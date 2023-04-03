Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grolla

review star

No reviews yet

452 Selby Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us at La Grolla, the cup of friendship.

Location

452 Selby Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Yumi Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
400 Selby Ave Minneapolis, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
The Gnome Craft Pub
orange starNo Reviews
498 SELBY AVE SAINT PAUL, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Red Cow St. Paul
orange starNo Reviews
393 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Moscow On The Hill
orange starNo Reviews
371 Selby Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
DeGidio‘s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
425 7th Street West Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston