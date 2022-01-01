Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Gallina

review star

No reviews yet

1150 Market Street

Lynnfield, MA 01940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dips & Spreads

Greek Hummus

$11.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Feta

Hummus & Avocado

$11.00

Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon, Herbs

Hummus & Minced Lamb

$11.00

Onions, Pine Nuts, Za'atar

Red Pepper Dip

$11.00

Feta, Tomato, Garlic

Baba Ganoush + Charred Eggplant

$11.00

Tahini, Lemon

Spicy Roasted Pepper and Walnut Dip

$11.00

Roasted Pepper, Walnut, Pomegranate

Bread Service

$4.00

Tapas

Moroccan Tomato Soup

$9.00

Roasted Onion, Touch of Labneh

Mussels

$22.00

Cauliflower Fritto

$15.00

Parmesan Dusted with Seasoned Labneh Dip

Pan Seared Meatballs

$16.00

Tzatziki Sauce, Mint, Pita Chips

Ragu + Soft Mascarpone Polenta

$15.00

Chef's Whim

Green Falafel

$15.00

Avocado Tzatziki, Tahini, Pickled Jalapeno's

Calamari

$19.00

Dry Aged Beef, Tonnato, Shallots, Chives, Capers

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Butter, Guajillo Chile, Sherry

Grilled Padron Peppers + Halloumi Cheese

$13.00

Muhammara, Lemon

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

$16.00

Caramelized Onions, Mediterranean Herbs & Spices, Lemon-Chili Aioli

Spanish Croquetas de Jamon Serrano

$14.00Out of stock

Traditional Creamy Ham Fritters, Ajiaceite Dip

Burrata Liuzzi Cheese Co.

$18.00Out of stock

Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula

Leaves + Roots

Hearts of Romaine + Couscous Salad

$16.00

Tomatoes, Bacon Lardons, 6 Minute Egg, Herb Croutons, Caesar

Falafel+Avo Tzatziki Salad

$19.00

Falafel Salad, Avocado Tzatziki, Hummus, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumber, Lemon Tahini Dressing

Mains

Chicken Milanese

$33.00

Mozzarella Perline, Tomatoes, Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Sea Salt, Lemon

Spanish Fideua

$33.00

Fideo Noodle Paella, Seafood Broth, Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

Pan Seared Salmon, Couscous Salad, Lemon Dill Tahini Dressing

Roasted Cauli+Whipped Feta

$26.00

Whipped Feta, Carrot Raisin Quinoa Salad, Arugula, Pumpkin Seed Dressing

Grilled Prime Steak

$34.00

Port Wine Glazed Shallots, House Steak Sauce

Angus Beef Burger

$19.00

2 Patties Smashed, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, House Sauce

Impossible Burger

$19.00

Impossible Burger, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, House Sauce

Sides

Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Herb Aioli

Steamed Aromatic Rice

$6.00

Tomato, Aji Panca

Charred Broccolini

$9.00Out of stock

Calabrian Chili + Honey

Grilled Asparagus + Romesco

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus over Muhammara

Tomato + Feta

$9.00

Chickpea, Red Onion, Oregano

Grilled Skewered Meats

Chicken Souvlaki

$30.00

Pork Souvlaki+Locanico Sausage

$31.00

Aromatic Rice, Tomato, Lemon, Creamy Tzatziki

Lamb Kofta

$29.00

Aromatic Rice, Tomato, Tahini Sauce

Lebanese Shrimp

$32.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Carbonara

$25.00

Pancetta, Egg, Cream, Pecorino Cheese

Bucatini Pomodoro

$22.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil

Napoletana Meat Ragu

$26.00

Rich Tomato Sauce. Dallop of Lemon Ricotta

Squid Ink Pasta + Calamari

$27.00

Ground Calamari, Red Chili Flakes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley

Pizza

Margherita

$22.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil

Alla 'Nduja

$24.00Out of stock

House-made Spicy 'Nduja, San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Tuscan Kale

Blanco Fungi

$24.00

Oven Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Herbs, Red Onions

Carne Mista

$25.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Mediterranean Spin and Feta

$23.00

Roasted Garlic, EVOO, Sicilian Sea Salt

Retail

Cake Fee Per Slice

$3.50

KIDS SANDWICH

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$12.00

KIDSGRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS ALFREDO

$12.00

KIDS PASTA

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS PASTA W/ RED SAUCE

$10.00

KIDS PASTA W/ BUTTER

$10.00

KIDS ALFREDO

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00Out of stock

KIDS TENDERS

$12.00

KIDS SEAFOOD

KIDS BAKED FISH

$14.00Out of stock

KIDS FRIED FISH

$14.00

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$14.00

Dessert

Orange Pistachio Cake+ Sweetened Greek Yoghurt

$11.00

Orange Pistachio Cake, Sweetened Greek Yoghurt, Burnt Orange Sauce

Creme Caramel Flan

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee Creme Caramel Flan, Lavazza Espresso, Creamed Spanish Brandy

Affogato

$9.00

Vanilla Gelato, Lavazza Espresso, Chocolate Shavings, Hazelnuts

Tiramisu Unraveled

$16.00

Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers, Marsala Mascarpone, Cocoa, Bittersweet Chocolate

Gelato Single

$5.00

Tahitian Vanilla, Pistachio, Black Raspberry-Chocolate Chip, or Strawberry

Gelato Double

$9.00

Tahitian Vanilla, Pistachio, Black Raspberry-Chocolate Chip, or Strawberry

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

No passport required: Journey with us from Spain to Greece without leaving your chair. Enjoy craft cocktails, a mix of small plates like croquetas de jamón or burrata with peaches, crispy oven-baked pizzas, charcoal-grilled seafood, and marinated skewered meats.

Website

Location

1150 Market Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940

Directions

