  • Ironside Kitchen Pizza & Coffee - 7610 Northeast 4th Court
Ironside Kitchen Pizza & Coffee 7610 Northeast 4th Court

Ironside Kitchen Pizza & Coffee 7610 Northeast 4th Court

25 Reviews

$

7610 Northeast 4th Court

Miami, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Breakfast

Açaí Bowl

$13.00

Fruit & Berries Platter

$14.00

Any Styles Eggs

$14.00

French Toast

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Three Egg or Egg White Omelet

$15.00

smoked salmon eggs benedict

$19.00

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$15.00

Sides

Side Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Side Shredded Beef

$6.50

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

side Applewood Bacon

$5.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Fruit Salad

$8.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$5.00

side avocado sliced

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Sweet potato fries

$5.00

Side seven grain toast

$3.50

Side two eggs

$3.00

Appetizers

Tostones

$17.00

Gyozas

$16.00

Dip Trio

$16.00

Salmon Tiradito

$22.00

Ceviche

$20.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Tuna Pizza

$20.00

Main

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Airline Chicken Anticuchero

$26.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$18.00

Maccheroni al Sugo Giulietta

$20.00

Salmon

$27.00

Tuna

$27.00

Group Menu

Special fish

$22.00

Special meat

$29.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Tarts

$7.00

La Rose

$9.00

Mango Petit Chateau

$9.00

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Filled Croissants

$5.50

Cookies

$4.00

KIDS MENU

MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

PAPPARDELLE POMODORO kids

$10.00

MINI BURGERS

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

PIZZA MARGARITA

$10.00

CHEESE AND SALAMI PIZZA

$10.00

PANETTONE

TRADITIONAL

$31.90

PAST. & CHOC

$29.90

VEGAN

$27.90

Ca del Bosco basket

$148.00

Vegan basket

$76.00

Basket traditional

$118.00

Juices (Copy)

Coconut Juice

$9.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Seasonal Juice

$7.00

No Doctor Juice

$7.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Beverages (Copy)

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Vero Water 1pp

$1.00

Flavored sparkling water

$3.00

PELEGRINO

$7.00

PANNA

$6.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Coffee (Copy)

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.50

Macchiato/Cortadito

$3.00

Doppio

$3.50

Doppio Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Macha Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Drip

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Nutella Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Milk/Cold Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Nutella Mocha

$5.00

Iced White Mocha

$5.00

Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Wines & Beers

Pinot Grigio GL

$9.00

Pinot Grigio BT

$35.00

Rose GL

$9.00

Rose BT

$35.00

Red GL

$10.00

Red BT

$39.00

Sparkling GL

$12.00

Sparkling BT

$55.00

mimosa

$14.00

Estrella beer

$5.00

Inedit beer

$7.00

corkage fee

$10.00

hibiscus mimosa

$14.00

pomegranate mimosa

$14.00

bellini

$14.00

2 hrs bottomless mimosa

$25.00

Lychee mimosa

Tropical mimosa

Berry mimosa

aperol spritz

$13.00

HAPPY HOUR

BEER

$4.00

GL ROSE

$7.00

GL PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

GL PROSECCO

$7.00

GL RED WINE

$7.00

FROM THE KITCHEN

SALUMI E FORMAGGI (3)

$20.00

SALUMI E FORMAGGI (5)

$28.00

GREEK SALAD

$16.00

FARMER'S CHOICE

$14.00

BEET SALAD

$15.00

POLPETTINE

$16.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Di Casa Salad

$12.00

Arugula E Artichoke Salad

$16.00

ceviche

$20.00

salmon salad

$8.00

LE PIZZE

CAPRICIOSA

$18.00

CHE FAME

$18.00

INDIAVOLATA

$16.00

MARGHERITA

$13.00

BISMARK

$19.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

group menu

PASTA

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Spaguetti Al POMODORO

$18.00

SPINACH & RICOTTA RAVIOLI

$24.00

Papardelle AL RAGU

$20.00

GNOCCHI AL PESTO

$22.00

PAPARDELLE WITH MUSHROOMS

$20.00

SPAGUETTI ALLA PUTANESCA

$22.00

LA SPECIALITA

PIZZA FOR TWO

$24.00

PIZZA STELLA

$24.00

TRONCHETTO

$22.00

INVOLTINI VEGETARIAN

$16.00

INVOLTINI SALUMI

$16.00

FARINATA

$20.00

FOCACCIA BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

Nduja Cheese Pizza

$18.00

WHITE TRUFFLE PIZZA

$55.00

Parmacotto & Anana

$18.00

Cheese and figs

$18.00

IL CALZONE

NAPOLI CALZONE

$18.00

VEGETARIAN CALZONE

$18.00

PARMACOTTO CALZONE

$18.00

LE PIZZE BIACHE

REGINA

$18.00

SPECK AND GORGONZOLA

$18.00

PESTO AND RICOTTA

$20.00

DESSERTS

PIZZA NUTELLA

$14.00

PANNACOTTA

$6.00

TIRAMISÚ

$10.00

GELATO E SORBETTI

$5.00

Baked Alaska

$10.00

GELATO E SORBETTI DOPPIO SCOOPE

$7.50

affogato al caffe

$10.00

Panettone

traditional

$31.90

Post & Chocolat

$29.90

Vegan

$27.90

Ca del bosco basket

$148.00

Vegan basket

$76.00

Basket traditional panettone

$118.00

SPECIALITIES

MEDITERRANEAN BRANZINO

$28.00

TAGLIATA

$32.00

FILET MIGNON

$30.00

BEVERAGES

VERO WATER

$1.50

SODA

$3.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

MACCHIATO

$3.50

LATTE

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

corkage fee

$10.00

Estrella Birra

$6.00

Inedit Birra

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold palmer

$6.00

Doppio Expresso

$5.50

Doppio Macchiato

$5.50

Wine event bianco

$35.00

wine event rosso

$39.00

beer event

$5.00

Curve Prestige

$55.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$7.00

Pana Water

$7.00

Mimosas

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Beer bucket

$30.00

Rose sparkling

$35.00

half white bottle

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7610 Northeast 4th Court, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

