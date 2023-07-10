La Gruta 119 S 2nd Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Monday
|9:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Thursday
|9:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 12:45 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 12:45 am
Restaurant info
Late-night dining concept offering Mexican and Caribbean inspired cuisine through an evolving menu integrated by seasonal product. Currently specializing in street-style tacos. With quality and sustainability heading our list of priorities we only source the best product and remain conscientious of our impact on our planet. We implement compostable products and minimal plastic for our takeout orders. For your convenience we recommend you bring your own reusable bags for takeout items.
Location
119 S 2nd Ave, Durant, OK 74701
