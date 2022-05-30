Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Gloria at The Pearl Pearl

review star

No reviews yet

100 E Grayson St, San Antonio

San Antonio, TX 78215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

La Gloria Frozen Margarita
Frijoles del Dia
Chicken Alambre

Botanas

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$13.59

Tex-Mex Queso.

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$9.85

Small Guac 2oz

$2.55

SD Corn Tortillas

$1.25

SD Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Potato Chips

$3.99

Bag Totopos

$6.00
Daily Tamal

Daily Tamal

$5.25Out of stock

Corn masa steamed in a banana filled with meat, cheese, and chiles.

Employee queso ONLY small bowl

$2.00

Tacos

Bistec

Bistec

$8.49

Grilled chopped beef, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).

Bistec Especial

Bistec Especial

$8.89

Grilled chopped beef with cheese, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$8.89

Marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).

Dorados Verdes

Dorados Verdes

$7.99

Fried chicken tacos topped with tomatillo salsa, queso fresco & Mexican crema (3 mini corn tortillas).

Dorados Rojos

$7.99

Crispy chicken tacos with fries.

Chicken Alambre

Chicken Alambre

$8.99

Grilled chicken, green bell pepper, onion & bacon (3 mini corn tortillas).

Beef Alambre

Beef Alambre

$9.49

Grilled sirloin, green bell pepper, onion & bacon (3 mini corn tortillas).

Baja Califas

Baja Califas

$9.49

Battered or Grilled fish with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo (3 mini corn tortillas).

Tacos Pibil

Tacos Pibil

$8.49

Slow-roasted pork marinated in citrus juices, achiote & chiles topped with pickled red onion & cilantro (3 mini corn tortillas).

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$8.49

Tortas

Torta Loca de Carnitas

Torta Loca de Carnitas

$13.99

Pork, lettuce, tomato, avocado on Telera Bread. Served with house made potato chips.

Hamburguesa Mexicana

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$14.29

Mexican-style hamburger with ham, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ketchup, mayo and grilled pineapple on cemita bread. Served with house made potato chips.

Pescado del Dia

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$26.89

Fried tilapia al mojo de ajo served with arroz del dia & avocado salad.

Ensaladas

Chop Salad

$16.79

Sopes

Sope Deshebrada

Sope Deshebrada

$7.49

Marinated shredded beef, salsa de arbol, cilantro, onion, crema & cotija cheese.

Sope Chicharron

Sope Chicharron

$6.59

Pork rinds in salsa, cilantro, onion, crema & cotija cheese.

Sope Pibil

Sope Pibil

$6.59

Chicken with savory chile sauce, green beans, carrots, cilantro, onion, crema & cotija cheese.

Sope Pollo

$6.59

Sope Mole con Pollo

$6.59

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Queso

Quesadilla Queso

$4.29

Cheese on corn tortilla.

Gringa

Gringa

$7.49

Onions, cheese bacon & pork on flour tortilla.

Quesadilla Deshebrada

Quesadilla Deshebrada

$5.79

Cheese & marinated shredded beef on flour tortilla.

Quesadilla Chicharron

Quesadilla Chicharron

$5.79

Cheese & pork rinds on corn tortilla.

Entomatada Quesadilla

Entomatada Quesadilla

$4.79

Cheese & chopped grilled beef on a flour tortilla.

Sincronizada

Sincronizada

$11.89

Cheese & ham on flour tortilla garnished with guacamole and crema.

Quesadilla Shreded chicken

$5.79

Tostadas

Frijoles con Aguacate

Frijoles con Aguacate

$6.29

Beans, avocado, shedded lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & crema.

Tostada Pollo en Escabeche

Tostada Pollo en Escabeche

$7.59

Shredded chicken with spices, avocado crema, shredded lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & crema.

Tostada Deshebrada

Tostada Deshebrada

$7.59
Tostada Pulpo

Tostada Pulpo

$11.79

Marinated octopus, avocado crema & pico de gallo.

Ceviches y Cocteles

Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$10.79

White fish, green chile marinade, tomatillos, green olives, onion & lime juice.

Ceviche Veracruzano

Ceviche Veracruzano

$10.79

White fish, tomato, cilantro, serrano peppers, onion lime & olive oil.

Camarones Aguachile

Camarones Aguachile

$22.79

Shrimp in a green chile lime & cilantro marinade topped with sliced avocado, onion, cucumber & red onion.

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$18.49

Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with pico de gallo & avocado.

Campechana

$21.89
Torre de Mariscos

Torre de Mariscos

$25.29

Fresh tuna, poached gulf shrimp, white fish, pico de gallo, leche de tigre, avocado, soy & lime.

Molcajetes

Arrachera en Adobo

Arrachera en Adobo

$28.89

Skirt steak in chile pasilla sauce with cheese.

Puerco en Chiles

Puerco en Chiles

$25.29

Pork with chiles garnished with onion.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes Chicken

Enchiladas Verdes Chicken

$14.49
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese

Enchiladas Verdes Cheese

$14.49

Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.

Enchiladas Mole chicken

$14.49

Enchiladas Mole Cheese

$14.49

Tejanas Cheese

$14.49

Tejanas Chicken

$14.49

Side Dishes

Elote Shaved

Elote Shaved

$4.99

Corn, mayo, cotija cheese & chile de arbol (seasonal).

Elote Whole

$4.99
Arroz del Dia

Arroz del Dia

$4.19

Rice of the day.

Frijoles del Dia

Frijoles del Dia

$4.19

Beans of the day.

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.19
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$9.85

Small Guac 2oz

$2.55

1/4 Avocado

$2.55

French Fries

$4.59

SD Flour Tortillas

$1.25

SD Corn Tortillas

$1.25

SD Mix Tortillas

$1.25

SD Tostadas

$1.25

Dessert

Chocolate Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$8.00
Cajeta Flan

Cajeta Flan

$7.50

Pan de Muerto

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$9.89

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & ketchup optional.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$8.19

Mexican hot dog wrapped in bacon served with fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.29

Corn or Flour Tortilla.

Bean & Cheese Taco

Bean & Cheese Taco

$4.59

Black beans & Oaxaca cheese on a flour tortilla.

SD Kids Fries

$4.59

SD Potato Chips

$3.49

Nuggets

$7.49

Other Add-Ons

SD Cilantro

$0.75

SD Onions

$0.75

Tex Mex Queso 2 oz

$1.79

Tex Mex Queso 4oz

$5.99

Pico de Gallo 2 oz

$1.25

Pico de Gallo 4 oz

$2.99

Salsa Verde 4 oz

$2.00

Salsa Roja 4 oz

$2.00

Crema 2oz

$1.00

Crema 4oz

$2.00

Chipotle Crema 2 oz

$1.00

Chipotle Crema 4 oz

$2.00

Chicken Escabeche 4oz

$2.75

Bistec 4oz

$3.25

Deshebrada 4oz

$3.00

Al Pastor 4oz

$3.00

Chorizo 2oz

$2.75

Bacon

$1.00

Mole 2 oz

$1.25

Mole 4 oz

$2.50

Lettuce

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

1/4 Avocado

$2.25

Cabbage

$0.75

Oaxaca 2 oz

$0.85

Oaxaca 4 oz

$1.69

Queso Fresco 2 oz

$0.85

Queso Fresco 4 oz

$1.69

Cotija 2 oz

$0.95

Cotija 4 oz

$1.99

Jalapeno

$0.85

Serranos

$0.85

Rajas

$0.85

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Grilled Pineapple

$1.00

Grilled Bell Pepper

$0.75

Sliced Olives

$1.00

Cucumbers

$1.00

Potato Chips

$3.99

Papas Bravas

$6.00

Potato chips, queso fresco, Valentina salsa and limes.

grilled Chicken 3oz

$4.99

Mole Blanco

Mole Blanco

$17.99Out of stock

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Water

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mangonada

$8.00Out of stock

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Can Soda

$3.25

Tamarindo Stick

$1.50

Michi Mix

$1.50

Chelada

$1.50

Specialty Cocktails

Mangonada

Mangonada

$14.49
La Catrina

La Catrina

$14.49
Sandia

Sandia

$14.49
Morenita

Morenita

$14.49

Mezcalita

$16.00
Special Shot Pepino

Special Shot Pepino

$9.49
Special Shot Watermelon

Special Shot Watermelon

$9.49
Special Shot Pineapple

Special Shot Pineapple

$9.49

Carajillo

$12.00

El Fresco

$14.49

Pear Wild roots Mezcal

$11.00

Peach Wild roots tequila

$11.00

Cantarito

$13.00

Susto Margarita

$11.00

Blood orange Margarita

$14.00

La Gloria Classics

Casa Frozen Margarita

$12.00
Casa Rocks Margarita

Casa Rocks Margarita

$12.00
La Gloria Frozen Margarita

La Gloria Frozen Margarita

$13.50

La Gloria Rocks Margarita

$13.50

Prickly Pear Rocks Margarita

$13.50
Prickly Pear Frozen Margarita

Prickly Pear Frozen Margarita

$13.50

Millonario

$22.89

Jack Daniel's Margarita

$14.50
Sangria Swirl

Sangria Swirl

$13.50
Sangria La Gloria

Sangria La Gloria

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$12.00
Carribean La Gloria

Carribean La Gloria

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00
Cuba Libre

Cuba Libre

$11.00
Altos Ranch Water

Altos Ranch Water

$11.00

Dosarita

$15.89

Coconut Mojito

$12.00

La Pina

$12.00

Kimo Sabe Pina

$13.00

Los Pepinos

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Rocks Pitcher

$58.00

Frozen Pitcher

$55.00

Sangria Pitcher

$55.00

Tequilas

Milagro

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$12.00

Avion Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Lalo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Altos Blanco

$11.00

Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Ocho silver

$13.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Double Barrel Reposado

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

Hornitos Reposado

$13.00

Altos Reposado

$13.00

Avion Reposado

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Avion Anejo

$15.00

Dobel Diamante

$12.00Out of stock

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Herradura Ultra

$16.00

Herradura Double Barrel Anejo

$19.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$14.00

Jimador Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Cuervo Reserva de la Familia

$24.00

Avion 44

$23.00

Herradura Legend

$24.00

Herradura 150th Anniversary

$90.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$80.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$21.00

Del Maguel Chichicapa

$18.00

Xicaru

$13.00

Montelobos

$14.00

Kimo Sabe

$13.00Out of stock

Gem and Bolt

$13.00Out of stock

Ojo de Tigre

$13.00

Susto

$13.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00Out of stock

Devil's River

$10.00

Macallan 12yr

$13.00Out of stock

Jameson

$10.00

Vodka

Pearl

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Dripping Springs

$11.00

Stolichnaya Cucumber

$11.00

Rum/Brandy

Bacardi

$10.00

Torres

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Victoria

$5.25

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Indio

$5.25

Sol

$5.25

Dos Equis XX Lager

$5.25

Tecate

$5.25

Tecate Light

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Bohemia

$5.25

Negra Modelo

$5.25

Bud light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Miller lite

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Modelo Oro

$5.25

Corona Premier

$5.25

Modelo Especial Dia de los Muertos

$5.00Out of stock

Negra Modelo Dia de los Muertos

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

House Cabernet

$10.00

House Chardonnay

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

La Gloria is a place that was created to celebrate the rich and delicious street foods from interior Mexico. From tacos al pastor in Mexico City to coctéles de mariscos from Veracruz, Mexico’s street foods are as unique and colorful as its traditions, people and culture. Voted San Antonio's BEST Margaritas for 4 straight years!

Website

Location

100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

Gallery
La Gloria at The Pearl image
La Gloria at The Pearl image
La Gloria at The Pearl image

Similar restaurants in your area

Full Goods Diner - Full Goods Diner
orange starNo Reviews
200 E Grayson, Ste 120 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Allora at Pearl - 403 Pearl Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
403 Pearl Parkway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Best Quality Daughter
orange star5.0 • 523
602 Avenue A San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
The Boiler House - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Mi Roti
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Elsewhere Kitchen - 103 E Jones Ave
orange starNo Reviews
103 E Jones Ave San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Botika
orange star4.2 • 2,703
303 Pearl Pkwy #111 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Best Quality Daughter
orange star5.0 • 523
602 Avenue A San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Chilaquil - 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 Suite 6109
orange star4.7 • 82
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston