25

Tortillas de Maiz (New)

$1.25

Desserts (New)

Bandera Ice Cream Bar

$3.50
Cheesecake (New)

Cheesecake (New)

$8.00
Chocolate Caramel Churros (New)

Chocolate Caramel Churros (New)

$8.00
Chocolate Mousse Trilogy (New)

Chocolate Mousse Trilogy (New)

$8.00
Chocolate Tres Leche (New)

Chocolate Tres Leche (New)

$8.00Out of stock
Flan (New)

Flan (New)

$8.00

Fortaleza Bday Bash (New)

$15.00
Fried Ice Cream (New)

Fried Ice Cream (New)

$8.00
Tres Leche (New)

Tres Leche (New)

$8.00

Happy Birthday Candles

$6.00

La Piñata Fortaleza

$25.00

Beverages (New)

Coca Cola (New)

$2.00

Diet Coke (New)

$2.00

Sprite (New)

$2.00

Gingerale (New)

$2.00

Fanta Orange (New)

$2.00

Iced Tea (New)

$2.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea (New)

$2.00

Seltzer Water (New)

$2.00

Apple Juice (New)

$2.00

Orange Juice (New)

$2.00

Cranberry Juice (New)

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$7.00

Jamaica (New)

$5.00

Horchata (New)

$5.00

Tamarindo (New)

$5.00

Piña

$5.00Out of stock

Jarrito (New)

$3.00

Sangria Señoral Soda (New)

$3.00

Boing Mango (New)

$3.00

Sidral Mundet (New)

$3.00

Coca Cola Mex Imported (New)

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Regular (New)

$4.00

Mango (New)

$4.00

Passion Fruit (New)

$4.00

Strawberry (New)

$4.00

Coconut (New)

$4.00

Bottled Water (New)

$2.00

Seltzer Water (New)

$2.00

Coffee (New)

$3.00

Cappuccino (New)

$4.00

Tea (New)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate (New)

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

You don’t have to travel to Mexico to enjoy the traditional atmosphere and Mexican cuisine at La Fortaleza! With five locations in New Jersey, we take great pride in our authentic Mexican Gastronomy. Our dishes are prepared according to exclusive family recipes and made throughout the day with the highest quality ingredients available. From our homemade salsa and table side guacamole made with Michoacano Avocados, Onions and Cilantro, to our thick corn tortillas for our tacos, burritos and fajitas- everything is prepared fresh to ensure the ultimate flavor. These are but a few of the efforts we make every day to bring you the real flavors of Mexico! Family and friends can join us on Friday and Saturday nights for Karaoke, and Sunday nights for Mariachi, to enjoy an unforgettable moment with us. Visit our website for more information and full menus, then let us satisfy your craving for something different tonight with our daily specials at La Fortaleza!

Website

Location

361 Midland Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026

Directions

Gallery
La Fortaleza image
La Fortaleza image

