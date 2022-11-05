Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Elm La Grange

2,659 Reviews

$$

23 West Harris Avenue

La Grange, IL 60525

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
*All Takeout orders must be made online or by calling our restaurant during regular business hours *Please do not call and leave voice messages with orders, we will not receive them. *Please expect at least 30 minutes for your takeout order to be prepared. *With roots that run deep in the community. The Elm connects La Granges welcoming past with a new generation of entertaining & dining.

23 West Harris Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525

