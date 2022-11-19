Main picView gallery

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant Meridianville

review star

No reviews yet

11785 Highway 231/431 North

Meridianville, AL 35759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Pollo Feliz
Large Cheese dip

Dips and Starters

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$4.99

A special blend of our signature cheese dip and homemade refried beans.

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers.

Large Cheese dip

Large Cheese dip

$10.99

Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers. So good you have to go BIG!

Chorizo Dip

Chorizo Dip

$11.49

Authentic homemade chorizo blended with cheesedip. It's a crowd favorite!

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Made daily in house with the freshest avocados.

Large Guacamole Dip

Large Guacamole Dip

$10.99

Our housemade guacamole, but BIGGER!

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$9.49

Fresh spinach mixed into our signature cheese dip to make a tasty combo.

La Fuente Dip

La Fuente Dip

$12.49

A delicious blend of our signature cheese dip mixed with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Also comes with a side of our fresh pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, and three flour tortillas.

Camarones de Coco

Camarones de Coco

$8.99

Six coconut shrimp fried to the perfect crunch, served with a side of delicious sweet chili dipping sauce.

Chicharones

Chicharones

$5.49

Not your average pork rinds! These are fried fresh to order. Just squeeze some lime juice and drizzle with valentina salsa and experience the taste of Mexico!

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.49

Fresh tortilla chips covered with grated white cheese melted to perfection. Homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos are optional to add to this cheesy goodness.

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.25

Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.

Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos

Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos

$11.25

Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.