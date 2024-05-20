- Home
La Frutera
2322 Airline Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Menu
Fruit Cups
- F1 Santa Fe
Mango, jicama, Cucumber, orange, chamoy, salt, lime, chili.
- F2 madagascar
Pineapple, banana, strawberry, vanilla ice cream, pecan, whipped cream, chocolate syrup.
- F3 copa tropical
Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, grape, apple, banana.
- F4 bionico
Watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, grape, apple, banana, strawberry, bionico cream, granola, dried fruit.
- F5 rainbow
Watermelon, pineapple, banana, strawberry, whipped cream, sprinkle.
- F6 fruit ninja
Watermelon, pineapple, orange, mango, banana, cherry, oreo, homemade cream.
- F7 Tornado
Watermelon, pineapple, Cucumber, coconut, orange juice, chili, lime.
- F8 Granola
Watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, grape, apple, Banana, cherry, honey, plain yogurt, granola.
- F9 Rusa
Strawberry, pineapple, orange, chili, chamoy, squirt soda.
- F10 strawberry and cream
Homemade cream, strawberry, whipped cream.
- F11 Pina loca$11.25
Mixed fruit with gummy, chili, chamoy, squirt soda.
- F12 Fruit lover$11.25
Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, strawberry, banana, kiwi, apple, cherry, Cucumber, coconut.
- F13 Crazy corn nuts
Corn nuts, pickle, peanuts, lime juice.
- F14 Crazy taki nuts
Cucumber, jiacama, pickle, takis, corn nuts, chamoy stick, chamoy, salt, lime, chili.
- F15 Fruity candy nuts
Watermelon, jicama, Cucumber, mango corn nuts, assorted candies, chamoy stick.
- F16 Botana deliciosa
Jicama, Cucumber, pork skin, lime, chili.
- Mixed fruit cup
Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, Cucumber, coconut.
- Custom fruit cup
Choice fruit: Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, banana, strawberry, coconut, grape, banana, kiwi, cherry, Cucumber, jicama.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.89
Homemade chicken salad with white bread.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.89
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, croissant.
- California Club Sandwich$6.89
Ham or turkey, lettuce, tomato, Avocado, American cheese, bacon bits, croissant.
- BBQ Pulled Pork$6.89
BBQ pork, Pico de Gallo, burger bun.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.89
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, wheat bread.
- Tostada de la Chacha$6.89
Corn tostada, ham, cabbage, tomato, Avocado, sour cream, and Valentina sauce.
- Tostada Monterrey$6.89
Corn tostada, red beans, cabbage, sour cream, tomato, Avocado, pork skin and Valentina sauce.
- Tostada Botana$6.89
Corn tostada, cabbage, tomato, Avocado, pork skin, lime juice, botana sauce.
- Tostada Chipotle$6.89
Corn tostada, red beans, chipotle chicken, lettuce, tomato, Avocado, sour cream.
Smoothies
- S1 Smoothie Hawaiian treat$5.69+
Strawberry, Banana, passion fruit, nonfat yogurt ice cream.
- S2 SmoothieCoconut treat$5.69+
Banana, pineapple, coconut ice cream.
- S3 Smoothie Mangonada$5.69+
Mango, chamoy, chili.
- S4 Smoothie Mango loco$5.69+
Mango, strawberry, passion fruit, nonfat yogurt ice cream.
- S5 Smoothie Tropical blast$5.69+
Strawberry, Banana, pineapple, nonfat yogurt ice cream.
- S6 Smoothie Power granola$5.69+
Apple, banana, granola, honey, protein.
- S7 Smoothie Workout$5.69+
Berry, banana, passion fruit, red bull.
- S8 Smoothie Sunny day$5.69+
Mango, banana, kiwi, orange juice.
- S9 Smoothie Totally green$5.69+
Spinach, kiwi, Cucumber, green apple, celery, honey.
- S10 Smoothie Avocolada$5.69+
Avocado, pineapple, spinach, coconut, lime.
- S11 Smoothie Slam dunk$5.69+
Pineapple, berry, orange juice, nonfat yogurt ice cream.
- S12 Smoothie Tropical bombshell$5.69+
Pineapple, coconut, banana, protein.
- A1 Vacation smoothie$5.99+
Mango, pineapple, banana, Almond milk.
- A2 Jamming smoothie$5.99+
Berry, banana, yogurt, orange juice, honey.
- A3 Strawberry fields smoothie$5.99+
Strawberry, Banana, protein, Almond milk.
- A4 Just peachy smoothie$5.99+
Peach, banana, protein, orange juice.
- S15 Margarita smoothie$5.69+
- S14 Strawberry daiquiri smoothie$5.69+
- S13 Piña colada smoothie$5.69+
16oz, 24oz
- S16 Monkey mocha smoothie$5.69+
- S17 Horchata frappe smoothie$5.69+
- custom smoothie$5.29+
Chaca Smoothies
- Smoothie Cha-mongo$5.99+
Mango, chamoy, chili, chaca.
- Smoothie Cha-diablito$5.99+
- Smoothie Cha-strawberry$5.99+
Strawberry, chamoy, chili, chaca.
- Smoothie Cha-watermelon$5.99+
Watermelon, chamoy, chili, chaca.
- Smoothie Cha-pina$5.99+
Pineapple, chamoy, chili, chaca.
- Smoothie Cha-lime$5.99+
Lime, chamoy, chili, chaca.
- Smoothie Cha-guava$5.99+
Guava, chamoy, chili. Chaca.
Crunchy Smoothies
- C1 Peanut butter crunch smoothie$6.59+
Strawberry, Banana, peanut butter, nonfat yogurt ice cream. Top: granola, sliced Banana, peanut.
- C2 Frutera berry crunch smoothie$6.59+
Berry, banana, nonfat yogurt ice cream. Top: granola, sliced banana.
- C3 Hummingbird crunch smoothie$6.59+
Pineapple, mango, banana, nonfat yogurt ice cream. Top: granola, sliced strawberry.
- C4 Island green crunch smoothie$6.59+
Spinach, kiwi, banana. Top: granola, sliced banana.
- C5 Mango passion crunch smoothie$6.59+
Mango, pineapple. Top: granola, coconut, honey.
- C6 Beach crunch smoothie$6.59+
Peach, banana, guava. Top: granola, pineapple, chia seed, honey.
- C7 Yoga crunch smoothie$6.59+
Peach, banana, Lemonade. Top: granola, strawberry, flaxseed, honey.
Specialty Protein Shake
- D1 Protein Shake Vanilla Dream$6.59+
Banana, whey protein, vanilla ice cream, Almond milk.
- D2 Protein Shake Chocolate Factory$6.59+
Banana, whey Protein, chocolate ice cream, Almond milk.
- D3 Protein Shake Strawberry Dates$6.59+
Banana, whey Protein, strawberry ice cream, Almond milk.
- D4 Protein Shake P-Nuts Butter Lover$6.59+
Banana, peanut butter, whey Protein, chocolate ice cream, Almond milk.
- D5 Protein Shake Superman$6.59+
Banana, whey Protein, superman ice cream, Almond milk.
Milk Shake
- Milkshake vanilla$5.59+
- Milkshake chocolate$5.59+
- Milkshake strawberry$5.59+
- Milkshake cookies & cream$5.59+
- Milkshake rocky road$5.59+
- Milkshake banana nut$5.59+
- Milkshake butter pecan$5.59+
- Milkshake coconut$5.59+
- Milkshake coffee$5.59+
- Milkshake chocolate chips$5.59+
- Milkshake cotton candy$5.59+
- Milkshake mint chocolate$5.59+
16oz, 24oz
- Milkshake pistachio almond$5.59+
- Milkshake rainbow$5.59+
- Milkshake super man$5.59+
16oz, 24oz
- Milkshake strawberry cheesecake$5.59+
Flavor Tea
Aqua Fresca
Boba Slush Tea
Snack & novelties
- Maruchan preparada$8.99
- Nachos$5.50
- Hot cheetos$5.50
- Frito pie$5.50
- Takis w. cheese$5.50
- Mixed chips w. cheese$6.50
- Tostilocos$8.99
- Chichurritos$8.99
- Corn cup$5.50+
- Shrimp cocktail$7.99
16oz, 24oz
- Hot dog
- Pickle$1.39
- Chamoy pickle$2.69
- Pickle cucumber$3.89
- Rice pudding$4.50
- Banana pudding$4.50
- Strawberry shortcake$4.50
- Chamoy apple$5.00
- Candy apple$3.99
- Chocolate covered strawberry$5.99+
- Brownie$2.50