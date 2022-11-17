Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Gloria Dominion

1,198 Reviews

$$

21819 I-10

San Antonio, TX 78257

Order Again

Popular Items

Bistec
Al Pastor
Chile con Queso

Soup and Salads

Chop Salad

$15.79

Tacos

Bistec

Bistec

$7.49

Grilled chopped beef, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).

Bistec Especial

Bistec Especial

$7.99

Grilled chopped beef with cheese, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$7.99

Marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).

Dorados Verdes

Dorados Verdes

$7.49

Fried chicken tacos topped with tomatillo salsa, queso fresco & Mexican crema (3 mini corn tortillas).

Chicken Alambre

Chicken Alambre

$8.29

Grilled chicken, green bell pepper, onion & bacon (3 mini corn tortillas).

Beef Alambre

Beef Alambre

$8.99

Grilled sirloin, green bell pepper, onion & bacon (3 mini corn tortillas).

Baja Califas

Baja Califas

$8.89

Battered or Grilled fish with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo (3 mini corn tortillas).

Chicken Taco

$7.99

Tacos Pibil

$7.99

Tortas y Mas

Torta Loca de Carnitas

Torta Loca de Carnitas

$13.49

Pork, lettuce, tomato, avocado on Telera Bread. Served with house made potato chips.

Hamburguesa Mexicana

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$13.49

Mexican-style hamburger with ham, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ketchup, mayo and grilled pineapple on cemita bread. Served with house made potato chips.

Sopes

Sope Chicharron

Sope Chicharron

$6.69

Pork rinds in salsa, cilantro, onion, crema & cotija cheese.

Sope Deshebrada

Sope Deshebrada

$6.69

Marinated shredded beef, salsa de arbol, cilantro, onion, crema & cotija cheese.

Sope Mole

Sope Mole

$6.00

Savory chile sauce, green beans, carrots, cilantro, onion, crema & cotija cheese.

Sope Pollo con Mole

$6.79

Chicken with savory chile sauce, green beans, carrots, cilantro, onion, crema & cotija cheese.

Sope Pollo en Escabeche

Sope Pollo en Escabeche

$6.69

Chicken with spices, cilantro, onion, crema & cotija cheese.

Sope Pibil

$6.69

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Queso

Quesadilla Queso

$4.00

Cheese on corn tortilla.

Gringa

Gringa

$6.89

Onions, cheese bacon & pork on flour tortilla.

Sincronizada

Sincronizada

$10.89

Cheese & ham on flour tortilla garnished with guacamole and crema.

Quesadilla Chicharron

Quesadilla Chicharron

$5.99

Cheese & pork rinds on corn tortilla.

Quesadilla Deshebrada

Quesadilla Deshebrada

$5.69

Cheese & marinated shredded beef on flour tortilla.

Quesadilla de Bistec

$6.89

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Entomatada Quesadilla

$4.75

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.99Out of stock

Tostadas

Frijoles con Aguacate

Frijoles con Aguacate

$5.89

Beans, avocado, shedded lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & crema.

Tostada Pollo en Escabeche

Tostada Pollo en Escabeche

$6.89

Shredded chicken with spices, avocado crema, shredded lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & crema.

Tostada Deshebrada

Tostada Deshebrada

$6.89

Tostada Veracruz

$10.99

Marinated fish with pico de gallo, avocado crema and lettuce.

Tostada Verde

Tostada Verde

$10.99

Marinated fish, tomatillos, green olives, onion, avocado crema, lettuce and sliced avocado.

Tostada Pulpo

Tostada Pulpo

$11.99

Marinated octopus, avocado crema & pico de gallo.

Ceviches y Cocteles

Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$10.99

White fish, green chile marinade, tomatillos, green olives, onion & lime juice.

Ceviche Veracruzano

Ceviche Veracruzano

$10.99

White fish, tomato, cilantro, serrano peppers, onion lime & olive oil.

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$18.89

Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with pico de gallo & avocado.

Coctel a la Campechana

Coctel a la Campechana

$21.79

Mexican seafood cocktail with shrimp, octopus, white fish, pico de gallo, avocado and seafood stock.

Molcajetes

Arrachera en Adobo

Arrachera en Adobo

$27.00

Skirt steak in chile pasilla sauce with cheese.

Puerco en Chiles

Puerco en Chiles

$25.00

Pork with chiles garnished with onion.

Queso Fundido

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$12.99

Tex-Mex Queso.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes Cheese

Enchiladas Verdes Cheese

$15.99

Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.

Enchiladas Verdes Chicken

Enchiladas Verdes Chicken

$15.99
Enchiladas Rojas Cheese

Enchiladas Rojas Cheese

$15.99
Enchiladas Rojas Chicken

Enchiladas Rojas Chicken

$15.99

Enchiladas de Mole Cheese

$15.99

Enchiladas de Mole Chicken

$15.99

Enchiladas Tejana Cheese

$15.99

Enchiladas Tejana Chicken

$15.99

Side Dishes

Bag Totopos

$5.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.99+
Elote Shaved

Elote Shaved

$4.69

Corn, mayo, cotija cheese & chile de arbol (seasonal).

Arroz del Dia

Arroz del Dia

$3.99

Rice of the day.

Frijoles del Dia

Frijoles del Dia

$3.99

Beans of the day.

Pinto Bean

$3.99
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

SD Flour Tortillas

$1.19

SD Corn Tortillas

$1.19

SD Mix Tortillas

$1.19

SD Tostada

$1.19

Totopos

$6.50

Kid's Menu

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & ketchup optional.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Mexican hot dog wrapped in bacon served with fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Corn or Flour Tortilla.

Bean & Cheese Taco

$3.99

Black beans & Oaxaca cheese on a flour tortilla.

Kids Dorados

$6.99

Crispy chicken tacos with fries.

Pinto & Cheese Taco

$3.99

Bean Taco

$3.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Dessert

Chef's Dessert

$8.00
Cajeta Flan

Cajeta Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$8.00

Choco Flan

$8.00

Other Add-Ons

ONSD Cilantro

ONSD Onions

Tex Mex Queso 2 oz

$1.49

Tex Mex Queso 4oz

$5.29

Tex Mex Queso 8 oz

$8.95

Pico de Gallo 2 oz

$1.09

Pico de Gallo 4 oz

$3.09

Pico de Gallo 8 oz

$3.99

Salsa Verde 4 oz

$2.19

Salsa Roja 4 oz

$2.19

Salsa Arbol 8 oz

$4.50

Salsa Arbol 12 oz

$6.00

Crema 2oz

$1.25

Crema 4oz

$2.50

Chipotle Crema 2 oz

$1.35

Chipotle Crema 4 oz

$2.70

Chicken Escabeche 4oz

$3.25

Chicken Escabeche 8oz

$5.79

Bistec 4oz

$3.79

Bistec 8oz

$7.00

Deshebrada 4oz

$3.25

Deshebrada 8oz

$6.50

Al Pastor 4oz

$4.00

Al Pastor 8oz

$7.19

Chorizo 2oz

$2.85

Bacon

$1.00

Mole 2 oz

$1.25

Mole 4 oz

$2.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Pickles

$0.75

Crispy Taco

$3.25

1/4 Avocado

$1.99

Cabbage

$1.00

Oaxaca 2 oz

$1.00

Oaxaca 4 oz

$2.50

Oaxaca 8 oz

$3.50

Queso Fresco 2 oz

$1.00

Queso Fresco 4 oz

$3.00

Cotija 2 oz

$1.00

Cotija 4 oz

$3.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Serranos

$1.00

Rajas

$1.00

Sliced Olives

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Red Onions

$1.00

Cucumbers

$1.25

Grilled Pineapple

$2.00

Grilled Bell Pepper

$1.00

Potato Chips

$2.89

Papas Bravas

$6.00

Potato chips, queso fresco, Valentina salsa and limes.

Lime

$0.50

Specialty Cocktails

Mangonada

Mangonada

$14.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$8.00

Mojito

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Cool Cucumber

$11.00

Classic Drinks

Margarita de la Casa Rock

Margarita de la Casa Rock

$12.00
Margarita de la Casa Frozen

Margarita de la Casa Frozen

$12.00

Wine

Drumheller Cabernet

$10.00

Becker Chardonnay

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo Especial

$5.75

Negra Modelo

$5.75

Modelo Reserva

$3.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$5.75

Indio

$5.75

Sol

$5.75

Dos Equis XX Lager

$5.75

Tecate

$5.75

Tecate Light

$5.75

Corona

$5.75

Corona light

$5.75

Corona Premier

$5.75

Bohemia

$5.75

Victoria

$5.75

Bud light

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Miller lite

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Shiner

$4.75

White Claw

$3.00

Modelo 24oz

$5.00

Negra Modelo 24oz

$5.00Out of stock

Pacifico Can

$3.75Out of stock

FreeTail Ale

$5.25

Draft Beer

Modelo Especial DRAFT

$5.95

Pacifico DRAFT

$5.95

Michelob Ultra DRAFT

$5.95

Bud light DRAFT

$4.95

Pitcher Pacifico

$26.00

Pitcher Budlight

$26.00

Tequilas

Milagro Blanco

$11.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Avion Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Playa Real Pineapple

$13.00Out of stock

T1 Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Corzo Blanco

$10.00

Partida Blanco

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Platinum

$14.00Out of stock

Lalo

$12.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$14.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Espolon

$12.00Out of stock

Pura Vida

$10.00

Johnny's Herradura Double Barrel Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo

$12.00

CasaAmigo Reposado

$14.00

Teremana Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

Altos Reposado

$11.00

Corzo Reposado

$11.00

Partida Reposado

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$11.00

Pura Vida

$11.00

1921 Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Johnny's Herradura Double Barrel Anejo

$19.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$14.00

Corzo Anejo

$12.00

Partida Anejo

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$12.00

T1 Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00Out of stock

Don Julio 70 Bottle

$180.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Pura Vida

$12.00

Del Maguel Chichicapa

$18.00

Xicaru

$13.00

Chacmol Mezcal

$10.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$15.00

Dos Hombres

$13.00

Whiskey

Chivas Regal 12yr

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$13.00

Jameson

$9.00

John Barr

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Vodka

Stolichnaya Cucumber

$11.00

Enchanted Rock

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Rum/Brandy

Brugal

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Lime

$10.00

Bacardi Spice

$10.00

Leblon

$10.00

Torres

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Malibu Watermelon

$8.50

NA Beverages

Lime Slushie

$4.00

Water

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Bottle Water

$1.75

Topo Chico

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Hot CoCo

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mangonada

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Club Soda

Michi Mix

$1.00

Chelada

$1.00

Rockstar

$3.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

La Gloria is a place that was created to celebrate the rich and delicious street foods from interior Mexico. From tacos al pastor in Mexico City to coctéles de mariscos from Veracruz, Mexico's street foods are as unique and colorful as its traditions, people and culture.

Website

Location

21819 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257

Directions

Gallery
La Gloria image
La Gloria image
La Gloria image

