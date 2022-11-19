- Home
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant Meridianville
11785 Highway 231/431 North
Meridianville, AL 35759
Popular Items
Dips and Starters
Bean Dip
A special blend of our signature cheese dip and homemade refried beans.
Cheese Dip
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers.
Large Cheese dip
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers. So good you have to go BIG!
Chorizo Dip
Authentic homemade chorizo blended with cheesedip. It's a crowd favorite!
Guacamole Dip
Made daily in house with the freshest avocados.
Large Guacamole Dip
Our housemade guacamole, but BIGGER!
Spinach Dip
Fresh spinach mixed into our signature cheese dip to make a tasty combo.
La Fuente Dip
A delicious blend of our signature cheese dip mixed with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Also comes with a side of our fresh pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, and three flour tortillas.
Camarones de Coco
Six coconut shrimp fried to the perfect crunch, served with a side of delicious sweet chili dipping sauce.
Chicharones
Not your average pork rinds! These are fried fresh to order. Just squeeze some lime juice and drizzle with valentina salsa and experience the taste of Mexico!
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips covered with grated white cheese melted to perfection. Homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos are optional to add to this cheesy goodness.
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.