La Gloria at The Pearl Pearl
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
La Gloria is a place that was created to celebrate the rich and delicious street foods from interior Mexico. From tacos al pastor in Mexico City to coctéles de mariscos from Veracruz, Mexico’s street foods are as unique and colorful as its traditions, people and culture. Voted San Antonio's BEST Margaritas for 4 straight years!
Location
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio, TX 78215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Full Goods Diner - Full Goods Diner
No Reviews
200 E Grayson, Ste 120 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurant