La Gruta 119 S 2nd Ave

119 S 2nd Ave

Durant, OK 74701

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Guacamole and Chips

$6.00

Fundido

$14.00

Melted Oaxaca and Mozzarella cheese Blend served with Chorizo

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Squirt

$2.50Out of stock

Small Mexican Coke

$3.50

Large Mexican Coke

$4.50

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.50

Jarrito Tamarind

$2.50

Mundet Apple

$2.50

Quesadillas

Pork Belly Quesadilla

$8.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.00

Buche Quesadilla

$8.00

Cochinita Quesadilla

$8.00

Cabeza Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Lengua Quesadilla

$8.00

Adobada Quesadilla

$8.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Campirano Quesadilla

$8.00

Campechano Quesadilla

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$8.00

Plain Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Salsas

Jalapeño Salsa

Creamy Green salsa

Habanero Salsa

Classic Red salsa

Tomatillo Salsa

Tangy Green

Tomatillo Rojo

Smokey robust red salsa

Macha

Nutty chili oil

Xnipex

Pickled onion with roasted habanero pepper

Sopes

Cochinita Sope

$4.50

Cabeza Sope

$4.50Out of stock

Lengua Sope

$4.75

Carnitas Sope

$4.50Out of stock

Buche Sope

$4.50

Campirano Sope

$5.00

Campechano Sope

$4.50

Adobado Sope

$4.50

Pork Belly Sope

$4.50

Chorizo Sope

$4.50

Barbacoa Sope

$4.50

Chicken Sope

$4.50

Steak Sope

$4.50

Specials

Torta

$10.50

Toasted 8” bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, Mexican cream, fresh cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of filler.

Fish Taco

$5.00

Seared Red Fish served with avocado and topped with pico de gallo.

Queso Napolitano Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

Baked custard infused with cream cheese and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Crispy Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Ceviche Tostada

Out of stock

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Sautéed shrimp, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.50

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.00

Adobada Taco

$3.50

Achiote marinated grilled pork served with pineapple

Pork Belly Taco

$3.50

Fried pork belly served with Pico de gallo

Carnitas Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Confit pulled pork

Campechano Taco

$4.00

Steak and Pork Belly blend

Campirano Taco

$5.00

Steak and Chorizo blend

Lengua Taco

$4.25

Braised beef tongue

Cabeza Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Braised beef cheeks

Buche Taco

$3.50

Confit pork stomach

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Condimented pork sausage

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Condimented shredded beef

Cuerito Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Confit pork skin

Late-night dining concept offering Mexican and Caribbean inspired cuisine through an evolving menu integrated by seasonal product. Currently specializing in street-style tacos. With quality and sustainability heading our list of priorities we only source the best product and remain conscientious of our impact on our planet. We implement compostable products and minimal plastic for our takeout orders. For your convenience we recommend you bring your own reusable bags for takeout items.

119 S 2nd Ave, Durant, OK 74701

