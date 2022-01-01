Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Fortaleza Passaic

615 Reviews

$

204 Hope Avenue

Passaic, NJ 07055

Order Again

Popular Items

Cemita Milanesa (New)
Tacos (New)
Tostadas (Newp)

Apps (New)

Alitas Del Rancho

$10.00
Ceviche de Camaron (New)

Ceviche de Camaron (New)

$19.00

Marinated shrimp in lime juice with onions and spices.

Flautas (New)

$11.00

Guacamole (New)

$14.00

Made with only the freshest Michoacano avocados, jalapeños, onions & cilantro. Served with golden tortilla chips & salsa.

Nachos (New)

Nachos (New)

$10.00
Queso Fundido (New)

Queso Fundido (New)

$10.00

Sopes (New)

$10.00

Tostadas (Newp)

$10.00
Tostaditas De Camaron (New)

Tostaditas De Camaron (New)

$15.00

Four crispy tortillas topped with seasoned fried breaded shrimp, guacamole dip & pico de gallo.

Soups & Salads (New)

Caldo de Camarón***

$18.00
Pozole (New)

Pozole (New)

$15.00

A Savory Hominy Soup With Tender Pork, Accompanied By 2 Tostadas Topped With Crema Mexicana, Frijoles Refritos, Lettuce & Cheese.

Pancita***

$13.00

Viva la Dieta***

$10.00

Tacos (New)

Tacos (New)

Tacos (New)

$10.00
Tacos Albañil (New)

Tacos Albañil (New)

$16.00
Tacos Birria (New)

Tacos Birria (New)

$16.00
Tacos Gringas (New)

Tacos Gringas (New)

$13.00

Tacos Arabe (New)

$13.00

Tacos de Lengua

$14.00

Fan Favorites (New)

Burrito (New)

Burrito (New)

$12.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.

Burritos Mixed (New)

Burritos Mixed (New)

$17.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your TWO choices of the following options:

Burritos Supreme (New)

Burritos Supreme (New)

$18.00

10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your THREE choices of the following options:

Enchiladas (New)

$12.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.

Quesa-Birria

Quesa-Birria

$16.00
Quesadilla (New)

Quesadilla (New)

$10.00

Cemitas (New)

Cemi-Birria

Cemi-Birria

$16.00

Cemita Al Pastor

$12.00

This delicious cemilta is a great combination of avocado, pastor style pork and oaxaca cheese with a side of spicy green sauce and limes.

Cemita Arabe

$12.00
Cemita Carnitas (New)

Cemita Carnitas (New)

$11.00

Tender Michoacán Style Pork Served With Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro & Onions With A Side Of Spicy Green Sauce & Lime.

Cemita Cecina (New)

Cemita Cecina (New)

$13.00

Fine Cut Salted Steak With Oaxaca Jalapeño & Spread Guacamole.

Cemita Chorizo

$13.00

Cemita Chuletas

$13.00
Cemita Cubana (New)

Cemita Cubana (New)

$15.00

A Delicious Combination Of Creamy Avocado, Grilled Ham, Breaded Sirloin Steak, Carnitas, Oaxaca Cheese, Papalo & Homemade Chipotle.

Cemita Enchilada

$11.00

Cemita Hawaiana

$14.00

Cemita Jamon

$11.00

Cemita Lengua

$14.00

Cemita Lucha Libre

$14.00
Cemita Mexicana (New)

Cemita Mexicana (New)

$14.00

Fresh Guacamole, Sirloin Steak, Onions, Jalapenos & A Handful Of Oaxaca Cheese.

Cemita Milanesa (New)

Cemita Milanesa (New)

$11.00

Cemita Pata

$13.00

Cemita Pierna Adobada

$12.00

Cemita Steak

$11.00

Cenital Albañil

$16.00

Alambres

Alambre

$15.00

El Poblano

$15.00

Pancho Pistolas

$15.00

Combo Fortaleza

$15.00

El Ranchero

$15.00

El Fortachon

$15.00

El Hawaiano

$15.00

El Pollo Goyo

$15.00

Entrees (New)

Chilaquiles (New)

$12.00

Cecina Fortaleza (New)

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros (New)

$10.00

Bistec a la Mexicana (New)

$15.00

Bistec Ranchero (New)

$16.00

Bistec Encebollado (New)

$15.00

Pollo Parrillado (New)

$13.00

Gorditas de Chicharron (New)

$11.00

Tlacoyos (New)

$14.00

Milanesa (New)

$13.00
Coctel de Camarones (New)

Coctel de Camarones (New)

$19.00

Fresh Shrimp With Chilled Calypso Cocktail Sauce, Garnished With Onions, Cilantro & Avocado.

Camarones a la Diabla (New)

$19.00

Kids (New)

Chiquilladas (New)

Chiquilladas (New)

$9.00

Delicious Flour Tortillas Filled with Melted Cheese & Served with Rice.

Para los Pollitos (New)

Para los Pollitos (New)

$10.00

Savory chicken fingers. Served with french fries.

Mini Burrito (New)

Mini Burrito (New)

$9.00

Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak. Served With Rice & Refried Beans Topped With Red Salsa.

Side Order (New)

Arroz Mex y Frijoles (Mex Rice & Refried Beans) (New) DELETE

$4.00Out of stock

Arroz Mex (New)

$4.00

Frijoles (Refried Beans) (New)

$4.00

French Fries (New)

$4.00

Maduros (Sweet Plantains) (New)

$4.00

Aguacate (New)

$2.00

Nopales (New)

$4.00

Pata Side

$8.00

Nopales y Cebollas (Grilled Prickly Pear Cactus & Onions)

$7.00

Chiles Toreados (New)

$4.00

Guacamole Side (New)

$2.00

Pico de Gallo Side (New)

$2.00

Sour Cream Side (New)

$2.00

Bandera Side (New)

$6.00

The best trio side dip combo: Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo!!!

Jalapeño Side (New)

$2.00

Tortillas de Maiz (New)

$1.25

Tortillas de Harina (New)

$1.25

Chips y Salsa (New)

$2.00

Chipotle

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Tostadas de Pozole

$5.00

Salsas

$1.00

Gansito

$1.00Out of stock

Paletas

$1.00
Elotes

Elotes

$5.00

Desserts (New)

Chocolate Caramel Churros (New)

Chocolate Caramel Churros (New)

$8.00
Flan (New)

Flan (New)

$8.00
Fried Ice Cream (New)

Fried Ice Cream (New)

$8.00

Platanos Fritos con Lechera (New)

$8.00

Beverages (New)

Coca Cola (New)

$2.00

Diet Coke (New)

$2.00

Sprite (New)

$2.00

Gingerale (New)

$2.00

Fanta Orange (New)

$2.00

Iced Tea (New)

$2.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea (New)

$2.00Out of stock

Seltzer Water (New)

$2.00

Coca Cola 2litros (New)

$4.50

Apple Juice (New)

$2.00

Orange Juice (New)

$2.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice (New)

$2.00Out of stock

Piña Colada Virgen

$6.00

Jamaica (New)

$3.50+

Horchata (New)

$3.50+

Tamarindo (New)

$3.50+

Piña

$3.50+

Jarrito (New)

$3.00

Sangria Señoral Soda (New)

$3.00

Boing Mango (New)

$3.00

Sidral Mundet (New)

$3.00

Coca Cola Mex Imported (New)

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Jarrito Familiar

$4.50

Bottled Water (New)

$2.00

Seltzer Water (New)

$2.00

Coffee (New)

$3.00

Champurado

$3.00

Tea (New)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate (New)

$3.00

Food Specials (New)

In love with La Fortaleza! Come & celebrate love & friendship with us!
Elotes

Elotes

$5.00

20 Tacos for $25

$25.00
Restaurant info

You don’t have to travel to Mexico to enjoy the traditional atmosphere and Mexican cuisine at La Fortaleza! With five locations in New Jersey, we take great pride in our authentic Mexican Gastronomy. Our dishes are prepared according to exclusive family recipes and made throughout the day with the highest quality ingredients available. From our homemade salsa and table side guacamole made with Michoacano Avocados, Onions and Cilantro, to our thick corn tortillas for our tacos, burritos and fajitas- everything is prepared fresh to ensure the ultimate flavor. These are but a few of the efforts we make every day to bring you the real flavors of Mexico! Family and friends can join us on Friday and Saturday nights for Karaoke, and Sunday nights for Mariachi, to enjoy an unforgettable moment with us. Visit our website for more information and full menus, then let us satisfy your craving for something different tonight with our daily specials at La Fortaleza!

Location

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic, NJ 07055

Directions

