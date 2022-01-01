La Gallina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
No passport required: Journey with us from Spain to Greece without leaving your chair. Enjoy craft cocktails, a mix of small plates like croquetas de jamón or burrata with peaches, crispy oven-baked pizzas, charcoal-grilled seafood, and marinated skewered meats.
Location
1150 Market Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940
Gallery